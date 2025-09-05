2025-09-07 Sunday

First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week

The crypto market is buzzing with the potential for a groundbreaking development: the launch of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF. According to analysts at Bloomberg, this highly anticipated fund could receive approval as early as next week. This proposed ETF is a collaborative effort between Rex Shares and Osprey Funds and is slated to trade on … Continue reading "First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week" The post First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/05 19:21
Mega Matrix (MPU) Files $2B Shelf to Fund Ethena (ENA) Bet

The post Mega Matrix (MPU) Files $2B Shelf to Fund Ethena (ENA) Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix (MPU) filed a $2 billion shelf registration on Thursday to establish a digital asset treasury focused on ENA (ENA), the governance token of stablecoin protocol Ethena. According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm could sell up to $2 billion of securities, with plans to use proceeds from future offerings to accumulate crypto assets. The company’s stock declined as much as 6% before recovering following the news. It’s still down nearly 30% since the firm disclosed its crypto pivot on August 25. With the move, Mega Matrix said it aims to be the first publicly traded company to anchor its digital asset treasury in stablecoin governance by stashing Ethena’s ENA token. Ethena is the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind the $12 billion USDe “digital dollar,” a token designed to keep a steady $1 price and generate yield by holding spot cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTC$112,166.73, ether (ETH) selling (shorting) equal amount of derivatives. The protocol’s governance token ENA could benefit from protocol revenues once the mechanism is activated. In July, a newly-formed company called StablecoinX announced similar plans to go public through a SPAC merger and establish an ENA treasury, targeting to close the deal by the end of the year. Digital asset treasury firms, or DATs, took Wall Street over by storm, with listed firms pivoting to amass cryptocurrencies by raising funds on traditional capital markets. Strategy (MSTR) pioneered this playbook to eventually become the largest corporate owner of bitcoin, while recent entrants increasingly turned their focus to smaller tokens. However, the trend may have already burst with several names plunging 70%-80% in the past months and some already trading below the net asset value of their holdings. Read more: Crypto Treasury Names Hammered Further as Nasdaq Reportedly Ups Scrutiny Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:21
From $0.01 to $1—Why Analysts Predict a 100x ROI Flip Before 2026

The post From $0.01 to $1—Why Analysts Predict a 100x ROI Flip Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders are always trying to find the next breakout mission, and many believe they’ve discovered it in Ozak AI. Currently in its fifth OZ presalestage at just $0.01 per token, Ozak AI has already raised more than $2.6 million, showing effective early momentum and strong community confidence. With analysts now predicting that the token could surge to as high as $1 by using 2026, the challenge represents one of the most formidable possibilities in today’s market—a potential 100x return that has set investor expectancies hovering. Why Ozak AI Is Different The crypto space is crowded with new projects, but Ozak AI stands out by combining predictive artificial intelligence with blockchain generation. At its core, the platform is designed to deliver real-time financial insights, forecasts, and risk assessments that rival the gear utilized by professional hedge funds. Using models like neural networks and ARIMA (Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average), Ozak AI generates forecasts that may supply traders with a facet in volatile markets. What makes this more compelling is the decentralized infrastructure backing Ozak AI. The project integrates EigenLayer AVS for secure decentralized validation and Arbitrum Orbit for fast, scalable smart contract execution. This combination ensures that predictions are not only accurate but also delivered instantly, without the delays or centralization risks seen in traditional systems. The Ozak Stream Network Advantage Another critical characteristic is the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a high-speed information pipeline that connects with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) for secure and distributed data storage. This setup lets the platform process huge quantities of market information in real time, ensuring traders constantly have access to the most up-to-date and most reliable insights. On top of this, Ozak AIintroduces customizable Prediction Agents (PAs), which permit customers to tailor AI models to their precise strategies—whether that’s day trading, long-term investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:20
‘Ripple (XRP) Just Went For SWIFT’s Throat’: Pundit Reacts to Latest Development

