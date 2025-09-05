2025-09-07 Sunday

Bitcoin To $175k, Ethereum To $17k Before Dot-Com Style Crash, Economist Warns

In an interview with Dutch host Paul Buitink published on September 4, Henrik Zeberg, Head Economist at SwissBlock, set out a two-stage roadmap for Bitcoin and crypto: a final, powerful “melt-up” driven by liquidity and momentum, followed by a dot-com-style bust that he says will be catalyzed by a surging dollar and tightening financial conditions. “We do have the largest bubble ever,” Zeberg said, arguing that equities, crypto and real estate will first climb further before the cycle turns. “The music is still playing and you can still get a drink at the bar,” he quipped, extending his Titanic metaphor to explain why he believes sentiment and macro signals have not yet turned decisively negative. Bitcoin, Ethereum To Soar Before Dot-Com Style Crash Zeberg locates the current moment late in the business cycle but not at the point of breakdown. He points to the absence—so far—of classic pre-recession triggers in yields, credit spreads and initial jobless claims. “A crash doesn’t come out of thin air,” he said. “We simply don’t see those signals just yet.” With global liquidity improving at the margin and the Federal Reserve already “pivoting” in tone, he expects a sharp upside phase reminiscent of Japan’s 1989 finale: a rising angle that steepens into a near-vertical blow-off. At the index level, he pegs the S&P 500’s terminal run at roughly 7,500 to 8,200 from around 6,400 today. Related Reading: Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018 Crypto, in his view, will amplify the move. Zeberg expects Bitcoin to lurch first to “at least” $140,000, then top somewhere in the $165,000 to $175,000 range before the bust begins. He projects Ethereum near $17,000 on the assumption that the ETH/BTC ratio can stretch to about 0.12 in a late-cycle altcoin phase. He stressed the path would be abrupt rather than leisurely: “When things are moving in crypto and into the final phase of a bubble, it can be very, very fast.” The fulcrum of his thesis is the US dollar. Zeberg is watching closely for a DXY bottom and then a surge to 117–120—“the wrecking ball” that, in his telling, would hammer risk assets as global dollar demand spikes. “If we’re going to see somewhat of a crisis, all this debt will need to be settled in dollars,” he said, calling the greenback “still the cleanest shirt,” even if it is “getting quite nasty.” In that scenario, liquidity preference overwhelms risk appetite, credit tightens and deleveraging begins—especially outside the US, where dollar liabilities collide with local-currency cash flows. He argues that monetary easing cannot ultimately forestall a cyclical turn once the real economy rolls over. Rate cuts may initially goose markets—“You’re going to see it running up really fast”—but then “the more wise people in the market” will infer weakness rather than salvation. He thinks the Fed will start with 25 basis points this month, while leaving open the possibility of a larger shock move. Either way, he sees a relatively short deflationary bust—“six to nine months” in one formulation—followed by policy panic and, on the other side, a stagflationary phase in which “the tools of the Fed will become impotent.” He was caustic about the profession’s inflation priors, skewering what he called the “hubris” of micromanaging CPI to exactly 2% and ridiculing the decision to award Ben Bernanke a Nobel Prize for what he described as “reinventing money printing,” calling it “the most stupidest thing I’ve ever seen.” Zeberg’s commodity framework slots into that sequence. He expects gold to do its “finest duty” during a liquidity crunch—get sold to raise cash—before it reprises 2008’s pattern with a steep drawdown, then a powerful recovery. He cited the 2008 analog of a roughly 33–35% peak-to-trough decline in gold and as much as 60% in silver before the policy response set a new leg higher. Related Reading: Bitcoin Flashes Rare Buy Signal Not Seen Since $49,000 And $74,000 Bottoms Secularly, however, he projects gold “into the 2030s” at as much as $35,000 per ounce as negative real rates, balance-sheet expansion and an eventual “monetary reset” reprice money. That reset, in his vision, would anchor a new settlement system on gold and ledger-based rails—“a digital element to it,” but “not Bitcoin.” Strategy: The Largest Ponzi In The Market? On single-name risk, Zeberg delivered one of the interview’s most incendiary lines about Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. “I think we have the largest open Ponzi game when it comes to MicroStrategy,” he said. “Everybody needs to pile into the stock, then he can take on some more debt and he buys more Bitcoin.” He tied the firm’s vulnerability to his macro template: if DXY heads to 120 and “the largest bubble in the world, the Nasdaq,” suffers an 85%-type drawdown, “Bitcoin is going to have a really, really bad period—and then that means MicroStrategy is going to have that.” He called the structure “the largest house of cards we have seen in a long time” and warned that an unwind would be “really, really bad for people who think they can just hold on to it.” The characterization was his alone; he did not present evidence beyond his cyclical and balance-sheet logic, and his remarks were framed within his broader melt-up-then-bust scenario. Beyond headline tokens, Zeberg argued that “99%” of crypto projects will ultimately fail, with only a handful emerging like the Amazons that survived the dot-com washout. He distinguished between speculative coins and blockchain projects that deliver real-world utility, while cautioning that “this rampant speculation” has been prolonged by an era of easy money. As for timing catalysts, Zeberg downplayed the idea of a single trigger and instead described an environment that “becomes toxic” as high rates, falling real income and climbing delinquencies pressure banks and corporates. He is monitoring front-end yields—which he says have begun to “break some levels”—credit spreads, and the dollar’s turn. He also noted that large-cap tech’s earnings concentration has “distorted” the market and that even quality small-cap tech is likely to be dragged lower in an indiscriminate unwind. The first stage, however, remains higher. “It’s a self-propelling cycle,” he said of the melt-up, powered by FOMO and the belief that “the Fed has got our back.” At press time, BTC traded at $111,528. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/05 19:00
Why the World Needs a Unified Plan for Crypto Tax and Regulation

