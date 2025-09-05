MEXC burza
Bitcoin To $175k, ETH To $17k Then Dot-Com Style Crash: Expert
The post Bitcoin To $175k, ETH To $17k Then Dot-Com Style Crash: Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:27
Thumzup To Expand Into Dogecoin Mining With DogeHash Acquisition Plans
Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ:TZUP) on Thursday announced it is pursuing the acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a move that would bring 3,500 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) read more
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:27
Elliptic launches stablecoin crime tracking tool
PANews reported on September 5th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has released a new tool that tracks the movement of stablecoins like USDT and USDC across multiple chains, supporting wallet audits and asset tracking for mainstream financial institutions and stablecoin issuers. The tool, already adopted by several major banks, is applicable to all stablecoin issuers. Elliptic stated that USDT has the largest circulation volume on the Tron and Ethereum chains, and that criminals often use stablecoins to mitigate currency risk. Most issuers can freeze or blacklist addresses, and last year, Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs froze over $250 million in assets implicated in criminal activity.
PANews
2025/09/05 19:26
Stripe’s Tempo Begins Private Testing with Financial Giants Visa, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
Stripe officially launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain targeting 100,000+ transactions per second with major financial institutions including Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered serving as initial design partners following the $92 billion payments giant's strategic acquisitions of Bridge and Privy.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:26
Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-battles-112500-resistance-2/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:25
Apple grows India sales 13% to $9 billion
Apple made almost $9B from India in the last fiscal year, setting a new record. The money came mostly from iPhones, with MacBooks also pulling in solid numbers.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 19:25
Post-Satoshi-Era Wallets Awaken With $856,331,166 BTC Shift: Details
7,626 BTC suddenly get moved on-chain, sparking interest from crypto community
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:25
New Australian Law Targets Underage Social Media Use Nationwide
TLDRs: Australia mandates social media ban for under-16s starting December 10. Meta, TikTok, and Google must verify user ages or face steep fines. Age verification technology remains imperfect, raising compliance challenges for platforms. The move reflects a global shift toward stricter online age restrictions. Australia is set to implement a sweeping new law restricting social [...] The post New Australian Law Targets Underage Social Media Use Nationwide appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 19:24
Google’s Sundar Pichai credits Trump for winning antitrust case
The post Google’s Sundar Pichai credits Trump for winning antitrust case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sundar Pichai said it to Donald Trump’s face: the win in Google’s antitrust case had a lot to do with the president’s time in office. At a Thursday dinner hosted at the White House with other tech executives, Trump looked straight at the Google CEO and said, “Well you had a very good day yesterday … Do you want to talk about that big day you had yesterday?” That “big day” was the moment Alphabet, Google’s parent company, added $230 billion to its market cap after dodging a forced breakup in a federal court ruling, as was reported by Cryptopolitan. The antitrust case, first launched by the Department of Justice in 2020, accused Google of running an illegal monopoly in the search market. Judge Amit Mehta ruled this week that while Google did break the law, the DOJ’s most extreme demands weren’t justified. That ruling triggered a surge in Google’s stock price. Sundar didn’t argue. “I’m glad it’s over,” he told Trump at the table, getting laughs from the other guests. “It’s a long process … Appreciate that your administration had a constructive dialogue, and we were able to get it to some resolution.” Trump simply replied, “Right.” Google walks away with billions and no major restrictions The ruling wasn’t a light slap. It acknowledged wrongdoing. But it also shut down the DOJ’s harsher ideas, like forcing Google to break up or stop paying Apple billions per year to stay the default search engine on iPhones. That deal alone is worth billions, helping Apple and keeping Google at the top of the food chain. On Tuesday, Apple’s stock jumped 4% after hours, clearly pleased with the court’s decision. Mehta’s decision was a dunk. “Google will not be barred from making payments or offering other consideration to distribution partners for preloading…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:23
What Are the Top Day Trips You Can Take from the UK by Train?
Day trips from the UK by train include Windsor, Brighton, Cambridge, Oxford, Canterbury, St Albans, and Rye, each offering unique charm.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 19:23
