Ripple’s XRP Ledger Just Introduced A Pivotal Update In Its Quest For Dominance

New updates have been made to Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the network looks to dominate and gain more traction. This is also a positive for XRP, which serves as the network’s bridge currency.  Ripple’s XRP Ledger Gets A New Update In an X post, XRP validator Vet revealed that the credentials amendment on the XRP Ledger is now active. He explained that credentials can be applied to attest to compliance requirements, such as KYC and AML, for a user or institution and issued to their decentralized identity. This helps to further build trust in the network.   Related Reading: Ripple Vs. SWIFT Battle Heating Up As Exec Lands Major Blow To XRP Vet also noted that the amendment has all been done natively on the XRP Ledger. Notably, this update is part of a larger move to enable compliance amendments on the network. With decentralized identities and credentials implemented, Vet indicated that their next focus is to work on the permissioned domains and permissioned DEX. Ripple and other XRP Ledger stakeholders aim to utilize these compliance amendments to attract more institutions to the network, enabling them to adhere to traditional finance (TradFi) standards even on-chain. This also comes as the network aims to become the go-to for tokenization. Ripple recently stated that 10% of global assets will become tokenized by 2030, and is undoubtedly looking to tap into this trillion-dollar market. Ripple Engineer Breaks Down Significance Of This Update In an X post, Ripple engineer Kenny explained that the credentials update gives developers and businesses a way to handle identity checks and compliance requirements directly on the XRP Ledger. With these, they do not need to approve each account one by one manually.  The Ripple engineer noted that traditionally, verifying user credentials like KYC requires multiple checks across different platforms.  Related Reading: Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It Kenny remarked that this process isn’t only inefficient but also increases privacy risks because sensitive information has to be shared multiple times. As such, this makes the XRP Ledger credentials update vital. The Ripple engineer revealed that this feature enables credentials to be issued, stored, and verified natively on the XRPL.  He noted the benefits of how this allows users to prove a required criterion without undergoing repeated verification. Kenny also stated that this will improve the onboard process and enhance security, while maintaining privacy. The Ripple engineer further gave an example of what a typical flow will look like using this credentials feature.  A business will define the credentials it requires, such as the KYC, then a trusted issuer creates and signs that credential. The user then accepts and stores these credentials in their XRP Ledger account. That way, the credential is checked on-chain whenever the user interacts with the business. At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/07 04:00
Could This XRP Setup Be the Beginning of a Rally to $10?

What if the setup everyone has been waiting for in the XRP chart is finally here? After months of sideways moves, fresh momentum is beginning to stir. If momentum keeps building, the current structure could be laying the groundwork for a rally toward the long-watched $10 mark. A write-up by TheCryptoBasic on X, citing well-followed
Coinstats2025/09/07 04:00
Ethereum Price Firms As Remittix Gains Watchlist Adds From Growth Desks Expecting A 60x Run

Macro tailwinds and on-chain activity put a constructive floor under the Ethereum price, while emerging PayFi plays like Remittix (RTX) […] The post Ethereum Price Firms As Remittix Gains Watchlist Adds From Growth Desks Expecting A 60x Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 03:59
Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark

The post Dogecoin Drifts Sideways Below The $0.22 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 18:49 // Price ﻿Dogecoin (DOGE) remains stable with the price consolidating above the $0.21 support but below the moving average lines. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging The 21-day SMA has put the brakes on the uptrend. DOGE’s price will either bounce or fall as the altcoin is trading in a limited range. A break above the moving average lines would take the altcoin to its high of $0.26. If the current support level of $0.21 is broken, the cryptocurrency will fall to $0.18. Currently, DOGE is at $0.214. DOGE price indicators analysis The price bars are moving sideways below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is acting as resistance for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below and above the downward sloping moving average lines. The doji candlestick has led to increased indecision among traders. Technical indicators DOGE/USD price chart, September 6, 2025 What is the next move for DOGE price? On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is trading sideways in a limited trading range. Price action has been restricted by the doji candlesticks and DOGE is trading above the $0.21 support level level but below the $0.22 high. DOGE has dropped below the moving average lines after encountering resistance at $0.22. This has been the pricing trend since August 9. DOGE/USD price 4-hour chart, September 6, 2025 On August 31, DOGE price remained in a range trading above the $0.20 support but below the $0.26 resistance, as CoinIdol.com wrote. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:56
Top 5 Altcoins to Watch This September as Markets Heat Up

