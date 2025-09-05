Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates a point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Two months after getting embarrassed 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, Amanda Anisimova is back in a second straight Grand Slam final. The 23-year-old American No. 8 seed continued her dream run at the US Open with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium over four-time major champion and No. 23 Naomi Osaka. The epic clash of concussive tennis lasted 2 hours, 56 minutes and ended at 12:54 a.m. Friday. The once-full stadium had dwindled to less than half by the end. Anisimova, who was born in Freehold, N.J., will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final (4 p.m., ESPN) after Sabalenka took out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in three sets in a rematch of the 2024 final. Saturday's final will be a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinal won by Anisimova in three sets. Anisimova holds a 6-3 advantage on Sabalenka. Anisimova can become the third different American woman to win a major title this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open. "When she plays like this, she's unbeatable," 18-time Grand Slam champion Chrissie Evert said on the ESPN broadcast. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women's Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4,…