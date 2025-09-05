MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 That Analysts Believe Could Moon Into the Biggest Meme Rally of the Year
What if the next meme coin rally is already brewing right under everyone’s nose? Markets in September are buzzing, and analysts are pointing to a fresh set of meme coins that could ride the bulls harder than anything seen this year. Among the top cryptos in September 2025, one name keeps surfacing as the talk […]
RIDE
$0.000984
-3.52%
MOON
$0.09566
+0.74%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:15
Podijeli
Ripple Momentum Slows As XRP Price Stalls & Layer Brett Targets A 4,200% Meme Market Surge This Month
The post Ripple Momentum Slows As XRP Price Stalls & Layer Brett Targets A 4,200% Meme Market Surge This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After months of legal wins and media attention, Ripple is starting to lose steam. The XRP price has hovered in the same narrow range for weeks, and whale activity has slowed. Once a top contender for breakout returns, XRP now looks like it’s being left behind. Meanwhile, early buyers are shifting focus to Layer Brett, a high-upside meme coin targeting a 4,200% surge this month—backed by Ethereum Layer 2 tech and viral energy that Ripple simply can’t match. XRP (XRP): Ripple hype fades as XRP price stagnates The long-awaited Ripple rebound seems to have stalled. After scoring partial legal victories and returning to major U.S. exchanges, many expected the XRP price to finally take off. Instead, it’s barely moved. Even with solid fundamentals and regulatory clarity, the market hasn’t responded with the kind of volume or volatility bulls had hoped for. On-chain activity backs it up. Large XRP holders aren’t making moves, and the usual chatter on forums has gone noticeably quiet. Ripple still has value in the payments space, but it’s missing the kind of fast-moving, community-driven hype that’s defining this cycle. And unlike Layer 2 projects or staking-based ecosystems, XRP doesn’t offer new incentives for buyers to act now. There’s no staking, no NFTs, and no narrative that feels urgent. Traders are looking for stories they can believe in—and Ripple’s story hasn’t changed. The sentiment isn’t negative—it’s indifferent. And in a market like this, indifference kills momentum. The XRP price may hold its ground, but without a new catalyst, the days of parabolic moves could be behind it. For traders chasing short-term returns, Ripple just isn’t where the energy is anymore. Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme coin energy meets Ethereum Layer 2 tech While XRP flattens out, Layer Brett is pushing hard into the meme supercycle with record presale…
T
$0.0159
+0.50%
U
$0.01094
+10.28%
LOOKS
$0.014434
+1.39%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:14
Podijeli
Tether considers deepening gold investments amid its price surge
The post Tether considers deepening gold investments amid its price surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is reportedly discussing deepening its investment in gold mining companies as part of its wider expansion strategy. According to a Sept. 5 Financial Times report, the company has held discussions with mining and investment groups to explore opportunities across the entire gold supply chain. If the plan materializes, it would allow Tether to participate in every stage of the process, from mining and refining to trading and royalties. Tether has not responded to CryptoSlate’s request for comment as of press time. Meanwhile, the discussions coincide with renewed strength in the gold market. Investors seeking safe-haven assets during the current global economic environment have pushed the precious metal’s price to a new all-time high of $3,550 per ounce. This price rally has created a favorable backdrop for Tether’s interest in the sector. Tether’s gold embrace Tether’s reported interest in gold mining builds on its earlier moves into the sector. The company spent nearly $90 million in June to secure a controlling stake in Canadian royalty firm Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. The deal involved purchasing 78.4 million common shares from La Mancha Investments, giving Tether 31.9% ownership and the option to raise its stake to 50%. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. On Sept. 4, the stablecoin issuer agreed to expand its stake in the gold-focused firm by acquiring an additional $100 million worth of the company shares. Beyond equity deals, Tether already issues Tether Gold (XAUT), a leading gold-backed digital token. The firm disclosed in July that XAUT is backed by more than 7.66 tons of gold stored in Switzerland. Notably, Tether has also reported that its gold holdings…
MORE
$0.1009
-0.65%
TOKEN
$0.0127
+1.51%
COM
$0.018157
+5.08%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:13
Podijeli
CoreWeave Acquires OpenPipe to Enhance AI Agent Development Tools
TLDRs: CoreWeave acquires OpenPipe to expand AI reinforcement learning tools for developers and labs. OpenPipe’s open-source toolkit supports adapting AI models to enterprise-specific needs. The acquisition follows CoreWeave’s recent Weights & Biases purchase, deepening AI tech stack. CoreWeave bets on strategic AI infrastructure growth despite financial pressures and market concerns. CoreWeave, a leading AI-focused cloud [...] The post CoreWeave Acquires OpenPipe to Enhance AI Agent Development Tools appeared first on CoinCentral.
