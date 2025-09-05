2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
What if Governance Felt Like a Game?

What if Governance Felt Like a Game?

Ask most crypto users about governance, and you’ll get a shrug. Voting feels abstract, slow, and disconnected from everyday use of the protocol. Proposals are written like legal&nbsp;briefs. Turnout is abysmal. For a space obsessed with “community,” governance often feels more like filing taxes than shaping the future of the&nbsp;network. But what if governance felt like a&nbsp;game? Not in the trivial sense of turning votes into leaderboards or airdropping badges for showing up, those are shallow skins. I mean governance as a lived, playable system: one where mechanics, feedback loops, and incentives mirror the dynamics of a multiplayer game. The Problem: Governance as&nbsp;Homework Current on-chain governance designs assume participation = duty. You stake, you delegate, you read the forums, you vote. It’s a moral responsibility more than an engaging activity. The trouble is: duty doesn’t scale. People optimize for convenience, not civic virtue. That’s why most users passively delegate, and a handful of whales set direction. If participation feels like homework, it’s rational to skip&nbsp;class. The Shift: Governance as a Playable&nbsp;System Games thrive because they’re designed around feedback: you act, the system responds immediately, and your choices have visible consequences. Governance could borrow this&nbsp;logic. Progression mechanics: Voting earns XP toward new roles — not just cosmetic, but unlocking different governance powers. Dynamic arenas: Instead of every vote looking the same, high-stakes proposals could play out in unique formats — multi-round decisions, alliances, or even simulations. Narratives: Protocol decisions aren’t just numbers. They’re part of an evolving story — “This DAO is pivoting from stability to growth” — and players (voters) shape the&nbsp;arc. The idea isn’t to trivialize governance. It’s to recognize that humans engage when systems feel alive, responsive, and participatory. The Risk: When Games Corrupt&nbsp;Play Of course, games can also distort. If governance becomes too gamified, you risk replacing civic engagement with dopamine loops. Players might vote not because they care, but because they’re chasing XP or leaderboard status. Worse, gaming mechanics can be exploited: coordinated guilds farming governance rewards, whales buying influence disguised as “progression.” The challenge isn’t adding points and badges. It’s designing meaningful play mechanics that deepen engagement without hollowing out legitimacy. The Future: Playable&nbsp;Politics Imagine a future where joining a protocol feels like joining a guild in an MMO. You start small — a foot soldier voting on micro-decisions. Over time, your contributions, consistency, and alignment with community goals level you up into more influential roles. Governance ceases to be a burden and becomes a living arena where decisions are experienced, not just recorded. This doesn’t mean turning DeFi into Candy Crush. It means treating governance as design: balancing fairness, incentives, feedback, and narrative. In a world where most protocols struggle to get 5% turnout, maybe the radical path forward is not another governance framework PDF — but a game worth&nbsp;playing. What if Governance Felt Like a Game? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
SQUID MEME
GAME$29,0847+5,41%
Wink
LIKE$0,010985-0,18%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
SEC Announces Shift in Crypto Regulatory Agenda

SEC Announces Shift in Crypto Regulatory Agenda

The post SEC Announces Shift in Crypto Regulatory Agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC’s new agenda promotes crypto trading on regulated exchanges. Focus on safe harbor provisions. Reduced compliance burdens for crypto businesses. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unveiled its regulatory plans for cryptocurrencies, including potential exemptions, aimed at enhancing market clarity and reducing compliance burdens. This regulatory shift could increase institutional participation and market certainty, potentially boosting liquidity for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). SEC Proposes Crypto Trading on Regulated Exchanges The SEC’s new agenda includes rule proposals aimed at crypto asset issuance. This involves clarifying regulations, providing safe harbors, and integrating crypto assets on national securities exchanges. Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce are key figures in this initiative. The deregulatory agenda could ease compliance burdens across Wall Street. Simplified broker-dealer rules are anticipated to offer financial firms greater latitude in managing crypto-related operations while reducing overall compliance costs. The market has responded with cautious optimism. Reactions from financial sectors suggest potential for significant inflows into crypto as regulatory barriers lower. Hester Peirce stated, “We’re committed to fostering innovation through open dialogue with the community.” Deregulatory Agenda Aims to Reduce Wall Street Compliance Burdens Did you know? Commissioner Hester Peirce has long advocated for “safe harbors” to promote innovation in the crypto industry. This approach might soon become part of formalized regulatory policies, highlighting the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency within the regulatory framework. As of September 5, 2025, Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap stands at $2.22 trillion, dominating 58.07% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite slight 24-hour and 7-day declines of -0.30% and -0.13% respectively, BTC saw a 6.46% surge over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu’s research team indicate significant possibilities for BTC and ETH. As crypto assets…
Union
U$0,011+11,56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 161,93+0,42%
Capverse
CAP$0,13824+19,25%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025

Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025

Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall,&nbsp;2025Source: Dall-E 1. Fireblocks Systems: A Stablecoin Payments&nbsp;Network Fireblocks, under CEO Michael Shaulov, unveiled a new stablecoin payment network aimed at transforming how digital dollars move within financial infrastructure. This initiative signals growing mainstream adoption of stablecoins for everyday payments — a move bridging crypto and traditional finance. 2. Stripe &amp; Paradigm Launch EVM-Compatible “Tempo” Stripe and VC firm Paradigm officially announced Tempo, a new permissionless Layer‑1 blockchain designed for high-speed payments. Tempo offers over 100,000 TPS, sub‑second finality, a built-in stablecoin AMM, and privacy features. Initially, founder partners like OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, or Visa may validate blocks before transitioning to complete decentralization. This shows major fintech firms embracing crypto rails for payments — with potential to expand DeFi infrastructure globally. 3. Bitcoin Defies “Red September” for Third&nbsp;Year September is historically Bitcoin’s worst month with an average of -3.77% return. Yet for the third consecutive year, Bitcoin has posted gains entering this traditionally bearish period. Analysts say optimism stems from rate‑cut hopes and strong institutional inflows, pointing toward a potential “Uptober” rally. Takeaways at a&nbsp;Glance Stablecoins Go Mainstream: Fireblocks pushes stablecoins beyond trade — into daily payments and finance infrastructure. Fintech + Crypto = Tempo Stripe’s Tempo could become a global payment rail — high performance, stablecoin-friendly, and permissionless. Bitcoin's Resilience in Breaking “Red September” again demonstrates maturity in BTC’s institutional demand and macro positioning. Final Thoughts This week reveals how the crypto ecosystem is evolving across three fronts: payments infrastructure, blockchain innovation, and market psychology. As stablecoins gain financial legitimacy and institutions build accessible rails like Tempo, Bitcoin’s robust seasonal performance underscores its rising role as a macro asset. We’re witnessing not just technological innovation — but the building blocks of a new digital monetary&nbsp;order. Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
Cronos Skyrockets and WLFI Prepares Massive Token Launch

