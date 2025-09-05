MEXC burza
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Trump Jr-linked media company projects $100M Dogecoin mining haul
Thumzup has executed agreements to acquire DogeHash’s 3,500 Dogecoin miners, projecting up to $103 million in annual revenue if DOGE hits $1. Trump family-linked media corporation Thumzup plans to acquire 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs and expects to bring in as much as $103 million in annual revenue, depending on whether Dogecoin hits a dollar. In a shareholder letter released on Thursday, Thumzup Media Corporation revealed that it has executed definitive agreements, pending shareholder approval, to acquire a Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operation with an initial 2,500 rigs and 1,000 more ordered.In August, the company said it is pivoting from an adtech platform to cryptocurrency mining through the pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, which operates the Dogecoin miners. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/05 13:58
Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze
The post Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On-chain data reveals that World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) controlling address blacklisted a wallet linked to Justin Sun, effectively freezing his tokens. Shortly after, Sun publicly criticized the move, calling it “unreasonable” and against blockchain values. He stressed that as one of WLFI’s early major investors, he contributed both capital and trust, expecting equal treatment alongside other participants. Sun urged the team to unlock his tokens, warning that unilateral actions undermine fairness, transparency, and investor confidence. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/justin-sun-battles-trumps-world-liberty-financial-after-token-freeze/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:57
Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts?
The post Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Crypto News Why is XRP price consolidating and what are its key catalysts? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/why-is-xrp-price-consolidating-and-what-are-its-key-catalysts/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:52
FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse
The post FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fomo-ends-in-pain-wlfi-whales-suffer-millions-in-loses-on-price-collapse/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:45
CodexField and Zypher Network Unite to Build Trustless AI and Web3 Content Economy
CodexField and Zypher Network unite to merge ZK security, AI agents, and Web3 to build a trustless, secure decentralized content economy at the global level.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 13:45
Wiselink, Taiwan's first publicly listed company to invest in Bitcoin, hits record high
PANews reported on September 5 that Wiselink (8932.TWO)'s stock price surged 7.57% today, closing at NT$241.5, a record high. Previously, Wiselink led a $10 million financing round in Top Win (NASDAQ: SORA) , becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.
PANews
2025/09/05 13:44
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts $10,000 Target Based on Three Key Catalysts
TLDR Hashdex analyst predicts Ethereum could reach $10,000 driven by stablecoin payment solutions Nearly 36 million ETH now staked, representing one-third of total supply with 2.9% annual rewards Real-world asset tokenization on Ethereum reached $24 billion by mid-2025, up from $5 billion in 2022 ETHzilla allocates $100 million in ETH to Etherfi for restaking yields [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts $10,000 Target Based on Three Key Catalysts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 13:43
Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors
The post Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates a point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Two months after getting embarrassed 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, Amanda Anisimova is back in a second straight Grand Slam final. The 23-year-old American No. 8 seed continued her dream run at the US Open with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium over four-time major champion and No. 23 Naomi Osaka. The epic clash of concussive tennis lasted 2 hours, 56 minutes and ended at 12:54 a.m. Friday. The once-full stadium had dwindled to less than half by the end. Anisimova, who was born in Freehold, N.J., will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final (4 p.m., ESPN) after Sabalenka took out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in three sets in a rematch of the 2024 final. Saturday’s final will be a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinal won by Anisimova in three sets. Anisimova holds a 6-3 advantage on Sabalenka. Anisimova can become the third different American woman to win a major title this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open. “When she plays like this, she’s unbeatable,” 18-time Grand Slam champion Chrissie Evert said on the ESPN broadcast. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:41
Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments
The post Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments Skip to content Home Crypto News Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aleo-private-payroll-service/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:40
India and US Lead 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis Report
The post India and US Lead 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index highlights India and the U.S. as leaders, with APAC driving grassroots activity and North America benefiting from regulatory clarity. Bitcoin Still the Primary On-Ramp as Global Crypto Use Surges The 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index names India and the United States as the top countries for cryptocurrency adoption, underscoring […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-and-us-lead-2025-global-crypto-adoption-index-chainalysis-report/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:39
Vijesti u trendu
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token