2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
WLFI TOP1 individual holder distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours

PANews reported on September 5th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top individual holder of WLFI is suspected of preparing to sell and has begun distributing his funds. In the past 18 hours, he has distributed 79.54 million WLFI (approximately $14.69 million) to nine addresses. One of these addresses, moonmanifestphilanthropy.eth, had a small sell operation three days ago, but no selling activity has been observed at the receiving addresses. The TOP1 holder, moonmanifest.eth, owns 1% of WLFI chips, and TGE unlocked 200 million. This address is suspected to belong to TechnoRevenant, the main participant in the XPL hedging incident.
PANews2025/09/05 11:14
Yunfeng Financial Acquires 10,000 ETH: A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/yunfeng-financial-10000-eth-investment/
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:14
Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Oscar winner Casey Affleck are set to star in a new film about pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Variety reports.Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Team Up For Satoshi ThrillerAccording to the entertainment news outlet, Davidson and Affleck are signed on to star in Doug Liman’s (“The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. […] The post Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’ appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:14
‘CopyPasta’ Attack Shows How Prompt Injections Could Infect AI at Scale

The post ‘CopyPasta’ Attack Shows How Prompt Injections Could Infect AI at Scale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief HiddenLayer researchers detailed a new AI “virus” that spreads through coding assistants. The CopyPasta attack uses hidden prompts disguised as license files to replicate across code. A researcher recommends runtime defenses and strict reviews to block prompt injection attacks at scale. Hackers can now weaponize AI coding assistants using nothing more than a booby-trapped license file, turning developer tools into silent spreaders of malicious code. That’s according to a new report from cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer, which shows how AI can be tricked into blindly copying malware into projects. The proof-of-concept technique—dubbed the “CopyPasta License Attack”—exploits how AI tools handle common developer files like LICENSE.txt and README.md. By embedding hidden instructions, or “prompt injections,” into these documents, attackers can manipulate AI agents into injecting malicious code without the user ever realizing it. “We’ve recommended having runtime defenses in place against indirect prompt injections, and ensuring that any change committed to a file is thoroughly reviewed,” Kenneth Yeung, a researcher at HiddenLayer and the report’s author, told Decrypt. CopyPasta is considered a virus rather than a worm, Yeung explained, because it still requires user action to spread. “A user must act in some way for the malicious payload to propagate,” he said. ﻿ Despite requiring some user interaction, the virus is designed to slip past human attention by exploiting the way developers rely on AI agents to handle routine documentation. “CopyPasta hides itself in invisible comments buried in README files, which developers often delegate to AI agents or language models to write,” he said. “That allows it to spread in a stealthy, almost undetectable way.” CopyPasta isn’t the first attempt at infecting AI systems. In 2024, researchers presented a theoretical attack called Morris II, designed to manipulate AI email agents into spreading spam and stealing data. While the attack had…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:10
Statistics: Recently, three addresses have hoarded 32,700 MKR through the institutional business platform FalconX.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, three addresses recently hoarded 32,700 MKR (US$57.52 million) through the institutional business platform FalconX. The address 0xb2c...43b withdrew 14,000 MKR (US$24.25 million) from FalconX today, with an average price of US$1,732. The 0x656...b1d address withdrew 10,000 MKR (US$16.07 million) from FalconX over the past four months at an average price of US$1,606. It then exchanged this for 240 million SKY tokens for staking, with the most recent withdrawal occurring a week ago. The address 0xc23...649 has withdrawn 8,753 MKR (US$17.06 million) from FalconX over the past two months, at an average price of US$1,949. The most recent withdrawal was yesterday.
PANews2025/09/05 11:09
Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, ADA & TRX

The post Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, ADA & TRX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing as major names roll out updates, secure sponsorships, and enter global stages. With millions of people active across mining apps, exchanges, and staking platforms, strong projects are pulling ahead. Some are holding steady levels, while others are climbing fast thanks to fresh news. These moves show why a few names are being called the next crypto to explode in 2025. BlockDAG, XRP, ADA, and TRX are making headlines this year. Each coin is in the spotlight for reasons ranging from record-breaking presale milestones to whale activity and ETF decisions. Here’s a closer look at how these four are shaping the path ahead and why they are the top names to watch. 1. BlockDAG Takes the Spotlight BlockDAG has captured strong attention with its own upcoming flagship BDAG Deployment Event in Singapore. This setup is built to attract worldwide focus and place BlockDAG in front of the industry’s biggest names. In celebration of this event, the team reduced the BlockDAG (BDAG) coin price to just $0.0013. The presale itself has become a standout success. BlockDAG has now raised over $395 million, with more than 25.9 billion coins already sold. Those who entered early are already up 2900%, and with a launch price of $0.05 projected, even new participants could still see meaningful gains, especially if they manage to enter the presale before the $0.0013 price expires. The project’s approach combines large-scale visibility with a presale structure that rewards early commitment, which is why it continues to gain momentum. Adoption figures also underline its strength. More than 3 million users are mining BDAG coins through the X1 smartphone app. The leaderboard has heated up, with the top whale allocation reaching $4.4 million. BlockDAG has also scheduled a live AMA for September 4 and teased a sponsorship reveal,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:05
Cosmos Labs: A Pivotal New Era for the Interchain Ecosystem

