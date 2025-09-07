2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline

Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline

The post Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $447 Million in Outflows Amid Crypto Market Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs faced a sharp investor pullback this week, shedding nearly half a billion dollars in a single day. This comes amid a decline in the crypto market, with the ETH price also facing a pullback.  Ethereum ETFs See $447 Million In Outflows Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) faced heavy redemptions on September 5, with institutional investors pulling nearly $447 million in a single day. The sell-off, led by BlackRock, marked one of the sharpest retreats since Ethereum ETFs launched, underscoring shifting sentiment in a volatile market. According to SoSoValue data, trading activity across ETFs surged to $2.79 billion, suggesting the withdrawals reflected repositioning rather than a broad market exit. Ethereum ETF outflows The outflows coincided with a broader pullback across crypto ETFs, pushing cumulative net inflows down to $12.73 billion — the lowest since late August. With Ethereum’s price trading near $4,300 after peaking at $4,900 earlier in the month, Crypto analyst Ted Pillows, in a tweet, predicts Ethereum inflows will return if the outflow pump continues. BlackRock Leads Heavy Redemptions BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the withdrawals, accounting for $309.9 million of the day’s redemptions, while Grayscale and Fidelity recorded $51.7 million and $37.7 million in outflows, respectively. Smaller funds, such as Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH, also posted losses, though on a smaller scale. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed $446.7 million, representing the second-largest single-day outflow on record, only behind the $465 million drawdown on August 4. This marked a reversal from August’s strong performance, when Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows. The August rally closed with a sharp $164 million outflow on August 29, ending a six-day streak of consecutive inflows and signalling that profit-taking had already begun. The September redemptions appear to have accelerated that trend, dragging ETF assets under management down to $27.64 billion.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+2.60%
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.24%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:32
Podijeli
Ethereum Price Firms On Macro Data While Rollblock Gains Interest From Performance-Driven Crypto Desks

Ethereum Price Firms On Macro Data While Rollblock Gains Interest From Performance-Driven Crypto Desks

Crypto markets are seeing a mix of momentum and steady footing. Rollblock (RBLK) has pulled in over $11.5 million during its presale, with the token climbing 500% as interest grows from performance-driven investors. Simultaneously, the Ethereum price wave is maintaining its position on favourable macro indicators, and it remains strong despite declining volumes. All these [...] The post Ethereum Price Firms On Macro Data While Rollblock Gains Interest From Performance-Driven Crypto Desks appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+1.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02697+1.42%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/07 04:30
Podijeli
Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year

Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year

ScamSniffer has disclosed a surge in the number of phishing scams and victims for August, marking a resurgence in phishing activity. The crypto anti-scam platform disclosed this in its August 2025 phishing report, noting a 72% increase in the amount lost compared to July. According to the report, the amount lost to phishing scams in […]
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001009-25.25%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 04:30
Podijeli
Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road

Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road

The post Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is among the favorites to repeat. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL believes in featuring the big dogs in the opening week, and it does not get much bigger than the Sunday night rematch of the 2024 AFC Divisional playoff game between Baltimore and Buffalo. Buffalo won that one, 27-25, at home, and the Bills will play host to this one, too. All four NFC North teams will be spotlighted in prime time, when 2024 division-winner Detroit visits Green Bay on Sunday afternoon and Minnesota travels to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sunday, CBS, 2:25 pm ET The Packers made the biggest move of the preseason when they acquired four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons from Dallas, an acquisition that immediately bumped the line one point in their favor. They opened at – 1 1/2. Parsons was listed as questionable late in the week with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, but late word Saturday is that he is expected to his Packers’ debut after signing a four-year, $186 million deal following the trade. Detroit has dominated the series in the near and far term, winning six of the last seven and going 12-4 against the number against the Pack. They have covered six of the last eight at Lambeau Field. The Packers finished third in the North and fell to Philadelphia in a wild card game last year because they could not handle their own division. They lost two games to both the Lions and Minnesota and split with Chicago. This will be the Lions’ first game with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, but the players have not changed. Quarterback Jared…
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+2.60%
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.60%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.57%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:28
Podijeli
Phishing scams cost users over $12M in August — Here's how to stay safe

