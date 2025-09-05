2025-09-07 Sunday

7-Types of Scaffolding in Building Construction

Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform

Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform

The post Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border tokenized asset trades in Europe. Summary Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based settlement platform. The platform supports settlement across public and private blockchains, with cash settlement in central bank money or on-chain currencies. Senturion has been tested by major European banks. Seturion is being touted as the “first digital pan-European settlement platform,” which hopes to unify Europe’s fragmented post-trade infrastructure and eliminate cross-border barriers, Boerse Stuttgart said in a Sept. 5 announcement. The platform uses a “modular settlement solution” and therefore can be integrated across both private and public blockchains. It also supports cash settlement in either central bank money or on-chain digital currencies. According to Boerse Stuttgart, Seturion will offer faster and cheaper settlements within any asset class. “With Seturion, market participants across Europe can tap into new business opportunities around tokenized assets. Our partners benefit from significant cost savings in settlement of up to 90 percent,” Seturion CEO Dr. Lidia Kurt was quoted as saying. Seturion will be accessible to all banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms across Europe through its open architecture that can be easily integrated into a business’s existing infrastructure.  Upon integration, these platforms will be able to offer trading and settlement of tokenized assets without needing a dedicated DLT license by connecting directly to venues already linked with Seturion, Boerse Stuttgart explained. Leading European banks have already tested the platform during a 2024 trial, and it is currently leveraged by BX Digital, a FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility. Trading venues operating under the Boerse Stuttgart umbrella will become the platform’s first integrated clients, with additional partners expected to join eventually. The Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth-largest exchange group in Europe, and it became the first German firm…
Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025

Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025

🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025 📈 Wall Street Rally US stocks closed&nbsp;higher: S&amp;P 500 &amp; Dow Jones +0.8% (new all-time&nbsp;highs) Nasdaq +1% Russell 2000 +1.3% Optimism was fuelled by expectations of Fed rate cuts after weaker US labour data (ADP&nbsp;report). 💵 Bonds &amp; Commodities US Treasury yields fell to 4-month lows, boosting equities. Gold stays near record levels despite slight profit-taking. Oil slipped ahead of the OPEC+&nbsp;meeting. 🇯🇵 Japan Wages rose +3% y/y, household spending +2.2% y/y — a positive surprise for the&nbsp;economy. 🏢 Corporate Highlights American Eagle soared +38% on strong sales forecast. T. Rowe Price gained +5.8% after partnering with Goldman&nbsp;Sachs. Broadcom beat Q3 estimates: revenue +22% y/y to $16B, EPS $1.69 vs $1.66 forecast. AI segment surged +63% ($5.2B) and the company secured a new $10B OpenAI contract. Guidance raised — shares jumped +3–4.6% after&nbsp;hours. 💹 Crypto Market Bitcoin ⚡ hovers around $110K. Analysts warn: a close above $112K is crucial to avoid deeper corrections. Hashrate growth shows network strength, but September volatility remains a&nbsp;risk. 🥇 Gold After record highs, a correction is underway as traders lock in profits, waiting for Fed policy&nbsp;signals. 🚀 Stay tuned with NordFX for the latest market trends and opportunities — let’s wrap up this week strong and get ready for the week&nbsp;ahead! 🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer

Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer

The post Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A prominent Ethereum holder has suddenly moved a whopping 150,000 ETH to a staking address after three years of inactivity. This action mirrors the recent transactions by three distinct addresses from Ethereum’s 2014 Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which collectively moved ETH valued at $646 million, marking their first activity since February 2022. Continue Reading:Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-whale-generates-buzz-with-massive-transfer
Bitcoin Bull Market Ending in 50 Days, Says Analyst

Bitcoin Bull Market Ending in 50 Days, Says Analyst

The crypto bull market could be in its final stages with a final flurry in the next two months, according to analysts.
Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October

Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October

Coinbase puts its engineers on a dry diet: AI already codes 40% of the in-house software. Armstrong rejoices, skeptics grumble. Rapid layoffs for latecomers. L’article Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

