Fireblocks Launches Payment Network for Cross-Border Stablecoin Flows

The post Fireblocks Launches Payment Network for Cross-Border Stablecoin Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset infrastructure company Fireblocks introduced a payment network connecting stablecoin providers across 100 countries. The network consolidates multiple payment rails, blockchain systems, and compliance frameworks through standardized interfaces. Stablecoin Market Growth Outpaces Infrastructure Development Through the new network, financial institutions can access over 40 providers including Circle, Bridge, and Yellow Card via unified APIs, reducing the need for separate integrations while maintaining regulatory compliance across jurisdictions. Sponsored Sponsored Stablecoin transaction volumes have increased substantially, with annual throughput now matching the combined processing capacity of traditional payment networks Visa and Mastercard. Despite this growth, institutional implementation remains complex due to fragmented provider landscapes and varying compliance requirements across markets. Financial institutions typically manage separate relationships with multiple service providers, each requiring distinct API integrations and compliance protocols. The fragmented approach creates operational overhead and regulatory complexity, particularly for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions with different digital asset regulations. The Fireblocks network attempts to standardize these processes by providing uniform data formats, automated compliance screening, and consolidated settlement mechanisms across 60 fiat currencies. The platform includes built-in tools for sanctions screening, wallet verification, and Travel Rule compliance to address regulatory requirements. Provider Integration Targets Institutional Operations The network includes providers such as Alfred, Banxa, Bridge, Circle, and Yellow Card, with planned integrations for Circle Payments Network and WalletConnect. These connections provide access to over 2,400 participants including banks, exchanges, and digital wallet providers. Bridge and Yellow Card reported operational changes following integration with Fireblocks infrastructure. Yellow Card operates payment services across more than 20 African countries, while Bridge provides stablecoin-to-fiat conversion services for enterprise clients. Fireblocks has processed over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120 blockchain networks. The company serves institutional clients including banks, payment service providers, and fintech companies. The network launch reflects industry efforts to develop standardized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:49
Polymarket Takes $600K in Bets on Thursday Night Opener

The post Polymarket Takes $600K in Bets on Thursday Night Opener appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The National Football League (NFL) season begins Thursday night and bettors are rushing to crypto-based prediction market Polymarket to place their early-season slips. Already, more than $600,000 has been wagered on the opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, a sum that eclipses the roughly £150,000 ($201,000) taken in by Europe’s largest betting exchange, Betfair. It’s still little more than a rounding error on the $100 million or more in wagering generally seen on individual football games via traditional channels. From Politics to Pigskin Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan said Wednesday that the company had received the all-clear from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), granting it the ability to operate across all 50 states, including those like Texas where traditional sports betting is prohibited. The regulatory breakthrough followed a widely seen social media marketing campaign that teased, “Legal football trading is coming to ALL 50 states this fall.” The timing couldn’t be more critical. According to Dune Analytics, Polymarket’s volumes have slumped in 2025, falling from a $2 billion record high in November during the U.S. election frenzy to just $664 million in August. Polymarket volumes (Dune) While expected, the drop illustrates Polymarket’s dependence on political cycles. During the election, the platform became a media barometer, with markets often cited alongside traditional polls to track candidate performance. After the votes were counted, volumes cooled and attention shifted to novelty markets, sometimes controversially, such as wagers on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would don a suit before July. A $107 Billion Market Beckons The pivot toward sports comes as sports betting remains a juggernaut industry, worth an estimated $107 billion in 2024. Early indicators suggest Polymarket could capture meaningful share: this year alone, users have wagered over $55 million on MLB World Series markets, hinting that NFL betting volumes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:48
Coinbase's preferred AI programming tool, Cursor, is at risk of being hijacked by a new virus.

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer reported that the AI programming tool Cursor suffers from a "CopyPasta License Attack" vulnerability. Hackers can trick the AI tool into injecting exploits into the codebase by hiding malicious instructions in the LICENSE.txt and README.md files. This tool, widely used by crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, exploits Markdown comments to hide prompt injections, causing the AI to automatically spread malicious payloads when editing files. Testing has also revealed that AI programming tools such as Windsurf, Kiro, and Aider are also vulnerable. The malicious code can create backdoors, steal sensitive data, or paralyze systems, and can be deeply hidden to avoid detection. When HiddenLayer creates tests for a repository containing a virus, Cursor automatically copies the prompt injection into the newly generated file. The company warns that this mechanism could have more serious consequences, including compromising critical files in development and production environments. In August, the Coinbase engineering team stated that Cursor was the preferred tool for most of its developers, and as of February, it had become the preferred tool for all engineers.
PANews2025/09/05 12:45
Details of the Expected Airdrop Have Been Announced – Here’s the Distribution Date

