Ju.com to Host Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit on September 20, Pioneering New Era of Financial Innovation

The post Ju.com to Host Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit on September 20, Pioneering New Era of Financial Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, September 2025 – Leading global digital asset trading platform Ju.com (formerly JuCoin) today officially announced it will host the “Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit” on September 20 in Hong Kong. The summit, themed “New Liquidity, New Ecosystem, New Hong Kong,” will bring together global fintech leaders, regulatory representatives, investment institutions, and RWA (Real World Assets) innovators to explore how digital technologies can reshape traditional financial market structures. Innovative Solutions to Hong Kong Stock Market Liquidity Challenges The Hong Kong stock market has long faced structural challenges with insufficient liquidity. Data shows that daily Hong Kong stock trading volumes have declined over 40% from historical peaks, with many fundamentally sound companies remaining chronically undervalued. Against the backdrop of global monetary policy turning accommodative, Hong Kong stocks present obvious valuation trough characteristics, providing investors with rare opportunity windows. Ju.com, partnering with global RWA broker xBrokers, has proposed breakthrough solutions. Through its innovative US-Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone, the platform adopts a “1:1 Real Custody Holdings” model, ensuring investors purchase genuine stock assets with holdings directly registered under user names. This level of transparency is exceptionally rare in digital asset markets, providing investors with protection equivalent to traditional brokers. Summit Agenda Focuses on Cutting-Edge Topics The summit will deeply explore multiple key topics, including RWA asset digitization, Hong Kong stock liquidity mining, compliance structure design, and other cutting-edge subjects, exploring new pathways for deep integration between digital economy and traditional finance. The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, technology demonstrations, and other segments, expecting participation from over 150 industry experts from 30+ countries and regions. Attendees will include partners from renowned investment institutions, CEOs of Hong Kong-listed companies, regulatory policymakers, blockchain technology experts, and Web3 entrepreneurs. Ju.com stated that choosing to host this summit in Hong Kong reflects…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:07
Monero '51% Attackers' Qubic Release AI Model—But It Can't Do Basic Math Yet

Qubic attempted a 51% attack on Monero while training its AI model AIGarth. It's now posting on social media—and the public isn’t impressed.
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:05
Cardano Price Stays Below $0.85 But Traders Expect Remittix To Surge From $0.10 To $3 Before Winter

The post Cardano Price Stays Below $0.85 But Traders Expect Remittix To Surge From $0.10 To $3 Before Winter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano(ADA) has not been able to breach higher in recent weeks, its price remaining below $0.85 after repeated attempts at rallying. Traders are hesitant as ADA consolidates, waiting for better impulses before making larger moves. Meanwhile, as Cardano falters, an alternative token called Remittix is making waves, with forecasters indicating the token will spike from $0.10 to $3 by the end of winter. Cardano Price Flounders Cardano is still one of the most well-known blockchains out there, lauded for its scholarly style and thoroughly researched upgrades. However, its price has not managed to break free from a narrow range. All attempts at rallying above the $0.85 line have been greeted by selling pressure, indicating traders aren’t quite sure yet that the market is due for a complete breakout. Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView Whereas long-term holders argue that Cardano still has robust fundamentals, short-term traders are becoming impatient. Competing projects have been moving faster with ecosystem development, leaving ADA in a holding pattern. Without a strong catalyst, Cardano’s next move may continue to lag behind the broader market. The Rise of Remittix While Cardano holds steady, Remittix (RTX) is attracting attention with a very different story. The PayFi project is designed to make crypto-to-FIAT transfers seamless, offering instant payments without banks, KYC delays, or conversion issues. With support for more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 FIAT currencies, it provides a solution for everyday users in need of fast, low-cost transfers. The momentum is strong anyway. Remittix has garnered more than $23 million in prelaunch capital, demonstrating that investor enthusiasm is genuine. Security issues have been tackled through a complete audit by CertiK, and the future mobile wallet, also targeting September 2025 for launch, will enable the ability to convert crypto directly to FIAT payouts in mere seconds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:05
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
DOGE ETF may go live next week as REX Shares takes shortcut