Cronos Skyrockets and WLFI Prepares Massive Token Launch

By Felipe Montoya RodríguezSource: Dall-E Cronos ROCKETS on Trump Media Group&nbsp;Strategy Cronos, the native token of the Crypto.com–backed blockchain, spiked 40% following news of a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury launched by Trump Media Group in partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition. CRO jumped from around $0.20 to over $0.23 — its highest since May 2022 — propelling the token back into the top 30 by market cap.Cointelegraph+5Cointelegraph+5Cointelegraph+5 Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek revealed that Trump Media’s CRO holdings now exceed $1.5 billion.Cointelegraph+1 Reactions have been mixed. Some believe CRO deserves a long-term spot in the crypto top 10, while others criticize the politicization of digital assets. One vocal skeptic lamented: “Great, so now my crypto portfolio is dependent on what some politician says or does…”Cointelegraph+1 WLFI Readies a Record-Breaking Token&nbsp;Debut Meanwhile, World Liberty Finance (WLFI) is set to launch its token on September 1 at 12:00 PM UTC on Ethereum. At launch, 20% of tokens from early rounds priced between $0.015 and $0.05 will become transferable. The rest will unlock later via community governance. Notably, founders and insiders receive no tokens at launch.The Defiant+1 WLFI raised an astonishing $22.6 billion across eight funding rounds, including a $1.5 billion equity investment by ALT5 Sigma at $0.20 per token. Pre-market valuations suggest a fully diluted worth of $20–55 billion, with a circulating market cap of $2–4 billion — putting it among 2025’s largest crypto launches.The Defiant+1 However, analysts warn of potential Ethereum liquidity concerns, particularly if early investors offload large amounts at launch. Still, robust demand could balance outflows.The Defiant+1 What This Means for Crypto&nbsp;MarketsSource: Own Final Thoughts Cronos’s rally underscores a powerful truth: politics still moves markets. When political entities with name recognition — and fresh treasuries — enter the crypto space, price action&nbsp;follows. WLFI’s upcoming token debut, meanwhile, could redefine crypto market depth — depending on how demand holds up against a flood of new supply. This underscores two divergent models: one shaped by political branding, the other by capital scale and community-driven governance. Fascinating times indeed. Buckle&nbsp;up. Cronos Skyrockets and WLFI Prepares Massive Token Launch was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
WLFI
WLFI$0,2394+25,34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01268+1,60%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
Pokémon cards will soon have their ‘Polymarket moment’ — Bitwise

Pokémon cards will soon have their ‘Polymarket moment’ — Bitwise

Pokémon trading cards are on the verge of having their “Polymarket moment,” with trading moving onchain after decades of physical meetups and shipments. Pokémon trading cards could be the next real-world asset to move onchain at scale, potentially bringing a $21.4 billion market to the blockchain. “Pokémon and other [trading card games] are about to have their ‘Polymarket moment,’” said Bitwise research analyst Danny Nelson on Thursday. “I expect the Pokémon boom will be sticky — one of those moments where an ‘only in crypto’ innovation breaks into the mainstream. Kinda like what Polymarket did for prediction markets.”Read more
RealLink
REAL$0,06068+0,98%
Boom
BOOM$0,00845-3,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10095-0,67%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
Bitcoin Treasuries Top 1 Million BTC as Firms Boost Holdings

Bitcoin Treasuries Top 1 Million BTC as Firms Boost Holdings

Public companies now hold over 1 million Bitcoin, marking a major milestone in corporate adoption of the digital asset as a reserve currency.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 161,93+0,42%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0,15831+1,98%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:55
Podijeli
The Memecoins to Look at the Start of September

