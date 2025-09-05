2025-09-07 Sunday

SEC OIG: IT-fouten kunnen Gensler’s BTC-teksten gewist hebben

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse toezichthouder, de Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), maakt zich op dit moment op voor flinke kritiek. Volgens een recent rapport van hun eigen Office of Inspector General (OIG), dat op 3 september 2025 werd gepubliceerd, zijn er bijna twaalf maanden aan tekstberichten van voormalig voorzitter Gary Gensler verloren gegaan. Het betreft berichten van oktober 2022 tot en met september 2023, een periode waarin de SEC intensief bezig was in de crypto-ruimte. Gevolgen voor transparantie binnen de SEC Het OIG-rapport wijst onomwonden op een reeks “vermijdbare fouten”. Zo is vastgesteld dat de ICT-afdeling van de SEC per ongeluk een slecht begrepen en volautomatisch beleid inzette dat leidde tot een zogenaamde “enterprise wipe” van Gensler’s overheids-mobiel apparaat, waarmee zowel opgeslagen tekstberichten als systeemlogs werden verwijderd. Bovendien ontbraken adequate backups, werden systeemwaarschuwingen genegeerd en bleven bekende softwareproblemen van leveranciers onverholpen. Door de gebrekkige logs kon zelfs de vraag waarom Gensler’s toestel de verbinding met het mobiele apparaat-beheersysteem verloor niet beantwoord worden. Pas op 6 september 2023, na een geautomatiseerde 45-dagen-wipe, werd alles naar fabrieksinstellingen teruggezet, zonder voorafgaand een back-up te maken. Daardoor werd alle data definitief verwijderd. Voor een toezichthouder die streng hamert op de naleving van kasboeken- en administratieplichten is dit verlies pijnlijk. Onder de Capstone-regeling moeten communicatiegegevens van hoge functionarissen behouden blijven. De vernietiging van Gensler’s berichten helpt de SEC dus niet in haar eigen transparantieverplichtingen. Onderzoekers konden zo’n 1.500 berichten terugvinden via collega’s en andere bronnen; daarvan bleek ongeveer 38 procent te gaan over de crypto sector. Het ging om inhoudelijke correspondentie, zoals een gesprek in mei 2023 tussen Gensler, zijn staf en de directeur van de controleafdeling over de timing van handhavingsacties tegen crypto platforms en hun oprichters. Dergelijke communicatie is cruciaal voor begrip van het moment en de achtergrond van juridische stappen. Door het verlies daarvan kunnen rechtbanken, het Congres en het publiek niet langer reconstructies maken van het besluitvormingsproces binnen het orgaan op dat moment. Impact op lopende rechtszaken en FOIA-verzoeken Het ontbreken van deze teksten betekent ook dat bij Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)-verzoeken antwoorden mogelijk incompleet zijn. De SEC gaf zelf aan dat dit verlies de reactie op bepaalde FOIA-verzoeken kan beïnvloeden. Voor rechtszaken die afhankelijk zijn van transparantie rond de timing en motivatie van handhaving beslissingen, kan dit eveneens problematisch zijn. Hoewel het rapport geen aanwijzingen bevat voor opzettelijke misleiding, rijst de vraag of cruciale bewijsstukken mogelijk bewust niet beschikbaar meer zijn voor lopende of toekomstige procedures. Zeker nu de zittende commissie een pro-crypto houden heeft aangekomen en hier mogelijk meer van zou willen weten. Politieke discussie: intern toezicht versus toezichtsrol Politiek gezien is dit fiasco zwaarwegend. Gensler, die berucht was om zijn “come in and get registered” benadering binnen de crypto gemeenschap, staat symbool voor strenge regulering. En juist tijdens zijn termijn piekten de handhavingsacties tegen crypto bedrijven. Critici wijzen op de schrijnende tegenstelling: een toezichthouder die op anderen hamert op integriteit en administratie, faalt zo fundamenteel in haar eigen interne verplichtingen. Nate Geraci van NovaDius Wealth Management wees op de intense marktontwikkelingen in die periode, waaronder de FTX-inzinking en het Grayscale spot BTC-ETF-conflict. De huidige SEC-voorzitter Paul Atkins, aangesteld nadat Gensler in januari aftrad, gaf opdracht tot een herziening. De SEC meldde maatregelen zoals het uitschakelen van tekstberichten op veel apparaten, Capstone-specifieke administratie-training, verbeterde back-up procedures en melding bij het Nationaal Archief. Het OIG-rapport bevat vijf aanbevelingen: strengere controle op verwijderingsbeleid, verbeterde administratieve houding, verificatie van back-ups voor senior officials, managementgoedgekeurde factory resets en geactualiseerde beleidstukken en procedures. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.