CLOUD
$0.08074
-0.43%
AI
$0.1251
+4.59%
OPEN
$--
--%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 19:11
Podijeli
How to Appear Offline in Fortnite
The post How to Appear Offline in Fortnite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fortnite is one of the most social games in the world. However, sometimes you just want to jump into a match without anyone knowing you’re online. As all Fortnite fans know, there is no true offline mode. Still, the game does let you adjust your visibility settings so you appear hidden to your friends. This is useful if you’re focusing on challenges, exploring new content, or just enjoying the game solo. And of course, many players who buy Fortnite accounts also prefer this feature to avoid constant invites or interruptions. Can You Play Offline in Fortnite? The reality is that Fortnite is an always-online game. It has over 650 million users from all over the world. They love to complete, explore new missions, and prove their superior gameplay in this amazing game. There is no official way to disconnect completely. However, players still wish to go offline or invisible while enjoying this game. Epic has built in a system that allows you to look like you’re not around. You can set your Online Status to “Away” and limit Party Joinability to “Invite Only”. Thus, you can make yourself appear invisible. This method does not take you offline. However, it does mean that your friends won’t see you available in their lobby unless you specifically invite them. How to Adjust Settings on PC, Console, and Mobile Changing these options is quick, no matter which platform you’re on. On PC, open the main menu, click your profile icon, and set your Online Status to Away. Right below it, you can change Party Joinability to Invite Only, which ensures nobody can join your game without permission. Console players on PlayStation or Xbox follow the same process. They just need to open the menu, select your profile, and adjust Online Status and Party Joinability.…
T
$0.0159
+0.50%
MODE
$0.001819
-3.29%
CHANGE
$0.00197664
+0.53%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:11
Podijeli
Stablecoin Giant Tether Invests in Gold Mining Firms
The post Stablecoin Giant Tether Invests in Gold Mining Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is reportedly engaging in discussions about investing in gold-mining firms. The move appears to reflect its strategy to deploy sizable crypto-derived earnings into more traditional, commodity-linked assets, with gold increasingly viewed internally as a digital counterpart or “natural bitcoin.” Gold as “Natural Bitcoin”: Strategic Diversification Sponsored Sponsored According to the Financial Times, the company is considering using part of its crypto earnings to acquire stakes in gold-mining firms. In June, Tether Investments paid $105 million for a minority stake in Elemental Altus, a Toronto-listed gold royalty company. On Friday, Tether increased its investment by $100 million as Elemental announced a merger with rival EMX. The company has discussed investing in the entire gold supply chain with mining and investment groups. Tether also held talks with multiple gold royalty companies and Terranova Resources, though the latter didn’t result in a deal. Analysts suggest this approach could allow Tether to reduce risk exposure to the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. Historically viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold may provide a stable complement to digital holdings. Tether’s new positioning of gold as a “natural bitcoin” highlights its ideological alignment with decentralized principles. Crypto industry insiders remark that the comparison underscores similarities in scarcity, perceived value, and global accessibility between the two assets. By investing in gold, Tether could strengthen its balance sheet while signaling confidence in traditional commodities and digital currencies. Tether has maintained a leading position in the stablecoin market, generating substantial revenues from transaction fees and treasury holdings. Market Impact and Financial Capacity Tether reported a $5.7 billion profit in the first half of the year, providing ample capacity for such investments. The move may mark a significant milestone in integrating cryptocurrency profits with traditional financial instruments if executed. Observers suggest that Tether’s diversification could inspire wider adoption of commodity-backed strategies in the crypto sector.…
T
$0.0159
+0.50%
MORE
$0.1009
-0.65%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.33%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:10
Podijeli
Anthropic shuts down, Zhipu responds with a "Special Migration Plan for Claude API Users"
PANews reported on September 5th that Anthropic, a major American model company, announced it would cease selling Claude services to majority-owned Chinese groups. This includes businesses in mainland China and those using the service indirectly through overseas registrations or cloud services. Zhipu responded by launching a special migration plan for Claude API users, fully compatible with the Claude protocol. Users can seamlessly switch from Claude to the GLM model API by simply replacing the API URL, and will also receive bonus monthly subscriptions and other benefits.
CLOUD
$0.08074
-0.43%
MAJOR
$0.15848
+1.66%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/05 19:02
Podijeli
US SEC’s crypto ETF rules review delays 21Shares Spot SUI approval
The post US SEC’s crypto ETF rules review delays 21Shares Spot SUI approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opted to delay its verdict on the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. Such delays often indicate that the regulator wants to examine a proposal in greater detail before issuing a ruling. On behalf of the asset manager, Nasdaq had lodged a Form 19b-4 with the SEC on May 23, requesting permission to list and trade the fund’s shares. Since then, the regulator has extended the review period on July 22 and formally launched proceedings to determine if the SUI ETF meets the requirements for approval. It even invited the public to share written feedback, including opinions, data, and concerns on the proposal. The US SEC has to decide on the 21Shares SUI ETF by December 21 Nasdaq had filed for the SUI ETF shortly after a major attack on Cetus that drained over $223 million and disrupted the Sui ecosystem. Nonetheless, the exchange’s team acted quickly, locking down $160 million in stolen funds and offering a $6 million reward for the recovery of the rest. The company noted at that time, “With the funds secured, Cetus has officially entered the next phase of the recovery process. Our team is fully mobilized and working around the clock to execute the roadmap we shared earlier — from contract upgrades and liquidity restoration to preparations for relaunch.” After that, the Sui network confirmed the hack was due to a flaw in Cetus’s math library, not its own infrastructure or programming language. It also unveiled a $10 million fund to bolster ecosystem security. The SEC’s decision to delay the approval of the SUI spot ETF, according to some analysts, could dampen short-term confidence, as it delays the institutional participation and market expansion opportunities tied to the ETF. Nevertheless, the commission must make a final decision on the…
SUI
$3.394
+1.22%
FORM
$3.7095
+2.13%
COM
$0.018157
+5.08%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:02
Podijeli
Dogecoin may get its first ETF as soon as next week
Rex Shares and Osprey Funds file for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, with Bloomberg analysts expecting approval as early as next week.
GET
$0.008647
+0.83%
EVER
$0.01188
+3.93%
MAY
$0.04107
-0.67%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 19:01
Podijeli
XRP Price Update: Why Analysts See Washington as the Key Catalyst
Think of it less as a rocket engine and more like roadwork: fixing potholes, putting up clearer signs, and widening […] The post XRP Price Update: Why Analysts See Washington as the Key Catalyst appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.1009
-0.65%
XRP
$2.8357
+0.93%
LIKE
$0.010979
-0.23%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/05 19:01
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token