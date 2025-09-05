2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
New DeFi Airdrop Opportunity Goes Live for Early Users

New DeFi Airdrop Opportunity Goes Live for Early Users

The post New DeFi Airdrop Opportunity Goes Live for Early Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Yei Finance is taking a decisive step in the Sei ecosystem with the launch of Clovis (CLO), its long-awaited native token. On September 4, registration officially opened for users and liquidity providers who want eligibility for the upcoming airdrop. The registration period runs until September 30, giving participants nearly a month to secure their place. Afterward, Yei Finance will confirm token allocations before finally allowing claims. Once this process is complete, CLO will go live across the Clovis ecosystem, setting the stage for active use in DeFi products. A Bigger Role for Sei’s Leading Protocol Clovis is more than just a token drop — it represents Yei Finance’s evolution from being the largest dApp on Sei into what the team calls a “cross-chain operating system.” The project’s ambition is to create a seamless liquidity hub that integrates multiple blockchains, moving far beyond its original roots. The pre-deposit vault for CLO will reopen next week, offering another opportunity for early adopters to position themselves before wider circulation begins. For many, this marks one of the most important token launches in the Sei ecosystem to date, with potential to attract liquidity from outside chains as well. Community and Market Expectations Community anticipation is running high, as CLO is expected to become a cornerstone token within Sei’s expanding DeFi ecosystem. With more protocols looking to build on Sei, CLO could emerge as both a governance asset and a gateway to deeper liquidity. Speculation is already heating up about its market debut. While Yei Finance has not disclosed exact distribution figures, analysts note that strong participation in the pre-deposit vault could set the tone for early price action. Some observers expect CLO to mirror the launch momentum seen by tokens like SEI itself — rapid volatility followed by gradual consolidation as utility expands.…
SEI
SEI$0.2963+3.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081-0.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21422-0.43%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:02
Podijeli
1 op de 4 jongeren in Nederland heeft beleggingen in Crypto

1 op de 4 jongeren in Nederland heeft beleggingen in Crypto

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Jongeren stappen sneller in crypto dan ouderen, zo blijkt uit onderzoek van Rabobank. Eén op de vier Nederlandse beleggers bezit digitale munten, waarmee cryptovaluta een vaste plek heeft veroverd in beleggingsportefeuilles. Daarmee komt het verschil in strategie tussen generaties ook naar voren. Crypto lijkt echt een investering voor de jongere generaties. Jongeren beleggen vaker in crypto dan ouderen Uit de cijfers blijkt dat 35% van de Nederlanders tussen 25 en 34 jaar actief belegt, tegenover slechts 20% in de groep van 55 tot 64 jaar. Jongeren kiezen daarbij opvallend vaak voor cryptovaluta. In totaal heeft 26% van alle beleggers in Nederland digitale munten in bezit. Oudere beleggers zijn voorzichtiger en beperken zich vaker tot traditionele instrumenten zoals aandelen, obligaties en beleggingsfondsen. Deze keuzes hangen samen met hoe mensen risico inschatten, hun kennis en hun financiële doelen. Jongeren zien crypto vaker als kans om sneller vermogen op te bouwen, terwijl ouderen eerder waarde hechten aan stabiliteit en zekerheid. Beleggen in crypto is voor beide groepen relevant, maar er is een groot verschil in de mate van vertrouwen in de beleggingen, afhankelijk van de leeftijd. Welke beleggingen populair zijn onder Nederlandse beleggers 62% van de beleggers kiest voor beleggingsfondsen en trackers (ETF’s), waarmee deze de populairste optie zijn. Daarnaast belegt 46% in losse aandelen of obligaties, vaak gecombineerd met fondsen of ETF’s. Cryptovaluta staat stevig op de derde plaats: ruim een kwart van de beleggers kiest voor digitale munten. Voor jongeren is crypto een onmisbaar onderdeel geworden van hun beleggingsmix, terwijl ouderen vaker kiezen voor een beperktere spreiding.   Bij beleggers die crypto opnemen in hun portefeuille vormt dit gemiddeld 25% van hun vrij beschikbare vermogen. Crypto maakt dus inmiddels wel echt een wezenlijk deel uit van beleggingsstrategieën in Nederland.   Hoeveel vermogen gaat naar crypto en traditionele beleggingen Gemiddeld bestaat het vermogen van Nederlandse beleggers uit 52% spaargeld, 41% traditionele beleggingen en 7% cryptovaluta. Voor crypto-beleggers ligt dit aandeel hoger: zij besteden ongeveer een kwart van hun vrij vermogen aan digitale munten, ten koste van spaargeld en andere beleggingen. Bijzonder genoeg heeft 13% van alle beleggers helemaal geen spaargeld achter de hand, wat de risico’s bij koersschommelingen vergroot. Deze verdeling laat zien dat cryptovaluta een steeds grotere rol speelt in de financiële huishouding van jongeren en hoe verschillend hun voorkeuren zijn ten opzichte van ouderen. Jongeren en crypto blijven bepalend voor de toekomst Het onderzoek laat zien dat jongeren vaker voor crypto kiezen dan ouderen. Digitale munten hebben bovendien al een vaste plek in Nederlandse portefeuilles. Een kwart van de beleggers bezit cryptovaluta, waardoor deze markt duidelijk in belang toeneemt. Jongere generaties spelen hierin een steeds belangrijkere rol, terwijl ouderen hun vertrouwen behouden in meer traditionele beleggingen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht 1 op de 4 jongeren in Nederland heeft beleggingen in Crypto is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
ArchLoot
AL$0.0788+1.80%
MetYa
MET$0.2342-0.46%
MANTRA
OM$0.2073+1.81%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 15:01
Podijeli
Why Is The Crypto Market Experiencing Volatility In September 2025?

