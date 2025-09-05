2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Hackers Hide Malware in Ethereum Contracts to Evade Detection

Hackers Hide Malware in Ethereum Contracts to Evade Detection

Software supply-chain attacks are evolving in a disturbing way as cybercriminals use Ethereum smart contracts to hide malicious code within open-source libraries. Research presented by a security firm ReversingLabs shows that hackers now insert command-and-control instructions within blockchain contracts, complicating detection and closure by defenders. This approach signifies the increased complexity of malware distribution and blockchain becoming a tool of cybercrime.​​ L’article Hackers Hide Malware in Ethereum Contracts to Evade Detection est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005362-0.31%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:05
Podijeli
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Upcoming US Data Could Send BTC to $120K

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Upcoming US Data Could Send BTC to $120K

Highlights: Bitcoin is moving towards the $112,318 resistance Rally through this resistance could trigger a rally to $120k Upcoming US jobs data could push BTC to $120k Bitcoin (BTC) has changed a little today, a continuation of the weak price action it has reflected throughout the week. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $111,451, up by 0.28% in the day. However, trading volumes are up strongly in the day. When writing, Bitcoin trading volumes were up by 11.82% to $62.88 billion. This rise in volumes when the price is making little gains indicates that the underlying demand for Bitcoin is on the rise. There are a couple of factors driving the rising interest in Bitcoin despite the price not moving much.  Upcoming US Data Could Trigger BTC Rally to $120K  One of them is the labor data that the US will release today. At 8:30 am ET, the US will release data on August jobs. This is expected to be the real indicator that the Federal Reserve could cut rates within the month, especially if the data points to weakness in the labor market. The stock markets are already hinting at such a possibility as they have been rallying for the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is likely to follow suit since a clear indication of a rate cut would be an indicator that money could be about to flow into risk-on assets. Bitcoin, in particular, would be primed to benefit from such a move from the market for two reasons. First, it has a history of parabolic gains, as with all other cryptocurrencies. As such, investors seeking outsized gains in a risk-on environment would find Bitcoin to be quite attractive. Second, Bitcoin is a highly scarce asset. This means a surge in demand once the markets become sure that a rate cut is coming could send  Bitcoin to new highs. Many analysts are in agreement that Bitcoin could trade anywhere between $150k and $200k within the remaining part of the year. REMINDER: U.S. INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS DATA WILL BE RELEASED TODAY AT 8:30AM ET. EXPECT HIGH VOLATILITY! pic.twitter.com/YXzeIhWjbD — ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ (@DeFiTracer) September 4, 2025 Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits Record Highs Besides Bitcoin’s quiet ahead of the US jobs data, the underlying demand for Bitcoin is at the highest level it has ever been. Data shows that the Bitcoin network hashrate is at record highs. This is a strong indicator that miners will have an elevated confidence in the Bitcoin network in the future. It is also one of the strongest signals of rising demand for Bitcoin. The rising hash rate correlates with the recent growing institutional demand for Bitcoin. Data indicates that corporate ownership of Bitcoin is on the rise, with public companies now holding 1 million Bitcoin in treasuries. Analysts believe this is driven by a need to safeguard against inflation by holding a non-correlated asset. New Record Global Bitcoin Mining Hashrate975,000,000,000,000,000,000x per second pic.twitter.com/PB0N3TyV1X — Documenting ₿itcoin (@DocumentingBTC) September 1, 2025 Bitcoin Demand Through ETFs On the Rise Even more organizations are moving to buy Bitcoin through ETFs, which have continued to become an easy avenue for anyone looking for an easy way to own Bitcoin. All this demand continues to chase an increasingly shrinking supply. Based on the economics law of demand and demand, the surge in demand that is chasing an increasingly low amount of Bitcoin on exchanges could see Bitcoin rally to prices above $200k within the year 2025. Although central banks are buying Gold and not #Bitcoin, the adoption of the Bitcoin ETFs is nothing short of incredible so far. This, coupled with over 5% of $BTC max supply now being held by publicly-traded companies, should give a clear signal that Bitcoin is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/yDPTHpA1Pb — ₿ob Van Kirk, CTP (@bobvankirk) September 4, 2025 Technical Analysis – Bitcoin Makes V-Shaped Recovery Bitcoin has, in the last 24 hours, made a V-shaped recovery off the $109,410 support. If this momentum continues, the key level to watch in the day will be the $112,318 resistance. Source: TradingView A rally through the $109,410 resistance could retest $120k in the short term. On the other hand, if bears take control, Bitcoin would drop to the $109,410 support. Of these two scenarios, the odds are higher for a rally to $120k could follow. That’s because of the upcoming US data that is expected to set the pace for a rate cut in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
Union
U$0.01096+9.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+1.03%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:02
Podijeli
BlackRock dwarfs competitors with $150 million Ethereum purchase in a day

