Crypto’s Real Use Cases and the Policy Fight Ahead

For over a decade, skeptics have dismissed crypto as little more than speculation. Still, moments of crisis keep testing that assumption, and in many cases, Bitcoin has delivered where traditional systems failed. This week's episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, explores how Bitcoin's real-world utility is unfolding and why the US regulatory environment could make or break the industry. Real-world applications Back in 2013, when the EU bailout threatened to push Cyprus out of the euro, ordinary people began looking for alternatives. "The people of Cyprus started buying Bitcoin as a safe haven during that time," said Digital Chamber founder and chair Perianne Boring. "To me, that was when we actually saw a real use case of Bitcoin being able to serve as an alternative to fiat currencies." Another striking example came from Afghanistan, where women faced laws that barred them from opening bank accounts. Roya Mahboob's coding school turned to Bitcoin as a workaround. Related: US rises to 2nd in crypto adoption as APAC sees most growth: Chainalysis As Boring explained, "There were no laws that said women couldn't have Bitcoin wallets. So she thought, well, we might as well try this." Years later, when the Taliban retook power, those women were able to flee with their savings intact. "They were able to bring their Bitcoin with them … and now they can start their lives over with the means and the funds and the resources that they earned." These stories are key examples of why crypto matters outside of speculative markets and why regulatory clarity is now urgent. Still, where there is real-world utility, often come real-world regulations. Real-world regulations In Washington, the Biden-era crackdown on exchanges and tokens has given way to a new approach under the administration of President…