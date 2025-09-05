2025-09-07 Sunday

SEC Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Decision Amid Ongoing Crypto ETF Rules

TLDR The SEC has delayed its decision on the approval of the 21Shares SUI ETF. The delay is due to the SEC’s ongoing work on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX are collaborating with the SEC to finalize these listing rules. The final decision on the 21Shares SUI ETF [...] The post SEC Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Decision Amid Ongoing Crypto ETF Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:12
Yieldstreet tell investors in $89 million worth of marine loans to expect losses

The post Yieldstreet tell investors in $89 million worth of marine loans to expect losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cargo containers stacked aboard a ship at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok Port on Aug. 7, 2025. Str | Afp | Getty Images The private market assets platform Yieldstreet struck a deal to recoup some of its legal expenses for an ill-fated series of marine loans — but its customers are less fortunate. Yieldstreet is getting $5 million in a settlement with the borrowers who defaulted on the marine loans, the startup told customers last week in letters obtained by CNBC. But since the company’s recovery cost “well exceeds the entire settlement amount,” it’s unlikely investors will see any repayment, Yieldstreet said. The deals are being closed and financial statements showing losses will be filed by February, the company said. “We recognize this outcome is disappointing,” Yieldstreet said in the investor letter. “Yieldstreet pursued this extensive recovery effort because we are committed to exhausting every reasonable avenue for investor recovery.” Yieldstreet put its investors into deals totaling $89 million in loans that were supposed to be backed by 13 ships, according to a lawsuit filed by the startup against the borrower in that project. The loans float money to companies that take apart ships for scrap metal; the vessels themselves are the collateral on the deals. Yieldstreet lost track of the ships and then pursued the borrower, which it accused of fraud. While it won monetary awards in a number of jurisdictions outside the U.S., the borrower avoided paying the startup by concealing their assets, Yieldstreet said in the August investor letter. The episode garnered media coverage and in 2020 contributed to the collapse of a high-profile partnership with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. The news of this latest loss follows CNBC’s report last month that Yieldstreet customers in four real estate deals worth $78 million have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:12
Catch the Surge: BlockchainFX $BFX is the Top Crypto to Buy Before Listings – Blockdag Can’t Compete with This Opportunity

BlockchainFX raises $6.7M presale. $BFX offers unified trading, staking rewards, and 30% bonus, making it the top crypto to buy before listings.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 21:11
Sora Ventures plans $1B Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

The post Sora Ventures plans $1B Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures has announced plans to launch Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, aiming to accelerate regional adoption of corporate Bitcoin reserves. The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week, with the firm disclosing $200 million in initial institutional commitments from Asia-based partners. Sora Ventures said it intends to complete the Bitcoin acquisitions within six months, positioning the vehicle as the largest coordinated treasury initiative in the region. The effort comes amid a broader surge in corporate crypto treasury strategies, first popularized by U.S. firms like MicroStrategy and Block. Blockworks reporting shows companies added billions in digital assets in recent months. That includes Strategy Inc.’s 636,505 BTC, BitMine Immersion’s 1.87 million ETH, and SharpLink’s recent 39,008 ETH acquisition. Ether Machine, preparing for a Nasdaq debut, has also raised 150,000 ETH in financing, bringing its total holdings close to half a million ETH. Sora’s fund aims to support both existing treasury participants and new entrants, including Metaplanet in Japan, as well as Moon Inc., BitPlanet and DV8 in Southeast Asia. Sora is also part of a consortium seeking a controlling stake in Thai-listed DV8 to further expand Bitcoin treasury access in the region. Blockworks Research data shows how corporate crypto treasuries have expanded well beyond Bitcoin, with firms now holding more than $90 billion in BTC, $12 billion in ETH, and nearly $1 billion in SOL. Aggregate market cap of crypto treasury companies by asset | Source: Blockworks Research Strategy (MSTR) leads with 636,505 BTC worth $70.5 billion, while BitMine tops Ethereum holders with 1.87 million ETH, and Solana exposure is spread across companies like Upexi and Sharps Technology, which each hold roughly 2 million SOL. Aggregate treasury assets have now exceeded $100 billion in market value, with some firms allocating more than 80% of total assets to crypto. This is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:11
Stripe, Paradigm Unveils Payments-Focused Blockchain Tempo