BlackRock dwarfs competitors with $150 million Ethereum purchase in a day

The post BlackRock dwarfs competitors with $150 million Ethereum purchase in a day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s dominance of the spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) was on display on September 4, when the world’s largest investment firm dwarfed competitors in the market. In this case, BlackRock recorded $148.8 million in net Ethereum ETF inflows, making it the sole major buyer and far outpacing rivals, according to data retrieved by Finbold from Coinglass.  In contrast, several competitors faced heavy redemptions. Particularly, Fidelity led the sell-off with $216.7 million in outflows, followed by Bitwise with $45.7 million.  Grayscale’s ETHE shed $26.4 million, while its separate Ethereum Trust saw another $6.4 million in redemptions.  On the other hand, VanEck, Franklin, and Invesco also posted smaller losses of $17.2 million, $1.6 million, and $2.1 million, respectively. Overall, the market registered $167.3 million in net withdrawals across all issuers despite BlackRock’s surge. Spot ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass Ethereum ETF records more outflows  However, the picture was different on September 3, when the market outflow was a more modest $38.2 million. Fidelity attracted $65.8 million and Bitwise added $20.8 million, while BlackRock recorded a $151.4 million outflow. On September 2, the trend was similarly negative, with $135.3 million in total redemptions driven by heavy selling at Fidelity and Bitwise. It is worth noting that BlackRock’s Ethereum investments have played a central role in driving the asset’s price higher in recent weeks, with ETH climbing to a new all-time high of nearly $5,000.  In late August, BlackRock’s ETHA led sector inflows with $323 million in a single session, helping push cumulative Ethereum ETF inflows past $13 billion.Indeed, BlackRock’s success in both Bitcoin and Ethereum has also fueled speculation about its next steps. Reports suggest the asset manager is considering broader crypto ETF offerings, potentially expanding into assets such as Solana and Cardano. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-dwarfs-competitors-with-150-million-ethereum-purchase-in-a-day/
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004566-6.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.17%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:02
Podijeli
Top Crypto Exchanges [September 2025] – Best Platforms for Bitcoin, Altcoins & Futures

Top Crypto Exchanges [September 2025] – Best Platforms for Bitcoin, Altcoins & Futures

The crypto bull market is no longer just brewing – it’s here. And the exchanges leading the charge are posting record-breaking volumes, launching new products, and expanding fast. As September 2025 begins, we break down which platforms are winning the market momentum. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 After a quiet first half of the year, […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000195-27.50%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00239+5.70%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:01
Podijeli
Omni Announces Name Change to Nomina and Launches $NOM Token Migration

Omni Announces Name Change to Nomina and Launches $NOM Token Migration

PANews reported on September 5th that Omni Labs' official website announced the rebranding of Omni to Nomina, along with a new name, logo, and visual identity. The company also announced a token migration, with $OMNI to be exchanged for $NOM at a 1:75 ratio, with a circulating supply of 2.9 billion and a total supply of 7.5 billion. The new token contract address is 0x6e6F6d696e61decd6605bD4a57836c5DB6923340. $NOM will not be initially stakingable. $OMNI staking will be suspended upon the launch of $NOM. Staking and rewards will be automatically migrated one week later, without any user intervention.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197664+0.53%
Omni Network
OMNI$3.343-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+1.52%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 18:01
Podijeli
Thumzup Media invests $1 million in Bitcoin, Ether, and other altcoins