BitcoinWorld Cosmos Labs: A Pivotal New Era for the Interchain Ecosystem The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with a significant development for one of its most innovative ecosystems. The Interchain Foundation, the driving force behind the robust Cosmos (ATOM) network, recently announced a pivotal rebranding. Its key subsidiary, Interchain Labs, will now operate under the powerful new identity of Cosmos Labs. This move isn’t just a name change; it signals a strengthened commitment to the future of the interchain vision. What Does the Rebranding to Cosmos Labs Signify? This strategic rebranding aligns the development arm more closely with the overarching Cosmos brand, fostering a unified and recognizable identity. By embracing the name Cosmos Labs, the entity solidifies its position at the heart of the Cosmos ecosystem’s technological advancement. It’s a clear statement of intent: to be the primary innovator for the network’s foundational components. Cosmos Labs is entrusted with a critical mandate: Cosmos SDK: This robust framework allows developers to build custom blockchains quickly and efficiently. Cosmos Labs will continue to enhance and maintain this essential toolkit, making blockchain development more accessible. Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC): IBC is the groundbreaking protocol that enables different blockchains to communicate and exchange data seamlessly. Cosmos Labs will drive its evolution, further connecting the fragmented blockchain landscape. Cosmos EVM: Integrating Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility into Cosmos opens up immense possibilities for developers and users. Cosmos Labs will ensure this crucial bridge functions flawlessly, attracting more projects to the Cosmos ecosystem. Why is This Evolution for Cosmos Labs So Important? The transition to Cosmos Labs is more than cosmetic; it’s a strategic enhancement designed to bolster the entire Cosmos ecosystem. By having a dedicated entity explicitly named after the network, it simplifies understanding for new entrants and strengthens brand recognition globally. This clarity is crucial in the fast-paced world of blockchain, where distinct identities can significantly impact adoption and trust. Furthermore, this rebranding streamlines communication and resource allocation. With a unified vision under the Cosmos Labs banner, development efforts for core technologies can be more focused and efficient. This ultimately benefits all projects and users within the interchain network, leading to faster innovation and a more stable, secure platform. Key benefits include: Enhanced Brand Identity: A stronger, more cohesive brand makes Cosmos more recognizable. Streamlined Development: Centralized focus on core technologies under one name. Improved Community Engagement: Clearer messaging about who is building what. Increased Adoption: A unified brand can attract more developers and projects. What’s Next for the Cosmos Ecosystem with Cosmos Labs at the Helm? With Cosmos Labs now leading the charge, the future of the Cosmos ecosystem appears brighter than ever. The focus will remain on fostering interoperability, scalability, and usability across various blockchains. Developers can anticipate continuous improvements to the Cosmos SDK, making it even easier to launch application-specific blockchains tailored to unique needs. Moreover, the ongoing development of IBC by Cosmos Labs promises an even more interconnected digital future. Imagine a world where assets and data flow freely between countless blockchains, regardless of their underlying architecture. This vision is precisely what Cosmos Labs is working to realize, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized technology. The integration of the Cosmos EVM will also play a crucial role in expanding the ecosystem’s reach, inviting a wider array of dApps and users. In essence, the rebranding of Interchain Labs to Cosmos Labs is a significant milestone. It reinforces the commitment to building a truly interoperable and scalable blockchain network. This strategic move is poised to accelerate innovation, enhance collaboration, and ultimately solidify Cosmos’s position as a leader in the decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Cosmos Labs? Cosmos Labs is the rebranded entity of Interchain Labs, responsible for the development and maintenance of core Cosmos ecosystem technologies like the Cosmos SDK, Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), and the Cosmos EVM. 2. Why did Interchain Labs rebrand to Cosmos Labs? The rebranding aims to align the development arm more closely with the overall Cosmos brand, creating a unified identity, streamlining development efforts, and strengthening brand recognition for the entire Cosmos ecosystem. 3. What is the Cosmos SDK? The Cosmos SDK is a framework that allows developers to build custom, application-specific blockchains quickly. Cosmos Labs plays a key role in its ongoing development and maintenance. 4. How does this rebrand affect the Cosmos (ATOM) token? While the rebranding is a strategic organizational change, it signifies a stronger, more focused development effort for the Cosmos ecosystem, which can positively impact the long-term health and adoption of the ATOM token and the network as a whole. 5. What is the significance of the Cosmos EVM? The Cosmos EVM integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility into the Cosmos ecosystem, allowing developers to deploy Ethereum-based applications and smart contracts within Cosmos, thereby expanding its utility and user base. Share this exciting news! If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media. Help us spread the word about the exciting developments within the Cosmos ecosystem and the pivotal role Cosmos Labs will play in its future! To learn more about the latest Cosmos ecosystem trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Cosmos institutional adoption. This post Cosmos Labs: A Pivotal New Era for the Interchain Ecosystem first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:05
Dogecoin may see first-ever ETF launch next week: Analyst

