2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Hemi Network Partners with Owlto Finance for Cross-Rollup Bridge, Connecting Bitcoin DeFi with Various L2 Networks

Hemi Network Partners with Owlto Finance for Cross-Rollup Bridge, Connecting Bitcoin DeFi with Various L2 Networks

With the integration of Owlto’s cross-chain bridge, Hemi is unlocking BTC’s capability in DeFi by allowing Bitcoin to flow between various chain networks.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 20:30
50,000,000 ADA Dumped in Past 48 Hours – Whale Sentiment Pivot?

50,000,000 ADA Dumped in Past 48 Hours – Whale Sentiment Pivot?

Whales are offloading massive amounts of Cardano’s ADA
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:28
Russia's Putin rejects cautions about stagnating economy from top bankers

Russia's Putin rejects cautions about stagnating economy from top bankers

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed sentiments from Russia’s most prominent banker that the country’s economy is slipping into stagnation. He defended the central bank’s high interest rate policy, claiming it would control inflation amid rising costs. Herman Gref, chief executive of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, warned on Thursday that Russia’s economy had entered a “technical recession” […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:28
Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles' Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece

Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles’ Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece

The post Showrunner To Use AI To Rebuild Orson Welles’ Lost, Mutilated Masterpiece appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Edward Saatchi’s Showrunner unveiled its most ambitious project to date, a reconstruction of one of cinema’s most famous lost works. Using a new model suite called FILM-1, the San Francisco startup will attempt to recreate the missing 43 minutes of Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), a film widely regarded as a ruined masterpiece. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene Factory Eugene Morgan Magnificent Ambersons RKO The project marks a new chapter for Showrunner, which began life at Fable Studio experimenting with animated, prompt-based episodes and now describes itself as the “Netflix of AI.” Its early demos, including unauthorized South Park episodes, attracted tens of millions of views and highlighted the disruptive potential of generative video. FILM-1 represents an effort to move beyond short animated satire into live-action style storytelling, with Ambersons as its first proving ground. The choice of Welles is deliberate. After the triumph of Citizen Kane, Welles returned with a period drama about a wealthy Midwestern family undone by arrogance and industrial change. The studio, RKO, found the film too bleak. Executives cut more than 40 minutes, reshot the ending to make it optimistic, and destroyed the excised footage. “If I had been allowed to finish The Magnificent Ambersons as I intended, it would have been a greater picture than Kane,” Welles later said. Even in its truncated form, the film remains celebrated, appearing on Sight & Sound’s critics poll of the greatest films of all time. AI Enhanced Keyframe of Final Scene at Boarding House Still. RKO Reconstruction efforts have long fascinated cinephiles. Over the years, archivists and journalists searched in vain for the missing reels, even traveling to Brazil, where Welles was working at the time of the cuts. For the Venice announcement, Showrunner partnered with Brian Rose, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:27
New Rules for Digital Assets

New Rules for Digital Assets

The post New Rules for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights SEC proposes crypto trading on stock exchanges for the first time. New rules could cut regulatory burdens for brokers and companies. Modernized regulations aim to boost innovation in digital assets. SEC Charts Bold Course for Crypto Innovation in 2025 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a new rulemaking agenda focused on shaping the future of digital assets. The initiative highlights innovation, regulatory clarity, and simplified procedures for public companies and brokers. Agency Rule List. Source: reginfo.gov SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized that the changes signal a shift toward supporting innovation while reducing regulatory burdens that may slow growth in the crypto sector. Key Reforms in the SEC’s Agenda A standout feature of the agenda is the proposal to allow cryptocurrency trading on national stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. Experts believe that, if approved, this could mark a major milestone for the digital asset industry. The agenda also outlines around 20 changes for brokers, dealers, and custody services. Updates on financial responsibility rules could ease compliance pressures, while clarifications on broker-dealer operations aim to provide greater certainty for digital asset transactions. Modernization of Investment Advisers Act The SEC is also modernizing the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. New proposals include adapting asset custody requirements to suit crypto firms. These updates come eight months after the repeal of previously proposed stricter rules, signaling a move toward more flexible, innovation-friendly regulation. Atkins explained that the regulator aims to move away from overly burdensome rules introduced before 2025, focusing instead on effective and reasonable oversight. All initiatives will still undergo a standard review and discussion process before final approval. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10901/sec-moves-to-reform-crypto-oversight-key-changes-explained
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:26
South Korea Introduces New Rules for Crypto Lending Services Offered Through Centralized Exchanges! Here Are the Details

South Korea Introduces New Rules for Crypto Lending Services Offered Through Centralized Exchanges! Here Are the Details

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced new rules for crypto lending services offered through centralized exchanges. Continue Reading: South Korea Introduces New Rules for Crypto Lending Services Offered Through Centralized Exchanges! Here Are the Details
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:26
Crypto Market Heats Up as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Reach 1M – Here are the Best Cryptos to Buy