Why Is The Crypto Market Experiencing Volatility In September 2025?

The post Why Is The Crypto Market Experiencing Volatility In September 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Is The Crypto Market Experiencing Volatility In September 2025? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Crypto News Why is the Crypto Market Experiencing Volatility in September 2025? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/why-is-the-crypto-market-experiencing-volatility-in-september-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639-0.22%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:01
Podijeli
Stripe And Paradigm Announce Tempo, A New Layer-1 Blockchain For Stablecoins

Stripe And Paradigm Announce Tempo, A New Layer-1 Blockchain For Stablecoins

Fintech giant Stripe and crypto venture firm Paradigm have announced their collaboration on a new project named Tempo. The Layer-1 (L1) blockchain, designed specifically around stablecoins, aims to streamline digital transactions and enhance payment efficiency. Stripe And Paradigm’s New Payment Solution Tempo emerges as part of a growing trend of Layer-1 blockchains dedicated to stablecoin integration, joining the ranks of initiatives like Circle’s Arc and Tether’s Plasma Layer-1 blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).  Related Reading: ONDO Price Skyrockets As Over 100 Tokenized Assets And ETFs Are Set For Ethereum Debut Its launch comes at a time when interest in cryptocurrency is surging, fueled by the Trump administration’s favorable stance towards the crypto sector and recent legislative progress, including Congress’s passage of the first stablecoin-focused bill, the GENIUS Act, in July.  While established platforms like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have dominated the landscape, a new generation of payment-focused blockchains has reportedly emerged, promising rapid transactions and lower fees.  These blockchains often utilize native tokens, such as Circle’s USDC or Tether’s USDT stablecoins, which are frequently traded on the Ethereum blockchain yet deployed across various networks. Despite the competitive environment, Tempo benefits from Stripe’s customer base. As one of the largest payment infrastructure providers globally, Stripe caters to a clientele that largely remains outside the crypto sphere.  The advantages of stablecoins, often touted for their speed and efficiency compared to traditional money transfer services like SWIFT, present a compelling case for broader adoption. However, concerns over regulatory uncertainties and corporate hesitance have slowed this process. Tempo’s Ambitious Goals Fortune reports that tempo will not launch with its own native cryptocurrency. Instead, it will utilize various stablecoins as “gas” fees, which are essential payments made to the network of entities operating the blockchain. This approach sets Tempo apart from many other blockchains that rely on their proprietary tokens for value. As for the timeline for Tempo’s launch, details remain scarce; however, the project is currently staffed by around 15 employees, including Huang, who will continue his role at Paradigm alongside Alana Palmedo.  Related Reading: ABTC On The Rise: Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Enters Nasdaq Trading Paradigm outlined Tempo’s focus areas, which include global payments, remittances, microtransactions, and agentic payments—transactions initiated by artificial intelligence (AI) agents. While Stripe is incubating Tempo, Paradigm emphasizes the intention for the blockchain to maintain a sense of neutrality. It remains uncertain whether other payment providers will adopt this new technology. However, the involvement of various partners, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, and Shopify, suggests a collaborative effort to develop a new payment solution. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Solana
SOL$203.53+0.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.468+1.98%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Podijeli
NewsBTC2025/09/05 15:00
Podijeli
With the fee switch activated and weekly buybacks, Resolv is more than just an Ehena imitation.

