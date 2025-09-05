2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Top Crypto Presales to Invest in: BlockDAG, BFX and Coldware Market Insights

Top Crypto Presales to Invest in: BlockDAG, BFX and Coldware Market Insights

Finding the right Crypto Presales to Invest in can be tricky when hundreds of projects are fighting for attention. What […] The post Top Crypto Presales to Invest in: BlockDAG, BFX and Coldware Market Insights appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/05 12:00
Podijeli
Coincall partners with several leading market makers to enhance market liquidity through strategic collaboration and successful integration

Coincall partners with several leading market makers to enhance market liquidity through strategic collaboration and successful integration

Coincall partners with leading market makers to further strengthen market liquidity through strategic partnership and successful integration Coincall, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing crypto options exchanges and a leading platform in the crypto derivatives space, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with leading market makers and liquidity providers: Ampersan, DWF Labs, FalconX, and Kronos Research . This collaboration significantly elevates Coincall's liquidity to world-class levels, further enhancing market depth, spread stability, 24/7 liquidity, and product diversity. This provides users with more competitive quotes and a smoother trading experience, while further solidifying Coincall's leading position in the global crypto derivatives market. Coincall CSO Fenni Kang said: “These strategic alliances mark a significant milestone for Coincall’s liquidity ecosystem. With the addition of world-class market makers, we not only improve trading efficiency across the board, but also set new benchmarks in stability, market depth, spreads, and product coverage, further solidifying Coincall’s leading position in the global crypto derivatives market.” Liquidity Impact and Strategic Advantages This partnership will leverage the expertise of a leading market maker, providing Coincall with comprehensive market depth and cross-market liquidity, while significantly optimizing its block trade services. Through professional matching and flexible customization, Coincall's block trades offer users advantages such as reduced market impact, exclusive pricing, and fast transaction times, meeting diverse needs from risk hedging to strategic deployment. Daniel Ku, CEO of Ampersan, said: "Options remain a nascent yet promising area in the crypto trading ecosystem. We are honored to support Coincall in making options products more accessible, user-friendly, and intuitive for both retail and institutional users. Their relentless efforts in deepening liquidity and driving product innovation are paving the way for a more mature and inclusive derivatives market." Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, said: “We look forward to collaborating with Coincall as both a strategic partner and a key market participant. We already actively trade and provide market making services on the platform and are optimistic about the potential of its growing derivatives ecosystem. This partnership aligns with our long-term commitment to building efficient, accessible, and institutional-grade infrastructure across the entire Web3 landscape.” Griffin Sears, Head of Derivatives at FalconX, said: “FalconX is pleased to provide liquidity in Coincall’s options market as part of our commitment to deepening the global crypto derivatives ecosystem. Options are becoming a growing focus for our clients, and this partnership with Coincall will not only help enhance market depth but also promote the healthy market structure that institutional investors demand.” Hank Huang, CEO of Kronos Research, said: “Our partnership with Coincall further demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier liquidity globally. By combining our expertise and technologies, we will jointly set a new benchmark for market depth, efficiency, and resilience in the crypto derivatives market.” The collaboration with top market makers further enhances order book liquidity in the futures and options markets, and aligns with Coincall’s focus on enhancing capital efficiency and institutional trust. Coincall boasts top-tier liquidity and advanced risk management systems, ensuring stable quotes and efficient matching even in extreme market conditions. Combined with global market maker partnerships and comprehensive API access, Coincall creates a flexible strategy deployment environment for professional trading teams and quantitative institutions. From retail to institutional, Coincall continues to lead the development of crypto derivatives trading through its comprehensive product portfolio and high-quality services. Expanding product portfolio and professional tools As the platform continues to evolve, Coincall has introduced a variety of unique products and professional trading features to meet the needs of traders at all levels. For novice and strategic traders, the platform offers simple options— event options —that make trading more intuitive and flexible. For professional users, advanced trading tools such as DDH (Dynamic Hedging) and Smart Dealing (coming soon) help accurately manage risk and improve transaction efficiency. At the same time, Coincall has launched a new VIP program , focusing on optimizing fund management and providing preferential fee structures to further improve users' fund efficiency and create higher value returns for active traders. About Coincall Coincall is one of the fastest-growing professional crypto options exchanges in the world. It offers top-tier options liquidity from leading market makers, covering both standard options and structured products. It also supports real-time liquidity in the options market and RFQ functionality for block trades. The platform also provides the liquidity required for hedging through perpetual contracts, delivery contracts, and spot trading. Since its establishment in 2022, Coincall's trading volume has rapidly ranked among the top five global crypto options exchanges, with a peak market share of up to 10%. In addition, Coincall is also the world's largest altcoin options exchange, having launched options on mainstream tokens such as XRP, BNB, and DOGE, as well as popular tokens such as TRUMP and WLFI. Coincall will launch options products for market-leading tokens as soon as possible to meet the hedging and trading needs of token holders. At Coincall, security and innovation go hand in hand. Built by a team of veterans from leading fintech and crypto institutions, the platform prioritizes ease of use, capital efficiency, and user empowerment. Coincall utilizes Fireblocks and Cobo for 100% independent third-party custody, ensuring comprehensive protection of customer assets. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and holding a Polish crypto asset management license, Coincall is fully compliant with federal AML/BSA regulations, prioritizing compliance. We offer both Pro and Lite versions, providing a smooth, secure, and professional trading experience for traders of all levels. Coincall — Advanced options experience, leading the market securely. learn more: Official website: www.coincall.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coincall-exchange X (Twitter): https://x.com/coincall_global Telegram: https://t.me/CoinCall_Exchange
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.50%
Binance Coin
BNB$870.61+1.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06069+0.99%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 12:00
Podijeli
Analysts Highlight the Top Cryptos to Buy in September, ETH Has Done Its Job, BTC is Expensive But MUTM Is Favorite To Break $2 Level

