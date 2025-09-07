Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes

Solana's decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem is booming in raw numbers. Over 750 million addresses have been recorded interacting with Solana DEXs. But a closer look shows a striking pattern, 96.6% of these addresses disappear within a day. That means the vast majority of trading addresses have a lifespan of less than 24 hours, often averaging just 15 minutes. Transaction Burst or Volume Inflation? The short-lived nature of most addresses raises questions about what's driving the activity. On-chain analysts suggest these addresses are likely spin-ups for volume inflation. The trend is particularly strong with new memecoins, where trading bots create fresh wallets, transact rapidly, and vanish. It boosts reported volume but says little about long-term user adoption. In reality, Solana's DEX scene may look busier than it actually is. The Sticky Side of Solana DEX Users Not everything is noise. When filtering past the one-day churn, the data tells a different story. More than 1.8 million addresses have remained active for over one year. These long-term DEX users hold an average lifespan of 655 days. That's nearly two years of activity, proof of real commitment. Even more telling is the stickiness of addresses in the middle ranges. Between 1 day to 1 week, 1 week to 1 month, 1 month to 1 quarter, and 1 quarter to 1 year, the numbers are surprisingly close. In fact, there are more addresses lasting 3–12 months than those sticking around for just 1–3 months. That suggests Solana's trading community doesn't fade quickly once it settles in. Why Stickiness Matters Stickiness is a key metric for blockchain ecosystems. Short-term addresses inflate transaction numbers, but they don't contribute to sustained liquidity or community growth. Addresses that last quarters or years drive the real value. They support consistent trading, provide liquidity, and engage across different DeFi protocols.…