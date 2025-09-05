Savant Chat Achieves a Historic Top 6 Ranking in the Sherlock DeFi Audit Contest

Savant Chat, a top-tier AI agent for smart contracts audits, announced a groundbreaking achievement that signals a paradigm shift in Web3 security. It has secured 6th place in a public Sherlock contest, competing directly against dozens of expert human auditors. This landmark event marks the first time an AI has publicly demonstrated performance on par with expert human auditors in a fiercely competitive environment, fundamentally reshaping the future of decentralized finance security. Breaking through human-optimized barriers The achievement is particularly notable given that audit contests are inherently designed for human participants. According to professional auditors, the most challenging aspect of these competitions isn't finding bugs – it's proving they're true positives during the judging phase. Human auditors compete intensely, with success heavily reliant on describing findings in a manner that withstands rigorous judging. A true positive finding, if presented with inaccuracies or insufficient detail by either an AI or a human, is highly likely to be rejected during the judging phase. Despite these significant challenges, Savant Chat (Pro plan, an early glimpse of June 2025 technology) excelled. Adding to the significance, the Symbiotic contract contest, on which Savant Chat was tested, featured no critical or high-severity vulnerabilities – a domain where Savant is primarily optimized to excel. Medium-severity findings are typically identified by AI agents sometimes and by residual principle. Yet, the AI's ability to secure a top position in a contest focused on less severe issues speaks volumes about its sophisticated analytical capabilities and adaptability. Savant's operational methodology involved deep analysis, generating threat vectors, and forming complex vulnerability hypotheses. For the crucial final step – writing Proof-of-Concept (PoC) code to validate findings and eliminate noise – Savant Chat's team strategically delegated this task to a best-in-class open-source SWE agent. This approach ensured maximum signal from Savant's core insights, while…