The Memecoins to Look at the Start of September

You know that feeling when you stumble across a tweet thread at 2 AM and realize you’ve found something before everyone else catches&nbsp;on? That happened to me yesterday while scrolling through some obscure Telegram channels and cross-referencing DexScreener data. September’s barely started, but the patterns I’m seeing remind me of those magical weeks in early 2021 when SHIB was still trading for fractions of a&nbsp;penny. The memecoin game has evolved beyond recognition. We’re not just dealing with random dog coins anymore. The projects that are actually moving have figured out how to blend internet culture with real functionality, and the smart money is already positioning while retail is still focused on the old&nbsp;plays. Let me walk you through three coins that caught my attention this week, each taking a completely different approach to cracking the memecoin&nbsp;code. Slothana (SLOTH): The Anti-Hype Play on&nbsp;Solana While everyone’s chasing the next 1000x moonshot, Slothana is taking the opposite approach. At $0.0027 with a $5 million market cap, this Solana token is built around the idea that slow and steady actually wins the race. Sounds boring? The 56% year-over-year gains say otherwise. What hooked me wasn’t the cute sloth mascot or the “chill vibes” marketing. It’s the community burns happening without any team involvement. Over 5,000 holders are actively reducing supply while trading volume stays consistent on Raydium. In a space where most tokens lose 90% of their value within weeks, that kind of organic coordination is&nbsp;rare. The Solana ecosystem gives it a massive advantage too. With transaction costs averaging $0.00025, holders can trade freely without worrying about gas eating into profits. That accessibility creates the kind of community momentum that can turn small moves into explosive runs when the timing&nbsp;aligns. NORMIE: Base’s Stealth Weapon for Mass&nbsp;Adoption Here’s what nobody’s talking about: Base is quietly becoming the memecoin launching pad for people who aren’t crypto natives. NORMIE gets this better than anyone, targeting everyday humor instead of trying to appeal to seasoned&nbsp;degens. At $1.3 million market cap, it’s still flying under the radar while Base’s user count explodes past 11 million active wallets. The tokenomics are refreshingly simple: 1 billion supply, half burned at launch, no team allocation. It’s the kind of transparency that builds real trust when most projects are playing games with vesting schedules. What convinced me was watching their Discord for a week. These aren’t moon boys posting rocket emojis. They’re regular people sharing relatable memes and actually engaging with the content. When a memecoin community feels more like a friend group than a trading chat, that’s usually a good&nbsp;sign. The 24% monthly gain and growing holder base above 2,000 suggests this approach is working. Sometimes the best investment thesis is just “normal people understand the&nbsp;joke.” Dogemon: Where Childhood Nostalgia Meets Modern Infrastructure Dogemon hit different because it combines two of the internet’s most powerful forces: Pokemon nostalgia and dog memes. At a $3.5 million market cap, it’s riding Solana’s technical superiority while the community creates content that actually goes viral organically. The numbers tell a compelling story. Daily volume around $94,000 shows real liquidity behind the hype, and the community keeps growing without paid influencer campaigns. They’re building something that feels fresh while honoring the classics that made this space fun originally. What sets it apart is how they handle community engagement. Instead of just posting recycled dog memes, they’re creating original content that spreads across social platforms naturally. In a space where most projects force viral moments, authentic growth stands out immediately. Why These Chains Are Dominating Right&nbsp;Now The infrastructure wars are over, and efficient chains won. Solana’s processing 93 million daily transactions while keeping costs near zero. Base is bringing institutional credibility with Coinbase backing while maintaining those crucial low&nbsp;fees. Ethereum’s high costs have pushed innovation elsewhere, creating massive opportunities for projects that prioritize user experience over prestige. When you can trade memecoins for pennies instead of dollars, it changes everything about community building and organic&nbsp;growth. The data doesn’t lie: activity is flowing toward chains where people can actually afford to participate. That shift creates opportunities for projects that understand accessibility drives adoption better than fancy technology. The Real Risks Nobody&nbsp;Mentions Let’s cut through the hopium for a second. These are speculative plays in an incredibly brutal market. Low market caps mean a single whale can tank your position overnight. Broader market corrections can wipe out months of gains in&nbsp;hours. The memecoin failure rate is around 90%, and even projects with strong communities can disappear when interest shifts. Smart positioning means treating these like lottery tickets, not retirement planning. Use position sizing that lets you sleep at night and set clear exit strategies before emotions take&nbsp;over. Tools like DexScreener and CoinGecko help track metrics, but they can’t predict which narratives will stick beyond the initial hype cycle. Real due diligence means understanding tokenomics, checking contract security, and gauging authentic engagement versus bot activity. September’s Perfect&nbsp;Storm The timing couldn’t be better for a memecoin resurgence. Bitcoin’s strength above key levels, potential policy shifts, and the traditional Q4 rally season are aligning perfectly. More importantly, the infrastructure for sustainable memecoin success has finally&nbsp;matured. Better trading platforms, sophisticated community tools, and improved social sentiment tracking mean quality projects can build momentum that lasts beyond pump cycles. The key difference between now and previous seasons is that entertainment value alone isn’t enough&nbsp;anymore. Projects that solve real problems while maintaining viral appeal have the best chance of surviving market corrections and building lasting&nbsp;value. Building Your Own Memecoin Success&nbsp;Story While these three represent existing opportunities, the biggest alpha might be creating your own project. The barriers to launching professional memecoin ventures have never been lower for entrepreneurs with the right vision and execution skills. Rocket Suite provides the comprehensive infrastructure needed to launch successful tokens on Base/Ethereum/Solana networks. Their all-in-one platform includes automated volume simulation features that help new projects rank higher on DexScreener and DexTools, creating the initial momentum that separates winners from the thousands of failed launches. With proper community building, technical execution, and market timing, September 2025 could be the perfect moment to transition from memecoin investor to memecoin creator. The tools exist, the audience is there, and the infrastructure is finally ready for the next wave of innovation. The Bottom&nbsp;Line These three tokens represent different philosophies in the evolved memecoin landscape: Slothana’s patient accumulation strategy, NORMIE’s mass market appeal, and Dogemon’s viral content approach. None are guaranteed winners, but they show the type of thinking that creates sustainable success in this&nbsp;space. September success will come from diversification across narratives, quick adaptation to changing dynamics, and understanding that being early often matters more than being perfect. Position appropriately, monitor community health closely, and remember that in memecoins, timing and intuition usually beat complex analysis. The next 100x is probably hiding in plain sight right now. The question is whether you’ll recognize it before everyone else&nbsp;does. This analysis is for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry significant risks, and you should never invest more than you can afford to lose. Always conduct thorough research and consider consulting financial professionals before making investment decisions. The Memecoins to Look at the Start of September was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:54
Podijeli
Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

