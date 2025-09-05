Apple’s India revenue surges to $9 billion, setting new all time high

Apple made almost $9 billion from India in the last fiscal year, setting a new personal record. The money came mostly from iPhones, with MacBooks also pulling in solid numbers. Compared to the $8 billion it made the year before, that's a 13% rise in sales over 12 months, ending in March. That growth hasn't been seen in other countries where Apple sells devices. Most of the world is hitting a slowdown in smartphone demand, but India's still moving. Even though India is just a small part of the company's global business, Apple is betting big on it. They're dumping resources into the region, expecting it to be a major piece of the puzzle going forward. Apple opens more stores and changes its management focus Apple opened two new physical stores this week in Bangalore and Pune, adding to its slow but steady retail build-out. It's not stopping there. There are already plans to open another store in Noida, right outside Delhi, and one more in Mumbai sometime early next year. These are all part of the same strategy, take more control over its product ecosystem and connect directly with local customers. Back in 2023, Apple reorganized how it runs its global sales ops. India got pulled out and became its own region. That move shows how serious they are about making this market a priority. The country has a rising middle class, more people getting into premium phones, and higher income levels than before. According to Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research, iPhones now make up around 7% of all smartphones in India. Apple couldn't set up shop physically for a long time because of strict local sourcing laws. The government used to require companies to make a certain percentage of their goods locally before opening stores. Once that policy…