Analysts Highlight the Top Cryptos to Buy in September, ETH Has Done Its Job, BTC is Expensive But MUTM Is Favorite To Break $2 Level

As September unfolds, analysts are scanning the crypto market for assets offering real utility and structured growth. Ethereum (ETH) has completed major objectives, BTC trades at elevated levels, and seasoned investors are now focusing on early-stage presales with clear adoption paths. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at $0.035, has emerged as a leading contender. Its [...] The post Analysts Highlight the Top Cryptos to Buy in September, ETH Has Done Its Job, BTC is Expensive But MUTM Is Favorite To Break $2 Level appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06069+0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,161.93+0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/05 12:00
Podijeli
Trump’s Bet Pays Off as Family Crypto Fortune Soars Past $5B

Trump’s Bet Pays Off as Family Crypto Fortune Soars Past $5B

President Donald Trump’s family has struck gold in the crypto market. Their flagship token, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), debuted on September 1 and instantly boosted the Trump family’s net worth by more than $5 billion. Related Reading: Global Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Which Countries Are Winning The coin’s launch created massive buzz, with over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.466+1.97%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2391+25.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.76%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 12:00
Podijeli
Dogecoin ETF Could Launch Next Week, Bloomberg Analyst Reveals

Dogecoin ETF Could Launch Next Week, Bloomberg Analyst Reveals

The U.S. could soon witness the launch of its first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), with a debut expected as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. In a post on X, Balchunas pointed to a new filing by ETF issuer REX Shares, which submitted an effective prospectus with the U.S. Securities and […]
Union
U$0.011+11.56%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
REVOX
REX$0.061668+3.78%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:56
Podijeli
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $227 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $227 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