auditwizard.io In this article, I will explore the key features and benefits of Audit Wizard, examining how it revolutionizes smart contract development by providing comprehensive auditing solutions. I will also delve into the need for robust security measures in the Web3 space and discuss how Audit Wizard is poised to address this critical requirement, empowering developers to allay user concerns and elevate the overall security of decentralized applications (dApps). In the beginning, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Web3 Security builders, community, bug-bounty hunters, everyone who supports its vibes and the authors of all resource materials! It is therefore crucial for developers to have their code thoroughly audited before deploying it to a live environment. Web3 Security Distilled Building Trust Through Comprehensive Auditing When it comes to decentralized applications, one of the most common concerns is the potential for vulnerabilities or flaws in the underlying smart contracts. A single vulnerability can expose users’ funds to significant risks, undermining the entire purpose of decentralized finance. The problem of security has recently become very urgent due to the enormous number of hacks and security incidents in the Web3 sphere. Everyone has very different ideas and suggestions on this topic, so we will only attempt to describe a portion of them&nbsp;today. New bug-bounty platforms try to solve several problems that previous versions obviously lack. For instance, they more actively interact with the community, and often their structure is built so that people are allowed to participate even without KYC (as in more classic sites where such conditions are determined by the end customer represented by the project or protocol). GitHub - OffcierCia/tips-solidity-code-auditors: Gaining the most elusive of tips. Add your input and let's collect them all! However, they are still short on functionality and possess numerous shortcomings that should be addressed. The next generation of Web3 security platforms will go beyond current limited solutions, applying advanced tools and technologies and providing superior usability to all industry&nbsp;players! This could result in the discovery of known and unknown security flaws in any organization. With this many targets, it is impossible for a single security team to test them all. As a result, they choose to externalize the issues by launching bounty campaigns on platforms with large communities of&nbsp;experts. But I would like to raise another important point. Logically, cybersecurity must be considered on every level of project development — with contests on the guard at the initial stage, followed by audits, and then bug bounties — at the final stage. No doubt, a new generation of cybersecurity products are already on the way that will cover all these aspects in one user-friendly interface. Certain layers of the web3 security stack remain underutilized, which will most likely change as the industry matures. DeFi projects, in particular, may begin to broaden the scope of security activities to include proactive threat monitoring and response, as well as automated risk management (rather than focusing solely on vulnerability assessments). Nowadays, in my opinion, the ability to effectively inform clients of the specifics and status of an audit is seriously lacking in so-called “сlassic” auditing firms. Clients are often unaware of the precise steps taken during the audit or the process’s current status as a result of this lack of transparency. This lack of visibility consequently leads to a variety of problems. Comprehensive audits are frequently unaffordable for startups due to traditional auditing firms’ high service fees. These costs are typically determined by the project’s complexity and scope, as well as by the auditing firm’s standing and size. One may even state that existing solutions like manual audits, static analysis, and fuzz testing lack mathematical soundness and scalability… As you now know, there isn’t a single button or service that will solve all security issues, but there are things we can work toward. At the same time, there have already been dozens of vulnerabilities discovered using Web3 bug-bounty platforms! That said, Web3 bug-bounty programs also can be (and they actually are) an effective way to incentivize the identification and reporting of vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols and decentralized applications. All this leads us to the idea that in the end it will be important for the project to have multiple levels of protection — several audits from different companies and several bug-bounty programs on platforms with different features.https://medium.com/media/64671510692e6920b39a02c1257d6580/href This is where Audit Wizard steps in as a game-changer. The Audit Wizard beta includes a number of new features, stability increases, and