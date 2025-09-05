MEXC burza
Why Writers Earn $0.00: 3 Key Reasons
This document explores the disheartening reality that many writers struggle to earn any income from their craft. It delves into three…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/05 13:14
Ray Dalio Says Crypto Could Be An 'Attractive Alternative' As Fiat Money Will Struggle As 'Effective Storeholds' Of Wealth
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed optimism on Wednesday about the prospect of cryptocurrencies becoming an “attractive alternative” to struggling fiat currencies.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/05 13:12
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.
PANews reported on September 5th that Chainlink released a reserve update on the X platform, revealing that the Chainlink Reserve increased its holdings by 43,937.57 LINK tokens on September 4th. As of September 4th, the Chainlink Reserve held a total of 237,014.07 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $5.3375 million). The Chainlink Reserve aims to accumulate LINK tokens by leveraging off-chain revenue from large enterprises adopting Chainlink, as well as on-chain revenue generated from service usage, to support the long-term development and sustainability of the Chainlink network.
PANews
2025/09/05 13:11
Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data
Bitcoin is holding steady as traders await Friday’s U.S. jobs report, seen as pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 13:10
A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment
The post A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Yunfeng Financial acquires 10,000 ETH with $44 million investment. The stock value increased by 9.55% following the acquisition. Potential regulatory impact due to growing corporate crypto investments. Yunfeng Financial, co-founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma, purchased 10,000 ETH for $44 million, boosting its digital asset strategy as confirmed by official disclosures. This move signals a growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency, potentially influencing market dynamics and setting a precedent for further investments in digital assets like Bitcoin and Solana. Yunfeng Financial’s $44 Million Ethereum Acquisition Boosts Stock Yunfeng Financial recently acquired 10,000 ETH with a reported investment of $44 million. This Hong Kong-based acquisition intends to boost their strategic reserve, reflecting Yunfeng’s commitment to expanded digital asset holdings. Founders Jack Ma and Yu Feng continue leveraging market shifts. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,322.82 with a market cap of 521.79 billion, accounting for 13.66% market dominance. Recent 24-hour trading volume is $35.30 billion, reflecting a 5.92% decrease. The price saw a -1.97% change over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Yunfeng Financial Board, Official Board Members, Yunfeng Financial, “The newly purchased ETH will be listed as an investment asset in its financial statements and [Yunfeng Financial] will continue to increase its investment in digital assets. In addition to Ethereum, it plans to explore the inclusion of diversified mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) in its strategic reserve assets.” Impact on Ethereum Market and Regulatory Insight Did you know? The 9.55% stock increase following Yunfeng’s ETH investment represents a significant shift in market confidence, highlighting parallels to similar corporate strategies by giants like MicroStrategy and Tesla. Expert insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential for substantial regulatory interest due to growing corporate crypto holdings. As companies like Yunfeng diversify, this could push regulatory frameworks to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:10
BlockDAG vs Pepeto vs Unilabs Finance, the Best Crypto presale pick, investors search for now
The post BlockDAG vs Pepeto vs Unilabs Finance, the Best Crypto presale pick, investors search for now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News If you search BlockDAG today, you see a flood of presale headlines, bold promises, and new features. Now look closer. A different name keeps showing up in investor chats, Pepeto. Here is why people who arrive for BlockDAG updates stay for Pepeto, a project that ships real tools, publishes clear docs, and builds on Ethereum …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 13:08
US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval
The post US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. Yet another altcoin spot ETF to face a longer waiting period as the securities regulator works with major exchanges on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. US SEC Postpones 21Shares SUI ETF Approval According to the latest US SEC filing, the government agency has extended the time for deciding to approve or deny the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. The move comes as the commission is instituting proceedings to determine whether the proposed rule change should be approved or disapproved. Notably, Nasdaq filed with the SEC to list and trade shares of 21Shares SUI ETF under commodity-based trust shares rule on May 23. On July 22, the US SEC designated a longer period to approve the ETF under the proposed commodity rule change. In response to this, the commission has started proceedings to determine whether to approve the SUI ETF. It said: “The Commission requests that interested persons provide written submissions of their views, data, and arguments with respect to the