2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

The post the blockchain for payments in stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a joint incubation, Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer‑1 focused on real payments in stablecoin: the declared objective is to reduce latency and costs, enable 24/7 operations, and bring B2B and retail flows on‑chain with standards closer to everyday use.  According to the data collected by our payment infrastructure analysis team, the reduction of latency and the predictability of fees are among the variables most often cited by companies evaluating on‑chain adoption. Industry analysts also note that projects with similar objectives demonstrate how finality in seconds and integration with legacy systems are prerequisites for use cases such as payroll and B2B.  Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo: the official announcement The initiative was made public on September 4, 2025, and covered by international outlets such as Fortune and CoinDesk. Tempo is established as a specialized infrastructure for payments in stablecoin, with use cases including international payments, payroll, remittances, and corporate settlements. It should be noted that the initial scope focuses on concrete and repeatable scenarios, not on trading functions.  Introducing @tempoA payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm — Matt Huang (@matthuang) September 4, 2025 Why it is important Cross-border payments remain fragmented and slow, especially outside domestic networks. Tempo tries to bridge the gap between crypto scalability and real payment requirements (quick finality, reconciliation, interoperability with existing systems), proposing a chain with a priority on operational stability rather than trading. That said, the actual maturity will depend on production resilience.  How it works: architecture and compatibility Tempo is designed as a layer‑1 focused on payments, compatible with widespread standards and tools to simplify integration with wallets, gateways, and legacy systems. In fact, the goal is not to replace existing networks, but to offer a dedicated rail that reduces congestion, latency, and costs encountered on generic chains. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:59
TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama

TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama

The post TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Well-known crypto trader TechnoRevenant has added $7M to Uniswap.  A $15M move shows that the trade still trusts WLFI, even though there is a huge ongoing drama around the token.  This move by the trader has helped calm fears about decentralization and has kept trust in WLFI’s ecosystem. Recently WLFI token has gained a significant amount of attention from the crypto community, not only because of the price rally but also due to major moves that have been made by a well-known crypto trader. Even though the concerns that have been sparked recently by Justin Sun due to the recent freezing of his WLFI tokens, the market has responded with surprising resilience. According to DeBank data, a well-known crypto trader, TechnoRevenant has deposited around 81.675 million WLFI tokens (price at around $15.2 million) into Dolomite, which is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. All of this happened between 13:06 and 16:30 UTC+8 on Thursday, which was right after Justin Sun’s tokens were frozen. Using this collateral, the trader then has borrowed various assets such as 1.35 million DAI, 300 WETH, 5 WBTC, 250,700 USDC, and 227,000 USDT. TechnoRevenant injects $7M liquidity into WLFI on Uniswap V4, countering freeze fears with a bold DeFi move Instead of cashing out or simply holding, the trader combined the borrowed assets with their remaining WLFI tokens and crated a $7 million liquidity pool on Uniswap V4. Why Does This Move Matter? If you look at it, this move by TechnoRevenant looks like a very normal DeFi play, where you put tokens down as collateral. After these tokens have been put down as collateral, you borrow other assets and then provide liquidity to earn the trading fees. However, with all that has happened with WLFI, this move means much more than just a normal…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:57
Justin Sun's $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze

Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze

The post Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze SEC Investigates Justin Sun Amidst WLFI Token Freeze WLFI Token Faces Market Volatility Following Token Freeze Introduction In a recent development within the cryptocurrency sector, Justin Sun, founder of TRON and a significant investor in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has found himself at the center of a controversy. Following a $9 million transfer of WLFI tokens, his Ethereum wallet was blacklisted, leading to a freeze of approximately $107 million worth of tokens. The Blacklisting Incident According to blockchain data, Justin Sun’s Ethereum address, holding 595 million unlocked WLFI tokens, was blacklisted by the World Liberty Financial platform. This action followed several outbound transactions from Sun’s address, including one worth $9 million. Sun contends that these transactions were merely test deposits and did not involve any buying or selling activities that could impact the market. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sun stated: “The address only conducted a few generic exchange deposit tests, with very low amounts, and then created address dispersion, without involving any buying or selling, which could not possibly have any impact on the market.” Despite his claims, the WLFI team proceeded with the blacklisting, leading to a significant portion of Sun’s holdings being frozen. Market Reactions and Speculations The blacklisting has had a notable impact on the WLFI token’s market performance. Since the incident, the token’s value has experienced a decline, raising concerns among investors about the project’s stability and governance practices. World Liberty Financial WLFI Price. Source: CoinGecko Analysts have speculated that the price drop may be attributed to a combination of factors, including the blacklisting incident and broader market conditions. However, some believe that the move was necessary to maintain the integrity of the project and prevent potential market manipulation by large stakeholders.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:56
VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