Ripple’s partnership with Thunes challenges SWIFT’s global payment dominance. XRP Ledger offers faster, cheaper cross-border settlements with Thunes. Ripple disrupts traditional payment systems, targeting real-time global transactions. Ripple’s new partnership with Thunes has sent shockwaves through the financial world. According to industry expert Diana (@InvestWithD), this strategic move could drastically challenge SWIFT’s dominance in the cross-border payments market. Ripple has now joined Thunes, a universal payment platform with presence in more than 130 countries and access to more than 80 currencies, which makes it a powerful force in global monetary transfers. Thunes’ integration with the Ripple XRP Ledger (XRPL) positions the company to launch faster and more efficient payment settlement solutions that will compete directly with SWIFT. The partnership will enable Ripple to access the widespread network of Thunes that already processes billions of mobile wallet transactions and supports transactions of over 3 billion people around the world. Another distinction is that, unlike SWIFT, which is mainly concerned with messaging, Ripple and Thunes are going a step further and incorporating settlement features. This implies that transactions across borders that usually take days to accomplish using a conventional banking system could now be done within seconds. Pundits are heralding the partnership as a direct blow from Ripple to SWIFT, which has long dominated world messaging and payment systems. Ripple is offering a much-needed alternative: faster, cheaper, and more transparent money transfers around the world through XRPL. Financial institutions, banks, and fintech companies can use the new Ripple-Thunes alliance to deliver local currencies instantly, avoiding the out-of-date systems that SWIFT uses. Also Read: BlackRock and Ripple Same Company? Pundit Outlines 6 ‘Secrets’ to Prove Claim RIPPLE JUST WENT FOR SWIFT’S THROAT: THUNES DEAL OPENS 130 COUNTRIES, BILLIONS OF WALLETS Forget “pilot projects.” Ripple just tapped Thunes (@ThunesPayments) — a Singapore-based payments beast handling payouts in 130+ countries. This isn’t hype. This is Ripple… pic.twitter.com/mwYHZAgj2F — Diana (@InvestWithD) September 4, 2025 Ripple’s Disruption of Traditional Financial Networks Thunes has become a critical player in the global payments ecosystem, powering remittances, e-commerce, and aid flows. By linking Thunes with Ripple’s blockchain technology, the partnership enables instant settlements that could redefine the way money moves across borders. The resulting partnership opens up a new dimension of efficiency, enabling Ripple to access the already established network of mobile wallets and bank accounts all over the world and provide its users with a smooth experience in 130 countries. Moreover, the partnership presents XRP as a bridge asset by Ripple that helps move liquidity across currencies. The XRP token will also be crucial in enhancing liquidity and transaction cost savings, especially in corridors that previously featured traditional systems such as SWIFT. In addition, Ripple’s emphasis on compliance with proof-of-reserves, full audits, and local KYC flows would provide it with an advantage over SWIFT, which has been facing regulatory issues. The Road Ahead: A Shift in Global Payments Diana noted that the Ripple-Thunes alliance is not just about remittances but about transforming the entire financial infrastructure, enabling businesses, governments, and consumers to settle payments in real time, 24/7. The more Ripple introduces its XRP Ledger to the world of payment systems, the more appealing it becomes to customers who want a faster, more reliable way to make payments. Ripple has made more than a partnership this time around; it is a statement in the battle to displace the legacy financial networks, according to commentator Diana. With Thunes’ global reach and Ripple’s blockchain technology, the duo is setting the stage for a significant shift in how money flows across the world. Also Read: Keep These XRP Targets in Mind’: Top Analysts Point Out Key Short-Term Breakout Levels to Watch The post ‘Ripple (XRP) Just Went For SWIFT’s Throat’: Pundit Reacts to Latest Development appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/05 19:19
Ethereum Ecosystem Embraces Pepe Dollar’s New Meme-Economy Reshaping Future Memecoins on Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) has always been the heart of innovation in Web3 — from DeFi to NFTs to Layer-2 scaling. Now, with ETH accumulation wallets reaching 24.3 million ETH, it’s clear that whales and institutions are preparing for a multi-year rally. But beyond ETH itself, investors are eyeing the next wave of cultural assets built on [...] The post Ethereum Ecosystem Embraces Pepe Dollar’s New Meme-Economy Reshaping Future Memecoins on Ethereum (ETH) appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:19
Will Altcoin ETFs Ignite the Next Wave of Crypto Growth?