With the fee switch activated and weekly buybacks, Resolv is more than just an Ehena imitation.

Author: Castle Labs Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News What is Resolv Resolv is an overcollateralized, interest-earning stablecoin protocol that mints USR and RLP. The USR stablecoin earns interest through delta-neutral strategies; RLP is a liquidity token that earns leveraged returns by assuming the risks inherent in these strategies. USR and RLP users earn income from the liquidity staking income generated by ETH liquidity staking tokens (LST) and the funding rate obtained from shorting ETH on centralized exchanges. Resolv now has its own governance token, RESOLV, which can be staked to earn rewards. The token’s airdrop was not well received by the market, and many long positions were quickly liquidated, causing the TVL to drop by more than 50% from its all-time high (ATH) within a few months. Then the Resolv team started announcing new partnerships, strategies, and protocol integrations, as well as fee switches (and token buybacks), and the price and TVL rebounded from recent lows. Resolv Buyback Program Last week, the Resolv Foundation launched a program to buy back RESOLV tokens, using revenue from the protocol on a weekly basis. But where does this revenue come from? The protocol earns 10% from interest paid to the staking pool, as well as incentives from external participants like EtherFi, thanks to their fee switch enabled in July. To date, the project has generated over $22 million in interest for its depositors, and since the fee switch went live, the protocol has accumulated $226,000 in fees, 75% of which has been used to buy back RESOLV. Benefits of the Program Not only are buybacks effective for token price growth because they reduce the circulating supply, but they are also important for what they represent to the community: the protocol is sacrificing some of the revenue that would have been earned by the team in favor of the project’s token. These repurchased tokens will then be allocated to future initiatives to drive ecosystem development, effectively re-entering the protocol’s economics. Supporting their tokens for the long term through buybacks is a reliable way to increase trust among community members and plan for the future of the token, effectively retaining more supply in the long term. Final Thoughts Redirecting a small portion of proceeds toward staking and buybacks is a necessary step to support a token that has yet to find its purpose, as stakeholders currently have no say in the future of the protocol. While this move makes sense, I have some concerns about how these buybacks are executed. Weekly buybacks don't always align with market conditions (such as liquidity, volume, and spreads), so they could end up filling pending orders during price increases and provide limited support to prices when needed. On the other hand, there are ways to improve this, such as developing a strategy that uses market maker (limit) orders to support prices when necessary, such as during cyclical declines, prolonged downturns, or when low liquidity conditions cause prices to fall. Fluid and Raydium have already used this strategy.
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.1689-3.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004593-6.36%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 15:00
Podijeli
Is ‘overvalued’ XRP facing a bearish price trend in September 2025?

Is ‘overvalued’ XRP facing a bearish price trend in September 2025?

