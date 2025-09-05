2025-09-07 Sunday

How Dogecoin's 5‑wave setup could unlock DOGE's $0.22 rebound

How Dogecoin’s 5‑wave setup could unlock DOGE’s $0.22 rebound

The post How Dogecoin’s 5‑wave setup could unlock DOGE’s $0.22 rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The price action of Dogecoin signaled a potential bottom from the TD Sequential indicator. Buyers were stepping up their positions inside the 5-wave move.  Dogecoin [DOGE] maintained its position among the top ten coins by capitalization, ahead of all other memecoins. The memecoin has already begun making inroads on Wall Street, driven by pending ETF approvals and growing excitement around upcoming crypto treasury initiatives. However, despite the buzz, CleanCore Shares dropped following their announcement of a DOGE-backed treasury, unlike other crypto treasuries that saw positive momentum.  At the time, most cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, were undergoing a correction. Still, signs pointed to an impending shift in market sentiment. Dogecoin flashes ‘buy signal’ Lower time frame charts were signaling a potential bottom for Dogecoin around the $0.21 level. This came shortly after the TD Sequential indicator successfully identified a local top just above $0.22. This signal is noteworthy, as lower time frames often lay the foundation for larger trends, though they ultimately move in the direction of the higher time frames. If DOGE maintains its current structure, the price could rebound and trade above $0.22, possibly extending higher.  However, a breakdown below the support zone could invalidate the setup and delay the expected short-term recovery. Source: Ali Charts/X The larger timeframe chart aligned with the hourly chart, reinforcing the overall trend. According to Trader Tardigrade’s post, the 2-week chart had broken out above a 5-wave descending broadening wedge. After breaking out of the 5-wave pattern, the price now appears to have successfully retested the breakout level. The RSI was just above the neutral level from an oversold zone, as of writing, indicating potential continuation. The market sentiment from whales and retail supported this outlook per Market Prophit on X. Sentiment readings for the crowd and Smart Money were 0.15 and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 12:30
Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments

Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments

BitcoinWorld Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments In a significant stride towards enhancing financial privacy and efficiency in the digital economy, the Aleo Foundation has joined forces with Request Finance. This groundbreaking partnership introduces a new era of secure transactions through a specialized private crypto payroll service, designed to revolutionize how businesses manage employee and vendor payments. What is This Revolutionary Private Crypto Payroll Service? The collaboration between the Aleo Foundation, a leading Layer 1 blockchain focused on zero-knowledge technology, and Request Finance, an innovative crypto payments startup, marks a pivotal moment. Together, they are launching a sophisticated private crypto payroll service. This service aims to empower both Web2 and Web3 companies to leverage a decentralized payment network. Crucially, it ensures the utmost protection for sensitive personal information and salary details. By integrating Aleo’s cutting-edge zero-knowledge infrastructure directly into the Request Finance platform, the new service offers more than just privacy; it also provides fast and low-cost transfers, keeping all transaction specifics confidential. The Power of Zero-Knowledge: How Privacy is Achieved At the heart of this innovative private crypto payroll service lies Aleo’s zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Zero-knowledge proofs allow one party to prove that a statement is true to another party, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For payroll, this means that sensitive data, such as individual salaries or personal identifiers, remains completely private. For instance, a company can prove it has met all regulatory payment requirements without disclosing the exact amounts paid to each employee. This level of privacy is unprecedented in traditional finance and highly sought after in the evolving digital landscape. The integration ensures that while payments are processed on-chain, the details remain shielded from public view, addressing a major concern for businesses adopting cryptocurrency for payroll. Key Benefits for Businesses: Why Adopt Private Crypto Payroll? Adopting this new private crypto payroll service offers a multitude of advantages for businesses navigating the complexities of modern finance: Enhanced Privacy and Security: Employee salaries and personal data are protected by advanced zero-knowledge cryptography, ensuring confidentiality. Reduced Operational Costs: Web2 companies, especially those with international teams, can significantly cut down on overseas remittance fees and associated banking charges. Automation and Efficiency: The service allows businesses to automate employee salaries and vendor payments, streamlining financial operations and reducing manual errors. Regulatory Compliance: Companies can meet necessary regulatory requirements by proving payment execution without exposing sensitive financial data. This is a game-changer for audits and financial reporting. Bridging Web2 and Web3: It provides a robust solution for traditional Web2 companies looking to transition into the crypto space, as well as for native Web3 firms that prefer to keep their funds on-chain. Addressing Challenges and Future Outlook for Private Crypto Payroll While the benefits are clear, the journey for widespread adoption of any new technology often involves navigating challenges. For a private crypto payroll service, these might include educating businesses on the benefits of zero-knowledge technology and adapting to evolving global crypto regulations. However, the trajectory for private, secure financial solutions is overwhelmingly positive. This partnership between Aleo and Request Finance is not just about a new product; it represents a significant step towards a more private, efficient, and equitable global financial system. As more businesses seek to protect their data and optimize their operations, services like this will become indispensable. The future promises a landscape where financial privacy is a standard, not a luxury. Actionable Insights: Is Private Crypto Payroll Right for Your Business? Consider this service if your company faces high international transfer fees, deals with sensitive employee data, or operates predominantly within the Web3 ecosystem. Web2 companies with a global workforce can leverage this to reduce costs and enhance data security. Similarly, Web3 native companies that manage their treasury on-chain will find this solution invaluable for managing their team’s compensation directly and privately. Exploring this innovative approach could position your business at the forefront of financial technology, offering a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent, especially those comfortable with digital assets. It is a proactive step towards future-proofing your payment infrastructure. The collaboration between Aleo and Request Finance heralds a new era for financial privacy and efficiency. By delivering a robust private crypto payroll service, they are not only addressing critical needs for secure and cost-effective payments but also setting a new standard for how businesses manage their most sensitive financial operations in the digital age. This is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of blockchain and zero-knowledge technologies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Aleo’s role in this partnership? A1: Aleo provides its zero-knowledge (ZK) infrastructure, which ensures that all transaction details, especially sensitive payroll information, remain private and confidential while still allowing for verifiable proof of payment. Q2: How does this service benefit Web2 companies? A2: Web2 companies can significantly reduce overseas remittance fees, automate payroll processes, and enhance the privacy and security of employee salary data, making international payments more efficient and cost-effective. Q3: Is the private crypto payroll service compliant with regulations? A3: Yes, the service is designed to help businesses meet regulatory requirements. Zero-knowledge proofs can verify compliance without revealing specific, sensitive transaction details, offering a unique solution for audits and financial reporting. Q4: What types of cryptocurrencies can be used for payroll? A4: The specific cryptocurrencies supported will depend on Request Finance’s platform capabilities, but generally, stablecoins and other widely adopted digital assets are common choices for payroll to mitigate volatility. Q5: How does this service protect personal information? A5: By utilizing Aleo’s zero-knowledge technology, the service encrypts and privatizes personal and salary details. It only reveals that a payment occurred and met certain conditions, without exposing the underlying sensitive data. Q6: What makes this service a ‘game-changer’? A6: It’s a game-changer because it uniquely combines the efficiency and low costs of crypto payments with the unparalleled privacy offered by zero-knowledge technology, addressing a critical need for secure and confidential payroll in both Web2 and Web3 sectors. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to help others discover the future of private crypto payroll services! Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/05 12:30
First Dogecoin ETF May Debut in the US Next Week: Bloomberg Analyst

First Dogecoin ETF May Debut in the US Next Week: Bloomberg Analyst

A Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be hitting U.S. markets as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 12:28
Bitcoin Miners Brace For 5% Difficulty Spike To Fresh Record

Bitcoin Miners Brace For 5% Difficulty Spike To Fresh Record

The post Bitcoin Miners Brace For 5% Difficulty Spike To Fresh Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miners Brace For 5% Difficulty Spike To Fresh Record Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miners-5-difficulty-spike-fresh-record/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 12:27
Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder's Massive Transfers

