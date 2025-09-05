2025-09-07 Sunday

Banks bet big on Oracle’s cloud future with $38B data center financing

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are allegedly planning to finance Oracle-tied data centers with approximately $38 billion. The debt package will fund Oracle data centers in Wisconsin and Texas. Vantage Data Centers will develop both the Wisconsin and Texas campuses which will allow Oracle to power OpenAI. According to a Bloomberg report, banks and private credit firms are making an effort to underwrite debt deals to support the development of large data centers. OpenAI believes the AI sector needs billions of dollars to run Other financial institutions are also committed to financing a $23 billion loan for the campus in Shackelford County, Texas. Both fundings, including the one for the Wisconsin data center, would turn out to be one of the largest ever debt packages for data centers. The report also revealed that Oracle has not yet finalized the Port Washington, Wisconsin, data center deal. The source also revealed that the debt package is allegedly being priced at about 2.5 percentage points above the U.S. benchmark.  The report revealed that both financial institutions will eventually distribute the debt to traditional loan investors and private credit funds. According to OpenAI, the AI sector will need trillions of dollars in funding to run and deploy large language models. OpenAI revealed on July 22 plans to rent 4.5 gigawatts of additional data center capacity from Oracle to boost the company’s partnership. The initiative also aims to provide Wisconsin and Texas residents with electricity, with one gigawatt providing power to approximately 750,000 houses. As the AI sector grows, private credit has become an important source of capital for AI development, but it also comes with significant risk. UBS Global Research analyst Mathew Mish said investors would be wary of the health of the asset class. “This phenomenon could sustain significant growth plans for AI and other hyperscaler companies, sowing the seeds of an upside scenario and increasing overheating risks.” –Mathew Mish, Head of Credit Strategy at UBS. Oracle revealed plans on August 20 to spend tens of billions of dollars to develop large data centers. Despite energy and material shortages, the company plans to spend over $1 billion a year to power one new megasite in West Texas with gas generators instead of a utility connection.  The source also revealed that Oracle’s growth has been mainly driven by artificial intelligence. The company’s booked deals and backlogs seem tied to customers training or deploying AI models with GPU-based servers. The Texas-based tech company saw an 11% YoY increase in Q4 2025 revenues to $15.9 billion. The firm’s cloud services also surged by 14% to $11.7 billion. Oracle estimates that its cloud infrastructure growth rate will reach 70% in 2026 from 50% this year. Oracle also expects its revenue growth to exceed its prior targets for the next two years. The firm had a strong start in the current fiscal year due to multiple cloud contracts already signed. The company said it already signed a cloud contract that would generate more than $30 billion in annual revenue beginning in FY28. Oracle expands its cloud infrastructure to the Netherlands and the UK The Texas-headquartered firm also plans to expand its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) footprint in the Netherlands with a $1 billion investment. According to the company, the initiative will run over the next five years to meet the growing demand for its cloud services in the country.  The deal will also include significantly expanding AI infrastructure capacity in the Oracle Cloud Amsterdam Region. Wilfred Scholman, Oracle’s VP and Netherlands country leader, stated that the deal builds on the Dutch government’s ambition to establish a strong tech industry in the country for innovation and economic and social benefits. Oracle also committed roughly $5 billion for the next five years to expand its OCI’s footprint in the UK. The initiative aims to deliver cloud computing services to target the growing demand for advanced computing resources in the country. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
A Revolutionary Milestone As 10 Million Stablecoins Are Minted

The post A Revolutionary Milestone As 10 Million Stablecoins Are Minted appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron DAO USD1: A Revolutionary Milestone As 10 Million Stablecoins Are Minted Skip to content Home Crypto News Tron DAO USD1: A Revolutionary Milestone as 10 Million Stablecoins are Minted Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tron-dao-usd1-minted/
Chainlink, Pi Network, Or Rollblock? Analysts Expect One Of These Altcoins To Surge Over 10x In Growth This Month

Chainlink, Pi Network, and Rollblock are drawing significant attention from investors, with one being tipped to deliver explosive 10x growth this month. While LINK and Pi continue to show steady performance, the spotlight is shifting to Rollblock as the one best positioned to deliver outsized returns. The project has already raised $11.5 million in presale [...] The post Chainlink, Pi Network, Or Rollblock? Analysts Expect One Of These Altcoins To Surge Over 10x In Growth This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.
Brett & Toshi Whales Buy Based Eggman $GGs Top Crypto ICO, Here’s why $GGs will be a Major Meme on Base