The post Will Altcoin ETFs Ignite the Next Wave of Crypto Growth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst James Seyffart sheds light over Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that are in high demand.   Solana and XRP ETFs attract attention, but inflows won’t match BTC and ETH. Basket ETFs could boost adoption, however SEC’s stay order holds up their launch. As crypto markets head into the fall with momentum, one question looms large: Will altcoin ETFs trigger a new wave of adoption in 2024-2025? Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart believes the answer could reshape the industry.  Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Set the Stage Bitcoin spot ETFs have already pulled in tens of billions since their approval, while Ethereum ETFs have accelerated, with inflows topping $14 billion. Notably, $10 billion of that arrived in just the past quarter. With this, the attention had shifted from the giants to altcoins. “Ethereum ETFs surprised even the skeptics,” Seyffart said on Milkroad podcast, adding that hedge funds and investment advisors dominate institutional filings, while retail demand makes up a large, less-visible share. With focus moved to other altcoins like Solana and XRP, the discussion opened new insights on the assets. Products offering staking, such as Solana’s ETF, have already attracted interest, while leveraged XRP futures ETFs have outpaced expectations. Seyffart warns, however, that investors should not expect the same scale of inflows seen with Bitcoin or Ethereum: Why Basket ETFs Could Be the Real Breakthrough Seyffart stated that the longer-tail assets would have demand and that there will be multiple products, but not every single one will thrive. The real growth, he argues, could come from basket products, funds that group multiple digital assets under one ETF.  “Even if it’s 70% Bitcoin, 20% Ethereum, and 10% everything else, that’s a product advisers can easily fit into a portfolio,” he said. Both Bitwise and Grayscale received approval to list their basket products, but the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:19
Why Analysts See Washington as the Key Catalyst

The post Why Analysts See Washington as the Key Catalyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Crypto markets don’t automatically rise on the back of regulation, but clearer rules often remove barriers that have held back adoption. Think of it less as a rocket engine and more like roadwork: fixing potholes, putting up clearer signs, and widening lanes so bigger players can move with confidence. For XRP, the Trump administration’s latest policy agenda could be laying exactly that kind of groundwork. Regulatory Clarity Gains Momentum The biggest shift underway is the administration’s push for a unified regulatory framework. A recent executive order prioritized coordination among U.S. agencies, a move that could reduce the uncertainty that has long kept institutions on the sidelines. There are early signals that the SEC and CFTC may work more closely, with some responsibilities potentially shifting to the commodities regulator. If crypto custody and non-security assets ultimately fall under this umbrella, institutional investors would face fewer legal risks when engaging with tokens like XRP. The timing is notable: just last month, XRP put one of its most pressing legal battles behind it with a settlement in the SEC lawsuit. Together, these developments could pave the way for deeper liquidity, more exchange listings, and lower trading costs. Banks Opening the Door XRP’s design has always targeted the financial sector, and Washington’s policy direction is starting to align with that vision. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has given national banks explicit permission to hold crypto assets, issue stablecoins, and run blockchain nodes. Those clarifications allow financial institutions to move parts of their cross-border operations onto distributed ledgers. That’s where the XRP Ledger’s built-in compliance features come into play. Banks exploring blockchain rails can enforce regulatory standards directly on XRPL, without relying on third-party tools. If adoption picks up, XRP could become the backbone for the high-friction areas of cross-border finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:17
Musk's Robotaxi app launches with more first-day download than Uber, Waymo

On its first day, Elon Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi application has outpaced ride-hailing competitors Uber and Waymo in downloads on iOS.  According to Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton, the app recorded about 80,000 downloads on Apple devices during its first day of availability. That figure more than doubled Uber’s performance on the same metric and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 19:15
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Thumzup Media Amplifies Dogecoin Mining Strategy

The post Thumzup Media Amplifies Dogecoin Mining Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, known for its Nasdaq listing and support from Donald Trump Jr., has unveiled plans to significantly expand its Dogecoin mining operations. In a communication to its shareholders, the company detailed its objective to purchase 2,500 mining rigs and to set up an extra 1,000 units by the end of the year. Continue Reading:Thumzup Media Amplifies Dogecoin Mining Strategy Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/thumzup-media-amplifies-dogecoin-mining-strategy
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:15
