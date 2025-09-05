2025-09-07 Sunday

Here Are the Details on the Latest Developments Regarding the FED Member Trump Tried to Remove from Office

Here Are the Details on the Latest Developments Regarding the FED Member Trump Tried to Remove from Office

There is a new development regarding Cook, who the FED recently tried to dismiss and who is claimed to pave the way for interest rate cuts. Continue Reading: Here Are the Details on the Latest Developments Regarding the FED Member Trump Tried to Remove from Office
DeFi Development Corp’s Solana treasury exceeds $400M after latest buy

DeFi Development Corp’s Solana treasury exceeds $400M after latest buy

DeFi Development Corp bought $117 million of Solana in the past eight days, but its shares declined 7.59% on Thursday. Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp has bought $39.76 million worth of Solana, bringing the company’s total holdings of SOL to 2 million.The company stated on Thursday that it purchased 196,141 Solana (SOL) at an average price of $202.76 per token with the intention of staking the tokens to generate yield.The company had bought $77 million of Solana just last week, on Aug. 28, the same day that its $125 million equity raise was set to close.Read more
SEC’s Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges

SEC’s Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges

The post SEC's Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC's Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges | Bitcoinist.com Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape.
Trump’ın Görevden Almaya Çalıştığı FED Üyesi ile İlgili Yeni Gelişme Var!

Trump’ın Görevden Almaya Çalıştığı FED Üyesi ile İlgili Yeni Gelişme Var!

ABD Adalet Bakanlığı, yaptığı başvuruda Başkan Donald Trump’ın FED yetkilisi Lisa Cook’u görevden alma yetkisine sahip olduğunu savunarak, Cook’un görevden alınmasının “faiz indirimine zemin hazırlama bahanesi” olduğu yönündeki iddialarını reddetti. Mortgage dolandırıcılığıyla suçlanan Cook, görevden alınmasına karşı yargı yoluna başvurmuş durumda. Hükümet avukatları, geçen hafta görülen duruşmada dile getirilen argümanları yineleyerek, Cook’un dava süresince görevden […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: First Ever DOGE ETF Set to Launch as DOGE Eyes Triangle Breakout

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: First Ever DOGE ETF Set to Launch as DOGE Eyes Triangle Breakout

TLDR REX Shares filed an effective prospectus with the SEC for the first Dogecoin ETF, which could launch next week using the 40 Act regulatory pathway Dogecoin currently trades at $0.2129, down 54% from its December 2024 high of $0.4672 but up 116.67% over the past year The REX Osprey Dogecoin ETF would allocate 80% [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: First Ever DOGE ETF Set to Launch as DOGE Eyes Triangle Breakout appeared first on CoinCentral.
$4.6 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expire Today: Market Impact

$4.6 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expire Today: Market Impact

The post $4.6 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expire Today: Market Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is bracing for heightened volatility as more than $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today. This pivotal event could dictate short-term price action for both leading assets. Analysts caution that the September expiry carries added weight, historically associated with weaker performance and lower liquidity across digital assets. Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expiry Looms With $14.6 Billion at Stake Sponsored Bitcoin (BTC) dominates this round of expiring options, with a notional value of $3.38 billion. According to Deribit, total open interest stands at 30,447 contracts. The max pain point, where the greatest number of options expire worthless, is $112,000. Meanwhile, the put-call ratio is 1.41, suggesting an edge for bearish positions and a market leaning toward caution. Bitcoin Expiring Options. Source: Deribit Ethereum faces a similarly crucial expiry with $1.29 billion in notional value. Open interest is 299,744 contracts, with the max pain level at $4,400. The put-call ratio of 0.77 indicates stronger demand for calls (purchases), though analysts observe a significant build-up above the $4,500 strike. Deribit highlighted this skew. “…flows lean more balanced, but calls build up above $4.5K, leaving upside optionality,” Deribit noted. Sponsored Expiring Ethereum Options. Source: Deribit Analysts at Greeks.live highlighted Ethereum’s implied volatility (IV), indicating that short-term IV has surged toward 70%. This suggests heightened expectations for price swings after the Ethereum price corrected over 10% from its recent peak. “Weakness in US equities and the WLFI index has intensified market skepticism,” Greeks.live analysts wrote. In the same way, IV across Bitcoin maturities has rebounded to around 40% after a month-long correction. Notably, this pullback saw the Bitcoin price drop more than 10% from its all-time high. However, analysts see a defensive stance among traders. Evidence of this is accelerating block trading in puts, which account for nearly 30% of today’s options volume. Sponsored…
Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit

Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Steeds meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven stapelen bitcoin (BTC) en ethereum (ETH) op hun balans. Om dat te financieren grijpen ze vaak naar slimme trucs, zoals het uitgeven van nieuwe aandelen. Maar juist die strategie komt nu onder druk te staan. De Amerikaanse techbeurs Nasdaq heeft namelijk besloten de regels flink aan te scherpen. Techbeurs trekt de teugels aan De zakelijke race is misschien wel dé drijvende kracht achter de grote prijsstijgingen van de twee grootste cryptomunten. Steeds meer bedrijven halen alles uit de kas om een zo groot mogelijke voorraad aan te leggen. Bedrijven kunnen bijvoorbeeld obligaties, oftewel leningen, uitgeven. Maar de snelste en populairste manier om kapitaal op te halen is het uitgeven van nieuwe aandelen. Dan hoeft er namelijk geen rente betaald te worden (al bestaat er ook zoiets als converteerbare obligaties, vaak met lage of zelfs nul rente, die dan later omgezet kunnen worden in aandelen). Volgens zakenkrant The Information komt de Nasdaq nu met strengere regels. Als bedrijven nieuwe aandelen uit willen geven om crypto's te kopen, dan moeten aandeelhouders eerst groen licht geven. Eigenlijk is dat natuurlijk volkomen logisch. Het bijdrukken van aandelen schaadt namelijk bestaande aandeelhouders. Zij bezitten dan opeens een kleiner percentage van het bedrijf. Natuurlijk staat daar dan wel een crypto-investering tegenover, maar wie zegt dat iedereen het daarmee eens is? Voorheen konden bedrijven zich razendsnel omvormen tot een 'crypto-bedrijf', gebouwd op speculatie en kwetsbaar voor hevige prijsschommelingen. Nu is dat een stuk moeilijker, wat meer stabiliteit oplevert. Bitcoin, ethereum en crypto-treasuries dalen hard Het nieuws is goed terug te zien in de aandelenkoersen van de bekende crypto-treasuries, oftewel de beursgenoteerde bedrijven met eigen crypto-reserves. Strategy, de grootste van allemaal met ruim 70 miljard dollar aan bitcoins in handen, zakte wel 5 procent. Uiteindelijk wist het wel de schade te beperken door de dag met een verlies van ruim 1 procent af te sluiten. Sharplink Gaming, de tweede grootste ethereum-houder met een reserve van 3,59 miljard dollar aan ethereum, daalde bijna 8 procent. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, de grootste houder met 8 miljard dollar aan ETH, wordt niet geraakt door de nieuwe maatregel omdat het genoteerd staat aan de New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Wel daalde de koers alsnog met meer dan 6 procent. Ook bitcoin en ethereum lijken er last van te hebben gehad. Bitcoin is onder de 110.000 dollar gedoken en staat 1,61 procent lager dan gisteren. Ethereum noteert een verlies van 4,10 procent en is nu minder dan 4.300 dollar waard.
USDT Issuer Tether Mulls Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining

USDT Issuer Tether Mulls Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining

The post USDT Issuer Tether Mulls Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world's largest stablecoin issuer Tether plans to invest in gold mining. The company will reportedly use its crypto profits to invest in the gold supply chain, from mining and refining to trading and royalty companies, amid sky-high prices. Tether Branches Out to Invest in Gold Mining Tether, with $8.7 billion of gold bars in a Zurich vault, plans to expand deeper into gold by investing in the entire gold supply chain. This includes investments in mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies, the Financial Times reported on September 5. Tether chief executive officer Paolo Ardoino said gold is 'natural Bitcoin.' "I know people think that bitcoin is 'digital gold. I prefer to think in bitcoin terms. I think gold is our source of nature," he added. The conservative gold mining sector welcomes the move by Tether. However, some were skeptical about the USDT-issuer investing in Gold, thinking they don't have a strategy. However, Ardoino remains a big advocate of gold and believes that gold can be a complement to Bitcoin. In June, Tether Investments SA invested $105 million in gold royalty company Elemental Altus for a minority stake. On September 4, Tether Investments added another $100 million into the gold company as it merges with EMX to become a gold-focused Elemental Royalty Corp. Tether Invests Another $100 Million in Elemental. Source: X Tether Gold (XAUT) Jumps as Gold Price Eyes $5,000 XAUT, a crypto token backed by physical gold issued by Tether, has jumped higher while the broader crypto market faces selling pressure. The market cap has quickly increased in the last 2 weeks to surpass $877 million. The price was trading at $3,559, up more than 5% in a week. This happens as gold price hits a new all-time high above $3,600. Goldman Sachs predicted a gold rally to…
Chinese Authorities Target USDT-Based Forex Crime Syndicate

Chinese Authorities Target USDT-Based Forex Crime Syndicate

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chinese-crackdown-usdt-forex-syndicate/
South Korea caps crypto lending at 20% interest, bans leveraged loans

South Korea caps crypto lending at 20% interest, bans leveraged loans

The new rules come from South Korea's new guideline on crypto lending services for local exchanges, aiming to protect investors.
