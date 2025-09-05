MEXC burza
Hyperliquid will soon open USDH stablecoin ticker voting
PANews reported on September 5th that the Hyperliquid Foundation released an update stating that the next network upgrade will optimize spot trading: for trading pairs between two spot-denominated assets, the taker fee rate will be reduced by 80%, and the maker rebate and user trading volume contribution will be increased. At the same time, the USDH trading pair code previously reserved by the protocol will be released through a vote of on-chain validators. The news pointed out that USDH will be the preferred choice for Hyperliquid's native compliant USD stablecoin, and will be deployed by a team voted by validators in the future. The applicant team must submit a proposal and provide a deployment address, and ultimately still need to participate in the Gas auction for spot deployment. The official also stated that spot-denominated assets will gradually become permissionless in the future, and the relevant staking and penalty mechanisms will be announced later.
PANews
2025/09/05 19:37
Sora unveils $1 billion Bitcoin fund with $200 million already committed
The post Sora unveils $1 billion Bitcoin fund with $200 million already committed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures launched a Bitcoin treasury fund targeting $1 billion in purchases within six months, according to a company statement delivered at Taipei Blockchain Week in Taipei on Sept. 5. The firm said partners and regional investors have committed $200 million at launch, with the vehicle designed as a pooled source of institutional capital that can back existing corporate treasuries and help create new ones across markets. The fund marks a scale-up from Sora’s previously disclosed capital program, including the $150 million initiative unveiled in December 2024 to replicate a MicroStrategy-style balance sheet approach across Asia, and the “MicroStrategy 2.0” framework that pairs direct holdings with structured yield products. Sora has laid out that playbook earlier this year in Hong Kong and has positioned it for listed companies subject to differing tax and accounting regimes across the region. Sora framed the new vehicle as a complement to corporate treasuries already operating in Asia, naming Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet. CryptoSlate has reported on the consortium’s public-markets approach in recent months, including AsiaStrategy’s ticker change to SORA on Nasdaq and subsequent deployment of balance-sheet and investment capital into Bitcoin-first businesses. In August, a Taiwan Stock Exchange-listed investor led a $10 million convertible note into SORA to acquire bitcoin and pursue treasury-aligned deals, a step Sora highlighted on its site, and which builds the financing rails around the strategy. Thailand has become a proving ground for the model. DV8 completed a tender process with near-total warrant execution that raised approximately THB 241 million, providing liquidity to fund its treasury shift. The firm has since deepened its leadership bench around the thesis, with Sora’s Jason Fang assuming the chief executive role this week, aligning operating decisions with the treasury program. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:37
DeFi Development expands Solana holdings past 2M SOL tokens
DeFi Development Corp purchased 196,141 SOL at an average price of $202.76 per token, bringing its total holdings to over 2 million SOL tokens.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 19:37
Crypto ETFs Bleed $394 Million as Bitcoin and Ether Funds See Outflows
The post Crypto ETFs Bleed $394 Million as Bitcoin and Ether Funds See Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs shed $227 million, and ether ETFs logged a fourth straight day of outflows at $167 million on September 4, bringing combined redemptions to nearly $400 million. Bitcoin Loses $227 Million With Ether Marking Fourth Day of Redemptions The momentum that powered crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) earlier this week has snapped. Investors pulled nearly […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-etfs-bleed-394-million-as-bitcoin-and-ether-funds-see-outflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:36
Ethereum ETFs Outflow Four Day Straight: ETH Price Stalls
The post Ethereum ETFs Outflow Four Day Straight: ETH Price Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After months of consistent inflows, the US spot Ethereum ETF market shows signs of a changing tide, with capital flowing out for the fourth consecutive trading day. According to the on-chain data service platform Soso Value, the US spot Ethereum ETF market experienced a net outflow of $167.41 million on Thursday, bringing the price of ETH to a close of $4,275. ETHA Stands Alone with Inflows: All Others Outflow Sponsored Sponsored The primary driver of the outflows was Fidelity’s FETH, which saw a staggering $216.68 million in investment capital exit the fund. Bitwise’s ETHW also recorded a significant net outflow of $45.66 million. BlackRock’s ETHA was the only fund to maintain a positive flow, which saw a net inflow of $148.8 million. ETH Spot ETF Daily Flows. Source: SoSo Value This marks the fourth straight day of outflows for the Ethereum spot ETF market. The trend began on August 29 with a net outflow of $164.64 million, followed by $135.37 million on September 2, and $38.24 million on September 3. DAT Companies Continue Accumulation For the past five months, a surge in capital from spot ETFs and aggressive buying by Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies acted as two key engines, driving Ethereum’s price up by more than 2.5 times its previous low. While ETF flows have reversed, DAT companies show no signs of slowing down. Bitmine, the public company with the most extensive ETH holdings, purchased 78,000 ETH on August 28 and another 74,300 on Tuesday. SharpLink Gaming bought 39,000 ETH on the same day, while The Ether Machine accumulated 150,000 ETH on Tuesday. Despite the continued buying from institutional players, the recent four-day outflow from spot ETFs has coincided with a 1.4% drop in the ETH price. This suggests that the ETF outflows weigh heavily on short-term investor sentiment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:34
Stripe’s nieuwe blockchain Tempo richt zich op AI, stablecoins en snelheid
Stripe en Paradigm hebben samen een nieuwe blockchain gelanceerd: Tempo. De focus ligt volledig op stablecoin betalingen, en dat maakt het meteen een opvallende speler in de race om het wereldwijde betalingsverkeer te vernieuwen. Met grote namen als Visa, Deutsche Bank, Shopify en zelfs OpenAI als designpartners, lijkt Tempo een... Het bericht Stripe’s nieuwe blockchain Tempo richt zich op AI, stablecoins en snelheid verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:33
Pepe Dollar Reinvents Memecoins on Ethereum; Why ETH Whales Are Supporting New Meme-Economy on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) whales are famous for identifying ecosystem-defining trends early. In 2017, they backed ICOs. In 2020, they seeded DeFi. In 2021, they fueled NFTs. Now, in 2025, their focus is turning toward Pepe Dollar (PEPD)), a presale token reinventing what memecoins can be on Ethereum. While ETH continues to trend toward a $6,000 target, whales […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 19:32
WLFI Crashes to $0.181562 After 2.9 Billion Tokens Frozen
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is under increased scrutiny after its price slipped to $0.181562, following revelations that the project blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens. It comes against the backdrop of price declines and exchange manipulation accusations, but it is positive as the network makes plans for a USD-secured stablecoin, bridge, and exchange. […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/05 19:30
XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs
The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:29
Cardano’s Fresh Mega Target in Sight as Grayscale ETF Filing Boosts ADA Sentiment
Despite trading in red, the outlook for ADA for September is mainly positive, and one key player predicts a price surge above the $1 price mark.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:27
