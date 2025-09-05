2025-09-07 Sunday

India remains solid in first place as USA charges to second in global crypto adoption

The USA has become the second country in terms of crypto adoption globally per the latest Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, which reviewed data from July 2024 to June 2025. The Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report also found that APAC countries led by India, Pakistan and Vietnam have furthered their status as a global […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 19:58
Chinese fintech giant rumored to eye Venom acquisition as blockchain enters policy spotlight

Chinese media outlet Toutiao has reported that a major fintech company is in negotiations to acquire technology from the Abu Dhabi–based Venom Foundation. If confirmed, the deal would mark one of the largest cross-border blockchain technology transfers into the Chinese financial system and would align with Beijing’s call to modernize financial services using artificial intelligence [...] The post Chinese fintech giant rumored to eye Venom acquisition as blockchain enters policy spotlight appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 19:58
Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?

The post Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema The horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites — starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — is new in theaters. How soon will the film become available to stream at home? Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opens on Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary of the movie reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events. ForbesAll ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers “Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.” Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon. Right now, the only place you’ll be able to see The Conjuring: Last Rights is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming?By Tim Lammers When The Conjuring: Last Rites comes to the home entertainment marketplace, the first place it will be available will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Typically, Warner Bros./New Line, the studio behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, has about a month to a six-week window between the time its films open in theaters and the time the film debuts on PVOD. For example, the Warner Bros. horror movie Final Destination Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16 and arrived on PVOD just over a month later on June 17. However, another hit Warner Bros. horror movie, Sinners, opened in theaters on April…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:56
Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025

The post Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Runwago, one of the most promising newcomers in the SportFi landscape, has officially announced the upcoming TGE of its $RUNWAGO token, the core asset of its fully sustainable Run-to-Earn ecosystem. This exciting update was revealed via Runwago’s official X (Twitter) account, sparking strong interest from fitness enthusiasts and crypto investors worldwide. Runwago Disclosed Its TGE Happening on September 18, 2025 Runwago, the first 100% sustainable Run-to-Earn application designed for the global running community, is preparing for a significant milestone with its upcoming TGE launch on September 18, 2025.  After extensive development and testing, including collaboration with top-tier partners such as GARMIN and Moon5 Labs, the Runwago team is ready to introduce a product that merges blockchain, behavioral psychology, and fitness into a fully operational mobile app, already available on both the App Store and Google Play. Unlike earlier Web3 fitness platforms such as Stepn or Step App, which captured billion-dollar valuations despite ultimately unsustainable models, Runwago enters the scene with a fundamentally different, revenue-backed approach. Launching at an initial market cap of just $351,000 across multiple centralized exchanges (CEXes), the $RUNWAGO token offers early participants rare upside potential. The tokenomics were deliberately crafted during the previous bear market, ensuring a strong and resilient economic foundation from day one. When contrasted with the market peaks achieved by similar Run-to-Earn predecessors, this lean launch valuation sets the stage for $RUNWAGO to become one of the most promising entries in the industry. A 100% Sustainable Run-to-Earn Model That Rewards Real Effort At the core of Runwago’s innovation lies a powerful yet intuitive Run-to-Earn mechanic designed to reward real-world effort while ensuring long-term ecosystem sustainability. Unlike speculative GameFi models of the past, Runwago’s approach is grounded in behavior-based economics, token efficiency, and real user performance. The model is elegantly simple: Participants select fitness challenges…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:53
Thumzup Unveils Massive Acquisition Of 3,500 Rigs

The post Thumzup Unveils Massive Acquisition Of 3,500 Rigs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Miners: Thumzup Unveils Massive Acquisition Of 3,500 Rigs Skip to content Home Crypto News Dogecoin Miners: Thumzup Unveils Massive Acquisition of 3,500 Rigs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thumzup-dogecoin-miners-acquisition/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:52
Massive ROI and Viral Energy Ahead

The post Massive ROI and Viral Energy Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top 9 cryptos to buy in September 2025, including Arctic Pablo Coin, GOHOME, Keyboard Cat, and more. September 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for cryptocurrency investors. With the market continuing to surge, there are numerous opportunities for significant returns. If you are looking to capitalize on the next big thing in crypto, this article will walk you through the best cryptos to buy in September 2025. Among them are meme coins, utility tokens, and high-potential projects that could deliver massive ROI and viral energy in the months ahead. Featured in this list are Arctic Pablo Coin, GOHOME, Keyboard Cat, Tutorial, Fwog, Daddy Tate, Simon’s Cat, Degen, and Pudgy Penguins. Each of these coins has been handpicked due to its growing community, unique use cases, and the buzz it is generating in the crypto space. Let’s dive into each one and explore why they made it to this list of the best cryptos to buy in September 2025. Arctic Pablo Coin: A Journey to Prosperity Arctic Pablo Coin is one of the best cryptos to buy in September 2025, and it’s easy to see why. Arctic Pablo is a meme coin unlike any other. Built around a mystical narrative, this coin combines adventure with the promise of massive ROI. With a presale that’s already raised over $3.7 million, Arctic Pablo’s journey across the icy terrain is as thrilling as it is lucrative. Pablo, the intrepid explorer, travels to hidden, mythic locations, unlocking opportunities and adventures for all those who join him. As each location is unlocked, new coins are minted, and the price rises, creating a sense of urgency for early investors. With a 300% bonus on every purchase using the code BAGS300, those who jump in now stand to make substantial gains.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:50
Solana ETF Buzz Builds — SHIB and ARB Added to Analyst Rotation Lists

XRP is tipped for 100x ROI, while MAGACOIN FINANCE and TRX gain early investor focus. Discover why analysts see these cryptos as top opportunities ahead of the 2025 bull run.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 19:50
Investors Call Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) the Best Crypto Presale of 2025 After Raising $2M in Stage 2

Investors are calling Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) the best crypto presale to buy right now after raising $2M in Stage 2. Discover why this presale cryptocurrency is attracting attention in 2025.
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 19:49
Apple’s India revenue surges to $9 billion, setting new all time high

The post Apple’s India revenue surges to $9 billion, setting new all time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple made almost $9 billion from India in the last fiscal year, setting a new personal record. The money came mostly from iPhones, with MacBooks also pulling in solid numbers. Compared to the $8 billion it made the year before, that’s a 13% rise in sales over 12 months, ending in March. That growth hasn’t been seen in other countries where Apple sells devices. Most of the world is hitting a slowdown in smartphone demand, but India’s still moving. Even though India is just a small part of the company’s global business, Apple is betting big on it. They’re dumping resources into the region, expecting it to be a major piece of the puzzle going forward. Apple opens more stores and changes its management focus Apple opened two new physical stores this week in Bangalore and Pune, adding to its slow but steady retail build-out. It’s not stopping there. There are already plans to open another store in Noida, right outside Delhi, and one more in Mumbai sometime early next year. These are all part of the same strategy, take more control over its product ecosystem and connect directly with local customers. Back in 2023, Apple reorganized how it runs its global sales ops. India got pulled out and became its own region. That move shows how serious they are about making this market a priority. The country has a rising middle class, more people getting into premium phones, and higher income levels than before. According to Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research, iPhones now make up around 7% of all smartphones in India. Apple couldn’t set up shop physically for a long time because of strict local sourcing laws. The government used to require companies to make a certain percentage of their goods locally before opening stores. Once that policy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:47
Stablecoin, shake-up in B2B payments: Fireblocks launches the global network

According to Fortune, Fireblocks would have already recorded a record of $212 billion in stablecoin transactions in July 2025.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 19:47
