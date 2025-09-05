Energy Bills This Winter Could Be Worse Than Last

The post Energy Bills This Winter Could Be Worse Than Last appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BATH, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 28: Electrical pylons carry electricity cables across fields on February 28, 2023 near Bath, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Getty Images If you thought your utility bills last winter were bad, they could be even worse this coming winter. Electricity costs have risen by an average of 6.5% nationwide since last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. If you live in New York, your rates have risen by 13%, while folks in Louisiana have seen an increase of over 14%. In fact, 13 states across the country have seen electricity rates rise by more than 10% in the last year, and those rates are expected to continue to rise through at least 2026. Last year, the story of skyrocketing energy bills pointed to cold temperatures and rising natural gas prices as the culprit; the story this year is that it won’t have to be as cold for your bills to be as high, because the prices are simply higher this year than last. That also means that another cold winter could bring significant price shocks, exceeding those of last winter. The news is not all bad, according to the EIA we have been able to restore our natural gas storage levels to the five-year average. High natural gas prices last year were driven by cold temperatures depleting our storage levels, and there were concerns we would not be able to restore it for this winter, but with record natural gas production levels, we have. Natural gas provides the fuel that generates 40% of our electricity. If we don’t experience the cold temperatures we had last year, natural gas prices are not expected to return to those levels this winter. With the unpredictable weather patterns that come with climate change, anything is possible…