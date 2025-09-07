2025-09-07 Sunday

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Lose Steam As Layer Brett’s Community Momentum Builds Across Crypto Social Channels

The post Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Lose Steam As Layer Brett’s Community Momentum Builds Across Crypto Social Channels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The relentless pace of the crypto market leaves no room for complacency. While popular meme tokens like Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu grapple with their next big move, a dynamic new player, Layer Brett, is absolutely dominating conversations on social media everywhere. Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, merging memes and practicality, and is the best crypto presale that has already soared past $2.8 million raised. The stage is set for this next 100x altcoin to redefine meme token utility in the burgeoning crypto market. Why do Memes need L2? Let’s be honest, the old guard, tokens like PEPE and SHIB, are facing growing pains on congested, expensive Layer 1 chains. Layer Brett throws all that out the window. Built on a cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, hitting up to 10,000 TPS, with ridiculously low gas fees of $0.0001. No more battling high fees or slow confirmations, a common headache for Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu holders. Layer Brett offers a vastly superior experience to PEPE and SHIB. Plus, early participants tap into an eye-watering APY through staking. Layer Brett is a groundbreaking new meme coin, intelligently fusing virality with serious blockchain utility. It’s a decentralized, self-custodial, and offers utility that other meme coins simply don’t. $LBRETT leverages Layer 2 technology to process transactions off-chain, yet remaining anchored to Ethereum’s ironclad security. And the presale? Getting involved in it is simple: connect any of your ETH L2 wallets, buy $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, then immediately stake. There’s even a $1 million giveaway if you are looking for larger than life gains. Pepe Coin’s current standing PEPE proved viral energy alone could drive immense market value. While capturing imaginations and generating significant buzz, its journey has seen volatility. PEPE has experienced…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:43
Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Ahead of September — Bitcoin, Ethereum and SHIB Dominate Analyst Picks

September often marks a period where crypto markets rotate into new cycles. Analysts are pointing to top 5 altcoins to buy 2025 with Bitcoin, ETH, and SHIB leading the charge. BNB continues to attract attention with its treasury-backed growth, while MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as a fresh contender that investors are beginning to watch […] Continue Reading: Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Ahead of September — Bitcoin, Ethereum and SHIB Dominate Analyst Picks
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:40
SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Listing as DeFi Development Corp Tops 2M SOL Treasury

The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Listing as DeFi Development Corp Tops 2M SOL Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s institutional moment has arrived. SOL Strategies has secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, making it the first Solana-focused treasury company to achieve this milestone. At the same time, DeFi Development Corp. crossed a major benchmark with over 2 million SOL in its treasury, tightening its grip as the leading public vehicle for long-term Solana accumulation. Together, these two moves signal a new phase for Solana, one where institutions no longer stand at the sidelines but anchor themselves directly into its ecosystem. 1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert! SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker “STKE” and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025! As CEO Leah Wald noted: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025 SOL Strategies Lands Nasdaq Approval SOL Strategies, a company built around managing and scaling Solana staking operations, received the green light from Nasdaq to trade under the ticker STKE. Trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The listing is a leap forward not only for the company but also for the broader Solana community. CEO Leah Wald put it plainly: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s validation for the entire Solana ecosystem.” Validation is the key word here. A Nasdaq listing is not just about prestige. It’s about access. With a seat at the world’s most liquid equity market, SOL Strategies can unlock institutional partnerships that were previously out of reach. From pension funds to asset managers, doors are now open. The Nasdaq nod means three things for SOL Strategies: 1. Accelerated Validator Growth – With institutional backing, SOL Strategies can expand its validator operations faster, directly contributing to Solana’s network security and efficiency. 2. Scaling Operations –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:40
Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes

The post Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem is booming in raw numbers. Over 750 million addresses have been recorded interacting with Solana DEXs. But a closer look shows a striking pattern, 96.6% of these addresses disappear within a day. That means the vast majority of trading addresses have a lifespan of less than 24 hours, often averaging just 15 minutes. Transaction Burst or Volume Inflation? The short-lived nature of most addresses raises questions about what’s driving the activity. On-chain analysts suggest these addresses are likely spin-ups for volume inflation. The trend is particularly strong with new memecoins, where trading bots create fresh wallets, transact rapidly, and vanish. It boosts reported volume but says little about long-term user adoption. In reality, Solana’s DEX scene may look busier than it actually is. The Sticky Side of Solana DEX Users Not everything is noise. When filtering past the one-day churn, the data tells a different story. More than 1.8 million addresses have remained active for over one year. These long-term DEX users hold an average lifespan of 655 days. That’s nearly two years of activity, proof of real commitment. Even more telling is the stickiness of addresses in the middle ranges. Between 1 day to 1 week, 1 week to 1 month, 1 month to 1 quarter, and 1 quarter to 1 year, the numbers are surprisingly close. In fact, there are more addresses lasting 3–12 months than those sticking around for just 1–3 months. That suggests Solana’s trading community doesn’t fade quickly once it settles in. Why Stickiness Matters Stickiness is a key metric for blockchain ecosystems. Short-term addresses inflate transaction numbers, but they don’t contribute to sustained liquidity or community growth. Addresses that last quarters or years drive the real value. They support consistent trading, provide liquidity, and engage across different DeFi protocols.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:34
Spot Ether ETFs Shed $952M Over 5 Days as Recession Fears Grow

Spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged their fifth straight day of outflows this week, shedding $952 million in total and over $787 million in the four-day week alone.The withdrawals followed a record-setting August when spot ether ETFs pulled in $3.87 billion even as bitcoin ETFs saw $751 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data.Friday accounted for the sharpest decline, with $446.71 million leaving these ETH-linked funds. Spot bitcoin ETFs, in contrast, posted $246.4 million in net inflows over the past week. The contrast is notable, as funds investing in the flagship cryptocurrency saw $751.1 million in net outflows last month.Ether has climbed more than 16% over the past month, though it slipped 1.8% in the last week now trading just below $4,300. The cryptocurrency has been benefitting from the GENIUS Act passing into law, which restricted stablecoin issuers from paying interest and provided clarity which could lead to greater institutional investment.Its recent drawdown is likely related to a broader return from risk assets. That came after weak U.S. jobs data furthered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month, along with growing fears of a recession.Traders are now weighing an 89% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, and an 11% chance of a 50 bps cut according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.On Polymarket, odds of a 50 bps rate cut are at 12%.The cooling data , coupled with growing concerns surrounding economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, has also seen the price of gold top the $3,600 mark for the first time.
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:32
GBC Mining Launches Scalable Cloud Mining Plans, Enabling Passive Income for Global Crypto Enthusiasts

GBC Mining, a prominent international cloud mining platform, proudly announces its latest expansion of flexible, high-yield mining contracts that allow individuals worldwide to earn passive income from cryptocurrency mining—without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. As the adoption of blockchain technology accelerates, GBC Mining brings a seamless and straightforward way for users to […] Continue Reading: GBC Mining Launches Scalable Cloud Mining Plans, Enabling Passive Income for Global Crypto Enthusiasts
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:31
Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Altcoins Poised for Breakout

According to Michaël van de Poppe, the historical data regarding Bitcoin’s dominance clarifies that it is likely moving toward a noteworthy plunge.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 03:30
Crypto Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 1000x ROI Like Polygon’s 12,000% Run

Most people missed them — but today, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is offering your second chance with a presale already raising over […] The post Crypto Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 1000x ROI Like Polygon’s 12,000% Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 03:29
Will Bitcoin’s Bull Run Falter?

Bitcoin‘s latest price surge has stirred discussions among market enthusiasts and analysts. As it holds steady around the $110,000 mark, technical signs indicate a potential conclusion to its current bull phase.Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin’s Bull Run Falter?
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:28
Bitcoin Surges to a New High: Is the Bull Cycle Ending?

Technical indicators hint Bitcoin's bull cycle is nearing its end. Key support levels include $109,400 and $36,700 for short and long-term holders. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges to a New High: Is the Bull Cycle Ending? The post Bitcoin Surges to a New High: Is the Bull Cycle Ending? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:25
