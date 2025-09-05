When Will It Be Released?

Justin Bieber for 'SWAG' Renell Medrano After Justin Bieber sent the internet into a frenzy over yet another new album with the announcement of SWAG II, his second surprise drop of 2025, the promised midnight EDT release came and went, leaving fans wondering: "Where is the new music?" The initial SWAG album was both a massive critical and commercial success. With its surprise release, giving fans less than 24 hours to prepare for the new music, the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart to earn 163,000 units in its first week, including 198.77 million on-demand streams for the biggest streaming week of his career. Music listeners continued to dig deep into the 21-track record with SWAG topping the Spotify and Apple Music Albums charts. The breakout hit single "Daisies" owned the No. 1 spot on Spotify's U.S. and Global Songs chart for a week while also topping the Apple Music Top 100 Global chart. The song is also a Top 10 hit on the U.S. Top 40 radio charts. Plus, "All I Have" managed to top both the U.S. and Global Apple singles charts, proving SWAG wasn't leaning on just one hit single. With SWAG II's release imminent, here's what we know so far before we can share streaming links for the new music. When Will SWAG II Be Released? While Justin Bieber initially announced the midnight EDT release date for SWAG II on September 5, 2025, he also shared that he was running very close to the deadline. In the morning of September 4, Justin posted on his Instagram Story that he was "still making edits." He added "Turning on album tho afternoon," with "on" likely being a typo for "in," meaning he was sending the finished product to his record label to finalize…