Ethereum ICO participant moves $646 million in ETH to staking address after three-year dormancy

An Ethereum ICO participant moved 150,000 ETH through three addresses to a staking address on Thursday, according to onchain data.
2025/09/05 14:05
4 Meme Coins to Keep on Your Radar as Whale Investors De-Risk from Dogecoin (DOGE)

One of the most unpredictable yet rewarding sectors of the crypto market has always been […]
2025/09/05 14:05
Could Bitcoin Enter A Bear Market This October ?

Is bitcoin approaching a decisive turning point? As signs of fatigue accumulate, a new analysis rekindles the specter of an imminent bearish cycle. According to a fractal modeling aligned with historical four-year cycles, October could mark the beginning of a deep correction. After the euphoria of the highs, the market enters a phase of uncertainty where every technical signal is scrutinized. This scenario, increasingly discussed among analysts, calls into question the strength of the current upward trend. L’article Could Bitcoin Enter A Bear Market This October ? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/05 14:05
Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX stock exchange

The post Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX stock exchange  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise is expanding its footprint in Europe by listing five flagship crypto exchange-traded products on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange. Summary Bitwise lists five crypto ETPs on Switzerland’s SIX exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum staking, Solana, XRP, and an MSCI index. The firm manages $15B in assets, with crypto ETPs fully backed by underlying tokens in cold storage. The listings align with a shift in Europe as the UK and France ease retail access to crypto products. Announced on Sept. 4, the move signals the growing appetite for regulated digital asset investments in Europe. The new products give investors access to a range of crypto strategies, from core tokens to staking and diversified indexes.  Bitwise’s wider suite of crypto exposure The listings include a cost-efficient Bitcoin (BTC) ETP, an Ethereum (ETH) staking ETP, a Solana (SOL) staking ETP, a diversified index tracking the MSCI Global Digital Assets Top 20, and a physically backed XRP (XRP) product. Each vehicle is made to blend in perfectly with traditional investment portfolios, is fully collateralized, and has assets held in institutional-grade cold storage. The expansion is part of Bitwise’s strategy to bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Bitwise currently manages over $15 billion in assets across 40 products. For more than five years, the company has operated in Europe, providing BaFin-supervised products with a German domicile. Meanwhile, Switzerland continues to be a major hub for digital assets because of its strong investor demand and clear regulatory framework. Regulatory momentum across Europe The timing of the listings coincides with Europe’s shifting regulatory climate. The UK is expected to allow retail investors access to crypto ETPs starting Oct. 8, 2025, after years of restrictions, while France is reviewing rules that could broaden distribution. These changes are fueling optimism that regulated digital assets will gain a larger…
2025/09/05 14:04
Fireblocks Expands Payment Network with Transak’s Fiat-to-Stablecoin Rails

The post Fireblocks Expands Payment Network with Transak’s Fiat-to-Stablecoin Rails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The global payments landscape is moving rapidly toward blockchain-based solutions, and two major players are now joining forces to accelerate the trend. Transak has become a launch partner for the new Fireblocks Network for Payments, offering institutions worldwide a direct route into stablecoin-based money transfers, according to a press release shared with Coindoo. The partnership promises faster settlement, lower costs, and built-in compliance, aiming to remove the bottlenecks that have historically slowed stablecoin adoption among large financial players. Fireblocks, already a cornerstone of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, has processed more than $10 trillion in transactions across 120 blockchains. By extending its reach to stablecoin payments, it is positioning itself as a central hub for the next era of digital finance. Industry research underscores why this moment matters. A recent Coinbase Institutional report projects the stablecoin market could hit $1.2 trillion by 2028, up from around $270 billion today. Meanwhile, Fireblocks’ own survey found that nearly half of global institutions are already using stablecoins for payments, with another 41% in planning stages. For fintechs and banks, the direction of travel is clear: stablecoins are moving from pilot projects to core infrastructure. Transak, which has processed over $2 billion in fiat-to-crypto transactions, brings an important layer of accessibility to Fireblocks’ payments network. The company’s rails allow developers to integrate fiat-to-stablecoin conversions with localized payment methods such as cards, bank transfers, and virtual accounts, while ensuring compliance through KYC, AML, and sanctions screening. The service already powers more than 450 Web3 apps and is used by over 10 million people. For institutions, this collaboration removes a set of long-standing headaches: fragmented integrations, compliance complexity, and limited global reach. With direct access through Fireblocks’ console or APIs, businesses can now tap into Transak’s infrastructure seamlessly, spanning more than 64 countries and dozens of…
2025/09/05 14:02
Altcoin Season Has Arrived, Bloomberg Analyst Says as Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $167M ETH