Thumzup Media invests $1 million in Bitcoin, Ether, and other altcoins

Trump family-backed Thumzup Media announced on Friday that it bought $1 million worth of Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, XRP, and Solana as part of a major crypto expansion. The company, which went public on Nasdaq in October with an $8.2 million raise at $5 per share, is now moving into mining and treasury asset strategies, according to a shareholder letter. Thumzup also signed a deal to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a mining company operating 2,500 Dogecoin rigs, with 1,000 more on the way, but that agreement is awaiting shareholder approval. Thumzup’s move comes after a series of crypto investments earlier this year. In January, the board approved its first $1 million Bitcoin purchase, followed by a second one weeks later. By June, Thumzup had allegedly secured a $6.5 million raise at $6 per share, locking in funding from strategic investors through a new partnership with Dominari Securities, a crypto-focused investment bank. Then in August, Thumzup closed a much larger $50 million stock offering at $10 per share, also through Dominari. Thumzup prepares Dogecoin mining expansion with DogeHash deal The shareholder letter claims that DogeHash’s current 2,500 miners are already online, and another 1,000 units, described as “best in class,” have been ordered and will arrive by year-end. The mining rigs are not all Antminer L9s, but Bitmain’s specs on similar equipment show a hash rate of 16 GH/s per machine, consuming 3,360W. Using Bitmain’s calculator, the company estimates that 3,500 machines could produce between $22.7 million and $103.2 million annually, depending on DOGE price, currently at $0.22. This deal would drop Thumzup directly into a global crypto mining market worth $10.5 billion, expected to grow to $22.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%, based on projections from Business Research Insights. The letter said the acquisition could outperform Thumzup’s original ad platform in terms of returns and would reduce the company’s need for future outside capital. Chairman and CEO Robert Steele wrote, “This transaction puts Thumzup on a high-confidence trajectory to significant shareholder value creation.” Steele said the company expects to grow its mining fleet beyond 3,500 units using funds from the recent offering, aiming to raise the firm’s overall revenue run rate into 2026 and beyond. Trump policy, Coinbase partnership and new advisory board back crypto strategy President Donald Trump signed an executive order backing U.S. dominance in financial tech. That order launched a national Bitcoin reserve and rolled out the Genius Act, which encouraged more public firms to hold crypto and participate in blockchain innovation. More than 100 public companies have since adopted treasury strategies involving crypto. At least 40 miners are now listed, with the top three, MARA Holdings, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms, valued at $5.6 billion, $4.5 billion, and $3 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, companies like Bitmine Immersion Technologies have surged to billion-dollar valuations in weeks. Thumzup wants in on that momentum. It now holds Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, Ether, Litecoin, and USDC, alongside Bitcoin. Just this May, Thumzup partnered with Coinbase Prime for access to institutional trading, custody, and a Bitcoin-backed credit line. The company also formed a crypto advisory board to guide expansion. The first appointee is Alex Hoffman, head of ecosystem at DogeOS, a Dogecoin application layer. Hoffman leads ecosystem development and partnerships at DogeOS, helping users and firms use DOGE for staking, lending, and other strategies that generate yield. “We’re focused on helping Dogecoin holders get more utility from their assets,” Hoffman said. More board members are expected soon, per the shareholder letter. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Union
U$0.01096+9.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.479+2.10%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00551-5.48%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:01
Podijeli
Avalon X vs XRP: Fees, Speed, and Real-World Use Cases Compared

Avalon X vs XRP: Fees, Speed, and Real-World Use Cases Compared

Investors today look for value, speed, and real-world use cases. XRP is a fast, low-cost settlement token already used in cross-border payments. Meanwhile, Avalon X (AVLX) is a new crypto backed by real-world assets that promise consumer utility. Below, we compare fees, speed, and real-world use cases for investors to judge which model fits their [...] The post Avalon X vs XRP: Fees, Speed, and Real-World Use Cases Compared appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+1.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21412+0.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8356+0.93%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/05 18:00
Podijeli
World Liberty Financial blacklists Justin Sun’s address after ‘general deposit tests’

World Liberty Financial blacklists Justin Sun’s address after ‘general deposit tests’

Justin Sun's recent transactions haven't gone down well among the folks at World Liberty Financial.
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
SUN
SUN$0.02068-1.77%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08823-7.50%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 18:00
Podijeli
Grok’s Predictions About the Next 1000x Cryptos

Grok’s Predictions About the Next 1000x Cryptos

The post Grok’s Predictions About the Next 1000x Cryptos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monthly Forecast: Grok’s Predictions About the Next 1000x Cryptos Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/monthly-forecast-grok-predictions-next-1000x-cryptos/
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.64%
GROK
GROK$0.001282+7.10%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:00
Podijeli
XRP Price Prediction Targets $5 By 2026 But Solana Holders Back Rollblock Expected To 30x First

XRP Price Prediction Targets $5 By 2026 But Solana Holders Back Rollblock Expected To 30x First

XRP targets $5 by 2026 and Solana holds above $200, but Rollblock is gaining traction with $11.5M raised and analysts projecting a 30x surge post-listing.
XRP
XRP$2.8356+0.93%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 18:00
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token