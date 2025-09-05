2025-09-07 Sunday

Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases

Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases

TLDR Nasdaq requires shareholder votes and disclosures for some crypto treasury fundraising. A 13-year dormant bitcoin wallet moved 81.25 BTC worth $9M. Public companies now hold over 1M BTC valued at $110B collectively. Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain in testnet. Nasdaq has introduced tighter rules for companies raising funds to purchase cryptocurrencies. [...] The post Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.42+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06524-0.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%
Coincentral2025/09/05 20:49
Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy

Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy

TLDRs: Walmart partners with OpenAI to train millions in AI, offering free certifications for workers. OpenAI Academy expands to certify different AI fluency levels, from basics to advanced roles. GPT-5 launch positions AI as a key tool for workplace productivity and entrepreneurship. Walmart CEO emphasizes tech skills as critical to shaping the future of retail. [...] The post Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1361+0.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013032-18.17%
Coincentral2025/09/05 20:48
Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance

Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance

The post Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DARLINGTON, SC – AUGUST 31: Cole Custer (#41 Haas Factory Team Autodesk/Haas Tooling Add-In Ford) races through Turn 2 during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 on August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The news almost begs the question: what took so long? On Friday, Haas Factory Team finally made the not-so-shocking announcement that they’ll be moving to Chevrolet starting next season. The swap—trading a Blue Oval for a Bowtie—has been circling the rumor mill for weeks. Now it’s official, and with confirmation comes the real intrigue: what does the future look like for a team built from the remnants of what was once a powerhouse in NASCAR? For the uninitiated, Haas Factory Team’s roots trace back to 2002, when Gene Haas founded Haas CNC Racing. In 2009, he brought in NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, forming Stewart-Haas Racing. That partnership grew into a four-car juggernaut with 69 Cup wins, 28 in Xfinity, two Cup titles, and an Xfinity crown to boot. But beginning in 2021, the wheels started to come off. By 2024, the once-mighty SHR collapsed, and at the end of the season Stewart walked away, and Haas was left to regroup with a smaller operation that debuted this season. That leaner outfit, born from SHR’s ashes, will now head back to Chevrolet. 2015 March 08 | Kevin Harvick (4) Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet Impala SS does a burnout after winning the Kobalt 400 Sprint Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images “First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish…
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.03%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.57%
Genopets
GENE$0.01807+1.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:48
‘End of L2s?’ Stripe’s Tempo debut challenges Ethereum’s scaling vision

‘End of L2s?’ Stripe’s Tempo debut challenges Ethereum’s scaling vision

The post ‘End of L2s?’ Stripe’s Tempo debut challenges Ethereum’s scaling vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe’s payment-focused Tempo chain will be an L1 and not an Ethereum L2 as previously thought. Will the shift dent Ethereum’s long-term market share in the stablecoin and tokenized market?  Stripe has unveiled Tempo, a new payments-first L1 blockchain in collaboration with Paradigm. In soing so, it has officially joined Google in the race for next-generation stablecoin rails.  Tempo was initially rumored to be an Ethereum [ETH] L2, similar to the Robinhood chain. However, it will be a standalone network that uses stablecoins for gas fees, with support for autonomous AI agents.  For his part, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has billed the chain as “optimized for high-scale, real-world financial services applications.” According to the exec, existing blockchains are not optimized for growing stablecoin traction in the Stripe ecosystem. In particular, he cited low throughput and user experience as the reasons for not avoiding the L2 route.  “It’s valuable for real-world financial applications that fees be denominated in a fiat currency that makes sense to the user, but existing blockchains denominate their fees in blockchain-specific tokens.” Source: X Trouble for Ethereum L2s? Interestingly, the network strives to serve broader use cases, including AI agent payments and tokenized deposits. Collison added,  “We hope that Tempo makes it easier for things like payment acceptance, global payouts, remittances, microtransactions, tokenized deposits, agentic payments, and more, to move onchain.” This is exactly what Ethereum and L2s’ scaling vision are expected to capture. However, with the upcoming competition, including from Google’s GCUL, its market share could be eaten by new players with large distribution networks.  In fact, Tushar Jain, Co-founder of crypto VC Multicoin Capital, claimed the update was bearish for L2s.  “The beginning of the end for L2s” A similar position was echoed by crypto investor Jon Charbonneau. He added,  “The guys with the…
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101-0.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+2.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:46
Wall Street still searching for AI profit boost but the theme remains hot

