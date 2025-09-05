U.S. Deficit Soars Past $100 Billion For Fourth Month In 2025

President Trump with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ealier this year. Trump wants the Fed to lower interest rates later this month. Getty Images The U.S. trade deficit soared past $100 billion for the fourth time this year, according to government data released today. It did so behind a confusion-tinged second tidal wave of gold imports from Switzerland and the normal, if slightly sluggish, resumption of holiday imports from China. The release of the U.S. Census Bureau data is squeezed between two important events. It comes just days after an appellate court upheld as unconstitutional the type of tariffs on which President Trump relied in April to announce the trade war with the world and little more than two weeks before the Federal Reserve is to decide whether to lower interest rates for the first time this year. The rationale for Trump relying on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was the trade deficit itself, even though the United States has run a trade deficit for more than three decades. Although the trade deficit has grown significantly in that time – and is growing at a record pace this year – the ratio between U.S. exports and U.S. imports has remained relatively constant. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to rule on the case quickly. Federal Reserve's dilemma The Fed is caught between a job market that is showing signs of softening, which would help make the case for lowering rates, and rising inflation, which would argue against. The role of tariffs in inflation is only beginning to appear in available data, along with other signs. As I wrote recently, the value of tariffs in June topped 10% of the value of all imports for the first time in decades, having quadrupled since just January. That 10%, and the uptick…