VeChain launches 5.48B VTHO staking incentive until Dec 2025, boosting rewards and engagement. Hayabusa upgrade cutting passive issuance and driving stronger institutional appeal. VeChain has introduced an early incentive pool worth 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, set to run until December 2025. The program rewards those who stake VET on the Stargate platform, offering time-limited bonuses [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/05 20:55
Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years

Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years

The post Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Owngarden | Moment | Getty Images Five years ago, when the pandemic pushed e-commerce to new highs, the industrial warehouse space became the biggest commercial real estate play around. It began to slow in 2022, but now economic uncertainty brought on by constantly changing tariff policy and persistently high inflation is taking a greater toll on this previously hot real estate sector.  Just 27 million square feet of space was absorbed in the first half of this year, with demand falling by 11.3 million in the second quarter alone, the first quarterly drop since 2010, according to a report from NAIOP, a commercial real estate development association. Since the uncertainty is likely to continue through the end of this year, NAIOP therefore projects that net absorption will be “nearly flat” over the second half of this year.  “Demand for industrial space is expected to recover somewhat after occupiers have time to adjust to a new tariff regime,” the report’s authors said. “However, higher tariffs and slowing employment growth will likely result in slower demand growth than that experienced from 2020 to 2022 or in the six years that preceded the pandemic.  Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. NAIOP predicts absorption will rebound starting in the second quarter of 2026, with full-year absorption totaling 119.3 million square feet. Another 109.7 million square feet of absorption is expected in the first half of 2027. As for industrial property sales, this year they are just about matching last year’s pace of $74.3 billion, up 14.7% from 2023, but down from the all-time high of $129.8 billion in 2021, according to a separate report from Yardi. …
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:54
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/05 20:53
After the release of the non-farm payroll data: the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September increased from 0 to 11.7%

After the release of the non-farm payroll data: the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September increased from 0 to 11.7%

PANews reported on September 5th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 0%, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 88.3%, and the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut is 11.7% (the probability was 0 before the data was released). The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 0.4%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 36.2%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 63.4%.
PANews 2025/09/05 20:51
Jobs report August 2025:

Jobs report August 2025:

The post Jobs report August 2025: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An attendee holds a “Join Our Team” flyer during the Best Hire Chicago Career Fair in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Jim Vondruska | Bloomberg | Getty Images Job creation sputtered in August, adding to recent signs of labor market weakening and likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000 for the month, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payrolls to rise by 75,000. The report showed a marked slowdown from the July increase of 79,000, which was revised up by 6,000. Revisions also showed a net loss of 13,000 in June after the prior estimate was lowered by 27,000. The report was the first since President Donald Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following the release of the July jobs report a month ago. The move came after the report showed not just a weak level of job creation but also dramatic reductions in previous months’ totals. In McEntarfer’s place, the president nominated economist E.J. Antoni, a Trump loyalist from the Heritage Foundation who previously had criticized the BLS numbers as being politically distorted. William Wiatrowski is serving as acting BLS commissioner. While the pace of hiring was slow, average hourly earnings increased 0.3% for the month, meeting the estimate, though the annual gain of 3.7% was slightly below the forecast for 3.8%. Hiring was held back by a payroll reduction in the federal government, which reported a decline of 15,000. Health care again led by sectors, adding 31,000 jobs, while social assistance contributed 16,000. Wholesale trade and manufacturing both saw declines of 12,000 on the month. This is breaking news.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:51
Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina's Bold Future

Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future

The post Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/omni-network-rebranding-nomination/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 20:50
Dogecoin Faces Meme Market Fatigue While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next 100x Gainer

Dogecoin Faces Meme Market Fatigue While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next 100x Gainer

Dogecoin struggles with meme fatigue and limited utility, while Layer Brett’s $2.6M presale fuels optimism, with traders eyeing its potential as the next 100x gainer.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/05 20:50