REX Shares is taking the same regulatory route for its Dogecoin ETF as it did to get its Solana staking ETF over the line. The first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.“Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas said in an X post on Thursday, pointing to exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).In the prospectus filing, REX warned that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.” Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:04
Kristin Johnson Warns of Retail Risk, Regulatory Gaps in Prediction Markets

The post Kristin Johnson Warns of Retail Risk, Regulatory Gaps in Prediction Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Outgoing Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson warned that prediction markets pose increasing risks to retail investors. She cited a lack of oversight and regulatory clarity as primary concerns. In her farewell public address on Wednesday, Johnson voiced concern that some market participants are offering leveraged prediction market contracts to retail investors without clear regulatory boundaries. “As of today, we have too few guardrails and too little visibility into the prediction market landscape,” she said in a farewell speech at the Brookings Institution. “There is an urgent need for the commission to express in a clear voice our expectations related to these contracts,” she added. Johnson, appointed to the CFTC in 2022, said she was “deeply disappointed” the agency had failed to implement a rule addressing political event contracts. These contracts, which allow users to bet on outcomes of elections or sports events, have rapidly expanded in popularity and volume. Related: US regulator opens pathway for Americans to trade on offshore crypto exchanges Johnson slams license flipping loophole Johnson also criticized the growing “rent or buy my license” trend in derivatives markets. She said some firms seek licenses for traditional products, then pivot to self-certifying prediction market contracts once approved. “In other contexts, firms that have received a license quickly auction their newly minted license to others,” she said. Her remarks echoed broader concerns about consumer protection and market stability. Drawing parallels between the collapse of crypto firms like FTX and the 2008 financial crisis, she argued that governance and risk management failures often follow predictable patterns. “If we fail to rightly prioritize consumer protection or market stability on the road to capturing the benefits of innovation or growth, the results can be devastating,” Johnson said. She also warned that poor internal controls and compliance systems remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:03
Google fuels media digitization; Da Nang drives digital tourism

The post Google fuels media digitization; Da Nang drives digital tourism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Google fuels media digitization; Da Nang drives digital tourism Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) have launched the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) 2025 to support the digitization efforts of community-based independent news publishers. Administered by Tshikululu Social Investments, the fund is worth R114 million ($6 million) and is open to South African-based news outlets keen on embracing digitization. Early-stage, mid-stage, and established news publishers can apply for the fund to amplify their digitization efforts. However, eligible applicants must be members of the Press Council and operate a publication with a substantial South African audience. They are also expected to show editorial independence and a keen focus on public-interest journalism while showing a defined digital transformation blueprint. Each application will pass through screening and receive scoring from the DNTF’s Independent Adjudication Committee. Afterward, successful applications will receive final ratification from the DNTF’s Oversight and Advisory Board. South Africa-based independent news publishers can apply for the DNTF across three tiers. Applicants can receive R380,000 ($20,000), R950,000 ($52,000), and R1,900,000 ($104,000) yearly based on foundational digital capacity, expanding reach, or exploring digital revenue models, respectively. The DNTF allows up to three years of multi-year funding, hinged on performance and an annual review. Pundits have hailed the fund for its potential to strengthen and future-proof the local independent news publishing ecosystem. At the moment, the ecosystem’s players are facing significant headwinds, such as steep declines in print revenue and changing consumer behaviors toward digital-first news consumption. Amid the rapid push for digitization, experts have noted that public-interest news outlets risk erosion if sustainable funding models run thin. Big leap to digitize journalism As digitization sweeps global sectors, key players in journalism are pushing to integrate emerging technologies. In June, Malaysia’s government invested $6…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:01