Crypto Market Heats Up as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Reach 1M – Here are the Best Cryptos to Buy

The corporate Bitcoin sector has just smashed a major milestone. Public companies now own over 1M $BTC, showing massive confidence in the growing crypto market. Read on for three of the best cryptos to buy as institutional adoption skyrockets. Strategy and MARA Lead the Pack BitcoinTreasuries’s data shows that over $111B in $BTC assets are now in the hands of publicly traded companies. Leading the pack is Michael Saylor’s Strategy, with 636K $BTC. In second place, MARA Holdings has built a balance sheet of 52K $BTC. While MARA has successfully pivoted from a mining company into the treasury world, many mining firms chose to liquidate their $BTC holdings during the 2022 bear market. Overall, there’s been a serious shift from mining to accumulation. However, the biggest holders for $BTC continue to be exchanges and ETFs, which hold a combined 1.62M BTC. Whether through shares in publicly traded companies or via ETFs, there’s never been more options for retail and institutional investors to increase their exposure to $BTC without holding it. That means more inflows, which is great for the crypto market as a whole. That’s why we’ve identified three projects we think are ideally placed to capitalize on the increasing relevance of crypto as an investment asset. Read on to find out why Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), and Ethereum ($ETH) are our top picks for the best crypto to buy.   1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Solana-Based Layer-2 for Bitcoin that Adds Smart Contract Capabilities Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the upgrade that the Bitcoin network desperately needs. Institutions love $BTC because it’s a fantastic store of value, but it’s not the ideal crypto for your day-to-day needs. Its throughput is painfully slow, and the high transfer fees take a chunk out of your portfolio every time you spend it. That’s why the Bitcoin Hyper devs are building a Layer-2 solution for the Bitcoin network that uses a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with ZK rollups to hypercharge payment speeds and lower transaction fees. Once live, the Bitcoin Hyper network will let you use dApps fueled by $BTC to carry out NFT trades and crypto swaps without needing to leave the Bitcoin ecosystem. It’s easy to use, too. Simply send your $BTC through Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge, which will mint an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC deposited into your account on the Layer-2. Want to withdraw? Just send your $wBTC back and receive your $BTC on the Layer-1. The official Bitcoin Hyper token, $HYPER, keeps everything ticking over. You’ll get lower fees when you use $HYPER to trade crypto, as well as when you execute a smart contract on the Layer-2. Holding $HYPER also gives you voting rights in the Bitcoin Hyper DAO, giving you the chance to have your say on proposals for the future of Bitcoin Hyper. It’s a strong litmus test of the community sentiment behind the Bitcoin Hyper project, too – to date, over $14M of $HYPER has been sold in the token presale. If you act quickly, you can still pick it up for $0.012865 ahead of future price rises. If you need a guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper, we’ve got you covered. Get your $HYPER tokens today and earn up to 78% in staking rewards. 2. Snorter ($SNORT) – Sniff Out the Latest Meme Coins with this Telegram-Powered Trading Bot. Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale token that powers Snorter Bot, a Solana meme coin sniping bot with an easy-to-use Telegram-based interface that trades crypto automatically on your behalf. When you fire up Snorter, it presents you with a list of the best-performing Solana meme coins, which have all been scanned with a honeypot detection engine for rugpull indicators. So far, the Snorter project has been able to get an 85% success rate at detecting rugpulls in beta testing. Once you have the alpha, you can choose which coins to buy and sell using automated orders. Snorter executes these for you based on the price points you pick, so you won’t have to check your phone constantly. On release, Snorter will work with the Solana blockchain. But, according to the whitepaper, support for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base will be coming after launch. $SNORT is the native token of Snorter Bot. Using $SNORT uncaps the daily limit on trading, while also lowering the fees you pay on your trades down to 0.85%, well below the industry average of 1%. You’ll want to take advantage of both of these features if you intend to use Snorter’s mirrored wallet feature (exclusive to $SNORT holders), which lets you nominate a wallet for Snorter to copy.  Snorter will also carry out every transaction using a sub-second RPC that makes all the difference for those trades where time matters. The Snorter bot isn’t live yet, but you can get your hands on $SNORT cheaply while it’s still in presale. It’s currently raised over $3.7M, pushing the price up to $0.1035 ahead of a pre-Q4 2025 release. While you’re at it, you can check out our $SNORT price predictions, too. Join the Snorter Token presale today and take home staking rewards of up to 124% per annum. 3. Ethereum ($ETH) – Smart Contract Support with the World’s Second-Largest Cryptocurrency Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain that allows for the execution of verified on-chain code. $ETH has consistently held second place against $BTC and has also received heavy institutional investment from firms such as BitMine and SharpLink Gaming. It’s estimated that publicly traded companies hold over 3.2M $ETH, making the total value of the treasury holdings around $14B and putting treasury dominance of $ETH at roughly 2.6%. $ETH isn’t just appealing as an alternate crypto when $BTC value drops – it’s the token that powers an entire ecosystem of dApps, offering everything from decentralized finance to on-chain real-estate. $ETH has just climbed back to over $4.4K and seems set to grow as $BTC faces continued price uncertainty after its recent ATH. It’s currently up 84% over the year after an early Q2 crash. You can purchase $ETH through any major CEX or DEX. What does Corporate Adoption mean for Crypto? Despite uncertainty in the $BTC market at the moment, large Bitcoin holders like Strategy know the plan is to knuckle down through the low moments, DCA when $BTC falls, and reap the rewards when it rises again. In the meantime, continued expansion of Bitcoin treasuries will open the way for retail and institutional investors to invest in $BTC, bringing more capital into the crypto space as a whole. That bodes well for presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT), which are live just as more capital flows into $BTC and the meme coin space, respectively. All crypto products are volatile. Be sure to always do your own research before investing – and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – www.newsbtc.com/news/corporate-bitcoin-treasuries-reach-one-million-best-crypto-to-buy/
NewsBTC2025/09/05 20:25
Snapchat AI Unleashes Revolutionary Text-to-Image Creation with New Imagine Lens