The post Top 5 Altcoins to Watch This September as Markets Heat Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the cryptocurrency market becoming hot again this September, investors are paying close attention to altcoins that have good growth potential. As Bitcoin dominance changes and the Ethereum network refresh triggers ripple effects, a lot of altcoins are starting to emerge as powerful competitors. Not only are these projects demonstrating some innovative technology and utility, but they are also promising some major gains. These are the 5 best altcoins to monitor this month. 5 Altcoins to Watch This September Ethereum (ETH) Ether continues to be a leader through its conversion to Ethereum 2.0, which now supports scalability and energy efficiency. ETH is a good choice due to its constant updates and expansion in the DeFi field. Cardano (ADA) Since it has a scientific vision and emphasis on scalability, Cardano will grow, particularly when it opens up its smart contract potential and collaborations. Solana (SOL) Solana is a fast, low-cost transaction that is rapidly expanding in the DeFi and dApp industry. Current upgrades in the network put it in a good position to compete in the space. Polkadot (DOT) Interoperability between blockchains at Polkadot is causing adoption. As the parachain auctions and cross-chain development emerge, DOT is another place to keep an eye on the ecosystem growth. Ozak AI (OZK) Ozak AI combines AI with blockchain and provides decentralized solutions based on AI. With the rising trend of AI adoption, OZK has the potential to transform industries. Why the $0.01 Presale Matters The presaleof the $OZ is organized in a series, and the price will only increase with the growth of demand. Early investors will be able to obtain tokens at a lower price than later investors, who will be able to buy them at $0.012. As soon as the presale is over, tokens will be listed on exchanges that can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:55
How Fed rate cut hopes clashed with slowing jobs growth

The post How Fed rate cut hopes clashed with slowing jobs growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market kicked off the historically tough month of September on a rocky note as Wall Street speculated about the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. Initially, the S & P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday highs Friday morning as investors digested a slower-than-expected August jobs growth . The weak data bolstered the case for the central bank to cut rates 25 basis points later this month, and as many as two more similar moves before year-end. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4.1% to its lowest level since April. The “bad news is good news trade” was on. Shortly after the open, however, the market reversed lower as those rate cut hopes were overshadowed by concerns about the pace of the slowing labor market. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000 last month, versus the 75,000 expected, while July was revised up to a still tepid 79,000, and June was revised to show a loss of 13,000. While the S & P 500 and Nasdaq each closed Friday’s session slightly lower, both still managed to post gains of nearly 0.3% and more than 1%, respectively, for the week. .SPX .IXIC 5D mountain S & P 500 and Nasdaq 1 week Jim Cramer was not bothered by the market swings, saying Club name Home Depot is about to go even higher. “That’s what you buy right here, right now,” he said on Friday. Lower borrowing costs should be a catalyst for Home Depot shares because its business is heavily tied to a recovery in the housing sector. Home Depot stock has already been on the upswing since mid-June as rate cut expectations ramped up through the summer. Jim thinks the bond market might actually cooperate this time when the Fed starts cutting rates again — unlike…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:52
JPMorgan Chief Analyst Reveals What Will Happen If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates

JPMorgan strategist David Kelly, in his statement, evaluated what would happen in the scenario where the FED cuts interest rates. Continue Reading: JPMorgan Chief Analyst Reveals What Will Happen If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:51
JPMorgan Baş Analisti, FED’in Faiz İndirimi Yapması Halinde Olacakları Açıkladı!