In the world of cryptocurrency presales, memes and gaming often collide to shape powerful communities. Among the top crypto presales in 2025, Based Eggman ($GGs) has attracted attention as a pre sale cryptocurrency that merges culture, gaming, and social-fi. The project positions itself at the crossroads of Web3 gaming and meme energy, making it more [...] The post Brett & Toshi Whales Buy Based Eggman $GGs Top Crypto ICO, Here’s why $GGs will be a Major Meme on Base appeared first on Blockonomi.
Safe Haven Split: Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Turns Negative For First Time In 6 Months

Data shows the correlation between Bitcoin and Gold has turned negative, a sign that the two assets are moving in the direction opposite to each other. Correlation Coefficient Is Now Underwater For Bitcoin & Gold In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the Correlation Coefficient between Bitcoin and Gold. The Correlation Coefficient is a tool from statistics that measures the relationship between two given variables over a given period, typically one month. In the current case, the variables are the prices of BTC and Gold. Related Reading: Dogecoin Signal That Nailed The Top Says It’s Time To Buy When the value of the metric is positive, it means the price of one asset is reacting to movements in the other by traveling in the same direction. The closer is the indicator to 1, the stronger is this relationship. On the other hand, the coefficient being under zero implies there exists a negative correlation between the two assets. That is, they are moving opposite to each other. The extreme point for this side lies at -1. There also exists a third case for the Correlation Coefficient: a level exactly equal to zero. Such a value indicates no correlation whatsoever exists between the assets. In other words, their prices are independent of each other. Now, here is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Coefficient Correlation for Bitcoin and Gold over the past year: As displayed in the above graph, the Correlation Coefficient between Bitcoin and Gold shot up to a high above 0.5 back in June, suggesting the assets’ prices were tied to some degree. Following this peak, however, the correlation between the assets began to weaken, with the metric’s value slipping down. For a while it maintained inside the positive territory, but recently, that has changed. Related Reading: Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018 Gold has seen a price rally while BTC has been facing bearish action, resulting in the Correlation Coefficient turning slightly negative. This is the first time since February that the indicator has gone underwater. For now, the two assets are almost independent, but it remains to be seen whether the negative correlation will continue to grow in the coming days. Gold is the traditional safe-haven asset, while Bitcoin is associated as its digital counterpart. Periods where the two assets diverge can challenge the narrative for BTC. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $110,100, down almost 2% over the past week. Featured image from Dall-E, CryptoQuant.com, chart from TradingView.com
What traders need to know in 2025

The post What traders need to know in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Overview of tax regulations in India For the financial year 2024-2025, Indian tax law treats cryptocurrencies as virtual digital assets (VDAs) under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Section 2(47A) spells out what that means: Any code, number, token or piece of information created through cryptography counts as a VDA. The only exception is money itself — Indian rupees or any other country’s fiat currency. VDAs include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and similar digital tokens. While it is legal to buy, sell and hold VDAs, they are not recognized as valid payment methods.  In other words, crypto operates in a legally ambiguous space in India in 2025. It is permitted but closely monitored for taxation and anti-money laundering (AML) purposes. Several agencies in India oversee crypto transactions. The Income Tax Department enforces tax compliance, guided by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Ministry of Finance, which sets tax policies.  Meanwhile, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) ensures platforms meet AML standards, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) shape broader regulatory policies.  These bodies work together to oversee crypto taxation in the country. The Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, received presidential assent on Aug. 22, 2025, thereby replacing the Income Tax Act, 1961. Taxable events for crypto traders in India India places crypto transactions under a specific tax framework, with a flat 30% tax on gains from transfers and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) applied to all transfers, whether profitable or not. A taxable event in crypto is any activity that creates a tax liability under Indian law. This includes transactions that produce income, gains or measurable benefits in fiat money. If you trade or invest, knowing what…
MEETLabs, an incubator, will launch a new blockchain gaming platform, "GamingFi": the fishing game "DeFishing" will debut, implementing a P2E dual-token system.