Snapchat AI Unleashes Revolutionary Text-to-Image Creation with New Imagine Lens

BitcoinWorld Snapchat AI Unleashes Revolutionary Text-to-Image Creation with New Imagine Lens In an era where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping digital landscapes, Snapchat is making a significant leap forward, offering its users unprecedented creative power. For those closely following the intersection of technology, social media, and the burgeoning crypto space, this development underscores the growing accessibility of advanced AI tools. Snapchat’s latest innovation, the ‘Imagine Lens’, is set to transform how users interact with visual content, allowing them to create stunning images simply by typing text prompts. This move positions Snapchat at the forefront of democratizing AI-powered creativity, a trend that resonates deeply with the web3 ethos of user empowerment and digital ownership. What is Snapchat AI’s Imagine Lens: A New Era of Visual Storytelling? Snapchat has officially rolled out its groundbreaking ‘Imagine Lens’, a feature that empowers users to generate and edit images using a sophisticated Snapchat AI text-to-image generator. This exciting development was exclusively shared with Bitcoin World, highlighting its significance in the tech world. The Imagine Lens is not just another filter; it’s a powerful tool that allows for open-ended creative expression, marking it as Snapchat’s first Lens of its kind. While Snapchat has offered various generative AI Lenses before, Imagine Lens stands out by giving users complete control over their prompts, fostering a new level of personalized content creation. This exclusive feature is currently available to Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers, offering them a premium experience in digital artistry. Users can input their own unique text prompts to create, edit, and even recreate Snaps. Once satisfied with their AI-generated masterpiece, they have the flexibility to share it with friends, post it to their Story, or export it beyond the Snapchat ecosystem. This capability opens up a world of possibilities for digital artists, casual users, and anyone looking to experiment with cutting-edge AI technology. Unleashing Creativity with AI Image Generation at Your Fingertips The core of the Imagine Lens lies in its intuitive AI image generation capabilities. Gone are the days of needing complex software or specialized skills to create compelling visuals. With Imagine Lens, creativity is as simple as typing a sentence. Users can craft highly specific prompts to bring their wildest ideas to life. Imagine creating an image of a ‘grumpy cat riding a skateboard through space’ or transforming yourself into a ‘futuristic alien explorer’—the possibilities are virtually endless. To further inspire users, the Lens also comes equipped with a selection of pre-loaded prompts. These ready-to-use ideas can kickstart creativity, offering starting points like: ‘Turn me into a four to five panel comic where something unexpected but heroic happens,’ ‘Make me into a funny caricature,’ or ‘Make this person skydive.’ Snapchat ensures that users always maintain control, allowing them to tap the caption bar to edit any prompt to their liking. This blend of guided inspiration and complete creative freedom makes AI image generation accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Exploring Generative AI’s Creative Potential on Snapchat Snapchat’s introduction of the Imagine Lens underscores the burgeoning power of Generative AI in mainstream applications. For years, Snap has been recognized as a leader in augmented reality (AR), but its recent investments in artificial intelligence have propelled it into a new league. This Lens is a testament to that commitment, showcasing how advanced AI models can be integrated seamlessly into everyday social media experiences. Earlier this year, Snap revealed its research into an AI text-to-image model specifically designed for mobile devices, hinting at its future applications within Snapchat. While the company has not explicitly confirmed if this particular model powers the Imagine Lens, it has stated that its Lenses are built using a combination of proprietary in-house models and leading industry AI technologies. This strategic approach ensures that Snapchat users benefit from state-of-the-art AI, continually pushing the boundaries of digital expression and interaction. Accessing Advanced Text-to-Image AI: What You Need to Know To unlock the creative potential of this new Text-to-image AI Lens, users will need to be subscribers to either Snapchat+ Platinum or Lens+. These premium subscriptions offer a gateway to enhanced features and exclusive content. Snapchat+ Platinum, the more comprehensive option, is priced at $15.99 per month. For those primarily interested in advanced Lens features, the Lens+ subscription is available at $8.99 per month. Subscribers can easily locate the Imagine Lens within the app. It will be prominently featured at the front of the Lens Carousel or accessible through the ‘Exclusive’ category. Once selected, users can simply tap the caption bar to begin entering or editing their text prompts, diving straight into the world of AI-powered image creation. This tiered access strategy allows Snapchat to continually invest in and develop cutting-edge technologies while offering exclusive benefits to its most engaged users. Snapchat Lens: Pushing the Boundaries of Digital Expression The launch of Imagine Lens is part of a broader trend of Snap investing heavily in AI alongside its established leadership in AR. This commitment is evident in other recent innovations, such as the standalone Lens Studio iOS app and web tool, designed to simplify the creation of AR Lenses using AI and user-friendly tools. Furthermore, Snap introduced its first-ever video generative AI Lenses earlier this year, demonstrating its holistic approach to integrating AI across its platform. The Imagine Lens, therefore, is not an isolated feature but a significant component of Snapchat’s evolving strategy to empower users with advanced creative tools. By making sophisticated Snapchat Lens technology accessible, the platform is fostering a more dynamic, personalized, and visually rich social experience. This continuous innovation ensures that Snapchat remains a vibrant hub for digital expression, adapting to and shaping the future of how we interact with digital content. Snapchat’s Imagine Lens represents a pivotal moment in social media and AI integration. By putting advanced text-to-image generation directly into the hands of its users, Snapchat is not only enhancing the creative capabilities of its platform but also making complex AI technology more approachable and fun. This move solidifies Snapchat’s position as an innovator, constantly pushing the boundaries of digital interaction and visual storytelling. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect platforms like Snapchat to lead the charge in making these powerful tools a seamless part of our daily digital lives, fostering a new era of personalized and imaginative content creation. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Snapchat AI Unleashes Revolutionary Text-to-Image Creation with New Imagine Lens first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:25
American Bitcoin, Backed By Trump, Ends Nasdaq Debut Up 17%

