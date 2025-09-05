2025-09-07 Sunday

Trump pushes tariffs on semiconductor imports

President Trump reiterates plans to impose chip tariffs.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.467+1.97%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 15:46
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.03+1.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,154.55+0.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
Synthetix (SNX) price risks 10% drop as technicals flag bearish signs

SNX price looks set for a deeper correction as technicals remain bearish for the asset, while its algorithmic stablecoin sUSD fails to maintain its peg to the U.S. dollar. According to data from crypto.news, Synthetix (SNX) was trading at $0.66,…
Union
U$0.01097+11.03%
SNX
SNX$0.6726+2.09%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014444+1.52%
Crypto.news2025/09/05 15:43
Enhancing AI Interactions: MCP Elicitation for Improved User Experience

The post Enhancing AI Interactions: MCP Elicitation for Improved User Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 05, 2025 00:23 Discover how MCP elicitation enhances AI tool interactions by collecting missing information upfront, improving user experience through intuitive and seamless processes, according to GitHub’s latest insights. GitHub is pioneering a more seamless interaction between AI tools and users through the implementation of Model Context Protocol (MCP) elicitation. This approach aims to refine user experiences by gathering essential information upfront, thereby reducing friction and enhancing the functionality of AI-driven applications, according to GitHub’s blog. Understanding MCP Elicitation At its core, MCP elicitation involves the AI pausing to request necessary details from users before proceeding with a task, thus preventing the reliance on default assumptions that might not align with the user’s preferences. This functionality is currently supported by GitHub Copilot within Visual Studio Code, though its availability may vary across different AI applications. Implementation Challenges During a recent stream, GitHub’s Chris Reddington highlighted the challenges encountered while implementing elicitation in an MCP server for a turn-based game. Initially, the server had duplicative tools for different game types, leading to confusion and incorrect tool selection by AI agents. The solution involved consolidating tools and ensuring distinct naming conventions to clearly define each tool’s purpose. Streamlining User Interactions The refined approach allows users to initiate a game with personalized settings rather than default parameters. For instance, when a user requests a game of tic-tac-toe, the system identifies missing details such as difficulty level or player name, prompting the user for this information to tailor the game setup appropriately. Technical Insights The implementation of elicitation within the MCP server involves several key steps: checking for required parameters, identifying missing optional arguments, initiating elicitation to gather missing information, presenting schema-driven prompts, and completing the original request once all necessary data is…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05131+0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-0.85%
TAC
TAC$0.010008+5.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:42
How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work

The post How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Solve 5 Ways Organizations Fail To Develop Curiosity At Work getty Many organizations are working hard to build a culture of curiosity, yet they often struggle to measure whether those efforts are making a difference. Without a way to track curiosity before and after training, it is difficult to know if employees are changing how they approach questions, ideas, and technology at work. That challenge led me to begin creating an assessment designed to measure curiosity specifically in the workplace. As part of developing that tool, I ran a survey with 200 full-time employees across the United States to see how they would respond to curiosity-focused questions. The results gave me an early read on the effectiveness of the questions, but they also revealed something more important: curiosity is thriving in individuals, yet struggling to gain consistent reinforcement from leadership and culture. Leaders Don’t Encourage Curiosity getty 1. Leaders Don’t Encourage Curiosity In the survey, just 59 percent of employees agreed that leaders in their workplace encourage questions and curiosity. The encouraging side is that employees themselves are still showing confidence in asking questions. The discouraging side is that leaders are not consistently reinforcing it. Without reinforcement, curiosity fails to thrive. When leaders fail to listen, the results can be costly. In aviation and manufacturing, there have been well-documented cases where employees flagged issues but were ignored. What might have been solved in early questioning became disasters later on. That is the cost of leaders who silence curiosity rather than encourage it. On the other hand, companies that put curiosity at the center of leadership practice show what is possible. Microsoft under Satya Nadella became a different organization by emphasizing growth mindset and encouraging leaders to listen and ask. Employees reported more freedom to question long-held practices, and…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:41
Crypto.com OTC trading services now available in the U.S.

The post Crypto.com OTC trading services now available in the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services are now available to VIP users in the U.S., as reported to Finbold on Friday, September 5.  Thanks to the launch, American high-volume traders will have access to deep liquidity, zero-fee block trades, and round-the-clock support. Other exclusive perks include thinner spreads, zero fees regardless of trade size, and Firm Quote functionality that eliminates “last look” delays via atomic settlement on every trade. The rollout largely coincides with Crypto.com’s expansion of its staking options in the U.S., including Toncoin (TON) and Eigenlayer (EIGEN) support.  The new offerings allow customers to stake directly through the Crypto.com app and earn up to 3.9% in rewards. $TON, $EIGEN and Eigenlayer ETH are now available for on-chain Staking in the Crypto․com App for US users 🇺🇸 ! Start staking to secure your favourite blockchain while earning up to 3.9% rewards 💰 🔓 Enjoy the flexibility of unstaking your assets in a secure and convenient… pic.twitter.com/Nlryps5ruY — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 5, 2025 OTC trading on Crypto.com Over-the-counter crypto trading allows for direct trading specialized brokerages instead of public exchanges, offering more privacy, high liquidity, and faster settlement while ensuring transactions aren’t displayed on open markets. There are three core pillars supporting the OTC offering on Crypto.com: OTC Portal, Private OTC Desk, and OTC Application Programming Interface (API). The first, OTC Portal, offers customizable zero-fee quotes. Second, the Private OTC Desk connects clients directly to Crypto.com’s trading team through a 24/7 request-for-quote line. Finally, the OTC API allows for seamless integration between existing trading systems via REST, WebSocket, or FIX protocols. In addition, VIP clients can benefit from real-time quotes across more than 500 trading pairs, including not only stablecoins, and fiat. Overall, by combining an instant-access portal with a versatile API, the…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Union
U$0.01097+11.03%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04206+4.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:38
Here’s the Secret Weapon That Helped Ripple Defeat the SEC