Descending triangle pattern and inflows of XRP to exchanges on 01 September have been key.
XRP
XRP$2.834+0.87%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 15:00
Podijeli
a16z-Backed Lead Bank Raises $70M Series B as Crypto Banking Infrastructure Demand Surges

a16z-Backed Lead Bank Raises $70M Series B as Crypto Banking Infrastructure Demand Surges

Banking-as-a-service platform reaches $1.47B valuation serving digital asset companies and fintechs
B
B$0.64921+7.54%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06749+2.50%
Podijeli
Blockhead2025/09/05 15:00
Podijeli
Sora Ventures launches Asia's first Bitcoin reserve fund, plans to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months

Sora Ventures launches Asia's first Bitcoin reserve fund, plans to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months

PANews reported on September 5th that according to official news, Sora Ventures announced during Taipei Blockchain Week that it plans to raise Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin reserve fund, with $200 million of the funds committed from partners and investors across Asia. The fund aims to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months, increasing its investment in existing Bitcoin reserve companies in Asia while establishing a broader network of similar projects outside the region to create synergies with existing reserve companies in Asia. The program will be led by Sora Ventures' management, who will lead the $1 billion reserve fund and work with existing partners in Asia to advance it. In addition, the fund plans to expand the existing leadership team by inviting new institutions to join, further expanding resources for existing Bitcoin reserve companies in Asia.
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
Sora
SORA$0.0003085-0.38%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 15:00
Podijeli
Linea Network’s DeFi TVL Surges Beyond $1.2 Billion

Linea Network’s DeFi TVL Surges Beyond $1.2 Billion

The post Linea Network’s DeFi TVL Surges Beyond $1.2 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Linea’s DeFi TVL reached a record $1.214 billion. Aave, Etherex, Renzo top Linea protocols by TVL. Ignition program distributes 1 billion LINEA tokens. Linea Network’s DeFi total value locked (TVL) exceeded $1.2 billion on September 5, 2025, following the launch of the Ignition liquidity incentive program. This achievement highlights rapid DeFi adoption and increased market interest, potentially boosting activity in related protocols and tokens. Assessing the Impact and Future of Linea’s Ignition Initiative The Ignition program’s introduction has propelled Linea’s TVL growth by nearly 71.14% in one week. This highlights the network’s attractiveness for DeFi projects and liquidity providers. These incentives facilitate additional liquidity and sustainability within the DeFi ecosystem, propelling Linea’s current market stature. Market reactions have been positive, emphasizing Linea’s success in utilizing Brevis ZK technology for reward transparency. While no direct statements from Linea’s executive team are available, industry observers note the alignment with ongoing DeFi strategies. The program’s insights have sparked discussions about its potential long-term role in DeFi advancement. “Linea, a ConsenSys Layer 2 solution, launched the Linea Ignition program to boost TVL beyond $1 billion by distributing 1 billion LINEA tokens to liquidity providers on Aave, Euler, and Etherex” – source. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Linea Network’s recent TVL surge mirrors historic increases experienced by comparable Layer 2 incentive programs like Arbitrum and Optimism, which also utilized substantial token rewards to stimulate rapid adoption. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,333.94, with a market cap of $523.13 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume has experienced a 10.59% decrease, while the price changed by -0.98% over the past day and increased by 74.05% over the last 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests…
Capverse
CAP$0.13824+19.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0016+1.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.52%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:58
Podijeli
Grayscale Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF to Monetize ETH Price Swings

Grayscale Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF to Monetize ETH Price Swings

Grayscale’s ETCO launch marking another milestone for income-focused crypto products, widening investor options. As the ETH continues to attract strong institutional interests, with some of new products like ETCO potentially fueling long-term growth. The Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset investment manager, has just revealed its latest exchange-traded fund (ETF), called, the Grayscale Ethereum [...]]]>
Wink
LIKE$0.010984-0.21%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,300.2+0.05%
Podijeli
Crypto News Flash2025/09/05 14:56
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token