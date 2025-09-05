MEXC burza
DeFi Dev Corp. expands Solana treasury with $40m purchase
Solana’s growing appeal among corporate treasuries took another step forward this week as DeFi Development Corp. deploys fresh funds to boost its holdings. DeFi Development Corp. announced on September 4 that it purchased 196,141 SOL (SOL), worth roughly $40 million…
Crypto.news
2025/09/05 17:31
Savant Chat Achieves a Historic Top 6 Ranking in the Sherlock DeFi Audit Contest
The post Savant Chat Achieves a Historic Top 6 Ranking in the Sherlock DeFi Audit Contest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Savant Chat, a top-tier AI agent for smart contracts audits, announced a groundbreaking achievement that signals a paradigm shift in Web3 security. It has secured 6th place in a public Sherlock contest, competing directly against dozens of expert human auditors. This landmark event marks the first time an AI has publicly demonstrated performance on par with expert human auditors in a fiercely competitive environment, fundamentally reshaping the future of decentralized finance security. Breaking through human-optimized barriers The achievement is particularly notable given that audit contests are inherently designed for human participants. According to professional auditors, the most challenging aspect of these competitions isn’t finding bugs – it’s proving they’re true positives during the judging phase. Human auditors compete intensely, with success heavily reliant on describing findings in a manner that withstands rigorous judging. A true positive finding, if presented with inaccuracies or insufficient detail by either an AI or a human, is highly likely to be rejected during the judging phase. Despite these significant challenges, Savant Chat (Pro plan, an early glimpse of June 2025 technology) excelled. Adding to the significance, the Symbiotic contract contest, on which Savant Chat was tested, featured no critical or high-severity vulnerabilities – a domain where Savant is primarily optimized to excel. Medium-severity findings are typically identified by AI agents sometimes and by residual principle. Yet, the AI’s ability to secure a top position in a contest focused on less severe issues speaks volumes about its sophisticated analytical capabilities and adaptability. Savant’s operational methodology involved deep analysis, generating threat vectors, and forming complex vulnerability hypotheses. For the crucial final step – writing Proof-of-Concept (PoC) code to validate findings and eliminate noise – Savant Chat’s team strategically delegated this task to a best-in-class open-source SWE agent. This approach ensured maximum signal from Savant’s core insights, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:31
Altcoin Season Is Here – Corporate Giants Are Secretly Buying In
Bloomberg’s James Seyffart believes the pattern is clear: large-scale treasury allocations are creating the foundation for what many would call […] The post Altcoin Season Is Here – Corporate Giants Are Secretly Buying In appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/05 17:31
Crypto Braces for Jobs Report as ETF Outflows Hit Bitcoin, Ethereum
Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead
2025/09/05 17:30
Tether bets on gold: the strategy of the stablecoin giant towards the mining sector
Tether is surprising the financial and mining sector with an unexpected move: directly investing in the gold industry.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 17:30
Bitcoin Aims for New Heights
The post Bitcoin Aims for New Heights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 5, 2025, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed an upward trend, currently trading at approximately $112,800. This movement directs investors’ focus to the significant $113,000 threshold, a level considered crucial in determining Bitcoin’s future trajectory and technical outlook. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Aims for New Heights Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-aims-for-new-heights
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:30
Only 10 Coinbase XRP Wallets Left After 83% Decrease
Major US exchange Coinbase left with only 10 XRP wallets after 800 million exit and 83% decline
Coinstats
2025/09/05 17:29
Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Buys $1M in Bitcoin
The post Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Buys $1M in Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., revealed in a shareholder letter that it has purchased $1 million in Bitcoin and authorized further investments in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The company is also entering the mining space, signing a definitive deal to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin miners, with an option to add …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 17:28
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push
TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 17:28
Oil drops on stockpile build while gold extends rally
Oil prices dropped again on Friday. That makes three days straight. And now, for the first time in three weeks, the market’s facing a clear weekly loss.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 17:28
