Commerzbank: Digital currency is unlikely to replace gold, as the latter is "non-political"
PANews reported on September 5th that Thu Lan Nguyen, Head of FX and Commodities Research at Commerzbank, noted that the World Gold Council has proposed a new initiative to modernize the gold market, including the introduction of a digital form of gold. This initiative may be motivated by concerns that stablecoins and/or central bank digital currencies could become alternative investments to gold. However, in our view, these concerns are unfounded. Both stablecoins and central bank digital currencies are pegged to fiat currencies—stablecoins are backed by the US dollar, while central bank digital currencies are directly issued by central banks, effectively functioning like cash. Gold, on the other hand, is apolitical, meaning it is not issued by any central bank or other political institution. The total amount of gold is primarily determined by mine supply, which fluctuates slowly. For investors investing in gold to hedge against political risk, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of fiat currency transfers may not be a primary concern.
PANews
2025/09/05 20:15
Deutsche Bank Warns of Potential Distortion in U.S. Employment Data
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/deutsche-bank-job-data-warning/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 20:14
Crypto: French Justice Dismantles Network Linked to a Swiss Kidnapping
Crypto crime cases related to digital assets are taking an increasingly worrying turn in Europe. In France, a new kidnapping involving a young Swiss person has just been foiled, recalling previous waves of attacks that had sown panic in the Web3 ecosystem. Seven suspects have been arrested, but many grey areas remain. L’article Crypto: French Justice Dismantles Network Linked to a Swiss Kidnapping est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 20:14
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Qualifies For S&P 500, May Spark $16 Billion Inflows: Bloomberg
The first Dogecoin ETF could debut as early as next week, said Bloomberg analysts, adding that the possible launch comes with a new altcoin season [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/05 20:13
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
PANews
2025/09/05 20:13
Tesla Board Proposes $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk If Ambitious Goals Are Met
The post Tesla Board Proposes $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk If Ambitious Goals Are Met appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tesla outlined a new compensation package for its CEO, Elon Musk, on Friday, which could be worth around $1 trillion if the company meets certain ambitious goals over the next decade, in a move that comes a month after the company’s board approved a stock award for him worth around $29 billion. The pay package sets Musk an ambitious goal of raising Tesla’s market cap to $8.5 trillion by 2035. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts In the filing, the company notes that it “does not currently have a long-term CEO performance award in place to retain and incentivize Elon to focus his energies on Tesla,” and it was “time to change that.” To receive his full compensation reward, Musk will need to meet the ambitious goal of raising Tesla’s market cap from around $1 trillion at present to $8.5 trillion within a ten-year period. Musk has not yet publicly commented on the matter. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/05/tesla-proposes-compensation-plan-for-musk-that-could-be-worth-as-much-as-1-trillion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:11
Hyperliquid Foundation Announces Major Spot Trading Optimizations
The post Hyperliquid Foundation Announces Major Spot Trading Optimizations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid Foundation reduces spot trading fees, launching USDH stablecoin. Spot-spot fee reduction to boost liquidity. Validator vote to release USDH code. The Hyperliquid Foundation announced a network update to enhance spot trading, reducing taker fee rates by 80% and releasing USDH’s trading pair code through validator voting. These changes aim to increase liquidity and reduce costs, potentially boosting Hyperliquid’s trading volume and setting new precedents in decentralized finance compliance and accessibility. Market Eyes USDH Launch Amidst Expected Liquidity Surge Market and industry responses have acknowledged the anticipated shifts in trading volumes. Industry observers watch closely as the validator vote approaches, noting the outcome could strengthen Hyperliquid’s trading infrastructure. Statements from prominent figures remain limited, as discussed mainly in developer platforms. CoinMarketCap data reveals Hyperliquid’s current trading status. As of the last update, HYPE trades at $46.74 with a market cap of approximately $15.61 billion. It reported a 24-hour trading volume of $197.69 million, reflecting a 7.64% decrease. Over the past 90 days, prices have surged 37.50%, showcasing its market resilience. “The reduction in taker fees by 80% is expected to significantly enhance trading on our platform, driving liquidity and user engagement.” — Hyperliquid Foundation, Official Statement Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? Hyperliquid’s forthcoming permissionless asset deployment echoes strategies from DeFi giants like SushiSwap, which broadened token access and liquidity in 2021. Coincu research analysis suggests potential liquidity expansion and regulatory interest following the update. The significant fee reduction could drive increased trading volume while attracting more compliance-focused investments. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-spot-trading-optimization/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:10
Cryptocurrency Tokens Create New Risks
The post Cryptocurrency Tokens Create New Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent report from Tristero Research suggests that tokenization in the financial world is contributing to a new liquidity conundrum. This intriguing phenomenon is largely emerging due to the transformation of traditionally slow-trade assets, such as real estate and commodities, into tokens capable of 24/7 trade via Blockchain. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Tokens Create New Risks Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-tokens-create-new-risks
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:09
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 5
Can growth of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $115,000 mark?
BTC
$111,220.51
+0.45%
Coinstats
2025/09/05 20:09
Dogecoin’s accumulation cylinder set to go parabolic with $3.5 next
The post Dogecoin’s accumulation cylinder set to go parabolic with $3.5 next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing signs of preparing for its next parabolic rally, with technical indicators suggesting a potential surge that could target $3.50. According to analysis by TradingShot, this outlook is based on the fact that for nearly a year, Dogecoin has been supported by its monthly 50-day moving average (MA), a critical level that has historically marked the start of its major bull runs. In a September 4 TradingView post, the outlook pointed to a familiar “accumulation cylinder” structure forming once again, a pattern that has consistently signaled the transition from bear cycle bottoms into explosive bull cycle advances. DOGE price analysis chart. Source: TradingView Previous cycles have followed a similar path where, once the MA50 take-off was established, DOGE entered a parabolic rally phase, each time reaching at least the 1.618 Fibonacci extension from its previous all-time high. Based on this repeating setup, the analyst now views $1 as a realistic minimum target for the current cycle. However, if momentum extends beyond the historical average, the Fibonacci projection places Dogecoin’s over-extension level near $3.50. This level aligns with the same structural rally points seen in past cycles, where the cryptocurrency exceeded conservative targets before ultimately topping out. If DOGE were to trade at $3.50, the token would command a market cap of around $543 billion, making it the second-ranked cryptocurrency, provided Ethereum (ETH) records minimal growth over the same period. DOGE’s potential ETF roll out Notably, market attention has increasingly shifted to Dogecoin as the meme cryptocurrency edges closer to the possible rollout of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is expected to drive institutional capital into the asset. In the latest development, REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, paving the way for the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:08
