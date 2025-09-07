2025-09-07 Sunday

Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

The fortune of Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum and one of the most influential names in the cryptocurrency world, is a matter of curiosity. Continue Reading: Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:02
RedStone bulls eye $1 as RED breaks past KEY supply zone!

The RED market did not show signs of being overextended, and a brief dip to $0.55-$0.6 could be followed by further gains.
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:00
The $0.01 Entry That Beats Ethereum: Why Analysts Say Ozak AI Could Deliver 100x More ROI Than ETH in 2025

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, with new projects and innovations emerging regularly. One such project, Ozak AI, is catching the attention of investors due to its combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. As the Ozak AI presale goes live at an entry price of just $0.01 per token, industry analysts believe it could
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:00
Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets surged in after-hours trading after being included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index. Robinhood (HOOD) jumped past $108 per share after closing Friday around $101, data from Yahoo Finance shows. The S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday that HOOD will join the global index on September 22. This addition marks a watershed moment for the financial technology sector as the digital asset-focused company joins the ranks of the most influential American firms.  But the S&P 500 overlooked the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy, despite hopes of inclusion after the company posted one of the strongest quarters in its history, boosted by the rising value of its BTC stash and meeting all the requirements to be included in the benchmark. Strategy Misses Out On S&P 500 Inclusion Despite Checking All Boxes Last December, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) entered the Nasdaq-100 Index — which tracks the 100 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the tech-focused Nasdaq stock exchange. But despite the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company’s $94 billion market cap being large enough to meet the S&P’s criteria for inclusion and already being included in a major stock market index, it has been denied inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Advertisement &nbsp S&P-listed companies must be based in the U.S. and have a market cap of at least $22.7 billion. Shares of Strategy dropped nearly 3% in after-market trading. The company holds approximately $70 billion worth of Bitcoin and publicized the crypto treasury strategy that many other firms have since embraced. S&P 500 Listing Leads To More BTC Exposure Strategy’s inclusion in the S&P 500 would have been a huge milestone for the company and for the crypto industry at large, as it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:59
Crypto Phishing Scams Claim Over $12 Million in August: Tips to Stay Safe

The post Crypto Phishing Scams Claim Over $12 Million in August: Tips to Stay Safe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phishing scams, attacks disguised as legitimate communication or websites designed to steal funds and sensitive information, cost crypto users over $12 million in August, up 72% from July, Web3 anti-scam service Scam Sniffer reported on Saturday. Crypto phishing scams impacted 15,230 victims in August, a 67% increase from July, with the single largest loss costing one user over $3 million, according to Scam Sniffer. The Scam Sniffer team also noted a “sharp escalation” in EIP-7702 signature scams. EIP-7702 is an Ethereum improvement proposal that allows Externally Owned Accounts to act as smart contract wallets that can execute transactions and shift funds. August 2025 phishing attack numbers. Source: Scam Sniffer Scammers and hackers exploiting this functionality drained over $5.6 million in August through three separate attacks, Scam Sniffer said. Scams and cybersecurity exploits continue to be a problem in crypto, with over $163 million stolen in August through malicious activity. The persistent threat is a reminder for crypto users to remain vigilant and practice good anti-phishing and anti-scam security measures. Related: Venus Protocol recovers user’s $13.5M stolen in phishing attack Good practices for staying safe against phishing scams Losses from crypto hacks and scams crossed $3.1 billion in the first half of 2025 amid increasingly sophisticated attack methods. Scammers often target users by posing as legitimate and well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, either setting up fake websites with similar URL addresses to legitimate exchanges or sending fake communications to users. These communications include emails, text messages, and even physical letters sent through the mail, designed to steal sensitive user information, including seed phrases for crypto wallets and passwords to online accounts.  Typically, the scammers will pretend to be customer service agents from reputable exchanges, claiming that the user’s account is facing some sort of threat or cybersecurity issue and demand personal information from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:50
BTC, USDT, USDC Lead Global Flows: Chainalysis