PANews reported on September 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$227 million yesterday (September 4, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$135 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.804 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$125 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.012 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$142.303 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.647 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
ARK
ARK$0.4286+0.35%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 11:55
Podijeli
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $167 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $167 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$167 million yesterday (September 4, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$149 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.122 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$217 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.515 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.78 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.172 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 11:53
Podijeli
Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BitcoinWorld Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial and Operational Highlights As of June 30, 2025, the company’s total mining capacity reached 50 EH/s, primarily driven by the acquisition of 18 EH/s in June 2025. Furthermore, in May, Cango completed the divestiture of its China-based assets for US$352 million, generating substantial liquidity to support ongoing strategic initiatives. Total revenues were US$139.8 million during the period, with the Bitcoin mining business generating revenue of US$138.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was US$99.1 million during the period. A total of 1,404.4 Bitcoins were mined during the quarter. Average cost to mine, excluding depreciation of mining machines, was US$83,091 per Bitcoin, with all-in costs of US$98,636 per Bitcoin. As of the end of June 2025, the Company had mined 3,879.2 Bitcoins since entering the Bitcoin mining industry. The net loss for the period was mainly attributable to the one-off loss on discontinued operations and the non-cash impairment loss from mining equipment contracted last November and settled via equity in June of this year—triggered by the significant appreciation in Cango’s share price between signing and delivery. These charges related to the Company’s strategic steps rather than operational underperformance. Excluding the impairment and the one-off loss from discontinued operations, adjusted EBITDA stood at US$99.1 million during the period, demonstrating the strength and profitability of the core Bitcoin mining business. Mr. Paul Yu, CEO of Cango, said, “This quarter marks a significant milestone as we report our first full quarter following our strategic transformation. In just nine months, we’ve established ourselves as one of the largest Bitcoin miners globally, supported by our asset-light strategy that enables quick scaling with minimal upfront capital. While this approach incurs higher cash costs per Bitcoin, our lower depreciation expenses ensure competitive all-in costs and strong capital efficiency. Our recent acquisition of 18 EH/s increased our total mining capacity to 50 EH/s, contributing to a 44% increase in Bitcoin production in July. This growth underscores the impact of our expanded operations and supports further scaling through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Additionally, our acquisition of 50 MW mining facility in Georgia enhances our energy security and lowers power costs, providing operational expertise for future HPC and energy initiatives.” Full article link: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-reports-second-quarter-2025-unaudited-financial-results-302546670.html  Investor Relations ContactEmail: ir@cangoonline.com  This post Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.20%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4226+1.88%
Chainlink
LINK$22.32+0.49%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:52
Podijeli
Figma’s Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn’t a Bitcoin Treasury

Figma’s Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn’t a Bitcoin Treasury

The post Figma’s Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn’t a Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Figma shares fell nearly 20% Thursday to $54.56, down from a high of $122 in early August. Q2 revenue rose 41% to $249.6 million, slightly beating expectations, with 2025 adjusted operating income forecast at $88–$98 million. The firm disclosed $91 million in Bitcoin holdings but its CEO stressed it is “a design company,” not a Bitcoin holding firm. Software giant Figma’s shares plunged Thursday after it published its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company, with its CEO claiming he wasn’t trying to be Strategy boss Michael Saylor with regard to its Bitcoin holdings.  Nasdaq data shows that Figma (FIG) was down nearly 20% Thursday afternoon, one hour ahead of the closing bell, with shares priced at $54.56. Shares reached a high of $122 at the beginning of August, just days after the company went public on the NYSE.  ﻿ The drop came after earnings on Wednesday showed that the software company’s revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $249.6 million, slightly higher than expected.  Adjusted operating income for 2025 is expected to be $88 million to $98 million, compared with an average projection of $88 million, the firm said.  The company said in July that it had been holding onto a multi-million-dollar Bitcoin investment for more than a year via a Bitcoin ETF, at the time valued at close to $70 million.  But in an interview with CNBC, the software firm said that it wasn’t trying to be like Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—which is now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.  “This is not a Bitcoin holding company,” CEO Dylan Field was quoted as saying. “It’s a design company.” Figma has bought Bitcoin as a diversification hedge rather than following in the footsteps of Bitcoin treasuries—companies that buy and hold the crypto to pump their stock. Still, the software giant…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.76%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.002905-10.36%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:52
Podijeli
The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium

The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium

The post The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
Sidekick
K$0.1517+2.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130046+1.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+0.94%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:51
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token