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers

BitcoinWorld Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers In a significant development that has caught the attention of the crypto community, the top individual holder of WLFI, known by their address moonmanifest.eth, has initiated a massive WLFI token distribution. This isn’t just a minor move; it involves millions of tokens and raises questions about its potential impact on the WLFI ecosystem and the broader market. On-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa first brought this crucial activity to light, highlighting a series of substantial transfers. What’s Behind This Crucial WLFI Token Distribution? Over the past 18 hours, moonmanifest.eth transferred an impressive 79.54 million WLFI, valued at approximately $14.69 million, to nine distinct addresses. This initial wave was quickly followed by another significant transfer: an additional 100 million WLFI moved to a new address just 25 minutes later. Such large-scale movements from a single entity are always noteworthy in the decentralized world. To put this into perspective: This holder controls a substantial 1% of the total WLFI supply. They initially received around 200 million tokens during the project’s Token Generation Event (TGE), indicating a foundational position within the project. These transfers represent a significant portion of their holdings, suggesting a strategic decision rather than a random event. The motivation behind such a substantial WLFI token distribution could range from enhanced security practices to preparing for future market actions. Understanding the WLFI Token Distribution Dynamics When a major holder undertakes a large-scale WLFI token distribution, it can signal several things. Firstly, it might be a move towards decentralization. By spreading tokens across multiple wallets, the holder reduces the risk associated with a single point of failure. This can be a positive step for the project’s long-term health, as it mitigates the impact of potential hacks or regulatory pressures on a single, massive wallet. However, it also raises questions about potential selling pressure. While distributing tokens doesn’t automatically mean they will be sold, having them spread across multiple addresses could facilitate easier liquidation in the future. Market participants often monitor such transfers closely, as they can precede significant price movements. Therefore, understanding the context of this WLFI token distribution is key for investors. Consider these potential implications: Increased Liquidity: If these new addresses are intended to provide liquidity on various decentralized exchanges (DEXs), it could benefit the token by making it easier to trade. Strategic Partnerships: The transfers might be part of agreements with partners, advisors, or institutional investors, distributing tokens for specific project development or marketing initiatives. Enhanced Security: Moving funds from one large, identifiable wallet to several smaller, less obvious ones can be a common security practice for high-net-worth individuals in crypto. What Does This WLFI Token Distribution Mean for the Market? The immediate impact of such a large WLFI token distribution on the market is often speculative. While some might interpret it as a precursor to selling, others might see it as a strategic move to strengthen the project’s infrastructure or decentralize control. The sheer volume of tokens involved—over $14 million in value—demands attention from anyone holding or considering WLFI. Investors should: Monitor On-Chain Activity: Keep a close eye on these new addresses for any subsequent transfers to exchanges. Assess Market Sentiment: Observe how the broader crypto community reacts to this news. Understand Risk: Large token movements always introduce an element of uncertainty, and investors should factor this into their risk assessments. The actions of whales, or large holders, frequently influence market dynamics. Their moves can sometimes set trends or indicate underlying shifts in project strategy or market conditions. This particular WLFI token distribution is a prime example of why on-chain analysis is so vital in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency. Navigating the Future of WLFI: A Summary The recent substantial WLFI token distribution by moonmanifest.eth is a multifaceted event with various potential interpretations. While the immediate implications remain to be fully seen, it underscores the importance of transparency and on-chain monitoring in the crypto space. Whether this signals a move towards greater decentralization, strategic partnerships, or potential market adjustments, it’s a development that WLFI holders and interested parties should follow closely. The crypto market is constantly evolving, and understanding the actions of key players like moonmanifest.eth provides valuable insights into the possible trajectory of projects. As always, conducting thorough research and staying informed are your best tools for navigating these dynamic waters. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is moonmanifest.eth? A1: Moonmanifest.eth is identified as the top individual holder of WLFI tokens, controlling approximately 1% of the total supply and having received about 200 million tokens during the project’s Token Generation Event (TGE). Q2: What is the significance of this WLFI token distribution? A2: This large-scale distribution of over 179 million WLFI tokens to new addresses could indicate several things, including enhanced security, a move towards decentralization, preparation for providing liquidity, or strategic partnerships. It’s a significant event for market watchers. Q3: Does this mean WLFI’s price will drop? A3: Not necessarily. While large transfers can sometimes precede selling pressure, this WLFI token distribution could also be for security, strategic partnerships, or decentralization. Investors should monitor subsequent on-chain activity for clearer indications. Q4: How can I stay informed about such whale movements? A4: On-chain analysis tools and platforms, as well as crypto news outlets and reputable analysts, are excellent resources for tracking large token movements and understanding their potential implications. Q5: Is this WLFI token distribution good or bad for the project? A5: The impact is not definitively good or bad; it depends on the holder’s ultimate intentions. It could be positive if it leads to greater decentralization or project growth, or it could introduce selling pressure if the tokens are moved to exchanges for liquidation. If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and crucial insights into the world of cryptocurrency. Spread the word and let’s foster a more informed crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/05 12:25
SEC Lost Gary Gensler's Year-Long Text Messages Due to IT Failures