issues identified above, as well as any other concerns they may have with the proposal.” The final deadline for the SEC to approve the 21Shares SUI ETF is December 21. However, the commission could approve the ETF along with other altcoin ETFs in October. SEC Silently Works on Generic Listing Standards Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX exchanges continue to work with the US SEC silently on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. The exchange filed amendments to their Commodity-Based Trust Shares ETP Generic Listing Standards today. The amendments were made to remove “excluded commodities” from the definition of “commodity” in the listing standard. Generic Listing Standard Amendments Nate Geraci, co-founder of ETF Institute, expects the generic listing rules to take effect…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:06
Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain
The post Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which crypto meme coin has the best chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again in focus as the market heats up. In the last bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next big opportunity will come from. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining momentum, bringing together meme culture and real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shiba Inu is still one of the leading names in meme coins. It has a large community and sits firmly among the top meme tokens. Analysts predict SHIB could rise to between $0.00003 and $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring some gains, but not the same 100x explosion it had in 2021. The reason is its size. Shiba Inu is already valued in the billions. The larger a token grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. Because of this, many investors are turning to smaller, newer meme coins like Pepeto that still have room for major upside. Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth Pepeto is a new meme coin that combines hype with real products. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150. This lets early buyers secure billions of tokens for a small entry. So far, the presale has raised over $6.4 million and attracted more than 100,000 community members across Telegram, Instagram, and X. What makes Pepeto stand out is its focus on delivering tools. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading, while PepetoBridge allows safe cross chain transfers. These features give traders reasons to use Pepeto beyond hype and speculation.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:05
ETHzilla to Deploy $100 Million in ETH to Etherfi for Restaking Yields
The post ETHzilla to Deploy $100 Million in ETH to Etherfi for Restaking Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETHzilla will allocate $100 million in ether to Etherfi, marking its first defi integration. The move aims to enhance yields on its $456 million ETH treasury through restaking. Restaking Allocation of $100 Million to Boost Returns for ETHzilla ETH Treasury ETHzilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ) is entering defi with a $100 million deployment of ETH into […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethzilla-to-deploy-100-million-in-eth-to-etherfi-for-restaking-yields/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:03
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Claim Ethereum’s Layer Brett Could Deliver 5,500% Gains This Month
The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Claim Ethereum’s Layer Brett Could Deliver 5,500% Gains This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Dogecoin price prediction updates suggest that DOGE’s era of exponential rallies may be slowing down. This shift is pushing traders to explore newer opportunities, with Ethereum’s Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerging as a standout contender. Analysts believe this presale token could outpace DOGE in the near term, with potential gains of up to 5,500% projected. For investors who missed Dogecoin’s early surge, Layer Brett might represent the next big window of opportunity. Dogecoin’s Legacy and Its Current Challenges Dogecoin’s biggest strength lies in its brand recognition. Few meme tokens have managed to reach mainstream awareness like DOGE. It is widely listed across exchanges, has millions of holders, and often trends on social media. For many new investors, Dogecoin represents the entry point into crypto culture. But when it comes to innovation, DOGE hasn’t kept up. The network offers little beyond basic peer-to-peer transfers. Unlike Ethereum, Solana, or even newer meme coins with staking and play-to-earn mechanics, Dogecoin lacks meaningful upgrades. Analysts publishing Dogecoin price prediction reports often point out that while DOGE can still deliver smaller rallies, the chances of another 100x breakout are slim. To replicate its 2021 surge, Dogecoin would need tens of billions of dollars in fresh inflows, a much steeper climb compared to early-stage projects. Layer Brett: A Meme Coin With Real Utility This is where Ethereum’s Layer Brett enters the conversation. Currently in its presale phase, $LBRETT combines meme culture with blockchain technology that actually works at scale. Unlike Dogecoin’s older infrastructure, Layer Brett is built directly on Ethereum Layer 2, which means transactions are nearly instant and gas fees are so low they often register as fractions of a cent. The project is designed to bring together humor, community energy, and sustainable tokenomics. While most meme coins ride short-term hype cycles, Layer Brett…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:02
