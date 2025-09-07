Lions, Ravens, Vikings Will Thrive On The Road

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is among the favorites to repeat. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The NFL believes in featuring the big dogs in the opening week, and it does not get much bigger than the Sunday night rematch of the 2024 AFC Divisional playoff game between Baltimore and Buffalo. Buffalo won that one, 27-25, at home, and the Bills will play host to this one, too. All four NFC North teams will be spotlighted in prime time, when 2024 division-winner Detroit visits Green Bay on Sunday afternoon and Minnesota travels to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sunday, CBS, 2:25 pm ET The Packers made the biggest move of the preseason when they acquired four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons from Dallas, an acquisition that immediately bumped the line one point in their favor. They opened at – 1 1/2. Parsons was listed as questionable late in the week with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, but late word Saturday is that he is expected to his Packers' debut after signing a four-year, $186 million deal following the trade. Detroit has dominated the series in the near and far term, winning six of the last seven and going 12-4 against the number against the Pack. They have covered six of the last eight at Lambeau Field. The Packers finished third in the North and fell to Philadelphia in a wild card game last year because they could not handle their own division. They lost two games to both the Lions and Minnesota and split with Chicago. This will be the Lions' first game with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, but the players have not changed. Quarterback Jared…