Crypto’s borderless nature makes it a challenge for tax administrations worldwide, enabling potential tax evasion and regulatory arbitrage. International organizations—including the IMF, UNCTAD, FATF, OECD, and G20—are calling for coordinated global policies to close loopholes, improve compliance, and enhance transparency. The FATF Travel Rule, in particular, requires VASPs to collect and share detailed sender and recipient data, but implementation faces hurdles like interoperability, data privacy, and unhosted wallet transactions. Despite these challenges, efforts continue to build a unified global framework for regulating virtual assets while balancing financial integrity with innovation.
Hackernoon2025/09/05 19:00
Bitcoin Drops Below $110K Amid Strong Price Resistance

Bitcoin ($BTC) falls below $110K amid strong resistance at $112K, with bearish sentiment rising as gold is outshining the crypto and stock markets.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 19:00
South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai EV Battery Plant In Georgia

The post South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai EV Battery Plant In Georgia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline South Korean officials on Friday expressed concern about the detention of hundreds of the country’s nationals in an immigration raid carried out by federal law enforcement authorities at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant site near Savannah, Georgia, just weeks after the Korean carmaker announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S. Around 450 people were detained following the immigration raid at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Georgia. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents from its Atlanta office had joined other federal and state agencies—including FBI, DEA, ICE, HSI, Georgia State Patrol, and others—to conduct the raid at the EV battery site in Bryan County, Georgia. The ATF’s post claimed the raid at the facility, which is jointly operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, had led to the detention of around “450 unlawful aliens.” The South Korean foreign ministry on Friday said it has expressed concerns about the detention to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. Crucial Quote The South Korean foreign ministry added: “The economic activities of our investing companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly infringed during the process of U.S. law enforcement.” What Do We Know About The Korean Workers Detained? According to the news agency Yonhap, more than 300 of the roughly 450 people detained were Korean nationals. The report said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent agents to the manufacturing facility to carry out a search warrant and Seoul did not receive any prior notice of the matter. The report said South Korean officials are still seeking to fully understand the situation, although it is unclear why this specific factory was targeted.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:59
Unpacking The Potential BTC Short Squeeze

The post Unpacking The Potential BTC Short Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imminent Bitcoin Surge: Unpacking The Potential BTC Short Squeeze Skip to content Home Crypto News Imminent Bitcoin Surge: Unpacking the Potential BTC Short Squeeze Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-short-squeeze-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:58
Shiba Inu Loses Steam As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Take Center Stage In 2025