PANews reported on September 5 that the official website of the Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving the fabrication of a false national project involving virtual currency. The suspects attracted members to participate by releasing promotional information on social software and holding online meetings to explain the benefits of the project. In just half a year after the implementation, it attracted more than 1,900 participants nationwide. Members participating in the project need to convert RMB into USDT to recharge and transfer on the software. After the Huimin County Procuratorate of Shandong Province conducted a judicial accounting appraisal of the electronic data, the suspects defrauded a total of more than 6 million yuan and were prosecuted for suspected fraud. The defendant was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of three years and six months to three years.
Analysis: If Bitcoin loses the $106,000-108,000 range, the market may trigger a chain reaction

Analysis: If Bitcoin loses the $106,000-108,000 range, the market may trigger a chain reaction

PANews reported on September 5th that Matrixport's latest weekly report indicated that Bitcoin prices have retreated to the $106,000-108,000 range, confirming a bearish trend model signal. A breach of this range could trigger a chain reaction in the market. Meanwhile, gold prices have broken through all-time highs, increasing pressure on European bond markets, and US debt issuance has been growing parabolicly. Technical support is significant, with historical data showing that initial pullbacks are typically not easily broken. Funding rates have fallen significantly, and implied volatility is nearing historical lows, prompting traders to adjust their positions in advance. Options market pricing suggests that investors may be underestimating the risk of subsequent volatility. While potential upside in the fourth quarter warrants attention, it is crucial to effectively manage risk exposure from a sharp decline.
Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank

Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank

The post Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank Summary: Japan Post Bank to launch country’s first yen-linked digital asset in 2026. Project will use DJPYC token, which was given the regulatory greenlight in August. DCJPY will be pegged to the yen at a 1:1 rate. Japan Post Bank will launch a yen-linked digital asset by the end of FY 2026 in a push to modernize one of Japan’s most prominent financial institutions. It will use DCJPY, a token offered by the digital transformation initiative DeCurrent DCP, which will be available for deposits to individual account holders. It will link to traditional savings accounts and is intended to offer holders the convenience of digital assets, including faster settlements and reduced transaction costs. Tokens will be pegged at a 1:1 rate with the yen. “Our tokenized deposit currency under consideration will offer instant, transparent transactions using blockchain technology,” reads a joint statement issued by Japan Post Bank and DeCurrent DCP. The bank, which is majority-owned by the Japanese government, announced its plans this week. It currently holds roughly JPY190 trillion ($1.29 trillion) in deposits. As a postal bank, Japan Post Bank primarily offers basic financial services alongside postal offerings. The United States’ U.P.S. operated as a postal bank until 1967, but the model has largely disappeared in many countries. The project would be the first approved stablecoin in Japan, with the regulatory Financial Services Agency (FSA) giving the greenlight to JPYC earlier this month. At the time, JPYC CEO Okabe Noritaka told Japanese news that he believes “stablecoins could grow to a scale far surpassing the bank transfer network.” Japan has steadily warmed toward the idea of digitization, partly influenced by a prominent digital asset lobby. The country passed amendments to the Payment Services Act…
7 Meme Coins To Watch With BullZilla Leading As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

7 Meme Coins To Watch With BullZilla Leading As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

The post 7 Meme Coins To Watch With BullZilla Leading As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best crypto presales to buy now, and for good reason. The meme coin revolution is upon us, with numerous projects offering massive returns for early investors. Among these, BullZilla, Peanut the Squirrel, Fartcoin, and others are quickly rising to the top of the list. Whether you are an experienced investor or a newcomer, the 2025 presale market is bursting with meme coins that could offer you 100x returns. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to invest in the next big meme coin before it blows up? This is your chance to get ahead of the curve. In this article, we’ll explore why Bull Zilla and other meme coins like Peanut the Squirrel, Fartcoin, and more are considered the best crypto presales to buy now in 2025. The meme coin presale market is red hot, and investors who get in early are set to capitalize on next-gen crypto projects with explosive potential. BullZilla: The Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 When it comes to the best crypto presales to buy now, BullZilla ($BZIL) is the one that stands out above the rest. Known for its innovative presale mechanics and Roar Burn Mechanism, BullZilla is attracting investors who are looking for more than just a typical meme coin. With a presale system that rewards early investors with low prices and massive ROI, BullZilla offers one of the best meme coin presales to buy now in 2025. Currently in Stage 1-C of its presale, BullZilla has already raised over $150,308 and sold more than 17.6 billion $BZIL tokens. As the presale continues, the price of $BZIL tokens increases every 48 hours or whenever $100k is raised, creating a sense of urgency for investors to buy now before the price rises. At Stage 1-C,…