SEC Lost Gary Gensler’s Year-Long Text Messages Due to IT Failures

Coinstats 2025/09/05 12:23
El Salvador acquires $50M in gold for the first time since 1990 as Bitcoin bet continues

El Salvador acquires $50M in gold for the first time since 1990 as Bitcoin bet continues

The post El Salvador acquires $50M in gold for the first time since 1990 as Bitcoin bet continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador has increased its total gold holdings to 58,105 troy ounces from 44,106 troy ounces. Gold and silver prices recently reached record highs amid economic and political volatility. El Salvador’s Central Reserve Bank (BCR) announced on Thursday that it had acquired 13,999 troy ounces of gold, worth approximately $50 million, for the first time since 1990. The acquisition brings its total gold stash to 58,105 troy ounces, with an estimated value of $207 million. Gold represents about 20% of global reserves held by central banks around the world, second only to dollar-denominated reserves. Global central banks have purchased more than a thousand tons of gold annually over the past three years, according to the central bank. The bank stated that the move was part of its strategy to diversify its global portfolio. It followed gold’s recent rally to record levels above $3,500 per ounce. The price movement comes as markets anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to meet on September 16 and 17. “For the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador, this acquisition represents a long-term positioning, based on a prudent balance in the composition of the assets that make up the country’s international reserves,” the BCR said in a translated statement. “This operation reflects the commitment to strengthen the nation’s patrimony and ensures that the country maintains diversified, secure, and long-term reserves,” the bank added. Alongside gold, El Salvador continues to expand its Bitcoin reserves. The government recently moved its national holdings into multiple new wallets to reduce vulnerability to potential quantum-computing threats. Managed by the National Bitcoin Office, the system uses 14 addresses, each capable of holding up to 500 BTC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/el-salvador-gold-bitcoin-bet/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 12:22
New Grayscale ETF Aims to Turn Ethereum Volatility Into Cash Flow

New Grayscale ETF Aims to Turn Ethereum Volatility Into Cash Flow

Grayscale has expanded its lineup of crypto investment products with the launch of the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO), designed to transform Ethereum’s volatility into consistent income for investors. The product officially debuted on September 4, according to the company. Unlike traditional Ethereum exchange-traded products, ETCO does not directly hold ETH. Instead, it employs […]
Coinstats 2025/09/05 12:17
With funding from PayPal and Samsung, how is Kite AI building a blockchain foundation for the AI agent economy?

With funding from PayPal and Samsung, how is Kite AI building a blockchain foundation for the AI agent economy?