On September 5, the incubator MEETLabs announced that it will officially launch the new blockchain gaming platform GamingFi in Q4 2025, implementing a dual-token system and a "deflation + mining" mechanism to bring a brand new Web3 gaming experience to players around the world. GamingFi, a blockchain gaming platform, reportedly utilizes a dual-token system consisting of IDOL, the official MEET48 token used for ecosystem governance, community incentives, and platform-level benefits, and GFT (GamingFi Token), a platform-wide token that promises never to be issued. Furthermore, GamingFi has designed a transparent GFT token burn mechanism, regularly announcing blackhole addresses and simultaneously transferring GFT tokens awarded as mining rewards to a mining pool to ensure system fairness and token value. With the help of the economic model of the GamingFi platform, players can not only conduct P2E through chain games on the platform, but also conduct P2E again with the help of the platform's deflation mechanism. DeFishing, a large-scale 3D fishing game planned for launch on BNB Chain by the GamingFi platform in Q4 2025, will provide players with an immersive entertainment experience. Notably, DeFishing will pioneer the integration of Proof of Play (POP) and Proof of Staking (POS): players can earn POP rewards through in-game mining, airdrops, and event participation, as well as POS rewards by staking GFT tokens. In the future, the GamingFi platform will also release a number of blockchain game products including MonopolyChain, further expanding MEET48's layout in the Web3 entertainment industry, enhancing the value of IDOL tokens and further consolidating MEET48's community strength. On September 4th, MEET48 officially announced the completion of the destruction of 23.47 million IDOL tokens and the repurchase of 169.92 million IDOL tokens. According to market data, as of September 5th, MEET48's official IDOL token had surpassed $0.041, reaching a new all-time high and a 24-hour increase of 203.49%. About MEET48 MEET48 is the world's first AIUGC and fan economy ecosystem focused on the entertainment sector. Considered one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, it boasts a 500-person technical and R&D team and a regional operations network spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48's goal is to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through its AIUGC content ecosystem focused on trendy Gen Z entertainment content (Animation, Idol, Games, and Comics) and its graphical, intelligent Metaverse social platform. MEET48 official website: https://www.meet48.xyz/ Twitter (X): https://x.com/meet_48 Telegram: https://t.me/MEET_48
Is Solana Dead? SOL Whales Exit Solana Platforms and Use Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale Built on Base

Solana whales are moving profits into Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale on Base. Explore why token presales are shaping the best crypto presale to buy right now.Is Solana Dead? SOL Whales Exit Solana Platforms and Use Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale Built on Base
American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock: Trump-Linked Bitcoin Miner Crashes Below IPO Price One Day After Nasdaq Debut

TLDR ABTC stock fell 15% to $6.83, dropping below its $6.90 IPO price just one day after its Nasdaq debut The company is 80% owned by Hut 8 and 20% by Trump family members Donald Jr. and Eric Trump American Bitcoin holds 2,443 bitcoin worth approximately $269 million at current prices The company filed for [...] The post American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock: Trump-Linked Bitcoin Miner Crashes Below IPO Price One Day After Nasdaq Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trump vows tariffs on semiconductor imports

The post Trump vows tariffs on semiconductor imports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump stated that semiconductor imports will soon face tariffs, with possible carve-outs for firms like Apple that have pledged significant investment in the U.S. economy.  On Thursday, he noted Tim Cook’s company should be largely protected from import duties, given their promises to boost its U.S. operations, saying, “Tim Cook would be in pretty good shape.”  Trump says companies entering the U.S. or making further investments would be exempt  During a White House dinner with a select group of top technology company leaders, including Cook, the president addressed reporters. He commented, referring to chips and semiconductors, “We’ll be putting a tariff very shortly. You probably are hearing we’ll be putting a fairly substantial tariff, or not that high, but a fairly substantial tariff.” However, he clarified that businesses entering the U.S. market or expanding their presence would be exempt from import duties. Earlier last month, the American President announced they would implement a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports and even then still made promises to exempt Apple, considering its additional $100 billion investment pledge. Overall, the tech giant intends to channel $600 billion into domestic manufacturing over the next four years. Moreover, it asserted it would bring a greater share of its supply chain and high-tech manufacturing to the United States under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP), partnering with firms like Corning, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments. It also announced that Corning will commit a full factory in Kentucky to Apple glass production and increase headcount at the site by 50%.  Nevertheless, Trump claimed that firms making comparable investment pledges to Apple would avoid chip tariffs, though a separate levy will still target electronics products that rely on semiconductors. He had also previously floated the idea of setting tariffs at more than 100%, with potential levels as high…