UI improvements. Findings: Using the ‘Add finding’ tool, you can add security findings. Each finding includes a title, code location (highlight affected code), severity, description, and recommendation. Once you create a finding, it can be viewed within the ‘Findings’ list. Entries within this list can be filtered by severity, edited, or deleted at any time. In addition to being displayed within the ‘Findings’ list, entries are automatically added to your audit&nbsp;report; Reports: Once you’ve added your findings and are ready to deliver your audit report, toggle to the Audit Wizard report editor. Your findings have been automatically added to your audit report and are ready to be exported. Click ‘Generate Report’ when you are ready to export your audit report. A generated audit report document will download to your&nbsp;browser. The goal of Audit Wizard is to be the easiest and fastest way to perform smart contract audits. It’s built to give auditors and developers superpowers!Source | Slitherin By leveraging advanced automated security analysis and manual code reviews, the platform provides developers with a comprehensive auditing solution that identifies potential vulnerabilities, bugs, or inefficiencies in smart contracts. Now you also&nbsp;can: Direct code import from c4/sherlock/hats or from GitHub/contract address; Add findings and generate a&nbsp;report; Generate contract interaction graphs; Slither &amp; Slitherin scan, Integrated AI chat, notes and&nbsp;more; Results from dependencies have also been filtered out from Slither to remove unnecessary results. Slitherin, an extended version of Slither with even more vulnerability detectors, has also been added to increase scanner coverage! auditwizard.io Projects can be imported from multiple sources. You can import audit contests from platforms like Code4rena and Sherlock by simply clicking on the contest in the Contests list. You can import projects via the import box from the following sources: GitHub repo&nbsp;URLs; Ethereum mainnet contract addresses; Etherscan contract&nbsp;URLs; Code4rena contest&nbsp;URLs; Sherlock contest&nbsp;URLs. To import from a private GitHub repo, first add a GitHub Personal Access Token to your Audit Wizard account, then you can import private repos via their&nbsp;URL. The Framework to help you securing your protocol You can also leverage the power of ChatGPT directly from Audit Wizard with the AI tool. Ask the AI to summarize a complex contract, or chat with the AI about about your project, solidity, or anything security related. Read more about it&nbsp;here: Audit Wizard&nbsp;FAQ; Become an AuditWizard: Complete Overview of the New All-in-One Auditor&nbsp;Toolkit; Audit Wizard&nbsp;Release. With its thorough assessment of code logic and execution paths, Audit Wizard ensures that the smart contract is secure, reliable, and meets best practices for development! Given the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber threats and the hefty financial stakes involved in DeFi, robust security measures have become essential for the overall sustainability of the ecosystem.auditwizard.io Audit Wizard recognizes this urgency and equips developers with a suite of security tools and analytics to fortify their smart contracts against potential attacks. The platform’s security analysis encompasses an array of vulnerabilities, including but not limited to reentrancy, arithmetic overflows/underflows, access control issues, and unhandled exceptions. The detailed security reports provided by Audit Wizard empower developers to identify and address potential risks, resulting in more reliable and resilient smart contracts:https://medium.com/media/b213314de2e650a485fbbe5c29c75fd8/href As we venture deeper into the world of Web3, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly evident. Audit Wizard emerges as a pioneering platform that empowers developers to create secure, trustworthy smart contracts that inspire confidence among&nbsp;users. By combining automation, manual code reviews, and collaboration tools, Audit Wizard revolutionizes the auditing process and strengthens the security posture of the DeFi ecosystem:Source In the upcoming sections, we will further explore the various features and benefits of Audit Wizard, highlighting its effectiveness in detecting vulnerabilities, enhancing risk management, and fostering collaboration. Web3 Security Distilled 2.0 Join us as we unravel the transformative potential of this Web3 smart contract auditing platform that is poised to elevate the standards of security in the decentralized finance&nbsp;space! Stay safe! Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004574-6,74%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005361-0,22%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:54
Podijeli
Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech & Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready

Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech & Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready

Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech &amp; Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is&nbsp;Ready On September 22, 2025, Coinbase will roll out the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, the first U.S.-listed product that combines top tech equities and crypto exposure in a single, cash-settled futures contract. But as Coinbase pushes into multi-asset derivatives, Ave.ai — a leading Web3-native, AI-driven trading platform — is also planning to launch a futures product soon. And while the two approaches are different, the goals align: empower modern traders with smarter, more strategic instruments. Coinbase’s Futures Product: Bridging TradFi and&nbsp;Crypto Coinbase’s upcoming futures index will track a basket of 10 assets: Apple, Microsoft, Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, Tesla, Coinbase (COIN), and two crypto ETFs — IBIT (Bitcoin) and ETHA (Ethereum) from BlackRock. Each asset is equally weighted at 10%, and the index will be rebalanced quarterly to maintain this structure. The contracts are cash-settled, with a notional value that mirrors the index level. If the index hits $3,000, a contract is worth&nbsp;$3,000. This launch signals a shift — tech and crypto no longer need to be traded separately. It reflects Coinbase’s broader goal of becoming an “everything exchange” for both traditional and digital&nbsp;assets. Why It Matters to&nbsp;Traders For active and institutional traders, this index future&nbsp;offers Simplified exposure: Cover both equities and crypto in one&nbsp;trade Cross-asset hedging: Streamline risk management Capital-efficient: Trade smarter with fewer instruments Ave.ai Is Planning Its Own Futures Product — Built for&nbsp;Web3 While Coinbase plays to Wall Street, Ave.ai is building for on-chain native traders. The team is planning to launch a futures product soon, designed from day one for speed, flexibility, and AI automation. Ave.ai already offers a robust multi-platform experience — Web, Mobile App, and Telegram Sniper Bot — making it ideal for fast-moving traders across&nbsp;devices. With real-time token discovery, smart money tracking, whale alerts, and sentiment analysis across 130+ blockchains and 300+ DEXs, it’s one of the most advanced toolkits available today. Under the Hood: Ave Cloud &amp; API&nbsp;2.0 Behind the scenes, Ave.ai runs on its Ave Cloud infrastructure — equipped with Data API and Trading API to enable fast, secure, and customizable trading. These APIs come with MEV protection, low gas strategies, and real-time data delivery — a perfect fit for automated futures workflows. For developers and advanced traders, this means you can script, deploy, and scale strategies across chains with&nbsp;ease. This backend is what will power Ave.ai’s upcoming futures product, offering more than just access — it’s about building an&nbsp;edge. Strategy Playbook: Coinbase vs.&nbsp;Ave.ai Ave.ai’s futures product will focus on automated execution, on-chain intelligence, and user-defined logic — tools tailored to active traders and crypto-native power&nbsp;users. Final Thoughts Coinbase’s launch is a major milestone — the first time tech equities and crypto ETFs share a U.S.-listed futures contract. It’s a win for traditional finance and crypto convergence. But Ave.ai is building something different — a multi-platform, AI-enhanced, and automation-ready futures product designed for the next generation of Web3&nbsp;traders. Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI&nbsp;now: Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech &amp; Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
READY
READY$0,003365-0,14%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0001619-94,56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1247+4,52%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:53
Podijeli
Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs Berkshire Hathaway One could argue that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is the Bitcoin of traditional investing. With the stock price closing at $755,280 as of the writing of this article, credit is certainly due to Mr. Buffett and the late Charlie Munger for their Einsteinian understanding of business and&nbsp;finance. Buffett acquires straightforward and simple businesses like Jordan’s Furniture, which was founded in 1918. He recently purchased Bell Laboratories, a private rodent control&nbsp;company. Many of these companies are not well known. Berkshire Hathaway acquires companies based on fundamentals, not popularity. Although Buffett owns shares of recognizable brands like Apple (AAPL), the list of companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway is&nbsp;vanilla. Bitcoin is not vanilla. Bitcoin does not sell furniture or candy, nor does it make rat poison. It is an exotic financial digital asset that does not depend on a board of directors to decide if the Bitcoin halving will occur. The halving simply happens, driven by code. How fitting — Buffett once described Bitcoin as rat poison, yet he ended up buying a company that makes rat poison. Crypto is too exotic for&nbsp;Buffett.Buffet on&nbsp;Bitcoin How is Bitcoin and Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;Alike? The most obvious similarity between them is their price. Both assets are high-priced. There is anticipation and excitement about when Bitcoin’s (BTC) price will reach one million, but Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) are about $300,000 away from that milestone. Although both assets are currently high-priced, they were inexpensive in their early days. Fool.com: Bitcoin did not exist in 1964, but in 2009, it was priced at less than a penny. Bitcoinmagazine.com: Let’s have a little fun based on this transaction. The following prices are based on the previous day’s close as of September 1, 2025. Let’s compare 5,050 (BTC) against 5,050&nbsp;(BRK.A). Asset Performance Comparison: BRK-A vs&nbsp;BTC Both assets performed beautifully, and the results are impressive. Bitcoin wins in terms of percentage gains, but Berkshire Hathaway takes the lead in dollar gains. Either way, investors would be pleased with both returns. For perspective, at a price of $11.375, just $22.75 (two shares) invested in Berkshire Hathaway would now be worth $1.5 million based on the current price shown in the table&nbsp;above. For the past five years, both titans have convincingly outperformed the S&amp;P 500. Let’s look at Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;first.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Let’s take a look at Bitcoin vs. the S&amp;P&nbsp;500.StockCharts.com: BTC vs.&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Now, let’s see how BTC has performed against BRK.A over the past five&nbsp;years.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs.&nbsp;BTC In terms of percentage gains, Bitcoin has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway and the S&amp;P&nbsp;500. The unicorn feat of those dollar-value and percentage price gains is driven by another commonality between the assets: scarcity. Both assets have a limited supply; most of Bitcoin’s supply has already been mined. Cointelegraph.com: As of the most recent data, Berkshire Hathaway has approximately 1.44 million Class A shares outstanding, with earnings per share of $43,760.15 over the past 12 months. Absolutely mind-blowing! With a forward P/E ratio of 23, that implies a stock price estimate of over a million&nbsp;dollars. With such scarce supply and strong demand from investors, the prices of Berkshire Hathaway and Bitcoin behave according to the basic economics of supply and demand. When there is strong demand for a rare asset, its price will likely appreciate. Although Bitcoin has its share of doubters, both assets are highly regarded by investors. Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, while Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap stands at $1.09 trillion. A significant amount of money has been invested in both. Berkshire Hathaway's institutional ownership is&nbsp;54.15%. As of August 2025, institutional investors collectively hold approximately 30.9% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, equating to about 6.1 million BTC. This includes holdings by public companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and government entities. Notably, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy) remains the largest corporate holder, owning around 597,000&nbsp;BTC. And finally, let’s have some more fun and see who is richer: Satoshi Nakamoto or Warren&nbsp;Buffett?As of&nbsp;9/4/2025 The Oracle of Omaha wins for now, but as Bitcoin's supply continues to diminish through the halving, and with sustained demand, the value of Nakamoto’s holdings will likely appreciate. Learn more about Sunlight Jade: Social Media, White&nbsp;Paper. Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
PrompTale AI
TALE$0,00337+12,70%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/05 12:53
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token