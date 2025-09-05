How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work

The post How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work getty Many organizations are working hard to build a culture of curiosity, yet they often struggle to measure whether those efforts are making a difference. Without a way to track curiosity before and after training, it is difficult to know if employees are changing how they approach questions, ideas, and technology at work. That challenge led me to begin creating an assessment designed to measure curiosity specifically in the workplace. As part of developing that tool, I ran a survey with 200 full-time employees across the United States to see how they would respond to curiosity-focused questions. The results gave me an early read on the effectiveness of the questions, but they also revealed something more important: curiosity is thriving in individuals, yet struggling to gain consistent reinforcement from leadership and culture. Leaders Don’t Encourage Curiosity getty 1. Leaders Don’t Encourage Curiosity In the survey, just 59 percent of employees agreed that leaders in their workplace encourage questions and curiosity. The encouraging side is that employees themselves are still showing confidence in asking questions. The discouraging side is that leaders are not consistently reinforcing it. Without reinforcement, curiosity fails to thrive. When leaders fail to listen, the results can be costly. In aviation and manufacturing, there have been well-documented cases where employees flagged issues but were ignored. What might have been solved in early questioning became disasters later on. That is the cost of leaders who silence curiosity rather than encourage it. On the other hand, companies that put curiosity at the center of leadership practice show what is possible. Microsoft under Satya Nadella became a different organization by emphasizing growth mindset and encouraging leaders to listen and ask. Employees reported more freedom to question long-held practices, and…