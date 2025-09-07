MEXC burza
Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think
The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move […] The post Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/07 14:30
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/07 14:15
U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee
The post U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Proposed U.S. Senate bill seeks unified SEC-CFTC crypto oversight. Focus on protecting DeFi developers and clarifying airdrops. New committee aims to standardize crypto asset classification. A draft market structure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to resolve cryptocurrency regulatory disputes by forming a joint SEC and CFTC committee to coordinate digital asset oversight. This initiative could enhance market efficiency, attract innovation, and clarify rules for DeFi, airdrops, and DePINs, fostering a more favorable environment for U.S.-based digital asset projects. U.S. Senate Drafts Bill for Unified Crypto Oversight A draft bill introduced in the U.S. Senate proposes forming a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to address the ongoing challenges in cryptocurrency regulation. Notable provisions include safeguarding decentralized finance (DeFi) developers from legal liabilities and arranging an advisory panel to streamline rule-making. The draft bill brings forward clear distinctions for airdrops and stipulates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are excluded from securities laws. The synergy of these measures reflects a concerted effort to harmonize crypto oversight, signifying a shift towards comprehensive frameworks across digital asset handling. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said, highlighting intent to harmonize oversight. Market reactions indicate a positive outlook among stakeholders. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham emphasized their aims to reduce regulatory barriers and boost market efficiency. Industry observers believe such coordinated efforts may entice U.S.-domiciled projects back home, fostering innovation and capital inflow. Potential Impact on DeFi and Airdrops Market Did you know? In 2023, Uniswap’s UNI was classified as a security by some regulators, a move that may now see reconsideration under the proposed U.S. bill, potentially affecting its use in decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:14
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price action has not been the most positive as of late, making it not the best crypto to buy now. However, there is an alternative emerging. It has the same appeal as Dogecoin, but is more “memefied” and has a quirky core that the original DOGE has probably forgotten. This project is Maxi […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/07 14:10
Ethereum stablecoins hit $150B ATH: What it means for ETH’s price
Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has climbed to a record $150 billion as validator participation also strengthens.
Coinstats
2025/09/07 14:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for the Week
Kaspa price has been under pressure since its July high near $0.12. Over the past few weeks, the price has steadily slipped into the $0.07–$0.08 range. Right now, it’s trading around $0.078, which is a level the market has tested before. Earlier today, there was a sharp dip below this level, but buyers quickly stepped
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:58
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%
PANews reported on September 7 that according to FintechNews, the Singapore Police Force released fraud and cybercrime data for the first half of 2025. The data showed that Singaporeans lost approximately S$456 million to fraud, a decrease of approximately S$66 million from the previous year. The number of fraud and cybercrime cases fell by 21.5% to 22,476, compared with 28,625 cases in the same period last year. Losses caused by cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for nearly 18% of the total losses, reaching S$81.6 million, mainly involving Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Anti-Fraud Command also recovered S$56.7 million, including S$17 million in cryptocurrency, and worked with partners to avoid another S$179 million in potential losses.
PANews
2025/09/07 13:56
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:54
Vitalik Buterin Highlights leanVM Proposal to Boost Ethereum’s Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin highlights leanVM in Ethereum’s roadmap, focusing on scalability with simpler ISA, XMSS aggregation, recursion, and efficiency gains.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 13:52
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:45