The post DOGE ETF may go live next week as REX Shares takes shortcut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Dogecoin ETF may soon make its debut faster than expected. REX Shares is bypassing traditional delays by using a lesser-used regulatory structure, giving it a possible first-mover advantage. Summary REX Shares has filed for the $DOJE Dogecoin ETF using the 1940 Act structure, allowing for a potential launch as early as next week. REX’s 1940 Act structure route bypasses the usual 19b-4 process, giving it a potential first-mover edge in the memecoin ETF market. The prospectus also mentions other possible ETFs tied to Trump, XRP, and BONK, signaling broader memecoin ambitions. Unlike $DOJE, other DOGE ETF proposals from Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise remain delayed, awaiting SEC approval. ETF issuer REX Shares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, has filed for the REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF, with ticker $DOJE, which aims to offer direct exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE). According to the team’s official announcement, the fund will track DOGE’s performance through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary. If approved, it could become the first DOGE ETF to hit the market possibly by next week. In its prospectus, REX acknowledged that Dogecoin is highly volatile, warning that DOGE is “subject to unique and substantial risks,” including sharp price swings and market uncertainty. However, the move to get $DOJE to market first reflects a bold strategic bet on memecoin demand and ETF investor interest. Reacting to the news, Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said the approval for the filing may be imminent. “Looks like REX is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK… Doge looks like the first one to go out,” he wrote. He noted that the prospectus also includes references to additional memecoin-themed ETFs, specifically XRP, TRUMP, and BONK, suggesting that REX may roll out multiple products targeting speculative retail demand in the coming months. This strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:04
Why Investors Are Rushing to Stake Ethereum?

The post Why Investors Are Rushing to Stake Ethereum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After more than a month of a strong rise in the ETH unstaking queue, a reversal occurred in September 2025. The Entry Queue has surpassed the Exit Queue, signaling continued strong confidence in the Ethereum ecosystem. This shift reinforces demand for ETH staking at a time when the altcoin shows signs of outperforming Bitcoin. Nearly 960,000 ETH in the Entry Queue According to Validator Queue data, the Entry Queue currently holds 959,717 ETH and has an estimated wait time of 16 days. In contrast, the Exit Queue holds only 821,293 ETH and has a wait time of 14 days. Sponsored Sponsored Ethereum’s staking queue represents the process where anyone wishing to become a validator must wait for their turn after locking up ETH. Validator Queue. Source: Validator Queue Previously, BeInCrypto warned about rising ETH in the unstaking queue. However, the chart shows a decline in September. Meanwhile, the volume of ETH waiting to be staked has grown more quickly. This reversal eases earlier concerns that ETH’s price might face selling pressure from the growing unstaking volume. Instead, fresh capital flowing into staking indicates that the community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s long-term outlook. “Honestly, this is pretty striking, because we haven’t seen queues of this size since 2023 when the Shanghai upgrade enabled withdrawals. And now in 2025, the entry queue has once again surged to record numbers,” Everstake.eth said. OnchainLens observed a notable example: A wallet from Ethereum’s ICO era staked 150,000 ETH, worth $656 million, after eight years of inactivity. In contrast, long-dormant Bitcoin whale wallets have recently become active, with one 13-year-old wallet transferring 80,000 BTC, valued at over $9 billion, to sell. Meanwhile, Ethereum wallets are increasingly moving towards staking, which highlights a clear difference between the two leading cryptocurrencies. CryptoQuant data shows a strong upward trend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:01
Why does PayPal bet on Kite AI as payment layer 1 instead of reinventing the wheel?

