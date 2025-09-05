2025-09-07 Sunday

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

PANews reported on September 5th that Yunfeng Financial Group (376.HK) announced the appointment of Liang Xinjun as an independent non-executive director, effective September 5, 2025. Liang Xinjun, currently the Chairman and CEO of Xin Family Office, was a co-founder of Fosun Group and has investment experience in Web3, artificial intelligence, and other fields.
PANews2025/09/05 20:23
SOL Just Followed the Roadmap Perfectly – Pump Ahead?

Solana bounces from $202 demand zone, retests $205 resistance; analysts and institutions weigh in on next move.
CryptoPotato2025/09/05 20:22
WLFI Token Faces Volatility Following Justin Sun's $9M Token Freeze

Key HighlightsJustin Sun's $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token FreezeSEC Investigates Justin Sun Amidst WLFI Token FreezeWLFI Token Faces Market Volatility Following Token FreezeIntroductionIn a recent development within the cryptocurrency sector, Justin Sun, founder of TRON and a significant investor in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has found himself at the center of a controversy. Following a $9 million transfer of WLFI tokens, his Ethereum wallet was blacklisted, leading to a freeze of approximately $107 million worth of tokens. The Blacklisting IncidentAccording to blockchain data, Justin Sun's Ethereum address, holding 595 million unlocked WLFI tokens, was blacklisted by the World Liberty Financial platform. This action followed several outbound transactions from Sun's address, including one worth $9 million. Sun contends that these transactions were merely test deposits and did not involve any buying or selling activities that could impact the market.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sun stated:”The address only conducted a few generic exchange deposit tests, with very low amounts, and then created address dispersion, without involving any buying or selling, which could not possibly have any impact on the market.”Despite his claims, the WLFI team proceeded with the blacklisting, leading to a significant portion of Sun's holdings being frozen.Market Reactions and SpeculationsThe blacklisting has had a notable impact on the WLFI token's market performance. Since the incident, the token's value has experienced a decline, raising concerns among investors about the project's stability and governance practices.Analysts have speculated that the price drop may be attributed to a combination of factors, including the blacklisting incident and broader market conditions. However, some believe that the move was necessary to maintain the integrity of the project and prevent potential market manipulation by large stakeholders.Justin Sun's ResponseIn response to the blacklisting, Justin Sun has publicly appealed to the World Liberty Financial team to unfreeze his assets. He emphasized the importance of fairness and transparency in blockchain projects, stating:”Tokens are sacred and inviolable—this should be the most basic value of any blockchain. It's also what makes us stronger and more fair than traditional finance.”Sun's appeal underscores the tension between centralized control and decentralized principles in the governance of blockchain projects.Regulatory ImplicationsThe incident has caught the attention of regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Reports indicate that the SEC is investigating the matter to determine if any securities laws were violated. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the future of decentralized finance projects and the regulatory landscape surrounding them.
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:21
Cardano Price Remains Capped Below $0.90 As Analysts Predict A 3,000% Jump For Remittix

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing some volatility right now, especially as altcoins and tokens struggle to gain traction. One of them is Cardano (ADA), which has failed to overcome the resistance of $0.90. Investors who once saw it as one of the most promising blockchain projects are frustrated and diversifying. Simultaneously, analysts point to an emerging PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), as a potential breakout star, predicting gains of up to 3,000%.  Cardano Price Faces Strong Resistance Despite consistent development and an ever-growing list of upgrades, Cardano’s price failed to break through the $0.90 resistance. ADA remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, but its price action has disappointed many holders. Even after climbing to the $0.84 position, Cardano (ADA) experienced resistance and was unable to sustain the momentum and rise higher. In our analysis, ADA should trade higher than $0.78 in order to test the next key resistance at $0.83. Breaking above $0.83, ADA could rise to the next resistance level at $0.8786. The third resistance is at $0.93. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $0.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $0.7287 is possible. ADA RSI shows neutral momentum while key support levels remain intact for potential recovery. While Cardano’s strengths lie in its academic foundation, peer-reviewed approach, scalability, and sustainability, the delayed upgrades and lack of are also slowing its momentum. Cardano will see renewed momentum if catalysts like large-scale DeFi adoption and partnerships happen. Remittix Sees Viral Excitement With 3000% Jump Currently priced at $0.10, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. Positioned as a PayFi altcoin, Remittix is designed to transform the crypto remittance industry by providing faster, cheaper, and borderless payment solutions. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to send cryptocurrencies deposited as fiat directly to the recipient’s account in 30+ countries, and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. It has a business API that freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs can use to receive payments.  Remittix highlights: A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years. Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project  Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters. Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here: Website: https://remittix.io/     Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix     $250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:20
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive?

Bitcoin whale moves $52M after 13 years, sparking market debate. BTC eyes $115K–$117K in short term, with $130K possible on sustained breakout momentum.
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:18
Stablecoin Giant Tether in Talks to Deepen Gold Investments Beyond $8.7B Reserves

Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring deeper exposure to gold by investing directly across the metal’s global supply chain.
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:17
ECB Pushes Digital Euro Despite Privacy Fears and Bank Warnings

The post ECB Pushes Digital Euro Despite Privacy Fears and Bank Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Europe’s long-running debate over a central bank digital currency has resurfaced, with the European Central Bank (ECB) renewing its campaign to create a “digital euro.” While the ECB portrays the project as essential for financial resilience, lawmakers remain divided, citing privacy fears and risks to the banking sector. The eurozone’s payment rails are heavily dependent on providers based outside the bloc, a vulnerability that ECB officials say could leave Europe exposed in a crisis. Board member Piero Cipollone argued that a digital euro would act as a failsafe, ensuring people can always transact — even during network failures or cyberattacks. He described it as a free, universally accessible payment tool designed to complement cash rather than replace it. Lawmakers Push Back Not everyone is convinced. Some parliamentarians worry that if Europeans move deposits into ECB-backed wallets, commercial banks could see their funding base shrink. Others question whether privacy will truly be preserved, despite Cipollone’s insistence that the central bank would not have visibility into who sends or receives money. He even suggested that an offline version of the currency could offer anonymity comparable to cash. Skeptics also criticized the ECB’s authority to set caps on holdings, warning that in a financial panic, those limits could be raised, accelerating the flight of money away from private banks. A Political Roadblock Legislation for the digital euro has been on Brussels’ agenda since 2023, but progress stalled amid elections and broader political concerns. Any launch would require approval from three institutions — the European Parliament, the Commission, and the Council — a process expected to stretch into 2026. Only after that could the ECB begin building and testing the infrastructure, pushing a potential rollout toward 2029. Supporters see the project as Europe’s answer to U.S. dollar stablecoins and as a step toward…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:17
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report

PANews reported on September 5 that U.S. Treasury yields fell due to technical problems with the Bureau of Labor Statistics before the non-farm payroll report, and the emerging market currency index hit an intraday high.
PANews2025/09/05 20:16
Ukraine’s Crypto Bill Passes First Reading: What’s Next?

After years of drafting, debates, revisions, and months of limbo, Ukraine’s long-awaited bill to legalize cryptocurrencies and set out taxation rules for crypto transactions has finally reached parliament — and cleared its first reading.  So, what exactly does the bill propose? What happens next? And when can we expect the revised version to move on […] Сообщение Ukraine’s Crypto Bill Passes First Reading: What’s Next? появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/05 20:15
