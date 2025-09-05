MEXC burza
CATCH Forum 2025 Zug: Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/catch-forum-2025-zug/
CATCH
$0.0307
--%
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
AI
$0.1245
+4.35%
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:50
Bunni points to smart contract rounding errors as the cause of an $8.4 million flash loan exploit
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, the decentralized exchange Bunni released a review report on Tuesday regarding a vulnerability attack that resulted in $8.4 million in losses. The report stated that the attack affected two trading pools: the weETH/ETH trading pair on Unichain and the USDC/USDT trading pair on the Ethereum mainnet. The vulnerability stemmed from an issue with the rounding direction used when updating idle balances in the smart contract, which occurred during user withdrawals. The attacker exploited this error to launch a flash loan attack, manipulating prices and liquidity in the trading pools. First, the attacker borrowed 3 million USDT through a flash loan and performed multiple token swaps to manipulate the price, reducing the available USDC to just 28 wei. The attacker then exploited rounding errors in 44 small withdrawals to further deplete the USDC balance, significantly reducing the total liquidity of the trading pool. Finally, the attacker executed a large token swap to inflate the price, then reversed the swap at the manipulated price. Bunni stated that all rounding operations tested secure individually, but combined they created a vulnerability. The rounding code has been updated and cross-chain withdrawals have been restored, but deposits, swaps, and other functions remain suspended. The platform is working with law enforcement to trace the funds transferred to Tornado Cash and is offering a 10% return bounty to the attacker. Future improvements to the testing framework will ensure a comprehensive and secure recovery.
USDC
$0.9998
--%
CROSS
$0.21388
-0.67%
TOKEN
$0.01268
+1.60%
PANews
2025/09/05 11:50
US Bancorp Restarts Support for Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services to Investment Managers
The seventh-largest bank in the United States has resumed offering the service to institutions, along with ETF support for the leading cryptocurrency.
BTC
$111,161.88
+0.42%
BANK
$0.06755
+2.64%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 11:49
The Corporate Altseason Is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst
The post The Corporate Altseason Is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Wealth: The Corporate Altseason Is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Wealth: The Corporate Altseason is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/corporate-altseason-crypto-investment/
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
HERE
$0.000219
-14.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:46
Top 3 Crypto Presales to Watch — Solana, Ethereum and a Sub-$0.01 Gem in Demand
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-crypto-presales-to-watch-solana-ethereum-and-a-sub-0-01-gem-in-demand/
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:45
WLFI TOP1 individual holder transferred another 100 million WLFI to a new address, worth $18.24 million
PANews reported on September 5th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, moonmanifest47.eth transferred another 100 million WLFI to the new address 0x6E7...4d7c4, worth 18.24 million US dollars. According to previous news , the top individual holder of WLFI, moonmanifest.eth, distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours.
WLFI
$0.239
+25.13%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ETH
$4,300.36
+0.08%
PANews
2025/09/05 11:44
Bloomberg Economist Predicts August Payroll Upward Revisions
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bloomberg-economist-august-payroll-revisions/
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:43
Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
The post Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
T
$0.01589
+0.50%
TRUST
$0.0004578
-6.66%
GROW
$0.0397
+85.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:42
Bitcoin bulls buy the dip but can BTC secure a daily close above $112K?
Bitcoin and stock markets are on “pins and needles” ahead of Friday’s US jobs report, but data shows traders are still buying the dip. Key takeaways: Dip buyers continue to accumulate Bitcoin and open new leveraged positions, but reclaiming the $112,000 level remains key. Traders are on pins and needles ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. Read more
BTC
$111,161.88
+0.42%
MORE
$0.10086
-0.76%
BULLS
$530.01
+0.17%
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:42
Justin Sun issued a statement calling on the WLFI team to unfreeze its tokens and not damage the project's credibility
PANews reported on September 5th that Justin Sun had just published a letter to the World Liberty Financials (WLFI) team on the X platform: "As one of WLFI's early major investors, I not only invested money, but also placed my trust and support on the future of the project. However, during the project's operation, my tokens were unreasonably frozen. As an early investor, I participated in the investment just like everyone else and deserve the same rights. I call on the team to respect these principles and unfreeze my tokens." Justin Sun added that a truly outstanding financial brand must be built on fairness, transparency, and trust, not through unilateral actions like freezing investor assets. Such actions not only infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of investors but also potentially undermine World Liberty's broader credibility. Earlier today, news broke that after Justin Sun transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens, his wallet was blacklisted by the project .
SUN
$0.020687
-1.70%
WLFI
$0.239
+25.13%
TRUST
$0.0004578
-6.66%
PANews
2025/09/05 11:41
