2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Hyperliquid to cut fees and put USDH stablecoin up for validator vote
The post Hyperliquid to cut fees and put USDH stablecoin up for validator vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hyperliquid is initiating an on-chain validator vote to select a team for the USDH stablecoin ticker. The protocol will reduce spot trading fees by 80% to enhance liquidity and user experience. Hyperliquid will implement reduced fees for spot trading pairs and open a validator voting process for its USDH stablecoin ticker, the project announced on Discord. The protocol plans to cut taker fees, maker rebates, and user volume contributions by 80% for spot pairs between two spot quote assets in its next network upgrade to enhance liquidity and reduce friction. The USDH ticker, currently held by the protocol, will be released through an on-chain validator voting process. Teams seeking to acquire the ticker must submit proposals, including their deployment address. The selected team will need to participate in a spot deploy gas auction. Validators will vote through Hyperliquid L1 transactions to approve a user address for purchasing the USDH ticker, following the same mechanism used for delisting votes. The protocol seeks teams capable of developing a “Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin.” The platform also revealed plans to make spot quote assets permissionless in the future, starting with testnet implementation. This change will include staking requirements and slashing criteria, which will be announced later. This is a developing story. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/usdh-stablecoin-vote-hyperliquid/
TAKER
$0.01236
-3.21%
CHANGE
$0.00197686
+0.57%
COM
$0.018157
+5.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:35
Spot gold rose to $3,580/oz, and spot silver broke through $41/oz.
PANews reported on September 5th that the three major U.S. stock indices extended gains following the non-farm payroll report. Spot gold continued its upward trend, reaching $3,580 per ounce, a 1.05% gain on the day. Spot silver broke through $41 per ounce, a 0.86% gain on the day.
FARM
$28.06
+1.26%
U
$0.01108
+11.91%
GAINS
$0.02741
+3.08%
PANews
2025/09/05 20:34
Defi Development Corp. Crosses 2 Million SOL After Latest $40 Million Purchase
The post Defi Development Corp. Crosses 2 Million SOL After Latest $40 Million Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defi Development Corp. has acquired 196,141 SOL at $202.76 each, bringing its total holdings to over 2 million SOL valued at $427 million. DFDV Expands Solana Treasury to $427 Million, Staking for Long-Term Growth Defi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), a publicly traded company built around a solana-focused treasury strategy, announced it has surpassed 2 million […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/defi-development-corp-crosses-2-million-sol-after-latest-40-million-purchase/
SOL
$203.89
+0.34%
DEFI
$0.001598
+0.88%
COM
$0.018157
+5.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:34
DeFi Development expands SOL holdings to over 2 million with new acquisition
The post DeFi Development expands SOL holdings to over 2 million with new acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, DeFi Development Corp acquired 196,141 SOL at an average price of $202.76 per token. The company’s latest acquisition was an 11% increase from its previous acquisition, bringing its total holdings to 2,027,817 SOL. The treasury company’s total SOL held reached approximately $427 million, solidifying its position as the first company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana. DeFi Development’s key metric, Solana per share (SPS), stands at 0.0793, representing a USD value of $16.70 on approximately 25,573,702 outstanding shares. DeFi Dev plans to hold its SOL long-term The Solana treasury firm aims to hold the newly acquired SOL long-term and stake it to a variety of validators, including DeFi Dev’s own Solana validators, to generate yield. According to the report, the company did not include any of the pre-paid warrants from its recent equity financing in the current figure. DDC’s adjusted share count is roughly 31.4 million at the time of publication, including warrants from the recent transaction. The firm said its SPS will reflect the share count in future updates and the deployment of the remaining funds received from the equity financing into additional SOL asset purchases. On August 28, the company revealed plans to launch an extension of its crypto treasury firm, DFDV UK, in the UK. DeFi Dev will form the firm through its recent acquisition of Cykel, with an approximate 45% equity stake. According to the former real estate financing company, its equity stake in DVD UK is also expected to provide additional upside to SPS over time. The company said its Treasury Accelerator strategy also includes five additional vehicles in the pipeline at various stages of development. “DFDV UK is a milestone: the first Solana treasury vehicle in the United Kingdom and a proof point for our global expansion strategy.…
SOL
$203.89
+0.34%
SPS
$0.008
-1.70%
REAL
$0.06073
+1.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:33
U.S. non-farm payrolls for June and July were revised down by a combined 21,000
PANews reported on September 5th that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised June's nonfarm payrolls downward by 27,000 to -13,000 from 14,000, while July's nonfarm payrolls were revised upward by 6,000 to 79,000 from 73,000. After the revisions, the combined number of new jobs for June and July was 21,000 lower than before the revisions.