The post Here’s the Secret Weapon That Helped Ripple Defeat the SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Ripple’s courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may have hinged on more than just legal arguments – it also drew strength from a determined community of retail investors. According to legal analyst John Deaton, the so-called “XRP Army” played a decisive role in shaping the outcome. The group, made up of thousands of XRP holders, submitted affidavits to the court during the multiyear case, detailing how they used the token in daily life for payments and transactions rather than as a speculative security. Judge Analisa Torres cited these filings in her 2023 decision that XRP itself does not constitute a security when traded on public markets. For Ripple, that ruling marked a turning point. While the company was found liable for certain institutional sales, the judgment stopped short of labeling all XRP sales as securities, effectively giving Ripple a partial victory. Deaton, who filed an amicus brief on behalf of investors, argues that the judge’s reliance on community testimony proves the XRP Army’s impact. Community members recall organizing around a common cause, with many investors submitting evidence that they were using XRP without any reliance on Ripple as a company. “You can’t claim people bought with the expectation of profit tied to Ripple if they didn’t even know Ripple existed,” one supporter noted. The SEC’s case against Ripple stretched on for nearly five years before both sides eventually dropped their appeals in 2025. For the XRP Army, the result was more than just a legal outcome—it was validation of their years-long defense of the token. “We’ve always believed this fight was bigger than XRP,” one member said. “The industry needed this win, and the community helped make it happen.” The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Union
U$0.01097+11.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-0.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:35
Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Fund Announced by Sora Ventures

The post Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Fund Announced by Sora Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Sora Ventures launches $1 billion Bitcoin fund with $200 million committed. Focuses on enhancing Bitcoin treasury networks regionally and globally. Market observers watch for impacts on Bitcoin acquisition and price. Sora Ventures announced Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin reserve fund at Taipei Blockchain Week, securing $200 million from Asian partners to acquire Bitcoin over the next six months. This initiative could boost Bitcoin’s market prominence in Asia, enhancing collaborations with regional reserve companies and potentially influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics. Sora’s Bold $1 Billion Bitcoin Initiative Sora Ventures unveiled plans to establish the first $1 billion Bitcoin reserve fund in Asia during Taipei Blockchain Week. Key figures like Jason Fang and Elijah Tan lead this initiative, seeking to support Bitcoin treasury companies in the region. $200 million has already been committed from Asian investors, marking robust financial backing. The fund aims to enhance synergy among existing Bitcoin reserve companies and potentially expand similar efforts outside the region. By forming partnerships to broaden resources, Sora Ventures sets the stage for a new approach in Bitcoin investments. The fund plans to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months, offering a model that contrasts with typical corporate BTC treasury holdings. Existing reserve companies in Asia stand to benefit from this institutional-scale pooled asset management strategy. “This is the first time that Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms, with capital commitment towards Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund.” — Luke Liu, Partner, Sora Ventures Industry reactions vary; some analysts emphasize the fund’s potential influence on Bitcoin’s liquidity and market cap. Although no direct statements from high-profile figures or regulators have emerged, the magnitude of the offering hints at possible shifts in market dynamics. Enthusiasm remains high among the conference…
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,154.55+0.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.13824+19.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:34
Bitcoin Holdings By Public Firms Cross 1 Million BTC As Asset Gains Traction

The post Bitcoin Holdings By Public Firms Cross 1 Million BTC As Asset Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Holdings By Public Firms Cross 1 Million BTC As Asset Gains Traction | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,154.55+0.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21425+0.19%
FORM
FORM$3.6978+1.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:33
Best Altcoins to Buy Now After BTC ETF Outflows

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now After BTC ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BTC ETF outflows put pressure on Bitcoin. Analysts highlight XRP, SUI, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as altcoins worth attention in September. Bitcoin started September under pressure following over $750 million in ETF outflows in August. Analysts are watching for further weakness, which has put the spotlight on altcoins like XRP, SUI, and the community-driven MAGACOIN FINANCE. These assets are gaining traction as investors seek opportunities outside of BTC’s bearish setup. Bitcoin Faces ETF Outflow Pressure Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows totaling more than $751 million in August, leading to concerns over September’s price action. During that stretch, the largest cryptocurrency shed roughly 10%, casting doubt on its near-term momentum. Institutional departures suggest that short-term sentiment may remain delicate, despite the long-term Bitcoin case remaining unaffected. The ETF outflows have caused traders to reevaluate their investment strategy. Consolidation and a lack of a strong trend in Bitcoin price have led to a stagnation in the market, but it has not significantly affected the momentum of small market cap cryptocurrencies and tokens. Analysts are speculating that rotation from BTC to specific alts could provide better returns during Bitcoin’s correction phase. 1. XRP Benefits From Utility and Market Interest XRP has proven to be one of the most observed assets in that space. Its usefulness in facilitating cross-border transactions is another factor driving adoption, with Ripple increasing collaborations throughout the financial services space as well. TWITTER Analysts See Utility in XRP While Chinese Scammers Push XRP Scam. The utility that XRP provides helps to act as a stabilizing feature for times when speculative tokens see sharp fluctuations. Lately, XRP has seen consistent volume with interest from both retail and larger clients. It is an asset that many traders view as serving to hedge portfolios exposed to BTC’s downturns. Though price action has not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:32