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/05 14:01
Tether in talks to invest in gold miners as its gold reserves hit $8.7 billion

The post Tether in talks to invest in gold miners as its gold reserves hit $8.7 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether is actively exploring investments in the gold mining industry to diversify its holdings. The company operates both USDT and XAUt tokens, with huge gold reserves and a growing presence in commodity markets. Tether is exploring investments across the gold industry, from mining and refining to trading and royalty companies, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The leading stablecoin issuer, which runs a gold-backed stablecoin called XAUt, is said to have engaged with mining and investment groups over investment opportunities. One of them was Terranova Resources, a BVI-based gold mining vehicle, though no agreement was reached. The discussions come after Tether spent approximately $82 million to acquire its initial controlling stake of nearly 38% in Toronto-listed gold royalty company Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. The transaction was completed in June through share purchases from existing shareholders, including La Mancha Investments. Following the acquisition, Tether gained the right to increase its ownership to over 50%. The company has held talks with multiple royalty companies and is considering additional deals, including expanding its Elemental Altus stake, according to the report. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino is a vocal gold supporter. He has publicly expressed confidence in gold’s fundamentals, describing it as a safer and more reliable asset than any national currency. At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, Ardoino referred to gold as “natural Bitcoin,” stating that while many Bitcoiners consider Bitcoin to be “digital gold,” he personally views gold as “Bitcoin in nature.” Tether holds $8.7 billion in gold bars stored in a Zurich vault as collateral for one of its stablecoins. It also issues USDT, the largest dollar-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $168 billion, per CoinGecko. The company recently reported $4.9 billion in net profit in the second quarter of the year, as Bitcoin and gold fueled gains. Gold, which…
2025/09/05 14:01
Stripe, Paradigm Launch Payments-Focused Blockchain Tempo

New blockchain targets stablecoin infrastructure with backing from major enterprises
2025/09/05 14:00
SUI price prediction – Traders, a breakout to $5 could be next IF…

