2025/09/05
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Trump’s Tariff Threat Targets Chip Imports Without Domestic Production
TLDRs; Trump plans “substantial” tariffs on chip imports from companies without U.S. factories, exempting firms investing domestically. TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Apple likely safe due to multibillion-dollar U.S. investment commitments. Policy echoes failed 1980s semiconductor deal that raised costs but weakened U.S. competitiveness globally. Exemptions reward big players while smaller firms face higher barriers; [...] The post Trump’s Tariff Threat Targets Chip Imports Without Domestic Production appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01099
+10.67%
TRUMP
$8.473
+2.03%
SAFE
$0.4283
+2.26%
Coincentral
2025/09/05 16:51
Cardano, Dogecoin Or Layer Brett: One Of These Could Rally Over 12,000% By 2026
What does it actually take for a cryptocurrency to deliver a staggering 12,000% return? It’s a figure that transcends simple market hype, requiring a perfect storm of low entry valuation, fundamental innovation, and explosive community momentum.
HYPE
$47.24
+1.39%
STORM
$0.01331
+2.30%
LAYER
$0.5192
+3.01%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 16:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Outperform Pepe Coin (PEPE) in 2025, But the Biggest Meme Coin Profits Will Come from This Token
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is set to outperform Pepe Coin (PEPE) in 2025 as the meme coin space is constantly evolving at a rapid pace.
SHIB
$0.00001237
+0.89%
TOKEN
$0.01268
+1.44%
SHIBA
$0.000000000549
+0.91%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 16:50
Here Are 5 Cryptos to Buy as a Safe Haven in Choppy Market
As the entire cryptocurrency market declines, many investors are now searching for ways to preserve value or discover new opportunities for growth amidst the chaos.
SAFE
$0.4283
+2.26%
HERE
$0.000195
-24.41%
NOW
$0.00705
-1.53%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 16:47
Solana Price Today, Dogwifhat Latest News & Why Layer Brett Is Going Viral Worldwide With 30x Gains Tipped
The crypto landscape is a whirlwind, right? Everyone's glued to the latest Solana price movements and the buzz around Dogwifhat.
GAINS
$0.02697
+1.42%
LAYER
$0.5192
+3.01%
BUZZ
$0.016817
+11.00%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 16:47
Fireblocks Unveils Payments Network as SWIFT for Stablecoins
The post Fireblocks Unveils Payments Network as SWIFT for Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto custody heavyweight Fireblocks has unveiled its own payments network to help participants move stablecoins around. The Fireblocks Network for Payments is designed to combine on- and off-ramps, liquidity providers, banks and stablecoin issuers with higher efficiency and lower risk than currently exists when providers use more fragmented and disperse systems. The network’s participants already number more than 40 and include Circle (CRCL), developer of USDC, and stablecoin platform Bridge. Fireblocks described the new network as a stablecoin equivalent to SWIFT, which enabled banks around the world to more easily send money across borders, in an announcement on Thursday. The network combines for over $200 billion in stablecoin payments each month, Fireblocks said. The monthly total for all stablecoin payments reached $800 billion in June, according to research cited by Grayscale. Stablecoins, crypto tokens which are pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency, have undergone a boom in 2025, climbing to a market cap of over $280 billion in August from around $200 billion at the start of the year. The proliferation of the sector has seen its largest players develop their own payments platforms to supplement this growth further. Stripe acquired Bridge last year to serve as its stablecoin platform, while Circle unveiled its own payments network in April. Both firms are also developing their own proprietary blockchains for stablecoins and tokenized assets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/04/fireblocks-dives-further-into-stablecoins-with-intro-of-in-house-payments-network
BOOM
$0.008411
-4.31%
MORE
$0.10086
-0.73%
CAP
$0.13824
+19.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 16:45
Emotional Lionel Messi Scores Twice In Final Home World Cup Qualifier
The post Emotional Lionel Messi Scores Twice In Final Home World Cup Qualifier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina waves the fans before the warm up as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images On an emotional night in front of 80,000 fans in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi scored twice in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday. Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute and added another in the 80th, while Lautaro Martinez also got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute. Joined by his three sons before kickoff, the 38-year-old was overwhelmed by the support of Argentinian fans at Estadio Monumental, who gathered to bid him farewell. Messi’s father, Jorge, was also in attendance to mark the occasion. “Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” said captain Messi, who guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.” BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses his son Ciro as he hugs his sons Thiago (R) and Mateo before the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images Messi said that for many years, he had the affection of Barcelona fans and his dream was to experience the same in his home nation. The iconic forward made more…
