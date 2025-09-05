2025-09-07 Sunday

The People's Bank of China and eight other departments jointly issued the "Administrative Measures for Special Preventive Measures against Money Laundering (Draft for Comment)"

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the official website of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, along with eight other departments (including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the State Administration for Market Regulation), jointly issued the "Administrative Measures for Special Preventive Measures against Money Laundering (Draft for Comment)" and are now open for public comment. Feedback is welcome via email, letter, or fax, with the deadline being October 5, 2025. The measures aim to standardize anti-money laundering measures, implement relevant laws, and enhance international assessments.
PANews2025/09/05 19:46
Inflectiv Partners with Walrus to Liberate Trillions in Knowledge for the AI Agent Economy

The post Inflectiv Partners with Walrus to Liberate Trillions in Knowledge for the AI Agent Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, UAE, 3rd September 2025:  Inflectiv, the pioneering knowledge infrastructure platform that structures, tokenizes, and activates data for AI agents and intelligent systems, has partnered with Walrus, the high-performance decentralized data management  platform built on the Sui blockchain. Together with Seal, Mysten Labs’ decentralized secrets management service, this partnership ensures that the vast amounts of data trapped in locked files, siloed data, individual and institutional know-how can finally be unlocked, secured, and activated for AI, businesses, and builders worldwide. In a world where 95% of AI pilot projects fail due to lack of structured context, and 80-90% of enterprise data remains unstructured and inaccessible, Inflectiv’s platform unlocks and structures data, addressing a massive $10 trillion infrastructure gap in the AI economy, projected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. By integrating Walrus, Inflectiv enhances its end-to-end flow from data ingestion and tokenization to distribution, ensuring datasets are not just structured but durably stored and accessible on the Sui blockchain. “Walrus makes data fast, dynamic and verifiable, Seal adds security and access control, and Inflectiv brings liberation and monetization,” said Anis Chohan, Co-Founder of Inflectiv. “We are excited to become part of the Sui technology stack – together, we’re ensuring that knowledge created in the past continues to create value long into the future.” Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive of the Walrus Foundation added “Inflectiv is tackling one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI – the lack of usable, structured data. By combining Inflectiv’s knowledge liberation platform with Walrus’ decentralized data platform, we’re giving developers and enterprises the foundation to build AI systems with real memory, provenance, and trust. This partnership is a perfect example of how the Sui ecosystem enables next-generation AI and Web3 applications.” Walrus is the backbone of the Sui stack, providing  a decentralized platform including data storage, availability, and programmability that gives developers full…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:46
9 Game-Changing Cryptos to Buy in September 2025: Viral Energy and Big ROI on the Horizon

September 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for cryptocurrency investors. With the market continuing to surge, there […] The post 9 Game-Changing Cryptos to Buy in September 2025: Viral Energy and Big ROI on the Horizon appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 19:45
Bitcoin Rally Pushes $HYPER Past $14M

The post Bitcoin Rally Pushes $HYPER Past $14M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor’s Strategy Ready to Join S&P 500: Bitcoin Rally Pushes $HYPER Past $14M Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategy-ready-for-sp-500-rally-pushes-hyper-to-14m/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:45
Energy Bills This Winter Could Be Worse Than Last

The post Energy Bills This Winter Could Be Worse Than Last appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BATH, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 28: Electrical pylons carry electricity cables across fields on February 28, 2023 near Bath, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Getty Images If you thought your utility bills last winter were bad, they could be even worse this coming winter. Electricity costs have risen by an average of 6.5% nationwide since last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. If you live in New York, your rates have risen by 13%, while folks in Louisiana have seen an increase of over 14%. In fact, 13 states across the country have seen electricity rates rise by more than 10% in the last year, and those rates are expected to continue to rise through at least 2026. Last year, the story of skyrocketing energy bills pointed to cold temperatures and rising natural gas prices as the culprit; the story this year is that it won’t have to be as cold for your bills to be as high, because the prices are simply higher this year than last. That also means that another cold winter could bring significant price shocks, exceeding those of last winter. The news is not all bad, according to the EIA we have been able to restore our natural gas storage levels to the five-year average. High natural gas prices last year were driven by cold temperatures depleting our storage levels, and there were concerns we would not be able to restore it for this winter, but with record natural gas production levels, we have. Natural gas provides the fuel that generates 40% of our electricity. If we don’t experience the cold temperatures we had last year, natural gas prices are not expected to return to those levels this winter. With the unpredictable weather patterns that come with climate change, anything is possible…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:44
Can $0.18 hold after a 60% collapse?