Wall Street still searching for AI profit boost but the theme remains hot

Artificial intelligence is the talk of corporate America, but the financial payoff is still out of reach, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday. The bank found that chatter about AI on earnings calls hit a new high last quarter, even as few companies could point to clear gains in profit. In Q2, a […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009326+1.50%
Boost
BOOST$0.07455+1.11%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:43
North Korea’s New Crypto Scam

North Korea’s New Crypto Scam

The post North Korea’s New Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fake Job Offers, Real Thefts: North Korea’s New Crypto Scam Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fake-job-real-thefts-north-koreas-new-crypto-scam/
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.04%
Sign
SIGN$0.0733+1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:43
Bitcoin cenas prognoze: hedžfondu miljardieris Rejs Dalio saka, ka Bitcoin varētu aizvietot dolāru

Bitcoin cenas prognoze: hedžfondu miljardieris Rejs Dalio saka, ka Bitcoin varētu aizvietot dolāru

Hedžfondu miljardiera Reja Dalio nesenā piezīme par fiat valūtas vājināšanos un fiksēta piedāvājuma aktīvu stiprināšanu ir pievērsusi lielu uzmanību Bitcoin cenas prognozei. Turklāt investori sāk dot priekšroku projektiem, kas piedāvā ilgtermiņa infrastruktūru. Un tas mūs noved pie viena no aizraujošākajiem šā gada projektiem, Bitcoin Hyper, kura mērķis ir nodrošināt Bitcoin modernas blokķēdes iespējas, izmantojot revolucionāro […]
Kaspa
KAS$0.0787+2.85%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30323+3.48%
Polkadot
DOT$3.861+1.63%
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 20:43
Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply

Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply

TLDR Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply. Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings. GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs. Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact. Public companies now hold [...] The post Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.42+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06524-0.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%
Coincentral2025/09/05 20:40
Solana And Litecoin Price Updates Fade As Layer Brett Could Catch Up To The Top Cryptos In 2026

Solana And Litecoin Price Updates Fade As Layer Brett Could Catch Up To The Top Cryptos In 2026

Solana struggles near $204 and Litecoin shows weak momentum, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale gains buzz as analysts see it catching top cryptos by 2026.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444+2.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 20:40
Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett

Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett

The post Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto markets are brimming with chatter around Pi Network news and minor Pepe Coin updates, but the real momentum is building elsewhere. While both Pi and Pepe grab headlines, traders and analysts are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, a presale meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, as the top asymmetric bet for 2025. Its presale has already pulled in nearly $2.6 million at an entry price of $0.0053, and whales rotating out of tired plays like PEPE and Pi are seeing it as the clear meme torchbearer of the next cycle. Pi Network news: Decline leaves investors frustrated Despite occasional buzz, Pi Network news has mostly been about its decline. Once hyped as a “mobile-first” crypto project with billions of signups, Pi has failed to deliver liquidity or utility. Its price collapsed to all-time lows, and attempts to reignite community enthusiasm have looked more like coping than conviction. For many traders, Pi has become a classic “here today, gone tomorrow” story. Crypto socials are filled with Pi holders expressing regret and openly admitting they’ve been rotating into newer meme plays. Analysts describe Pi as “a closed chapter,” with the liquidity that once fueled it now flowing into stronger, narrative-driven ecosystems like Ethereum Layer 2s. That’s where Layer Brett enters the frame. Pepe’s upside looks tapped out The case of Pepe Coin is no less telling. Launched as a pure meme token, Pepe rode viral momentum to staggering early returns. But that very surge has made its future less attractive. With a multi-billion-dollar market cap already, Pepe requires extraordinary capital inflows to move the needle — inflows that are increasingly unlikely as smarter plays gain attention. Without meaningful infrastructure or DeFi adoption, Pepe risks fading into the background as a nostalgic relic, much like Dogecoin after its 2021…
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.03%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014441+1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101-0.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:36