FARM
$28.06
+1.26%
U
$0.01108
+11.91%
JUNE
$0.0896
-43.50%
PANews
2025/09/05 20:33
SBI VC Trade Adds Convano After MetaPlanet Success in Corporate Bitcoin Services
The post SBI VC Trade Adds Convano After MetaPlanet Success in Corporate Bitcoin Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Holdings, has begun offering Bitcoin trading and custody services to Japan’s DAT company Convano. Convano aims to hold 21,000 BTC by March 2027. SBI VC Trade will support corporate cryptocurrency holdings. This support includes trading options and tax-related arrangements. SBI Expands Services for DAT Companies Sponsored Sponsored On Friday, SBI VC Trade announced the provision of its “SBIVC for Prime” service package to Convano. This platform for institutional clients offers special preferential spreads for large transactions and price-specified trading. Additionally, it includes a corporate tax exemption service for crypto assets subject to transfer restrictions longer than one year, and reduces staking fees from 25% to 10%. Convano, a company listed on the Tokyo Exchange Growth, operates nail service chain FASTNAIL in Japan, and currently holds 519.93 BTC. The company intends to integrate Bitcoin into its financial management structure. ／【SBI VCトレード×コンヴァノ】ビットコイン取引・保管・運用における連携開始＼ 当社は、東証グロース市場上場でビットコイン保有戦略を進める株式会社コンヴァノと連携し、大口のお客さま向けに特別サービスを提供する「SBIVC for… pic.twitter.com/NGuYUgMATQ — SBI VC Trade (SBI VCトレード） (@sbivc_official) September 5, 2025 Convano is not the first client to use SBI VC Trade’s package. Japan’s representative DAT company, MetaPlanet, signed the same deal one year ago. The treasury of the former hospitality service company MetaPlanet reached 20,000 BTC on Monday. The company arranged capital mobilization of up to $3.7 billion through an extraordinary shareholder meeting. However, stock dilution concerns affected its share price. The stock closed at JPY 709 on Friday. Incorporating the DAT portfolio has recently been big news in Japan. On August 6, US digital asset platform Bakkt International acquired approximately 30% of Hotta Marusho’s shares, making Bakkt the textile company’s largest shareholder. Bakkt’s CEO, Philip Lord, plans to propose renaming the company “Bitcoin Japan Corporation.” He will present this proposal at an extraordinary shareholder meeting from October 16 to 24. RemixPoint, originally a Japanese energy and IT solutions firm, reported…
BTC
$111,220.41
+0.45%
COM
$0.018157
+5.05%
VC
$0.00334
-2.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:32
Non-farm payroll data fell significantly short of expectations, with the unemployment rate hitting a four-year high.
PANews reported on September 5th that U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 22,000 in August, seasonally adjusted, below market expectations of 75,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.3% in August, in line with market expectations and the highest since October 2021.
FARM
$28.06
+1.26%
U
$0.01108
+11.91%
LINE
$0.0002135
-92.90%
PANews
2025/09/05 20:31
Designed For Enterprise-Level Blockchain Solutions
The post Designed For Enterprise-Level Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Waves Enterprise (WEST) is a blockchain platform designed for enterprise-level blockchain applications and solutions. Waves Enterprise is tailored for enterprises, government agencies, and large organizations. It offers blockchain solutions that address the unique requirements of these entities, such as data privacy, scalability, and regulatory compliance. Unlike public blockchains like Ethereum or Bitcoin, Waves Enterprise operates as a private and permissioned blockchain. This means that network participants are known and authorized, enhancing security and control. However, the platform provides various blockchain solutions for different industries and use cases, including supply chain management, document notarization, identity verification, and more. The platform allows for easy integration with existing enterprise systems, making it more straightforward for businesses to adopt blockchain technology. Waves Enterprise supports the creation of smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with predefined rules and conditions. These smart contracts can automate various business processes and interactions. WEST is the native cryptocurrency token of the Waves Enterprise platform. WEST token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and consensus, potentially earning rewards. The tokens are also used to pay for transaction fees on the Waves Enterprise blockchain. WEST token holders may have governance rights within the Waves Enterprise ecosystem, allowing them to participate in decision-making processes related to network upgrades and changes. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/waves-enterprise-west-token/
WAVES
$1.1166
+0.41%
MORE
$0.10101
-0.55%
TOKEN
$0.01269
+1.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:31
The US non-farm payrolls in August were 22,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.3%.
PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi data, the US non-farm payrolls in August were 22,000, seasonally adjusted, compared to expectations of 75,000 and the previous value of 73,000. The US unemployment rate in August was 4.3%, compared to expectations of 4.30% and the previous value of 4.20%.
FARM
$28.06
+1.26%
PANews
2025/09/05 20:30
Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’
The post Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told CNBC Thursday the decision to trade Micah Parsons ultimately came down to simple math. Jones appeared on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ record $12.5 billion valuation as the team kicks off the 2025-2026 season. On August 28, the Green Bay Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract extension, $136 million of which is guaranteed, according to Spotrac. The deal came after a months-long feud with the Cowboys over his contract and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to ESPN. “If you look at what his numbers are in terms of his compensation over the next five years… and then you look at those draft picks that we got, and you look at what those numbers could pay to other players, you’ll see about five of maybe the very best players as you can get in the NFL, for what one gets in Micah,” Jones told CNBC’s Michael Ozanian Thursday. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Jones said it wasn’t personal, adding he likes the 26-year old defensive end and thinks he’s a great player. “You know our game has availability issues. In other words, if you’re hurt, you don’t play. Well the odds of having more for that much compensation, the odds of getting more people playing on the field every game as opposed to having it all on one or two, it’s an opportunity for us,” Jones said. “It fits us right now.” Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Washington…
T
$0.01591
+0.56%
ALEX
$0.00552
-4.99%
PLAY
$0.04141
+0.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:30