Author: Zen, PANews With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, shopping and payment methods are being reshaped. In April this year, Visa launched Visa Intelligent Commerce, using AI to connect the "from search to purchase" scenario, and cooperated with industry leaders such as Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Stripe, etc., aiming to achieve personalized and secure AI commerce on a global scale. Last month, Google announced a new AI agent for basic service tasks - its design covers restaurant reservations and will gradually expand to local service reservations and event ticketing. Today, traditional giants are vying for the opportunity to establish AI agents as the next generation of mainstream user interfaces, extending their reach into the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. Earlier this month, Kite announced the completion of an $18 million funding round, bringing its total funding to $33 million. The project builds a trusted transaction layer for the agent economy, enabling agents to independently transact, coordinate, and operate. The platform aims to provide autonomous agents with encrypted identities, programmable permissions, and native access to stablecoin payments. Unlike most Web3 projects, Kite counts several heavyweights from traditional industries among its investors—lead investors PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst, with participation from Samsung, 8VC, and SBI. So, why did so many leading institutions choose Kite? Building native economic infrastructure for AI agents Currently, most autonomous brokers are still deployed on centralized platforms, which are designed and optimized with human operators at the core. While this offers advantages in terms of ease of use, it forces brokers to rely on sometimes fragile authentication, authorization, and settlement processes, leading to efficiency bottlenecks and systemic risks. In theory, existing blockchain infrastructure offers significant advantages over traditional payment methods, including immutable logs, cryptographic proofs, and replicable smart contract logic. Furthermore, blockchain-based payments can eliminate intermediaries and enable cross-border micropayments. However, traditional blockchains, like Web2, are similarly user-centric and lack native identity and trust mechanisms for autonomous agents. Within traditional infrastructure, AI agents often "borrow" human identities to operate, leading to identity fragmentation and security risks (an M×N verification maze). Furthermore, the discrete block-based transaction processing of mainstream public chains is unsuitable for continuous agent interaction, and transaction fees for low-value transactions can be prohibitively high. All of these factors hinder the high-frequency, low-value micro-transactions of AI agents. This is why Kite created a dedicated L1 blockchain network. It envisions AI agents as a new user category in the Web3 ecosystem, designed to support autonomous agents with programmable trust and AI-compatible capabilities. It integrates identity, payment, and behavior verification into a unified and composable protocol layer. By building a complete set of native economic infrastructure for intelligent agents, it enables agent-based commerce to operate securely and at scale. The Kite team believes that in the future, the way people interact with the digital world will shift from direct human interaction to autonomous AI agents acting on their behalf. These agents will search for information, compare prices, place orders, sign contracts, manage subscriptions, and more, becoming the "new user interface." To achieve this, data must first be structured and verifiable. The next step is to build native identity, trust, and programmable payment mechanisms tailored for these agents. Transforming from an analytics platform, it raises $33 million in funding to build an AI "dream team" In fact, Kite didn't initially position itself as an infrastructure provider for autonomous agents. Kite, formerly known as Zettablock, positioned itself as an institutional-grade Web3 indexing and analytics platform, providing large-scale, real-time data support for networks like Sui, Polygon, Chainlink, and EigenLayer. The rapid development of AI and the fact that the founding team members have experience and industry background in both blockchain and AI have given them the opportunity to transform into the Web3 AI track. Kite's co-founder and CEO, Chi Zhang, holds a PhD in Machine Learning/AI (Statistics) and a Master's in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. She previously led data engineering product development at Databricks and served as Chief AI Expert at dotData. Another co-founder, Scott Shi, who also serves as Kite's CTO, previously built real-time AI infrastructure at Uber and was an early engineer on Salesforce's Einstein AI team. Scott Shi (left) and Chi Zhang (right) The two core members hold dozens of AI and blockchain-related patents and papers published at top conferences. The rest of the team also comes from companies like Uber, Databricks, Salesforce, and NEAR. With backgrounds from prestigious universities like Stanford, MIT, and the University of Tokyo, they possess extensive experience in blockchain protocol engineering and big data systems. Earlier this month, Kite announced the completion of an $18 million Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst, with participation from 8VC, Samsung Next, SBI US Gateway Fund, Temasek's venture capital arm Vertex Ventures, Hashed, HashKey, Avalanche Foundation, LayerZero, and Animoca Brands. This round brings Kite's total funding to $33 million. The funds will be used to expand its agent trading platform and enhance the ability of AI agents to conduct large-scale micropayments using stablecoins on-chain. PayPal Ventures has described Kite as "the first infrastructure purpose-built for the agent economy," noting that stablecoins and millisecond settlements are key technological gaps in AI agent systems, and that Kite provides a crucial bridge to these gaps. Furthermore, Kite is currently in a pilot phase, partnering with platforms like PayPal and Shopify to enable merchants to access the agent system through Kite's Agent App Store. Modular architecture and Kite AIR Kite's technical architecture is highly modular, focused on meeting the needs of AI agents. Its foundation is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 chain. Kite's official website currently advertises performance as "average block generation time of 1 second and near-zero fees." The network's underlying operating environment is a customized KiteVM, and it utilizes a novel consensus mechanism called Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI). PoAI combines proof-of-stake (PoS) with an attribution mechanism, enabling transparent attribution and rewards for model and data contributions to tasks performed by nodes while validating blocks. This means that every agent's