Phishing scams cost users over $12M in August — Here's how to stay safe

Phishing scams continue to impact crypto and Web3 users, prompting the need for vigilance and personal online safety countermeasures. Phishing scams, attacks disguised as legitimate communication or websites designed to steal funds and sensitive information, cost crypto users over $12 million in August, up 72% from July, Web3 anti-scam service Scam Sniffer reported on Saturday.Crypto phishing scams impacted 15,230 victims in August, a 67% increase from July, with the single largest loss costing one user over $3 million, according to Scam Sniffer.The Scam Sniffer team also noted a “sharp escalation” in EIP-7702 signature scams. EIP-7702 is an Ethereum improvement proposal that allows Externally Owned Accounts to act as smart contract wallets that can execute transactions and shift funds.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.73%
67COIN
67$0.012024+22.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4282+2.24%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 04:26
Podijeli
Offshore Crypto Exchange’s Won’t Use FBOT Framework To Do Business in US

Offshore Crypto Exchange’s Won’t Use FBOT Framework To Do Business in US

The post Offshore Crypto Exchange’s Won’t Use FBOT Framework To Do Business in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) advisory on offshore exchanges serving US residents under the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) framework won’t bring offshore crypto exchanges back to the US, according to Eli Cohen, general counsel at real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company Centrifuge. Cohen told Cointelegraph that settlement, clearing, and other regulatory requirements designed for the traditional financial system, required to serve US clients under the FBOT framework, are not tailored for crypto exchanges and will be difficult or impossible to fulfill.  The CFTC’s guidance also stipulated that only Licensed Futures Commission (FCM) exchanges, which are broker-dealers for futures contracts, and other highly regulated entities, are qualified to apply under the FBOT framework, Cohen said. He added: “The main problem is that only regulated exchanges outside the United States can apply for the FBOT. So, you need to have an existing regulatory framework in your home country.”  CFTC staff guidance outlining qualifying criteria to register under the FBOT framework and serve US residents. Source: CFTC Many exchanges choose to set up businesses in Seychelles or other unregulated jurisdictions to avoid such a framework in the first place, Cohen added. The best way to provide clarity for crypto exchanges is to pass a crypto market structure bill in Congress, codifying crypto regulations into law, and creating lasting change that does not shift from administration to administration, Cohen said. Related: ‘Too few guardrails,’ CFTC’s Johnson warns on prediction market risks CFTC’s “crypto sprint” promises clarity on regulations and an overhaul of the financial system The CFTC’s “crypto sprint” is an initiative to overhaul crypto regulations to fulfill US president Donald Trump’s agenda of making the US the global leader in crypto. Several policy recommendations were proposed in the Trump administration’s crypto report, which was published in July, including giving the Securities…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0607+0.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.47+1.99%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:20
Podijeli
Trump Threatens Chicago With ‘Department Of WAR’ As Illinois Gov. Calls Him A ‘Wannabe Dictator’

Trump Threatens Chicago With ‘Department Of WAR’ As Illinois Gov. Calls Him A ‘Wannabe Dictator’

The post Trump Threatens Chicago With ‘Department Of WAR’ As Illinois Gov. Calls Him A ‘Wannabe Dictator’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have decried President Donald Trump, who appeared to suggest Saturday his administration would go to “WAR” with Chicago and deploy National Guard troops in the city. Chicago’s mayor said Trump’s “threats are beneath the honor of our nation.” Getty Images Key Facts “This is not a joke,” Pritzker wrote on X in response to a Truth Social post by Trump, which reads, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago [sic] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” while featuring an AI-generated image in an apparent parody of the Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now.” This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/06/illinois-gov-pritzker-calls-trump-wannabe-dictator-over-latest-threat-to-deploy-troops-in-chicago/
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4239--%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0152-0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.47+1.99%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:19
Podijeli
StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury

StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury

The post StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin X Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. have announced they secured $530 million in new private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, expanding their war chest to $890 million. The raise comes as the firms prepare to merge and list on the Nasdaq under the StablecoinX name under the ticker “USDE.” The funds will support a long-term treasury strategy built around Ethena’s ENA token. StablecoinX is expected to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the companies said, adding that the company is expected to be the first dedicated treasury vehicle for the stablecoin protocol. Investors include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, alongside repeat backers Dragonfly and ParaFi. The Ethena Foundation is matching the effort with a fresh $310 million buyback program, bringing total announced purchases to $570 million. Proceeds will be used to acquire ENA on public markets. To align their strategy with market structure, StablecoinX formed a new advisory board chaired by Rob Hadick of Dragonfly. The board will focus on governance, partnerships, and long-term shareholder value as the company links public equity capital with Ethena’s token economy. The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, ArkStream Capital has announced it invested $10 million in Ethena Labs, building on an initial $5 million investment made late last year. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/stablecoinx-secures-usd530m-investment-to-back-ethena-linked-treasury
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.73%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+1.52%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:17
Podijeli
ALT5 Sigma Adds 7.28 Billion WLFI Tokens to Treasury

ALT5 Sigma Adds 7.28 Billion WLFI Tokens to Treasury

The post ALT5 Sigma Adds 7.28 Billion WLFI Tokens to Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ALT5 Sigma significantly increases its WLFI token holdings. $4.7 billion trading volume on WLFI’s first day. WLFI valued at $1.31 billion in ALT5’s treasury. Financial technology firm ALT5 Sigma Corp. announced on September 4 it holds approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, marking substantial trading activity shortly after their exchange launch. The announcement signifies ALT5’s strategic move to strengthen its digital asset treasury, positioning WLFI as a crucial asset, with rapid integration into top cryptocurrency exchanges. ALT5’s Strategic Push As WLFI Hits $4.7B Volume On September 4th, ALT5 Sigma Corporation disclosed its holding of approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, enhancing its digital treasury strategy. The WLFI token, launched on September 1st, sparked increased interest due to its spot trading volume reaching $4.7 billion within 24 hours. ALT5’s focus on WLFI as a digital asset signals a shift toward leveraging high-volume trading assets for growth. This move increased ALT5’s market position and aligns with its broader financial strategy, demonstrating potential in digital asset markets. Market analysts and investors have shown cautious optimism, noting WLFI’s immediate ranking among the top ten assets by volume as a positive sign. However, reactions from major figures or regulators have yet to surface publicly, illustrating a wait-and-see approach from industry leaders. This development aligns with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Registration. WLFI’s Meteoric Rise: $0.22 Pricing and Industry Implications Did you know? WLFI’s $4.7 billion trading volume within 24 hours ranks it among the fastest-rising assets in its launch period. According to CoinMarketCap, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is currently priced at $0.22 with a market cap of $5.35 billion. The token shows significant variations, including a 20.17% increase in the past 24 hours, demonstrating heightened market interest despite a 5.14% decline over the past month. World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
WLFI
WLFI$0.2394+25.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08829-7.49%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:15
Podijeli
MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

The post MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin space is on fire. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newbie, you can’t deny the excitement surrounding new meme coins like MoonBull ($MOBU), Official Trump, and Bonk. These projects are catching the attention of traders and investors worldwide. But what makes these coins special? And why is MoonBull standing out among the crowd? Let’s dive in. But it’s not just about MoonBull. Other meme coins like Official Trump and Bonk are also shaking things up. While the market has been relatively unpredictable, each of these coins offers unique features that could turn out to be profitable for early investors. In this article, we will explore MoonBull, Official Trump, and Bonk in detail, focusing on what makes each coin a potential game-changer in 2025. The Rise of Meme Coins: Why MoonBull Stands Out In recent years, meme coins have transformed from internet jokes to legitimate investment opportunities. Investors are starting to recognize that meme coins, though volatile, can generate massive profits if they time their investments right. MoonBull, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is designed for degen traders and meme coin lovers who want big gains. It is built to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops. What sets MoonBull apart from the others is its exclusive whitelist program. This opportunity is tailored for investors who want to secure the lowest entry prices and access bonus token allocations. MoonBull is focused on creating a community of early adopters who will benefit the most. And with only a limited number of spots available, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. The MoonBull whitelist offers benefits like secret hints about the roadmap and exclusive staking rewards, ensuring that only the most dedicated investors get in early. First-come, first-served — the spots will…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.47+1.99%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002038+2.41%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:08
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token