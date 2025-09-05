2025-09-07 Sunday

How Much Could 2,000 Aptos (APT) Tokens Be Worth by the Bull Run Peak?

How Much Could 2,000 Aptos (APT) Tokens Be Worth by the Bull Run Peak?

Aptos has been an interesting story in the crypto market. Since its launch, APT price has struggled with lower highs, creating a clear bearish trendline that has capped every attempt at a breakout. Each rally faded once it touched that resistance, and the cycle repeated. Right now, APT trades around $4.2, far below its early
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:00
BlackRock Joins Ripple Swell 2025: Could an XRP ETF Be Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:58
XRP Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as Bitwise Adds Five Crypto ETPs to SIX Swiss Exchange

TLDR: Bitwise lists five crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange, adding XRP and staking products to its European offerings. Assets under management at Bitwise reached $15 billion in August 2025, tripling from October 2024 levels. UK regulators are set to open crypto ETPs to retail investors by October, signaling broader market access. Each Bitwise ETP [...] The post XRP Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as Bitwise Adds Five Crypto ETPs to SIX Swiss Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 17:56
The Epidemic Of Digital Violence Against Syrian Women And Girls

The post The Epidemic Of Digital Violence Against Syrian Women And Girls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A device repair workshop in the Idlib Governorate in 2024, run by Equity & Empowerment and the Imran Association for Development. Equity & Empowerment The photo seemed harmless enough: it showed a female doctor in Northwest Syria. But what was especially significant for some viewers was what the photo didn’t include: a hijab covering the woman’s head. The photo was posted online by a user operating a fake account. The following day, in a so-called “honor killing,” the doctor’s brother murdered her in public. This woman was a victim of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV). This unwieldy term may not be used widely. But most women have experienced it, even if they haven’t framed it to themselves as violence. Most have also not reported it. It’s so pervasive and dismissed, and typically less dramatic than the Syrian doctor’s case, that it can feel futile to bother mentioning it. A recent report by three organizations—humanitarian research organization ACAPS, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, and the Global Protection Cluster network of humanitarian organizations—shows how frequent and damaging this digital violence is in Northwest Syria. It’s mainly motivated by “financial and sexual exploitation, revenge, coercion, defamation or reputational harm, or simply to threaten, cause harm to, or harass the targeted individual,” according to the report. “This shows that TFGBV is almost always intended to cause severe real-life consequences and should not be underestimated as a purely online phenomenon.” Though this latest report focuses on Northwest Syria, the problem is not limited to one region, or even to one country, says Diana Garde, who led the Arab States Regional Office Hub for the UNFPA Syria response before moving to focus on Sudan. TFGBV likely exists anywhere in the world, particularly where vulnerability is intensified by hunger, conflict, or poverty, combined with manmade…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:56
JPMorgan Joins BBVA in Germany’s Growing Digital Banking Race

TLDRs; JPMorgan Chase will launch its digital retail bank, Chase, in Germany by Q2 2026, headquartered in Berlin. Spain’s BBVA already launched its digital bank in June 2025, targeting one million German customers by 2026. Germany’s banking sector is crowded, with incumbents, N26, and Revolut dominating, but global banks see opportunity. JPMorgan’s $17B+ annual tech [...] The post JPMorgan Joins BBVA in Germany’s Growing Digital Banking Race appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 17:55
Unlocking The Revolutionary Potential Of Agentic AI

The post Unlocking The Revolutionary Potential Of Agentic AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intuition Data Standards: Unlocking The Revolutionary Potential Of Agentic AI Skip to content Home Crypto News Intuition Data Standards: Unlocking the Revolutionary Potential of Agentic AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/intuition-data-standards-ai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:55
ECB Pushes Digital Euro to Enhance Strategic Autonomy, Counter Foreign Stablecoins

The post ECB Pushes Digital Euro to Enhance Strategic Autonomy, Counter Foreign Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 4, 2025, ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone addressed the European Parliament, advocating for a digital euro to strengthen Europe’s payment system resilience and strategic autonomy. Speaking in Brussels, Cipollone highlighted the digital euro’s role in reducing reliance on non-European payment providers, which dominate 66% of euro area card transactions, citing high fees […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-pushes-digital-euro-to-enhance-strategic-autonomy-counter-foreign-stablecoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 17:54
XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Flip Bitcoin: Pierre Rochard Explains

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:54
$1B+ DeFi Potential Unlocked: Lit Protocol’s Vincent Lets AI Agents Trade

Key Takeaways: Lit Protocol launches “Vincent” Early Access, enabling AI agents to perform real DeFi transactions under strict user-set rules. Agents can now borrow, swap, and bridge funds across major The post $1B+ DeFi Potential Unlocked: Lit Protocol’s Vincent Lets AI Agents Trade appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/05 17:53
BCP buys an on-chain coffee: the internal token “GIFT” on Polygon debuts in a risk-free pilot

At Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), an employee paid for a coffee in the cafeteria using an internal token, GIFT, issued on Polygon.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 17:53
