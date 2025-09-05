2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
China-based Bitcoin miner Cango expands to US amid rising output

China-based Bitcoin miner Cango expands to US amid rising output

The post China-based Bitcoin miner Cango expands to US amid rising output appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese Bitcoin miner Cango reported a sharp rise in production during the second quarter of 2025, even as higher expenses dragged the company into a deep net loss. In a Sept. 5 update, the firm disclosed that it mined 1,404.4 BTC between April and June, pushing its total production since launch to 3,879.2 BTC. Cango said it spent an average of $83,091 per coin, excluding depreciation, while the total cost reached $98,636 after accounting for additional expenses. Meanwhile, the ramp-up in output translated into quarterly revenues of RMB 1 billion ($139.8 million), with Bitcoin mining contributing RMB 989.4 million ($138.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA came in at RMB 710.1 million ($99.1 million). Yet, despite strong topline figures, the company posted a net loss of RMB 2.1 billion ($295.4 million), reversing a net profit of RMB 86 million in the same period last year. During the quarter, the China-based firm boosted its mining capacity to 50 EH/s through an 18 EH/s acquisition, which helped lift July production by 44% to 650.5 BTC compared with June. Speaking on these numbers, Cango’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Yu, framed the quarter as a turning point for the firm’s operation, citing the success of its shift to an asset-light model. He said the strategy, built around acquiring plug-and-play mining rigs rather than heavy infrastructure, has allowed the company to scale faster and preserve flexibility. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Yu acknowledged that this approach raises per-coin cash costs but argued that lower depreciation offsets the difference, keeping overall costs competitive and capital efficiency intact. US expansion Cango is also extending its footprint beyond China to mitigate volatility in energy prices and…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.41+0.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-12.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04141+0.19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:05
Podijeli
Asia Expands Bitcoin Investments with Sora Ventures’ Backing

Asia Expands Bitcoin Investments with Sora Ventures’ Backing

The post Asia Expands Bitcoin Investments with Sora Ventures’ Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures, a prominent cryptocurrency venture capital firm based in Taiwan, has unveiled an ambitious plan to launch a $1 billion fund. The fund is intended to bolster investment in Bitcoin treasury companies throughout Asia, with a goal to achieve the full amount within the next six months. Continue Reading:Asia Expands Bitcoin Investments with Sora Ventures’ Backing Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/asia-expands-bitcoin-investments-with-sora-ventures-backing
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:04
Podijeli
Broadcom Inc. ($AVGO) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Soar on AI Demand and Record Revenue

Broadcom Inc. ($AVGO) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Soar on AI Demand and Record Revenue

TLDR Broadcom stock trades at $323 pre-market after closing at $306.10. Q3 2025 revenue hits $16B, up 22% YoY, driven by AI semiconductor growth. AI revenue climbs 63% YoY to $5.2B, marking 10 straight quarters of gains. The company declares $0.59 dividend payable on September 30, 2025. Q4 guidance projects $17.4B revenue, with AI revenue [...] The post Broadcom Inc. ($AVGO) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Soar on AI Demand and Record Revenue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02741+3.08%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:03
Podijeli
BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

TLDR The U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs in August, falling far below the forecast of 75,000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, signaling potential economic weakness. The BTC price surged following the release of the disappointing jobs data. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates, potentially by 50 basis points. The weak [...] The post BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01102+11.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,220.41+0.45%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02433+2.26%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:02
Podijeli
Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda

Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda

TLDRs; Nvidia invests $1.5 billion to lease 18,000 AI-equipped GPU servers from Lambda. Lambda’s GPU leasing deal positions it for an upcoming IPO and growth in AI cloud. Nvidia supports smaller cloud providers to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Lambda expects cloud revenue to exceed $1 billion by 2026, targeting major AI developers. Nvidia [...] The post Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda appeared first on CoinCentral.
NodeAI
GPU$0.2392+0.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08071-0.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:02
Podijeli
Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, DeFi lending protocol Wildcat Labs announced the completion of a $3.5 million seed extension funding round led by Robot Ventures, bringing its valuation to $35 million. Triton Capital, Polygon Ventures, and other institutions, as well as several angel investors, participated in the investment. The new funds will be used to expand the team, promote the protocol's integration into the Ethereum ecosystem, and develop new markets and mechanisms. Wildcat Labs has raised a total of $5.3 million in funding and currently manages $150 million in outstanding credit, bringing its total credit holdings to $368 million since its launch.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+0.94%
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.38%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002597+2.72%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 21:01
Podijeli
First US Dogecoin ETF Could Debut Next Week—How Will It Impact Price?

First US Dogecoin ETF Could Debut Next Week—How Will It Impact Price?

