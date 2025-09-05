MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Syndicate start distributie van 1 miljard SYND via airdrop
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Syndicate rolt zijn eigen token verder uit. In totaal gaat het om 1 miljard SYND-tokens, waarvan iets meer dan de helft naar de community gaat. Al in augustus vond een eerste airdrop plaats van 2% van de supply. De vraag is nu welke rol SYND kan spelen in DeFi en of het bestaande governance-tokens kan uitdagen. Tokenomics en distributie Volgens de Litepaper van het project komt er een totale voorraad van 1 miljard SYND-tokens op Ethereum. Daarvan gaat 50,12% naar de community, bovenop de 2% die al via een airdrop is verdeeld. De rest wordt verdeeld onder de treasury (25,87%), investeerders (15,89%) en het team (24,99%). Team- en investeerderstokens worden pas na een lange lock-upperiode vrijgegeven. Opvallend is dat Syndicate met een model van “emissions” werkt. Elke 30 dagen worden gedurende vier jaar nieuwe tokens uitgegeven, samen goed voor zo’n 80 miljoen extra coins. Daarmee wil het project groei en activiteit blijven stimuleren. SYND. Launching in SEPTEMBER. ↓ pic.twitter.com/faz0dQgMzL — Syndicate (@syndicateio) September 3, 2025 Functie van het SYND-token SYND wordt ingezet als gas token binnen het netwerk en speelt daarnaast een rol bij staking en incentives. Wie deelneemt aan het ecosysteem kan beloond worden in SYND. Volgens de oprichters moet dit ervoor zorgen dat waarde terugvloeit naar de community. Ook heeft het project gekozen voor een juridische structuur in Wyoming (DUNA), waardoor het als een van de eerste “decentralized nonprofit associations” in de VS opereert. Dat geeft het een duidelijk kader richting toezichthouders, zonder afstand te doen van het decentrale karakter. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading Syndicate start distributie van 1 miljard SYND via airdrop document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Syndicate geeft ontwikkelaars via SYND meer zeggenschap over hoe transacties worden verwerkt op appchains. Het token krijgt functies als gas, staking en beloningen binnen het netwerk. Meer dan de helft van de supply gaat naar de community, waarmee de nadruk duidelijk ligt op gebruik en betrokkenheid. Of dit ook echt aanslaat, hangt af van gebruik in de praktijk. Als bouwers, developers en gebruikers het token oppakken, kan SYND zich in korte tijd misschien een plek veroveren in DeFi. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Syndicate start distributie van 1 miljard SYND via airdrop is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DEFI
$0.001599
+1.01%
TOKEN
$0.01267
+1.44%
COM
$0.018158
+5.22%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/05 15:31
Podijeli
Best Altcoins to Buy Now After BTC ETF Outflows — XRP and SUI Gain Analyst Attention
Bitcoin started September under pressure following over $750 million in ETF outflows in August. Analysts are watching for further weakness, […] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now After BTC ETF Outflows — XRP and SUI Gain Analyst Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
$3.3889
+1.17%
BTC
$111,154.55
+0.40%
XRP
$2.834
+0.87%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/05 15:30
Podijeli
Missing Texts Correlate to FTX Collapse Timing, Says Expert
The post Missing Texts Correlate to FTX Collapse Timing, Says Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) noted that a year’s worth of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler’s phone have gone missing, in the period between October 2022 and September 2023. The lost messages also include some key crypto conversations during this period between Gensler and his team. Although the SEC said that some ‘avoidable errors’ led to the losses, experts question how the period coincides with the FTX collapse timing. Previously, a controversy erupted over Gensler’s discussions with FTX team before their bankruptcy. Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s Texts Go Missing According to a new report from the SEC’s Office of Inspector General (IG), nearly a year’s worth of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler were permanently lost. The report refers to it as “avoidable” technology failures within the agency’s Office of Information Technology. SEC reports on Gensler comes soon after releasing the Regulatory Flexibility Agenda for Spring 2025. The missing records cover messages sent and received on Gensler’s government-issued phone between October 18, 2022, and September 6, 2023. Furthermore, the SEC said that the loss of text messages occurred due to weak change management practices, ignored system alerts, inadequate backup procedures, and unresolved vendor software flaws. The SEC’s IT department also failed to collect or retain essential log data, leaving the agency unable to determine why Gensler’s smartphone stopped connecting to its mobile device management system. After recovering 1500 messages through different records, the investigators determined that nearly 38% of the text conversions were “mission related”. As per the SEC report, it also included key crypto conversations such as: “A May 2023 conversation involving Gensler, his staff, and the Director of the Division of Enforcement about when the SEC would be filing an action against certain crypto asset trading platforms and their founder.” Experts Correlate…
U
$0.01097
+11.03%
CHANGE
$0.00197573
+0.53%
MOBILE
$0.0003067