The post Details of the Expected Airdrop Have Been Announced – Here’s the Distribution Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yei Finance, one of the leading protocols in the Sei ecosystem, has published the official Token Generation Event (TGE) registration page. Users and liquidity providers can register for airdrop eligibility starting at 4:00 PM on September 4, 2025. The symbol for the new token is CLO (Clovis). Clovis is a new cross-chain DeFi protocol developed by Yei. The company announced that the Clovis pre-deposit vault will reopen next week. In the statement made by Yei Finance, it was stated that the TGE process will operate in three stages: Phase 1 (Registration): This will continue until 4:00 PM on September 30, 2025. Late registrations will not be accepted for TGE claims. Phase 2 (Allocation Confirmation): The Yei team will finalize the airdrop distribution. Phase 3 (CLO Claim): Users will be able to claim CLO tokens and begin using them in the Clovis ecosystem. The Yei Finance team argued that Clovis has evolved from being merely the largest dApp on Sei to a comprehensive DeFi operating system that integrates cross-chain liquidity. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/details-of-the-expected-airdrop-have-been-announced-heres-the-distribution-date/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:45
Strategic Expansion Into Bitcoin And Solana Reserves

The post Strategic Expansion Into Bitcoin And Solana Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yunfeng Financial Crypto: Strategic Expansion Into Bitcoin And Solana Reserves Skip to content Home Crypto News Yunfeng Financial Crypto: Strategic Expansion into Bitcoin and Solana Reserves Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yunfeng-financial-crypto-reserves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:43
Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck to Star in Bitcoin Creator Thriller

TLDR Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck will star in Doug Liman’s Bitcoin-themed thriller Killing Satoshi. The screenplay by Nick Schenk follows global powers clashing over the mystery of Bitcoin’s creator. “Killing Satoshi” features espionage, politics, and antiheroes battling the world’s most powerful figures. Netflix is also producing “The Altruists,” an eight-part series on the FTX [...] The post Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck to Star in Bitcoin Creator Thriller appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 12:40
Financial Times: Tether in talks to invest in gold mining

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Times is in talks to invest in the gold mining industry. The company plans to invest across all stages of the gold supply chain, including mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies. Multiple sources familiar with the matter stated that Tether has been in talks with several gold royalty companies that invest in mines in exchange for a percentage of future revenue. Tether is considering further royalty deals, including a continued investment in Elemental Altus. Tether also held talks with Terranova Resources, a gold mining investment firm based in the British Virgin Islands, but no deal was reached. Tether also operates XAUt, a cryptocurrency token backed by physical gold, with a market capitalization of $880 million. According to industry insiders, Tether also holds a significant position in commodity trade finance, providing short-term financing for raw materials and goods, with a trading book valued at billions of dollars. Tether currently holds $8.7 billion worth of gold reserves in its Zurich, Switzerland, vault as collateral for its stablecoin. In June of this year, Tether Investments acquired a minority stake in Elemental Altus, a Toronto-listed gold royalty company, for $105 million.
PANews2025/09/05 12:35
Cipher Mining’s Impressive August Haul Of 241 BTC

The post Cipher Mining’s Impressive August Haul Of 241 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Mining Triumph: Cipher Mining’s Impressive August Haul Of 241 BTC Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Mining Triumph: Cipher Mining’s Impressive August Haul of 241 BTC Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cipher-mining-bitcoin-mining/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:31
PANews August 2025 columnist influence and column article popularity rankings released