The first US exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) could debut as soon as next week, after the ETF Opportunities Trust filed a post-effective amendment that sets September 9, 2025 as the effective date for a suite of single-coin funds that includes the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE). The filing—Post-Effective Amendment No. 367—explicitly names the DOGE fund alongside proposed TRUMP, BTC, XRP and BONK funds, and states that the amendment “designates September 9, 2025 as the new effective date” for those products. Dogecoin ETF Set To Launch Market expectations were turbocharged by a teaser from the issuer itself. On Wednesday, REX Shares wrote: “The REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF, $DOJE, is coming soon! DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin.” Soon after, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas added fuel, noting: “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on the tweet below combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus. Doge looks like the first one to go out.” Related Reading: Dogecoin Signal That Nailed The Top Says It’s Time To Buy What makes DOJE viable on a near-term timeline is structure. Instead of the “commodity ETP” pathway (which typically requires a bespoke 19b-4 exchange rule change), DOJE sits inside a ’40-Act open-end ETF registration under the ETF Opportunities Trust—the same chassis REX-Osprey used to list its Solana fund (SSK) earlier this summer. The January 21, 2025 prospectus for the trust includes a full DOGE fund section, stating the investment objective is to track the performance of Dogecoin and disclosing that the fund may use derivatives (including swaps) and a wholly owned Cayman subsidiary—the REX-Osprey DOGE (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.—to hold positions, subject to a 25% cap for the subsidiary to preserve RIC tax treatment. REX-Osprey’s SSK is the immediate precedent. That fund listed in early July under a ’40-Act framework and quickly gathered assets and trading activity. MarketWatch reported the Cboe listing, ~$20 million first-day trading volume, and the fund’s positioning as the first US ETF with direct Solana exposure plus staking rewards. Notably, SSK crossed $100 million AUM within weeks. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bull Run Could Start On September 13, Analyst Predicts The September 9 effectiveness designation is the key gating item before a listing venue can post a trading date; it supports the “next week” launch expectation flagged by Balchunas. Notably, the same filing block references additional single-coin funds—TRUMP, XRP, BONK, BTC—indicating a broader shelf beyond DOGE. How The Dogecoin ETF Could Affect Price ETFs can influence spot markets through primary-market creations and redemptions when net inflows require the sponsor (or authorized participants) to source the underlying exposure. While attribution is never clean in crypto, Solana’s spot price rose roughly 34% from around $152 on July 3, 2025 (the day after SSK’s launch window) to roughly $204 today, with SSK racing to $100 million+ AUM in its early weeks. That precedent is directionally relevant for DOGE if DOJE lists and attracts sustained creations. In such a scenario, the fund complex and its authorized participants would need to acquire DOGE coins or DOGE-linked exposures—through spot purchases, swaps, or other instruments—to meet primary-market demand, potentially tightening available float at the margin. Liquidity in SOL is significantly deeper, with more than three times the market capitalization and trading volume of DOGE, while DOGE remains more retail-driven, so the magnitude of any ETF-related impulse could in fact be more pronounced. Still, the mechanism is similar: net inflows beget net buys of the reference asset, and the secondary market visibility can broaden the investor base beyond native crypto venues. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.216. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.445+2.68%
Wormhole
W$0.07814+0.74%
Solana
SOL$203.89+0.34%
Podijeli
NewsBTC2025/09/05 21:00
Podijeli
Hon Hai maintains sales revenue on strong Nvidia AI server demand

Hon Hai maintains sales revenue on strong Nvidia AI server demand

Hon Hai’s August sales hit NT$606.5 billion, or around $19.8 billion, showing a 10.6% increase from last year. The company said its AI server business in the U.S. is still running strong. That’s what’s keeping this machine alive. Nvidia’s demand hasn’t cooled, and Hon Hai is still building servers like it’s 2022 all over again. […]
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
Union
U$0.01102+11.31%
HAI
HAI$0.008291-3.35%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 21:00
Podijeli
President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating

President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating

The post President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Vladimir Putin has dismissed sentiments from Russia’s most prominent banker that the country’s economy is slipping into stagnation. He defended the central bank’s high interest rate policy, claiming it would control inflation amid rising costs. Herman Gref, chief executive of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, warned on Thursday that Russia’s economy had entered a “technical recession” in the second quarter. He told the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that data from July and August showed “quite clear symptoms that we are approaching zero growth.” When asked at the forum on Friday if he shared the banker’s assessment, Putin’s response was “No.” The Russian head of state admitted that some officials within the government raised similar points to Gref, but insisted that the central bank’s restrictive stance was necessary to avoid a surge in inflation.  “We need to ensure a soft calm landing of the economy,” Putin told the local press earlier today. Interest rates clock highs, but inflation is steady Gref, who leads Russia’s largest lender, asked policymakers to slash borrowing costs, arguing that high interest rates were suffocating businesses and households.  “Given the current level of inflation, recovery can only be expected when the rate is at 12% or lower,” he asserted. Sberbank’s internal forecasts predicted the benchmark rate would average around 14% by the end of the year, which, according to the banker, is still too high for businesses to grow. Last September, the Russian central bank raised its key rate to 21%, the highest in two decades, as inflation accelerated on the back of war spending and supply shortages. Per Trading Economics data, Russia’s annual inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.4% in June, the lowest level since October 2024. While policymakers have since reduced borrowing rates to 18%, they are more reluctant to make steeper cuts. Officials say…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.63%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:00
Podijeli
The Crypto Transparency Revolution Nobody Asked For

The Crypto Transparency Revolution Nobody Asked For

The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) establishes global standards for monitoring, reporting, and exchanging information on crypto transactions. Designed to combat tax evasion, CARF mandates reporting from exchanges, intermediaries, and service providers on activities involving NFTs, crypto-fiat trades, and wallet transfers. While the framework expands definitions beyond FATF standards and promotes international cooperation, challenges remain around decentralized platforms, reliable identification of wallet owners, and enforcement in cross-border contexts.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21426+0.09%
Nobody Sausage
NOBODY$0.079991+5.78%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02605-1.10%
Podijeli
Hackernoon2025/09/05 21:00
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token