task, including model invocation, data provision, and transaction completion, leaves an auditable record on-chain, ensuring fair rewards for all parties. As infrastructure designed for large-scale, high-frequency AI agents, Kite's architecture prioritizes speed and scalability. Its cornerstone is a state channel mechanism that enables off-chain streaming micropayments and inter-agent communication with near-instant finality. Frequently transacting agents can open secure channels, enabling peer-to-peer, real-time micropayments or data exchanges without waiting for block confirmations. Billions of micro-events can be processed off-chain and periodically aggregated and settled on the main chain, significantly increasing throughput and reducing costs. This enables Kite to support streaming micro-transactions based on API calls, compute time, or data bytes, meeting the high-frequency billing requirements of the agent economy. The Kite team has also launched a series of tools and modules for developers and agents. The platform's Kite AIR (Agent Identity Resolution) system is designed to provide agents with secure identity, policy enforcement, a verifiable system of record, and programmable payments executed on Kite's custom AI-native blockchain. Kite AIR's core components include KitePass for verifiable identity and policy enforcement, the Kite Agent App Store for marketplace and service discovery, and the Kite SDK & MCP Server for agent integration. KitePass is Kite's agent identity module: each agent, dataset, or AI model can have a unique cryptographic identity, associated with corresponding permissions and reputation information. This identity system allows agents to be used across different services without repeated registration, while their operation history and permission scopes are tracked on-chain. Identity-based programmable governance allows agents to have fine-grained, automated permission control, such as setting limits on task types and fund usage, ensuring compliance with pre-defined rules at runtime. The Kite Agent App Store is a unified marketplace and service discovery engine for service providers and autonomous agents. Service providers can list their products and monetize their APIs, AI models, data services, or business logic through automated payment processing, while gaining market access, identity-based trust, and usage analytics. For agents and developers, the App Store provides a direct service discovery channel, automatic settlement via the Kite settlement channel (every transaction is verifiable on-chain), complete usage history tracking, and an interoperable consumer workflow that connects identity, payment, and discovery. Kite SDK and MCP Server are tool chains that connect applications to Kite's identity and settlement infrastructure: Kite SDK is aimed at agent developers, providing tools for building agents with verifiable identity, policy execution and on-chain settlement capabilities. It is suitable for creating autonomous agents, agent-driven business applications, cross-platform agent processes and prototype verification; MCP Server (Model Context Protocol server) is aimed at existing AI applications, enabling any MCP-compatible application to use Kite's identity and settlement functions, thereby allowing existing chatbots or AI assistants to participate in agent commerce, opening the door to agent capabilities for non-technical users, and realizing a bridge between traditional AI tools and the machine-to-machine economy. Aero public beta to Ozone upgrade, hundreds of millions of calls, tens of millions of users In February 2025, Kite launched its first public testnet, v1, codenamed Aero, on the Avalanche network. The network aims to enhance scalability and data processing capabilities while providing centralized coordination for AI workflows, including data providers, model builders, and autonomous agents. At the end of March, official statistics for the v1 Aero testnet were released, claiming that since its launch, the network has processed over 546 million AI agent calls, an average of approximately 11.4 million per day, executed approximately 32 million transactions, and connected approximately 4 million users, of which approximately 2.4 million are independent AI agent users. After a first phase of exploration, in late May of this year, Kite AI upgraded its testnet, Aero, to Ozone, positioning it as an interactive portal for Agentic AI. The product narrative shifted from "scalable AI infrastructure" to "the foundational layer supporting the operation of the agent economy." The launch of Ozone further expanded the Kite AI ecosystem. According to Dune data , as of September 5th, the network had processed over 634 million AI agent calls and connected approximately 13.6 million users. Daily active accounts and new additions have remained at a high level since mid-August, with an average of 4 million daily active accounts. In its official announcement of its Series A funding round, Kite began by stating its mission to “build the foundational layer for the Internet of Agents” and that its foundational layer powers the entire agent ecosystem through three pillars: Provide cryptographic identities for AI models, agents, datasets, and any digital service. Each AI “actor” or “asset” can maintain a unique and verifiable identity to support traceability, provenance, and governance. Programmable and fine-grained governance of delegated permissions, usage limits, and spending behavior – managing how AI agents operate autonomously “in the wild.” Instant proxy payments with near-zero fees enable autonomous systems to discover, negotiate, and pay for services with native access to stablecoins. Steve Everett, Head of Global Market Development for Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets at lead investor PayPal, commented on the product, saying that its simultaneous atomic settlement via smart contracts, coupled with real-time tracking and auditing across high-performance blockchain protocols, is a killer combination for programmable payments in AI-powered commerce. This opens the door to a truly global, automated economy where people, businesses, and machines can interact easily and trustfully. In summary, Kite's business model is deepening with the development of the intelligent agent economy. Its challenges lie in ecosystem development and technological iteration, while its strength lies in its early market presence. Whether it can stand out among numerous AI blockchain projects in the future depends on whether it can truly resolve the challenges of trust and settlement between intelligent agents, thereby providing a reliable foundation for automated economic activities.
PANews 2025/09/05 12:16
Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

The post Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation Skip to content Home Crypto News South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-virtual-asset-task/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 12:16
