Strategy’s Potential S&P 500 Entry: Meeting Requirements But Facing Committee Decision

TLDR Strategy could become the next crypto company to join the S&P 500 index, with analysts giving it a 91% chance The company meets all financial requirements including $92 billion market cap and $5.3 billion positive net income Strategy holds 636,505 BTC as the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company The S&P committee still has final [...] The post Strategy’s Potential S&P 500 Entry: Meeting Requirements But Facing Committee Decision appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 13:33
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: September Weakness Continues as Traders Await Fed Rate Decision

TLDR Bitcoin averages -3.77% returns in September since 2013, making it the weakest month historically Six consecutive losing Septembers from 2017-2022 ended with gains in 2023-2024 Fed meeting on September 16-17 has 97.6% probability of 25 basis point rate cut Spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January 2024 providing new institutional demand channels October historically follows [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: September Weakness Continues as Traders Await Fed Rate Decision appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 13:28
Polkadot’s DOT Slumps 4% as Support at $3.80 Level Fails

The post Polkadot’s DOT Slumps 4% as Support at $3.80 Level Fails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot’s DOT slipped 4% in the last 24 hours, dropping to $3.75 dragged down b a decline in the broader crypto market. The token’s trading range was $0.15, marking a 4% volatility spike, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. Resistance held firm at $3.90, while DOT fell through the $3.80 support level. Technical structure has deteriorated rapidly with a number of recovery attempts failing, according to the model. The wider crypto market also fell, with the broader market gauge, the Coindesk 20, losing 2.7%. In recent trading Polkadot was 3.6% lower over 24 hours, trading around $3.75. Technical Analysis: Resistance at $3.90 holds through multiple tests. Support breakdown at $3.80 triggers 2.21 million volume spike. Trading range of $0.15 represents 4% volatility between $3.90 and $3.75. Volume surge at 14:06 UTC hits 380,614 units during price collapse. Recovery attempts fail above $3.75 threshold repeatedly. Bounce failures confirm sustained selling across all timeframes. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/dot-slumps-4-as-support-at-usd3-80-level-fails
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:27
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Figma Stock Amid 20% Post-Earnings Drop

Ark Invest disclosed a stake in Figma after its first earnings sent shares tumbling, as the firm stressed it’s focused on design, not Bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:25
Ethereum Is Pumping, But SpacePay’s Presale Could Deliver Real Utility

The post Ethereum Is Pumping, But SpacePay’s Presale Could Deliver Real Utility appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum continues to surge toward all-time high territory with strong price performance. This rally creates wealth on paper for ETH holders, but the fundamental challenge remains unchanged – owning expensive Ethereum provides limited spending opportunities in real-world commerce. SpacePay’s presale has exceeded $1.3 million by building actual payment infrastructure that makes cryptocurrencies including ETH spendable …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 13:25
Tech Giants Meet at White House, Discuss AI and U.S. Tech Leadership

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/tech-leaders-white-house-ai-meeting/
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:24
Jia Yueting: Faraday Future has no plans to increase its holdings in treasury products through a share issuance

PANews reported on September 5th that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting stated on the X platform that Faraday Future (FFAI)'s core principle has always been "shareholders first." The company has no intention of issuing FFAI shares for treasury purposes. If new policies require the issuance of shares for such purposes, the company will strictly comply after they are officially implemented. On August 17th , Faraday Future announced the launch of C10 Treasury, a treasury product based on the "C10 Index." The initial phase aims to purchase crypto assets totaling $500 million to $1 billion, once the necessary funding is secured. The initial allocation will be $30 million.
PANews2025/09/05 13:18
3 Meme Coins That Will Crush Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Profits Over the Next 3 Months

The post 3 Meme Coins That Will Crush Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Profits Over the Next 3 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post 3 Meme Coins That Will Crush Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Profits Over the Next 3 Months appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE) may have pioneered the memecoin era, but newer contenders are already gearing up to crush its ROI over the next three months. Little Pepe, Dogwifhat, and Pudgy Penguins each bring unique advantages that position them to crush DOGE’s ROI in this cycle potentially. Here’s why these three memecoins are stealing the spotlight and why investors are paying attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Ready to Soar Past DOGE Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rewriting the memecoin playbook. While Dogecoin remains a cultural icon, $LILPEPE is building something bigger: the first Layer-2 blockchain designed entirely for meme coins. That means lightning-fast, ultra-cheap transactions in an environment where sniper bots can’t steal the spotlight. For once, everyday investors get the fair chance they’ve always wanted. The heart of this ecosystem is the $LILPEPE token, powering everything from transfers to its built-in launchpad for new projects. Already raising over $23.6 million in presale and closing in on its $25.4 million target, demand is undeniable. Exchange listings are already locked, and whispers of a debut on the world’s biggest platform add fuel to the fire. Security isn’t an afterthought either. With a CertiK audit score of 95.49%, Little Pepe has proven its contracts are rock-solid, rivaling the most secure tokens in DeFi. This confidence, paired with zero transaction taxes, makes $LILPEPE stand apart. The tokenomics echo community strength: deep liquidity, staking rewards, and a treasury designed for long-term sustainability. And with meme-driven marketing already rolling out, Little Pepe is preparing to dominate feeds as well as charts. Dogwifhat (WIF): Poised for Explosive Rebound Dogwifhat (WIF) is navigating a pivotal moment as it hovers around the $0.774 support level amid pronounced volatility. This zone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:18
Earning $100 to $9,900 Daily Profits with Cryptosolo Free Cloud Mining

As the crypto space continues to expand, bringing with it new investment opportunities, crypto mining […]
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:15
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
