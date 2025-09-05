2025-09-07 Sunday

Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $7,500 In 2026 But Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Hit 100x By Then

The post Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $7,500 In 2026 But Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Hit 100x By Then appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Ethereum price prediction reports have put bulls back in the spotlight. Analysts say ETH could reach $7,500 by 2026, supported by steady institutional inflows, ongoing upgrades, and strong developer activity. While this projection looks positive, retail traders are shifting their focus. Many believe the real upside lies in Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme coin presale that some speculate could deliver 100x gains within the next cycle. Ethereum’s path toward $7,500 Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, and Web3 applications. Its smart contract system secures billions in value daily, giving it utility beyond most other cryptocurrencies. Upcoming upgrades like Danksharding are expected to improve transaction speeds and ease congestion, addressing one of Ethereum’s biggest challenges. At the same time, traditional investors are finally getting direct exposure through Ethereum exchange-traded funds. This has already begun to draw in new capital and could create long-term demand for ETH, similar to what happened when Bitcoin ETFs launched. Most forecasts put the Ethereum price prediction for 2026 between $6,000 and $7,500, depending on how much adoption grows. Even on the high end, ETH’s upside looks steady rather than explosive. For many investors, it is a safe bet, but not one likely to deliver the type of life-changing returns found in smaller-cap projects. Why traders look beyond Ethereum Crypto cycles often follow a pattern. Large-cap coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum move first, then capital flows into mid-caps, and finally into meme coins and presales. The last cycle saw Dogecoin dominate headlines in 2021 and Pepe Coin explode in 2023. Both showed how quickly hype can push prices hundreds of times higher. As ETH continues its slow but steady climb, some traders are already seeking the next breakout. That search has led many toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a presale project built with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:56
ECB pushes again for digital euro, EU lawmakers express skepticism

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Cointelegraph, the European Central Bank (ECB) has once again pushed for the issuance of a digital euro, but has faced opposition from EU lawmakers due to privacy issues and potential risks to commercial banks. Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told the Parliamentary Economic Committee on Thursday that the digital euro "will ensure that all Europeans can use a free, universally accepted digital payment method at all times, even in the event of major disruptions." Some lawmakers have raised objections, expressing concerns that digital currencies will not protect user privacy and that central bank-backed accounts will weaken the private sector. Regarding privacy issues, Cipollone emphasized that the central bank will not have information about payers and payees, and that the privacy protection of offline digital currency solutions is comparable to that of cash. Central bank digital currency legislation has been submitted to the European Parliament since 2023, but has been delayed due to political and electoral factors. Cipollone stated that the ECB expects legislation related to the digital euro to be in place by the second quarter of 2026. The digital euro must be approved by the three major EU institutions: the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the European Council. Negotiations are likely to take several months. Passage of the law could take as late as mid-2026, after which the ECB would need to create and test the digital currency infrastructure, which could take up to three years. Barring any delays, the digital euro is expected to be launched around 2029.
PANews2025/09/05 14:56
SEC Watchdog Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Gary Gensler’s Texts in 2023

Nearly a year of former Chair Gary Gensler’s government texts were erased after a chain of avoidable IT decisions, the OIG said Wednesday.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:55
Ethereum Whale Takes Bold Action with Massive ETH Transfer

A dormant Ethereum whale transferred 150,000 ETH to a staking address. The addresses involved participated in Ethereum's 2014 ICO, reactivating after years. Continue Reading:Ethereum Whale Takes Bold Action with Massive ETH Transfer The post Ethereum Whale Takes Bold Action with Massive ETH Transfer appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:54
4 Coins Under $1 That Will Return in 10 Weeks the Gains XRP Has Achieved in the Past Year

The post 4 Coins Under $1 That Will Return in 10 Weeks the Gains XRP Has Achieved in the Past Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrencies with prices below $1.00 continue to be attractive to retail investors who seek high returns from minimal investments. This potential is supported by XRP’s performance over the last year, which has fallen by 0.77% to trade at a price of $2.99.  The rally shows that even low-priced investments can bring potential yields over a relatively short period. Other tokens under one dollar, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), TRON (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are now under the radar as those that may achieve similar levels of growth in the near future. Shiba Inu Reflects Renewed Market Momentum SHIB is a potential coin with a 0.15% price rise in the past week, making it attractive to investors. The token is trading at $0.00001261, backed by a market capitalization of 7.43 billion dollars that has increased 0.12% in the last 24 hours. The increase underscores a rising polarity to the meme coin amid decreasing trading volumes. The 24-hour trade volume declined by 2.28% to $202.47 million, indicating a period of consolidation following the temporary growth. A rally beyond this might drive the token closer to $0.00001300. The high correlation between circulating supply and maximum supply means that the majority of SHIB tokens are already in circulation, which limits the risk of dilution. TRON Continues Uptrend With Strong Fundamentals TRON (TRX) is trading at $0.3479, an increase of 120.27% over the previous year. Beginning at $0.16 in September 2024, TRX climbed to highs near $0.40 before settling. With a market cap of $32.95 billion, the token ranks eighth in the market. The full token supply of the blockchain, 94.66 billion tokens, is circulating, with no risks of future unlocks. TRX continues to boast of on-chain activity, in which stablecoin transfers represent most of the usage. This adoption testifies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:54
Analyst Dismisses “Flippening” of Bitcoin by XRP and ETH

According to Pierre Rochard, a well-known Bitcoin advocate and head of The Bitcoin Bond Company, a “flippening” of Bitcoin by other cryptocurrencies like XRP and Ethereum (ETH) is highly unlikely to ever happen. Rochard’s analysis challenges the popular market theory that a more advanced or utilitarian digital asset could eventually overtake Bitcoin’s position as the … Continue reading "Analyst Dismisses “Flippening” of Bitcoin by XRP and ETH" The post Analyst Dismisses “Flippening” of Bitcoin by XRP and ETH appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:54
Massive Whale Transfers Hit Cardano and Ethereum Amid Market Slowdown

The crypto market remains choppy and sluggish this week, with both Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) slipping around 3%. Despite the lack of strong price action, fresh on-chain data reveals major whale activity behind the scenes – and that could change what happens next. Ethereum Whale Transfers Shake Things Up Data from The Data Nerd
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:52
What Is Toshi Coin (TOSHI) And Why Is It Trending Now?

The post What Is Toshi Coin (TOSHI) And Why Is It Trending Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Toshi Coin (TOSHI) And Why Is It Trending Now? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Reviews What is Toshi Coin (TOSHI) and why is it trending now? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-toshi-coin-toshi-and-why-is-it-trending-now/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:52
Linea Launches $1 Billion Token Incentive Program

The post Linea Launches $1 Billion Token Incentive Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linea has launched Ignition, a ten-week incentive program distributing 1 billion LINEA tokens to boost liquidity across major DeFi protocols. Brevis ZK Proofs Drive Linea’s New Liquidity Rewards Program Linea is rolling out Ignition, a 10-week growth initiative distributing 1 billion LINEA tokens to strengthen liquidity across Etherex, Aave, and Euler. Unlike traditional reward schemes, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/linea-launches-1-billion-token-incentive-program/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:48
First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week?

The post First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The first-ever Dogecoin ETF may be hitting the market soon. REX-Osprey has filed for the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE), which would give investors direct exposure to the performance of Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original memecoin. The same firm recently launched $SSK, the first Solana + staking ETF, and is now expanding into meme assets. Bloomberg analyst …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 14:46