-1.79%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:30
Podijeli
High-Value Traders Are Choosing Viral DeFi Altcoin Over Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Big money investors have lately been avoiding Shiba Inu (SHIB). This comes as a new player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the market. The ERC-20 crypto continues with its presale phase, currently in the 6th round. Investors exceeding 16040 have bought the token which has in turn seen the raised figure exceed $15.4 million. With 2025 […]
SHIB
$0.00001237
+0.89%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005971
+4.49%
DEFI
$0.001599
+1.01%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 15:30
Podijeli
Dogecoin Faces Breakdown: $0.17488 Next if Support Breaks
Dogecoin slipped lower today after large holders offloaded around 200 million DOGE within 48 hours, sparking renewed selling pressure. DOGE is now trading near $0.2144 with a 1.45% loss, analysts predicting further decline unless it recovers major resistance zones that might reverse the trend back to upside. Whales Offload 200 Million DOGE According to popular […]
NEAR
$2.441
+2.60%
MAJOR
$0.1584
+2.02%
DOGE
$0.21773
+1.47%
Podijeli
Tronweekly
2025/09/05 15:30
Podijeli
Bloomberg Analyst predicts the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF next week
The post Bloomberg Analyst predicts the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares may launch a Dogecoin ETF using the 40 Act next week. While Dogecoin is up 116% in a year, it is still far below its December 2024 peak. The US SEC is reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, with decisions due by October. The prospect of a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) debuting in the United States as early as next week has gained traction after Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed to fresh regulatory filings. If confirmed, it would mark the first time the meme-inspired cryptocurrency receives such recognition in the US financial markets, signaling yet another milestone in the gradual institutional embrace of digital assets. REX Shares may launch the first US Dogecoin ETF next week According to Balchunas, ETF issuer REX Shares has filed an effective prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, commonly known as the 40 Act. This alternative structure allows a faster path to market compared to the traditional ETF approval process that requires Form S-1 and 19b-4 filings. The same approach was successfully used by REX earlier this year to roll out its Solana staking ETF. Industry observers, including ETF Store president Nate Geraci, have described this strategy as a “regulatory end-around.” REX Shares w/ the regulatory end-around… Looks like two crypto ETF launches are imminent. REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF and REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF. ’40 Act funds taxed as C-Corp (so double taxation). Both ETFs seek to stake at least 50% of underlying crypto asset. https://t.co/4JyczUeSpG — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) May 30, 2025 While it avoids some of the hurdles faced by spot crypto ETFs, it still provides investors with a regulated investment product tied to the price movements of the underlying asset. REX’s move positions Dogecoin alongside Solana in breaking…
C
$0.24531
+3.90%
T
$0.01589
+0.37%
W
$0.07795
+0.60%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:28
Podijeli
Bitcoin mining company Cango releases Q2 financial report, with BTC mining accounting for over 98% of revenue
PANews reported on September 5 that Bitcoin mining company Cango Group released its second quarter 2025 financial report. The report showed that its strategic transformation has achieved remarkable results: total revenue reached US$139.8 million, of which more than 98% came from Bitcoin mining; adjusted EBITDA was US$99.1 million; cash and cash equivalents were US$117.8 million; total mining capacity reached 50 EH/s, and quarterly Bitcoin production was 1,404.4 coins. According to previous news, Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 153.2 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 5126.8.
BTC
$111,154.55
+0.40%
MORE
$0.10085
-0.85%
SECOND
$0.000007
--%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/05 15:26
Podijeli
Whale Panic? 200,000,000 DOGE and 50,000,000 ADA Sold in 48 Hours
Whales sold 200M DOGE and 50M ADA in 48 hours. Prices hold steady, but selling pressure grows across both tokens.
DOGE
$0.21773
+1.47%
ADA
$0.8286
+0.91%
Podijeli
CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 15:25
Podijeli
A Strategic Move Worth $430 Million
The post A Strategic Move Worth $430 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development’s Massive SOL Acquisition: A Strategic Move Worth $430 Million Skip to content Home Crypto News DeFi Development’s Massive SOL Acquisition: A Strategic Move Worth $430 Million Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/defi-development-sol-acquisition-2/
SOL
$203.67
+0.25%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.24%
DEFI
$0.001599
+1.01%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:25
Podijeli
ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost
The post ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-price-prediction-ada-bears-test-support-bulls-eye-0-92-breakout-on-hoskinson-boost/
COM
$0.018158
+5.22%
BOOST
$0.0749
+2.08%
COOKIE
$0.12294
+5.68%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:24
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token