American Bitcoin, Backed By Trump, Ends Nasdaq Debut Up 17%

The post American Bitcoin, Backed By Trump, Ends Nasdaq Debut Up 17% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, a mining company tied to US President Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., wrapped up its first day of trading on the Nasdaq with sharp swings but still managed to finish 16.75% higher at just over $8. After-hours trading pushed the stock up another 6% to $8.50, reports confirmed. Wild Price Swings On First Day Trading opened with a rush. The newly rebranded company, formed through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP), jumped as high as $13.21 from Gryphon’s previous close of $6.90, a 90% surge. That early momentum collapsed quickly, sending the stock down to $6.70 in the afternoon before it recovered part of the loss. Nasdaq halted trading five times due to extreme volatility. Despite the erratic moves, Bloomberg estimated Eric Trump’s 7.5% stake at roughly $548 million by the end of the session. His fortune is now tied directly to how American Bitcoin performs in the market. Dual Strategy Of Mining And Buying According to Eric Trump, the company will not only mine Bitcoin but also buy it when conditions make more sense. He described the approach as switching “to whichever is better at the time.” The company’s existing treasury already holds 2,443 BTC, making it the 25th-largest stash among public companies. With Bitcoin trading above $112,000, that holding is worth about $275 million. Eric Trump emphasized that the business will aim to maximize shareholder value by balancing mining output and market purchases: “We’re going to harness daily mining to the fullest, but we can also go out and purchase Bitcoin to support the treasury,” the presidential son said. Political Undertones And A Second Venture The launch has stirred questions about whether American Bitcoin benefits from President Trump’s crypto-friendly stance. Eric Trump dismissed criticism that his family is profiting directly from political…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:25
The Meme Market Reshuffle of 2025: Will XYZ Token Replace Dogecoin or Pepe in the Top 3?

The Meme Market Reshuffle of 2025: Will XYZ Token Replace Dogecoin or Pepe in the Top 3?

Big changes may be coming to the popular meme coins. A new challenger, XYZ Token, is grabbing attention with its fast rise. Investors and fans watch as it climbs the rankings. Questions grow: Will XYZ push aside long-time favorites like Dogecoin or Pepe? The answer could shift which coins lead the meme token scene. Dogecoin […] Continue Reading: The Meme Market Reshuffle of 2025: Will XYZ Token Replace Dogecoin or Pepe in the Top 3?
Coinstats2025/09/05 20:24
