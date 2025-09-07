2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Solana Price And Pi Network Show Trading Volume Dips As Investors Back Layer Brett For 70x Gains In 2025

Solana Price And Pi Network Show Trading Volume Dips As Investors Back Layer Brett For 70x Gains In 2025

The post Solana Price And Pi Network Show Trading Volume Dips As Investors Back Layer Brett For 70x Gains In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While SOL and PI trading volumes dip, a new challenger is captivating the crypto world: Layer Brett. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 solution that has already blown past $1.8 million in its presale. Analysts are whispering about 70x gains by 2025. Could this be the next big crypto to truly shake things up, offering genuine utility where many meme tokens just offer hype? Layer Brett is the best-looking crypto for the future Forget the struggles that some significant cap altcoins, like SOL and PI, face. Layer Brett offers something genuinely different. We’re talking about lightning-fast transactions, often clocked at 10,000 TPS, with gas fees that drop to an almost unbelievable $0.0001. That kind of performance is a game-changer.  For those weary of high Ethereum gas fees or the congestion seen on other chains, this Layer 2 blockchain is an absolute breath of fresh air. It’s also offering a mind-boggling 917% APY on staking. No wonder investors are flocking to this best crypto presale. Layer Brett is a next-generation memecoin, yes, but one fused with real blockchain utility, built directly on Ethereum’s Layer 2. Picture the vibrant energy of meme culture meeting the serious power of scalability. It’s Brett, but evolved, escaping the limitations of its original Base chain. This project aims to disrupt the entire meme token landscape. The magic happens through its Layer 2 architecture, which allows Layer Brett to process activity off-chain while still drawing on Ethereum’s rock-solid security. This means transactions are nearly instantaneous and incredibly inexpensive. Users can jump in, buy, and stake $LBRETT in mere seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.  Plus, those early staking rewards? They are amplified due to the lower operating costs that this efficient Layer 2 crypto provides. It’s a sweet…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
Solana
SOL$203.88+0.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$870.85+1.45%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:25
Podijeli
Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

The post Santiment’s Take on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analytics platform Santiment said on Friday that several well-known assets captured the most attention in online discussions this week, with BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT and EGLD leading the list. According to Santiment, BTC dominated conversation as users debated its role as “digital gold,” its long-term investment appeal and the significance of growing government and institutional involvement. The firm noted that the discussion also emphasized self-custody and the use of nodes as a way to secure the network. ETH also featured prominently. Santiment observed that ETH was frequently referenced in promotional materials for short-lived tokens marketed as easily transferable and spendable, suggesting ether continues to play a role in how new products are presented to crypto audiences. DOGE’s surge in attention came from two developments, Santiment said. Rex-Osprey is preparing to launch what would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin exchange-traded fund, while Trump-backed Thumzup announced an expansion of its mining operations with the purchase of 3,500 rigs. Tether drew interest over its strategy to invest more heavily in the entire gold supply chain, Santiment reported. The firm said Tether executives described the metal as “natural bitcoin,” underscoring how the stablecoin issuer is broadening its portfolio beyond digital assets. Finally, Santiment said discussion around MultiversX centered on concerns about dilution from an increase in EGLD supply. Users expressed worries about projects leaving for other chains such as Sui, though some noted ongoing work on services like xPortal and xMoney. Founded in 2016, Santiment tracks market, sentiment and on-chain data across thousands of crypto assets. Its weekly roundups highlight which projects are generating the most discussion among traders and investors. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/06/santiment-highlights-five-of-this-week-s-top-trending-coins-btc-eth-doge-usdt-egld
Union
U$0.01108+11.91%
MULTIVERSX
EGLD$13.75+0.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.478+2.10%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:20
Podijeli
WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags

WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags

The post WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked crypto project that has been in the spotlight since launch, is now accused of locking investors out of their holdings. A Croatian developer with deep roots in the Ethereum ecosystem says the platform refused to release his tokens, citing compliance red flags. The dispute surfaced when Bruno Skvorc, founder of the NFT infrastructure startup RMRK and an early contributor to Ethereum 2.0, revealed that his wallet had been blocked from withdrawals. According to him, the project’s compliance department branded his address as too risky to receive tokens, even though the same address was accepted when funds were originally deposited. Skvorc shared screenshots showing WLFI’s compliance team denying his request for tokens. He described the situation as one where investors are powerless against an organization backed by political influence, calling it “a mafia-style model” where complaints go nowhere. He also claimed at least five other investors were facing identical restrictions. The Role of Compliance Tools Onchain researchers quickly weighed in, pointing to flaws in the automated screening systems used by many crypto projects. Blockchain analyst ZachXBT noted that these tools often assign a “high risk” label to wallets for tenuous reasons, such as interacting with DeFi apps or passing funds through exchanges later targeted by regulators. In Skvorc’s case, the system flagged activity linked to Tornado Cash, indirect ties to Russian-sanctioned platforms like Garantex and Netex24, and use of a service dashboard that has since been blacklisted. While none of these were direct violations, they were enough for WLFI to freeze his allocation indefinitely. A Broader Pattern of Tension This is not the first time WLFI has drawn attention. The token recently made headlines for extreme price volatility, with large holders losing millions during a 40% drop despite the project burning 47 million tokens to…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.478+2.10%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2402+27.02%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08839-7.42%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:16
Podijeli
Worldcoin Price Today: WLD Holds $0.90 as Buyers Target $1.15 Breakout