JPMorgan Asset Management Baş Küresel Stratejisti David Kelly, CNBC’ye verdiği röportajda, ABD ekonomisindeki yavaşlamanın giderek belirginleştiğini ve FED’in beklenen faiz indirimlerinin bu tabloyu değiştiremeyeceğini söyledi. Kelly, zayıf gelen Ağustos istihdam raporu ve diğer ekonomik göstergelerin ekonomide daha fazla yumuşama işaret ettiğini savunarak, “Ekonomi resesyonda değil ama yavaşlıyor. Tüm veriler, zaten zorlanan bir ekonominin artık tükenme […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:50
Tokenizing Car Reservations Can Open Up A Trillion-Dollar Market

The post Tokenizing Car Reservations Can Open Up A Trillion-Dollar Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Evan Kuhn, president of DeLorean Labs When car manufacturers develop a new model, their fragmented logistics and sales cycle mean that even if a customer puts down a deposit, they have no feasible or reliable way of projecting delivery for that car.  Eager car buyers can wait months or even years after paying their deposit, without knowing where they sit in the queue for delivery. This is why new models are priced over the sticker price when cars first enter the market. There has been no industry-wide solution — but tokenized reservations will open up a multitrillion-dollar market.  The broken logic of modern car reservations Reserving a car model today is incredibly inefficient. Car buyers pay massive markups when new models are rolled off the lot because there is no foresight into manufacturing schedules.  The options are, if you want the new car now, you have to pay a considerable premium over the sticker price, and if you’re going to pay the regular sticker price, you have no say or idea as to when you will get delivery of your car. So, how big is this problem? A recent APAC hospitality study showed cancellations via Booking.com account for 40% of revenue. In comparison, Expedia sees 24%, suggesting tens of billions at stake globally, while ticket resale platforms extract 30% markups, leaving both artists and fans worse off.  Automobile waitlists remain even more opaque. Dealers have bilked buyers with $30,000-$70 ,000 markups on Ford F‑150 Lightning orders, demonstrating a lucrative secondary market created entirely by information asymmetry, even without a formalized “black market.” Even manufacturing suffers, with 15%-30% of capacity sitting idle, as per a McKinsey report, because small firms lack access to tradable reservation systems. Smart contracts on the blockchain elegantly solve problems associated with information asymmetry. Tokenized flat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:50
CleanCore Completes $175M Investment; Establishes DOGE Treasury

The post CleanCore Completes $175M Investment; Establishes DOGE Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CleanCore Solutions finalizes $175M investment for Dogecoin treasury. Marco Margiotta joins CleanCore as Chief Investment Officer. This positions Dogecoin among corporate treasury assets. CleanCore Solutions Ltd. completed a $175 million private equity investment, establishing an official Dogecoin treasury with the Dogecoin Foundation, appointed Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer. This marks a significant shift in corporate treasury assets, potentially increasing Dogecoin’s market adoption and its stance as a viable reserve asset alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. CleanCore Invests $175M in Dogecoin Treasury CleanCore Solutions announced the completion of a $175 million private equity investment to establish an official Dogecoin treasury. Included were major firms like MOZAYYX, Pantera, and FalconX. The new funds are designated for DOGE token purchases, reshaping CleanCore’s asset strategy. The company becomes the first to formally integrate Dogecoin into its treasury, aligning it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move could potentially boost DOGE’s liquidity and influence the altcoin market. Dogecoin is fast, efficient, and culturally embedded, and now we’re making it functional. With the right technology and partnerships in place, Dogecoin can become integral to global financial ecosystems. — Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer, CleanCore Solutions Dogecoin Adoption Spurs Market Speculations Did you know? In a pioneering move, CleanCore Solutions became the first U.S.-listed company to integrate Dogecoin into its corporate treasury strategy, signaling a shift toward digital asset adoption in conventional finance. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin currently trades at $0.21 with a market cap of $32.23 billion. The token’s trading volume decreased by 40.60% over 24 hours. Recent figures show a 1.36% change over 24 hours and a 0.69% shift in seven days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates this development could accelerate regulatory focus on digital asset adoption in corporate treasuries. Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:45