Author: Haotian The Crypto + AI track hasn’t seen such exciting news for a long time: @GoKiteAI has received funding from global payment giant @PayPal Ventures and top VC @generalcatalyst The $18MA round of financing. Many people are confused and have been flooding the internet with questions, but most are still skeptical. Let me break it down: 1) Why does PayPal bet on KiteAI as the payment layer 1? Stripe previously announced its direct entry into the Layer 1 space, Tempo. Circle, after years of developing USDC, is planning its Layer 1, Arc. Now, PayPal has also entered the fray through its investment in Kite AI. The underlying logic can be summed up in one sentence: a battle for control of the next-generation payment infrastructure. Essentially, this exposes the "pipeline crisis" anxiety of these traditional payment giants. Their original business model was to earn the difference in transaction fees and interest on deposited funds. When a new cross-border species like stablecoins becomes popular, they must cater to the new trend and build a suitable payment system. The only difference is that Stripe and Circle chose to reinvent the wheel, while PayPal bet on KiteAI. 2) Why did PayPal enter the AI+ payment market? PayPal isn't solely focused on micropayments; instead, through KiteAI, it's integrating AI agents into new scenarios. This is because the pain points of micropayments aren't technically driven; traditional mobile payments are sufficient to support high-frequency microtransactions. However, if AI agents are to automate user payment needs, the logic is significantly different. An AI agent might call dozens of APIs per second, each of which incurs a fee. This will inevitably lead to a 24/7, fully automated micropayment network based on logic rather than emotion. Traditional payment giants understand this: when AI agents begin conducting autonomous transactions on a large scale, existing payment systems simply cannot sustain them. Think about it, a shopping agent has to complete price comparison, inventory confirmation, order payment in milliseconds. Each link involves micropayment and trust verification. How can the current centralized clearing system of Visa and Mastercard cope with it? Therefore, PayPal's bet on KiteAI is actually a double bet: it wants the next-generation Crypto payment infrastructure, and it wants the trillion-dollar new market of the AI Agent economy. 3) Why is it necessary to develop an AI layer 1? What are the advantages of KiteAI? While current public chain fee models are designed for high-value transactions, AI Agent microtransactions completely change the rules, generating a continuous, high-frequency, low-value transaction stream. Dozens of API calls can occur per second, hundreds of decisions can be made per minute, and tens of thousands of microtransactions can easily occur per day. This creates a vicious cycle: if the transaction value doesn’t cover the handling fee costs, the AI Agent economy concept won’t work. Even the cheapest layer 2 can easily paralyze the network when handling the concurrent micro-transactions of a large army of AI agents. In response to this, KiteAI has anchored the three major directions of identity, wallet, and rules in the AI Agent track, mainly to achieve AI Agents that are both autonomous and controllable. For example, if an AI Agent wants to perform a procurement task, its "Agent Passport" will limit the procurement scope and budget, while the "Wallet System" will support native batch micropayments, and the "Rule Engine" will support abnormal risk control detection and real-time interception. To put it simply, it redefines the infrastructure standards for AI agents. However, components alone are not enough; a consensus mechanism specifically adapted for AI is also needed: KiteAI's solution is to use a state channel system + PoAI consensus. On the one hand, massive micro-transactions are packaged and processed off-chain, and only settled on-chain at key nodes, which ensures efficiency and maintains decentralization; on the other hand, an economic incentive mechanism is built into the protocol layer. Whoever's data improves the model effect and whose service completes the task will be rewarded. 4) Why is Wall Street willing to invest in KiteAI? In fact, KiteAI's team configuration is very much in line with PayPal's appetite. Wall Street invests more in team configuration: @ChiZhangData, a Berkeley AI PhD, leads product development at Databricks. @scottshicsEinstein works on AI infrastructure and built a security analytics platform from scratch at Uber. Furthermore, key individuals from NASDAQ, PayPal, Ripple, and OpenAI can be found among the angel investor community. These individuals aren't pure crypto-native idealists; they're practical individuals who truly understand enterprise needs, compliance, and how to commercialize technology. In the current narrative window of targeting Wall Street, this setup is practically tailor-made for telling Wall Street stories. Think about it, General Catalyst, a top VC with $33 billion under management, invested in two rounds in a row because it was attracted by KiteAI's rare combination of "understanding both AI and payments."
PANews2025/09/05 20:00
Did Ethereum Price Rally Too Fast? Experienced Traders Turn To This New Altcoin As The Next Big Thing In Crypto

Ethereum’s price rally has sparked debate, with some traders warning it may have run too hot too quickly. While ETH still dominates as the leading smart contract platform, many experienced investors are shifting focus to Rollblock, a live iGaming ecosystem with real revenue powering its tokenomics. With $11.5 million already raised in presale and a [...] The post Did Ethereum Price Rally Too Fast? Experienced Traders Turn To This New Altcoin As The Next Big Thing In Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 20:00
Secret Talks Hint At Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETFs Closer Than Ever

The race to standardize how US exchanges list spot crypto ETFs appears to be entering its endgame, with quiet but coordinated rule-filing tweaks that could unlock single-asset products beyond bitcoin and ether—most notably XRP and Dogecoin. On X, chairman and president of The ETF Store Nate Geraci captured the mood among issuers and exchanges: “Major […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 20:00
Cardano Price Could Drop Below $0.50 This Quarter As Analysts Predict A New Altcoin Could Surge 5,000%

Cardano risks dropping below $0.50 amid weak volume, while Rollblock surges with $11.5M raised, $15M wagers, and analysts eyeing up to 5,000% gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 20:00