Worldcoin Price Today: WLD Holds $0.90 as Buyers Target $1.15 Breakout

Worldcoin is holding firm above the $0.90 level, with market signals suggesting that buyers are preparing for a bigger move. The coin has shown resilience despite recent dips, fueling speculation that momentum could push prices toward higher resistance zones.
Worldcoin
WLD$1.022+13.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+2.33%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584-0.11%
Podijeli
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 05:15
Podijeli
Kaia Taps Crypto.com Onchain to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption with $USDT Integration

Kaia Taps Crypto.com Onchain to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption with $USDT Integration

Kaia joins Crypto.com Onchain Wallet to integrate $USDT to offer seamless stablecoin access, crypto trading, and rewards through a limited campaign.
Kaia
KAIA$0.14825+2.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.05%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02605-1.10%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 05:15
Podijeli
Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers

Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers

The post Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Publicly listed companies have collectively amassed over one million Bitcoins, marking a noteworthy milestone in institutional adoption of the digital currency. This accumulation represents nearly 5% of Bitcoin‘s total cap of 21 million, demonstrating a growing confidence in cryptocurrency as a viable asset. Continue Reading:Public Companies Embrace Bitcoin in Record Numbers Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/public-companies-embrace-bitcoin-in-record-numbers
Capverse
CAP$0.13759+18.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06523-0.36%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:14
Podijeli
Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: “Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero”

Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: “Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero”

The post Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: “Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, shared his views on the future of Bitcoin (BTC) and the general markets in an interview. McGlone described Bitcoin’s rise to $100,000 as the “peak of the bubble,” suggesting the price could drop to $10,000. He explained this potential decline as being due to Bitcoin becoming a risky asset and its high correlation with the S&P 500. McGlone argued that this correlation is at an all-time high and that the US stock market must remain elevated for Bitcoin to continue its rise. He noted that another risk factor is that there are currently more than 21 million different cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency market, compared to just one, Bitcoin, in 2009. McGlone predicts that gold prices will continue to outperform most risk-on assets. McGlone, who sees a decline in the US stock market as the main catalyst for the gold price rally, sees gold heading towards $4,000. He argues that the final quarter of 2025 “will not be good for stocks, risk assets, and Bitcoin.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/controversial-claim-from-bloomberg-senior-analyst-bitcoin-price-could-lose-one-zero/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.5+0.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-12.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101-0.55%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:11
Podijeli
Senate market structure bill draft proposes SEC–CFTC joint committee to end crypto turf wars

Senate market structure bill draft proposes SEC–CFTC joint committee to end crypto turf wars

The bill's latest draft also addresses the regulatory treatment of airdrops, protections for developers, a DePIN carve-out, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101-0.55%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:06
Podijeli
Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts

Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts

Publicly traded companies have amassed over 1 million Bitcoin. Strategy leads institutional Bitcoin holders with 636,505 BTC. Continue Reading:Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts The post Public Companies Amass Over One Million BTC, Captivating Crypto Enthusiasts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.5+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06523-0.36%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 05:05
Podijeli
How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill

How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill

The post How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Bobby Shell, Board of Directors & VP of Marketing at Voltage. AI is no longer just assisting humans—it’s making decisions, managing resources, and even spending money. But without instant, programmable payment rails, this new digital workforce is running on outdated infrastructure. Today’s AI systems are evolving into autonomous agents capable of handling complex workflows independently. These agents plan, interpret, decide, and execute operations, and increasingly are being trusted and empowered to make financial decisions too. But for these AI systems to truly scale and thrive, they need access to digital money that is immediate, scalable, and secure: Bitcoin. Here is why the correct infrastructure stack matters, how it is already taking shape, and why market leaders should act now to position their organizations for the future of money. Legacy Networks Are Building. Is It Scalable? Today’s financial infrastructure is built on closed systems: centralized platforms like Visa and Mastercard dominate payment processing, gatekeeping access to their tools and protocols. While Visa experiments with AI-powered payment orchestration and Mastercard develops dynamic transaction frameworks, these solutions are designed for incumbents, not innovators. They’re siloed, slow to adapt, and exclude those who rely on decentralized assets like Bitcoin. These systems will never serve the edges of innovation—where creators, startups, and AI-native businesses are building the future—or those who measure value in Bitcoin’s sound money. This is where open rails emerge as the disruptive alternative. There are a few steps to an AI-ready payment stack: It begins with stablecoins, the predictable, permissionless currency for digital work, enabling global teams and AI agents to transact seamlessly, whether splitting revenue between algorithms or paying content creators across borders. Next comes Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, the backbone of this stack. Lightning operates beyond the constraints of Visa/Mastercard, offering instant…
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1179+1.55%
READY
READY$0.003365-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.05%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:03
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token