While this has brought lower fees and improved transaction speed, price action tells a different story. SHIB remains stuck, unable […] The post Shiba Inu Loses Steam As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Take Center Stage In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 18:55
BoE Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision

The post BoE Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Regime: BoE Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bank-of-england-governor-shares-vision-stablecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:51
What Florida Is Doing To Vaccine Mandates Is Sick

The post What Florida Is Doing To Vaccine Mandates Is Sick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron DeSantis are moving to end vaccine mandates for schoolchildren in Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS What Florida is doing to vaccine mandates is sick. The state is moving to end all vaccine mandates. Its surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has ordered the Florida Department of Health to eliminate all of its vaccine requirements. He declared, “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.” Kids will no longer be required to get shots for polio, measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases to attend school. Previously, exemptions were allowed only for religious or medical reasons. The benefits of such routine immunizations are self-evident. Infectious illnesses cannot only be miserable experiences but also crippling and lethal. Widespread immunizations prevent outbreaks that impact people with compromised immune systems, not to mention those who never got vaccinated in the first place. We saw hundreds of cases of measles last year in West Texas, where immunization had declined, including the first measles deaths in the U.S. in years. Apparently—and incredibly—there are no recollections of the terror that polio once posed to parents during each summer when this deadly virus was most virulent and hit youngsters disproportionately. Thousands died each year. Are we now going to have to resurrect iron lungs for kids to keep them alive after they get polio? Most disappointing is that Governor Ron DeSantis is actively pushing the state legislature to remove all laws requiring vaccinations. Should DeSantis try another run for the White House in 2028, he thinks this will help him win votes among those who supported Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential bid in 2024. Florida is not alone in this medieval madness. A few months ago, Idaho did something similar. The state…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:50
XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Flip Bitcoin

The post XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Flip Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People like a “Flippening” story, where altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or XRP could overtake Bitcoin (BTC) as the dominant crypto market. But according to Pierre Rochard, crypto expert, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and host of the Bitcoin for Corporations Show, there is no chance at all that this could even happen. How BTC has been designed and its fundamentals, positions it as the leader in the cryptocurrency space, and other blockchains simply can’t match it. Reasons XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Overtake Bitcoin 1. Bitcoin’s Monetary Thesis Sets It Apart Rochard asserts that unlike other blockchains which present themselves as utility platforms, Bitcoin was created as digital money. The value of XRP, ETH, and ETH depends largely on how many applications run on blockchains, something that BTC does not have to rely on. BTC is recognized as a reliable store of value, with a fixed supply of 21 million coins. This is its primary advantage that cannot be replicated by any altcoin. 2. Altcoins Depend on Utility XRP, Solana, and Ethereum follow a “utility thesis”, where their tokens are designed in such a manner that their value grows as the use of their networks increase. However, should companies develop their own blockchains, they won’t have to use these networks anymore. This may affect the demand for XRP, SOL, and ETH in the long-term, while BTC will thrive on its strong monetary foundation.  Recently,  Rochard dismissed XRP’s tokenization hype, calling it a weak investment thesis. 3. Network Effects Give Bitcoin the Edge Rochard points out that BTC remains dominant with a market cap around $2.2 trillion, which is 58.1% of the total crypto market value. BTC has the largest user base, strongly recognized worldwide, easier trading, and a secure, decentralized network. These advantages reinforce each other,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:48
Abu Dhabi Grants GFO‑X Approval to Launch Digital Asset Exchange and Clearing House

The post Abu Dhabi Grants GFO‑X Approval to Launch Digital Asset Exchange and Clearing House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted GFO‑X Group in‑principle approval to establish a digital asset exchange and clearing house, the two parties announced. The approval positions GFO‑X to offer regulated venues for trading, clearing and settlement of tokenized securities and digital assets under ADGM’s financial services framework. GFO‑X said the platform will support institutional […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/abu-dhabi-grants-gfo%E2%80%91x-approval-to-launch-digital-asset-exchange-and-clearing-house/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 18:45