D
$0.03152
+0.70%
WAVES
$1.1155
+0.26%
BID
$0.07788
-0.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 16:44
ODL, RLUSD & XRP–Litecoin Showdown
The post ODL, RLUSD & XRP–Litecoin Showdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT vs Ripple: Competing Visions for the Future of Cross-Border Settlement The debate over the future of cross-border payments is intensifying, with SWIFT’s Chief Information Officer Tom Zschach recently stating that banks are unlikely to adopt XRP-based rails. Instead, he suggested that financial institutions will prioritize internal settlement systems or stablecoin solutions. The comments underscore the cautious stance many incumbents maintain toward public blockchain assets, despite growing interest in digital currencies. Ripple, however, has pushed back with a suite of offerings designed to meet banks halfway. Its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product uses XRP as a bridge asset to source liquidity in real time, enabling instant cross-border value transfers without pre-funded nostro accounts. Ripple argues ODL lowers cost and frees capital, making it attractive to smaller remitters and payment providers that lack extensive balance sheets. To counter regulatory and integration objections, Ripple emphasises its licensing efforts and enterprise partnerships. The company points to licences obtained in various jurisdictions and tailored solutions for banks that require custody, compliance tooling and legal clarity. On the other hand, Ripple’s RLUSD, a fiat-backed stablecoin for continuous settlement, blends blockchain efficiency with the trust and safeguards of traditional finance. Therefore, the debate hinges on trade-offs. Banks valuing control and regulatory certainty may favor internal rails or tightly regulated stablecoins, while those pursuing efficiency and capital optimization could turn to ODL and other bridge-layer solutions. In markets with thin liquidity or costly remittances, access to intraday liquidity via a bridge asset can transform economics. XRP vs Litecoin Rivalry Intensifies as Ripple CTO Calls PoW a “Flaw” The rivalry between XRP and Litecoin communities has escalated sharply after Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, entered the fray with pointed criticism of Litecoin’s consensus model. In a recent exchange on X, formerly Twitter, Schwartz took aim at Litecoin’s reliance…
REAL
$0.06069
+0.98%
TRUST
$0.0004569
-6.90%
CROSS
$0.21433
+0.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 16:43
SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
The post SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a recently published report by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), roughly a year’s worth of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler are permanently lost due to tech failures by the agency’s Office of Information Technology (OIT). The information from Gensler’s government-issued mobile device was lost due to a “poorly understood and automated” policy that was implemented back in 2023, which was meant to disable texting. The loss of the messages might affect the SEC’s response to certain Freedom of Information (FOIA) requests. What happened? Gensler noticed that some SEC applications were missing from his smartphone on Sept. 6, 2023. It turned out that the data from his smartphone had been erased in accordance with the new policy. OIT personnel hastily performed a factory reset of the smartphone, which resulted in the permanent deletion of the device’s data. It is worth noting that the OIT had not backed up the text messages of the former SEC boss for nearly a year. In January 2024, OIT reported the fact that the messages sent between October 2022 and September 2023 had been erased. The OIG then undertook a lengthy review to determine exactly what happened. The OIG has come up with a series of recommendations that are meant to further strengthen the agency’s management of mobile devices and federal records. Source: https://u.today/sec-blames-tech-failures-for-loss-of-nearly-year-of-genslers-messages
U
$0.01099
+10.67%
BOSS
$0.002905
-10.75%
MOBILE
$0.0003067
-1.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 16:42
Stripe and Paradigm launch “Tempo”: the blockchain for payments in stablecoin
Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer-1 blockchain focused on real payments in stablecoin.
REAL
$0.06069
+0.98%
LAYER
$0.5192
+3.01%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 16:42