The post BTC, USDT, USDC Lead Global Flows: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India and the United States top the world in cryptocurrency adoption this year, according to Chainalysis’ 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report, underscoring how both grassroots and institutional forces are shaping the market’s trajectory. The sixth edition of the annual Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks India first across every sub-category measured, from retail to institutional flows. The U.S. climbed to second overall, boosted by surging institutional participation following the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil round out the top five. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region, with on-chain transaction volume soaring 69% year-over-year to $2.36 trillion, driven by widespread activity in India, Pakistan and Vietnam. Latin America followed with 63% growth, while Sub-Saharan Africa expanded 52% on the back of remittances and daily payments. North America and Europe continued to dominate in absolute terms, with $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion received respectively over the past year. Stablecoins remain a pillar of global adoption with USDT) and USDC accounting for trillions in monthly flows. Circle’s euro-backed EURC, launched under Europe’s MiCA regime, grew nearly 90% month-over-month, reaching $7.5 billion by June 2025. PayPal’s PYUSD also accelerated, rising from $783 million to $3.95 billion. Payment giants including Visa and Mastercard have also rolled out stablecoin-linked products. Bitcoin remains the primary entry point for fiat on-ramps, attracting $4.6 trillion in inflows between July 2024 and June 2025, more than double the next category, Layer 1 tokens excluding BTC and ETH. The U.S. remains the world’s largest fiat on-ramp at $4.2 trillion, four times South Korea. Chainalysis notes that adoption is broad-based across income levels, with high-, middle- and low-income countries rising in tandem, though the latter remain more vulnerable to shocks. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/bitcoin-and-stablecoins-dominate-as-india-u-s-top-2025-crypto-adoption-index
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:47
Faraday Future Announces EV and Crypto Strategy Update

The post Faraday Future Announces EV and Crypto Strategy Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future integrates electric vehicle innovation with crypto financial models. New $5-10 billion cryptocurrency purchase plan. No precedent for a US-listed EV firm with crypto focus. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) will host its 919 Futurist Day in Los Angeles on September 19, 2025, unveiling major updates on its electric vehicle and crypto strategies. The event underscores Faraday Future’s push to integrate electric mobility with a cutting-edge cryptocurrency strategy, revealing new milestones in its dual flywheel initiative. Faraday Future Sets Aggressive $5-10 Billion Crypto Investment Goal Faraday Future plans to host an event unveiling major updates at its Los Angeles headquarters. This includes presentations on the FX Super One electric vehicle and the innovative C10 cryptocurrency index. Executives will announce critical milestones in both electric and crypto strategies, signaling a robust commitment to integrating digital finance with automotive technology. FF to host 9/19 Futurist Day event for FF91 delivery progress Faraday Future’s crypto strategy aims to purchase between $5 billion and $10 billion in digital assets, contingent upon sufficient funding. An initial allocation of $30 million has been prepared. This marks a notable move towards combining vehicle and Web3 business models. The anticipated product deployment, known as the FX Super One, has been a focal point of the company’s recent developments. “Our upcoming 919 Futurist Day and Shareholders’ Day will focus on transparency and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.” – Faraday Future Executive Team, Faraday Future Industry Faces New Precedents With Crypto and EV Integration Did you know? The C10 index marks one of the first attempts by a US-listed company to align an automotive fleet with a dedicated cryptocurrency strategy, potentially influencing industry-wide approaches toward digital asset integration. Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a market dominance of 57.88%, currently priced at $110,104.59. With a market cap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:45
Optimism Price Gains Momentum as Technicals Indicate Key Resistance Test

Optimism is approaching a key technical level that could determine its next move.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 04:45
Robinhood Unexpectedly Added To S&P 500 While Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Behemoth Strategy Is Snubbed

Shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets surged in after-hours trading after being included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index.
Coinstats2025/09/07 04:43
How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026?

The post How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a crypto project that is already gaining momentum in the crypto community as one of the best-performing presale tokens of 2025. As the project has raised more than $24.17 million in funding and there are very few tokens yet to be sold, the possibilities after the launch are gaining traction. The most important question now is: what might 1 LILPEPE be worth on January 1, 2026? The following gives a breakdown of the project progress, market prospects, and future value. Presale Status and Token Economics The LILPEPE presale value at Stage 12 is $0.0021, and more than 96 percent of the tokens in this round are sold. In the next Stage 13, the token price will increase to 0.0022. The LILPEPE presale has only received 26.5 percent of the total 100 billion supply of tokens. The reduced allocation can be used to stabilize the price of the token after the launch by minimizing the selling pressure at the initial stages. Little Pepe has attracted investors to the raise of $24.17 million via the ongoing presales since launching its presale in June 2025. It has also announced a $777,000 giveaway with ten winners to be given $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. This reward is offered to buyers making investments of at least 100 and performing community work. The project is developing a Layer-2 Ethereum-based blockchain that will reduce their transaction costs and enhance speed. The presence of this functionality, along with its meme appeal, makes LILPEPE a two-purpose resource. Expected Price Range by Early 2026 The crypto markets cycle and implementation of the projects determine the price expectations on January 1, 2026. Unless the current crypto bull market finishes by early 2026, Little Pepe will have the advantage of more trading. Analysts project a potential short-run max…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 04:38