The post Can $0.18 hold after a 60% collapse? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary WLFI price prediction indicates that the token is currently trading at around $0.18, representing a decline of more than 60% from its peak of $0.46. $23 million worth of coins are flooding exchanges, according to on-chain flows, indicating waning trust. The crucial support is $0.18; a bounce might push the price up to $0.20–$0.22, but there is a chance of a fall to $0.16–$0.15. The WLFI outlook remains very negative and speculative, with regulatory and whale control issues driving volatility. The Trump-backed coin, World Liberty Financial, is still declining; it is currently trading at about $0.18, down over 60% from its peak of $0.46. Extreme volatility has been driven in recent sessions by heavy selling, huge token transfers to exchanges, and speculative euphoria based on the latest WLFI price prediction analysis. The $0.18 level is currently being challenged as a crucial floor, and markets are intently monitoring whether it stabilizes or breaks lower, despite a 47 million token burn intended to boost sentiment. WLFI price prediction market info WLFI 1d chart, Source: crypto.news As of September 5, 2025, World Liberty Financial’s price forecast shows WLFI trading close to $0.18, representing a roughly 20% decline in only the last day. The coin is currently following a descending channel pattern, indicating bearish dominance after plummeting precipitously from its launch highs. More than $23 million worth of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has been moved to exchanges, according to on-chain data, indicating a decline in holders’ confidence and mounting downward pressure. Upside Outlook WLFI might try a slight recovery toward the $0.20–$0.22 range if $0.18 holds, propelled by speculative buying and short-covering patterns. Although the token burn event can progressively strengthen the sense of scarcity, the overall bearish trend is unlikely to be reversed due to its small magnitude in relation to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:43
First U.S.-Based Dogecoin ETF Could Launch As Early As Next Week, Analyst Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post First U.S.-Based Dogecoin ETF Could Launch As Early As Next Week, Analyst Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Speculation around a possible Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has gained traction, with market analysts giving these funds high odds of launching soon. Just like it did earlier this summer with its Solana staking ETF, REX Shares and Osprey Funds might bring the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE to US investors as soon as next week. All Eyes On Rex’s Dogecoin ETF According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, it may not be long before Americans see the first active memecoin-focused exchange-traded fund. “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas wrote in a Thursday post on X, referencing investment manager REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF would trade under the ticker DOJE. REX noted in the prospectus filing that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes, and uncertainty.” Advertisement &nbsp The prospectus also mentions ETFs tied to Ripple’s XRP, BONK, TRUMP, as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Solana (SOL). “Doge looks like first one to go out, but the [prospectus] also includes on there are Trump, XRP, and Bonk so [possible] those too at some point, we’ll see,” the Bloomberg strategist added. Dogecoin has rocketed over 121% over the last year, data from CoinGecko shows. However, the OG memecoin remains 50% down since reaching its 2024 peak of $0.467, and has slumped 70.4% from its $0.7316 all-time high set in May 2021. REX Is Taking The ‘Regulatory End-Around’ Route In the crypto ETF world, would-be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:42
Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi app beats Uber, Waymo in downloads amid new safety plan

The post Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi app beats Uber, Waymo in downloads amid new safety plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On its first day, Elon Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi application has outpaced ride-hailing competitors Uber and Waymo in downloads on iOS.  According to Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton, the app recorded about 80,000 downloads on Apple devices during its first day of availability. That figure more than doubled Uber’s performance on the same metric and was more than six times higher than the best single-day downloads for Alphabet’s Waymo. Today’s Tesla Robotaxi App downloads outpaced Uber across all rolling 30 day periods by 40% and bested Waymo’s best download day ever by >6x pic.twitter.com/s9s1XTsUu2 — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) September 5, 2025 Tesla stated late Wednesday that the app could now be downloaded on Apple, moving the company’s ride-hailing service away from its limited, invitation-only rollout. The automaker also confirmed that an Android version would be released in the coming weeks. “Robotaxi app now available to all,” Tesla said in a social media post. “Download to join waitlist, expanding access soon.” Winton also said the app broke Tesla’s own daily download record. Tesla makes Robotaxi safety changes amid Austin law requirements  The app’s strong debut comes against the backdrop of Tesla growing its operational footprint. service area in Austin, Texas, to 173 square miles. On the same day as its app announcement, the electric-car manufacturer said it would completely remove safety drivers from Robotaxi. Texas introduced a new law on September 1 that requires a safety driver unless the vehicle qualifies as Level 4 or 5, levels of autonomy that don’t need human monitoring altogether. Tesla’s system has not yet reached those standards. Previously, Tesla placed monitors in the front passenger seat, where they could use control buttons to stop or pull over the vehicle if needed. Under the new policy, monitors will sit in the driver’s seat for trips involving…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:41
WLFI price prediction: Can $0.18 hold after a 60% collapse?

The Trump-backed coin, World Liberty Financial, is still declining; it is currently trading at about $0.18, down over 60% from its peak of $0.46. Extreme volatility has been driven in recent sessions by heavy selling, huge token transfers to exchanges,…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 19:39
Could an XRP ETF Be Next?

The post Could an XRP ETF Be Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is all set to host its Swell 2025 event this November with over 600 attendees and featuring more than 60 speakers. Interestingly, BlackRock is also on the list of speakers, steering the discussion in the crypto community about the potential announcements around an XRP ETF. Let’s discuss. Ripple Swell Confirms BlackRock Joining Event CoinGape recently noted that Brad Garlinghouse, Adena Friedman, and many top executives will join the Ripple Swell 2025. In this, BlackRock’s Digital Asset Director, Maxwell Stein, will also join as a speaker for the event taking place in New York City from November 4-5, 2025. Source: Swell Speaker List Swell’s official agenda reveals that Stein will join Rory Callagy to discuss how the tokenized financial assets are reshaping the capital market. Notably, the agenda does not disclose anything about the XRP ETF discussion, but investors are hoping. Will BlackRock Launch an XRP ETF Next? Due to the high popularity and demand of BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund, investors have been anticipating a potential launch for the XRP one. However, despite the growing institutional demand and recent accomplishments, the firm has unveiled no plans to launch an XRP ETF. Notably, after the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit ends, a launch is expected since the biggest barrier is over. Now the XRP community anticipates potential discussion, if not a launch, during the Ripple Swell 2025 event. However, there’s uncertainty whether that can happen since the BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, says “no plans” and dodged the launch question multiple times. BlackRock immediately calls me out… Says *no* plans at this time to launch spot xrp (or sol) ETF. IMO, this will be looked back on as a mistake. We shall see. via @ForTheWynn_ pic.twitter.com/9nQaA3ZYDO — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 8, 2025 Ripple has also never indicated the possibility of any…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:39