Growing institutional demand and Futures-driven buyer momentum could be key.
2025/09/05 14:00
Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Author: Umbrella, Deep Tide TechFlow In recent days, there has been a trend of practicing spoken English in the crypto community. An AI voice input project called Poseidon has officially launched. At the current stage, users can obtain their points through voice input every day and obtain future airdrop shares. As a star project incubated by Story Protocol and led by a16z, Poseidon targets the currently scarce high-quality and clear AI voice data, and is committed to helping train AI to understand speech in different languages, dialects and environments. After the experience, the author summarized the background of the Poseidon project and how to participate. Perhaps there is the next opportunity to "make a lot of money for free" hidden in it. Project Background According to its official website, the project's chief scientist, Sandeep Chinchali, holds a Ph.D. from Stanford and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and generative AI. Poseidon product manager Sarick Shah was a software engineer at LotusFlare and Roadz. He has a background in Johns Hopkins University and was responsible for Story's AI engineering before joining the Poseidon team. LJW, the head of operations for the Poseidon project, was formerly the co-director of Harvard University's Crypto Lab and a senior researcher at Harvard Business School. He has extensive experience in operating AI and Web3 business models. SY Lee, head of the Poseidon project, is also the founder and CEO of Story Protocol. His first entrepreneurial project, Radish, is a mobile serial novel application with millions of downloads. It was sold to South Korean technology giant Kakao for US$440 million in 2021. He then served as the global strategy officer of Kakao Entertainment and is also a venture partner of Hashed Ventures, South Korea's largest blockchain fund. Poseidon's significant attention is also due to the incubation and support of Story Protocol. As an ecosystem focused on on-chain IP, Story Protocol has provided significant support for Poseidon's future development. The connection between the two extends beyond incubation. Story Protocol founder SY Lee's personal involvement as Poseidon project leader underscores its significant role within the Story ecosystem. The financing information announced by Poseidon a few days ago also brought market attention and confidence to this project. On July 23, the Poseidon team announced that its seed round was led by the well-known crypto investment institution a16z, with an amount of US$15 million. Why did a16z take a fancy to such a voice data collection project? The answer to this question begins with one of the core challenges facing the AI industry today: available data. In a research report on Poseidon, a16z partner Chris Dixon pointed out that the AI industry is facing a bottleneck of "data exhaustion," which is precisely the core problem Poseidon aims to solve. Specifically, current AI training faces three major data dilemmas: Slowing Data Growth: The current rate of internet content data production is far slower than the rate at which AI can learn and digest it. The dilemma of AI running out of data to learn from may loom in the near future. In 2024, former OpenAI scientist Sutskever noted that the growth rate of internet content data is slowing, and this "fossil fuel" that has fueled AI's rapid growth is gradually running out. High-quality data is scarce: Compared to text data, clear multilingual language data is an even more scarce resource. Higher-quality voice content data can enable AI to understand what we express more quickly in voice conversations, thereby improving efficiency. Lack of diversity: Most of the existing voice data materials on the Internet are "Mandarin versions", and language data in different dialects, accents and environments are seriously lacking in this field. Poseidon's solution addresses this data demand pain point by encouraging users to contribute multilingual voice data from real scenarios, providing AI models with richer and higher-quality training materials. This model of "everyone contributes data and everyone gets rewards" not only solves the data needs of AI companies, but also creates opportunities for ordinary users to participate in the dividends of AI development. Participate in the tutorial In addition to the web version, Poseidon has also launched a mini-App store within the mobile World Coin App. Users can add applications to log in within the World Coin App. However, this method is more complicated than the official website participation process. This article will use the web version interaction process as an example. Poseidon official website link After entering the project's official website, you can complete the registration via email. Currently, there is no need to bind an encrypted wallet, which is very user-friendly for new users. The first login requires you to enable microphone permission and read a few English words. After passing, you can enter the main interface of the project and select the language you want to input in the "Home" column in the left navigation bar. Currently, Poseidon supports 16 languages including English, Chinese, German, Japanese, etc. The English language, which has the largest number of participants, has more than 24,000 users. After selecting the language you want to input, you can enter the material reading interface. Click "Start Recording" to start reading. After recording for at least 10 seconds, you can click "Submitting" to submit and get 10 points. After submitting the recording, AI will conduct a voice review. If the voice review is passed, you can get an additional 50-250 points. Points acquisition strategy According to the current language reward information on the Poseidon website, English, which has the most participants, receives the lowest points: 10 (for submission) + 50 (for review). Other languages, including Chinese, receive 10 + 250 points. Therefore, for users in the Chinese-speaking region, choosing Chinese voice input is both simpler and more rewarding. It should be noted that the daily recording submission limit is 5 times. Through active interaction (such as submitting high-quality recording content), users can obtain up to 20 recording submissions per day. At the same time, after the author's testing, if the recording is not clear or a blank recording is submitted, the full points reward cannot be obtained, and the daily submission times will also be consumed. Through the "Profile" interface on the left side of the official website, users can view their points acquisition details and exclusive invitation links. The leaderboard interface on the left navigation bar allows you to view the points rankings. It can be seen that there are not many participants at present. The author obtained a total of 3985 points in two days of interaction and ranked 435th on the leaderboard. As the number of participating users increases in the future, the competition may become more and more competitive. Airdrop Expectations Although Poseidon has not yet announced the token issuance time, its official website shows that points for participating in interactions will be converted into rewards or token airdrops after the token economy is determined. With the rapid development of AI in recent years, related encryption projects have emerged in an endless stream, and the basic data for AI development is being continuously consumed. AI urgently needs high-quality voice data in real scenarios. This demand has given birth to the Poseidon project. From the user's perspective, this may be an early opportunity with low risk and high potential. Currently, you only need to invest time and voice to obtain future airdrop expectations.
2025/09/05 14:00