PANews' TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for August 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "Double List") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive assessment of the publication status of all columnists and the popularity of all column articles on the PANews platform in August to produce the Double List. Top 5 Most Influential Columnists We conducted a comprehensive assessment based on the frequency of publication, quality of publication, and readership to create the TOP 5 influential columnists for August. As shown in the figure above, the 5 columnists on the list are: No.1 Chain View Lianshangguan is a self-media brand focusing on blockchain data, security insights, and hot topics. During August, the columnist frequently published content, which generally received considerable attention. Click here to visit the author's homepage . No. 2 Bowen Notes The author of Bowen Notes, a self-proclaimed "non-tech guy," is highly skilled at writing in-depth reports . In August, he published two AI-related articles and one ZK-related article. Click here to visit his homepage. No.3 BlockSec BlockSec is a Web3 security firm specializing in security incident analysis and coverage of the crypto crime industry . In August, the author focused on Hong Kong regulation. Click here to visit the author's homepage . No.4 Biteye Biteye is a blockchain research organization and community focused on L1/L2, DeFi, NFT, and Web3. In August, the author published several articles exploring potential projects, which were highly read and in line with market trends. Click here to visit the author's homepage . No.5 Mankiw Blockchain Mankiw's Blockchain explores hot topics in the blockchain space from a legal perspective. In August, he published several articles on crypto law and regulation, which generally received a good amount of readership. Click here to visit his homepage . Column article popularity ranking TOP10 Based on a comprehensive evaluation of content quality and article readership , we compiled the TOP 10 column articles for August. As shown in the figure above, the 10 column articles on the list are: No.1 " Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched their own dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2? " by ChainView Will this wave of blockchain launches by financial giants be a "watershed" for the Ethereum ecosystem? No.2 “ Is the Era of Machine Collateral Coming? Explaining How USD.AI Financializes GPUs ” by Cabin VC USD.AI is positioned as a decentralized credit agreement: emerging AI companies can obtain loans by using their GPU hardware as collateral. No.3 " Crypto Treasury: Wall Street's "Emperor's New Clothes," the Crypto Market's "Historical Reversal" " by Chain View While everyone is celebrating Wall Street’s “financial alchemy” DAT model, has anyone ever considered whether DATs are actually “reversing the trend” and reversing history? No.4 Circle and Coinbase: Compasses by Xiaozhu Web3 Circle and Coinbase have formed a symbiosis around USDC. No.5 " Zero-cost AI projects? 10 free AI projects " by Biteye No gas fee is required and the airdrop expectations are maximized. No.6 " Three Evolutions of Hong Kong's OTC Regulation: From "Coin Shops" to Comprehensive Regulation " by Blocksec In three years, Hong Kong's supervision has moved from the OTC "vacuum zone" to full-chain supervision. No.7 " The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi " by Bowen Notes This article will focus on the integrated evolution path of DeFi and AI, sorting out its development stages from automation to intelligence, and analyzing the infrastructure, scenario space and key challenges of strategy execution agents. No.8 " Crypto Upstarts and Power Game: The Trump Family's Rise to the USD1 " by FinTax Despite some controversies, USD1 still provides crypto asset investors with more optional trading media, creates a more convenient market environment, and is increasingly favored by investors. No.9 " When AI projects talk about decentralization in vain, why can FLock win real orders from the United Nations? " by Chain View What FLock has been doing in the past few months is actually "pragmatic", so in the end, while many projects can only talk about the "decentralized AI narrative", FLock has actually gained real use cases from UN customers, technical verification of Alibaba Cloud's Qwen model, user base in the Korean market, etc. Isn't this what everyone wants to see the project party "doing"? No. 10. “ This Year’s Ethereum Is Last Year’s Bitcoin Plus ” by W3C DAO Research The price soared from $1,385 to $4,788, a quarterly increase of more than 245%, driven by the dual flywheels of Ethereum technology upgrades, Ethereum ETFs, and corporate capital formation. at last Congratulations to the five columnists and ten authors of the featured articles. Thank you to all columnists! Your support makes PANews even more exciting. August marked a pivotal market turn, with attention and capital pouring into large, blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana, while Bitcoin's appeal gradually waned. According to past market trends, subsequent capital will gradually flow into small-cap altcoins, signaling the arrival of the altcoin season. If this happens, new narratives and tokens will emerge in droves, benefiting everyone. We hope you'll join us in documenting the next chapter: If you have deep insights into the market, industry, and crypto space , and are skilled at writing about hot topics, emerging projects, in-depth research, and industry observations , please don't hesitate to contact us. PANews will feature high-quality content on our homepage, pin it to the top, promote it in our app, place it on banners, and share it on social media . Outstanding authors will also be featured on our homepage . The September double list will be announced around October 5, 2025. We look forward to seeing more new faces. Scan the QR code to add the PANews column leader, open a column, and build Web3:
PANews2025/09/05 12:30
Hyperliquid – Will daily buybacks trigger HYPE’s breakout above $50?

HYPE's latest correction attracted discount buyers on the spot market.
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:30