The post Stripe, Paradigm Unveils Payments-Focused Blockchain Tempo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments giant Stripe and crypto investment firm Paradigm on Thursday officially unveiled Tempo, their joint blockchain project designed for stablecoin payments. The initiative, incubated inside Stripe, is designed to handle the kind of scale Stripe sees in real-world financial applications, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second with sub-second finality, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said in an X post. The project launches with a list of heavyweight partners including Anthropic, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered and Visa, who will help shape its design, he added. “We hope that Tempo makes it easier for things like payment acceptance, global payouts, remittances, microtransactions, tokenized deposits, agentic payments, and more, to move onchain,” he said. Tempo, first leaked in August in a job posting, is joining a growing roster of blockchain projects competing for stablecoin payments. It’s potentially a huge market opportunity: Stablecoins, now a $270 billion class of cryptocurrencies, are projected to become a trillion-dollar market and poised to disrupt global payment flows as a cheaper, faster alternative to banking rails, proponents say. Collison said Tempo was needed because current blockchains, even high-speed ones like Solana SOL$198.37, don’t match Stripe’s throughput or payment-focused requirements. Tempo targets 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, allows fees to be paid in stablecoins instead of native tokens and includes a built-in automated market maker to ensure neutrality across issuers, he said. The chain is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible and built on Reth, an Ethereum ETH$4,291.91 execution client. Tempo is an independent entity with Paradigm and Stripe being early investors, Collison said. Paradigm CEO Matt Huang is leading a team of 15 person. “We’re building Tempo with principles of decentralization and neutrality,” Huang said in an X post. That includes launching with a diverse set of validators with plans to transition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:10
CreataChain Joins LightCycle to Advance Fashion, Interoperability, and AI in Metaverse

The partnership between CreataChain and LightCycle takes into account the merger of fashion and artificial intelligence within the metaverse world.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 21:10
New Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul could derail crypto in the country

Thailand’s parliament on Friday elected Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, as the country’s new prime minister. The 58-year-old will become Thailand’s third leader since 2023, which for locals, could be a reason to worry rather than relief. According to local news outlets, Anutin easily passed the 247-vote threshold in the lower chamber. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 21:09
The U.S. SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable meeting on September 29 to promote regulatory coordination.

PANews reported on September 5th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement announcing that they will jointly host a roundtable meeting on September 29th to discuss topics such as regulatory coordination, harmonization of product and venue definitions, simplification of data standards, and innovation exemptions. The meeting will be open to the public and live-streamed on the SEC's website.
PANews2025/09/05 21:08
Avoid trading these 2 cryptocurrencies this weekend

The post Avoid trading these 2 cryptocurrencies this weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the weekend approaches, investors eyeing the cryptocurrency markets may want to consider a few key indicators to guide their trading decisions. One of the most important is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum gauge that measures recent gains and losses on a 0–100 scale.  Currently, some assets are flashing warning signals, as RSI readings above 70 often indicate overbought conditions and a higher risk of a pullback. With this in mind, Finbold has identified two cryptocurrencies in the overbought zone that traders may want to avoid this weekend. PAX Gold (PAXG) PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, designed to give investors exposure to the precious metal without the need for storage.  On the surface, its performance appears stable, with the token trading at $3,558.12, almost unchanged over the past 24 hours. However, beneath this calm surface lies a concerning signal. The RSI reveals a different picture: from a neutral 49.06 on the 15-minute chart, momentum has steadily climbed to 76.21 on the 24-hour timeframe.  PAXG price and RSI. Source: Coinglass This rise suggests that while price action has been flat, the asset is quietly slipping into overbought territory. Redstone (RED) Redstone (RED), a crypto project focused on decentralized finance and scalable blockchain data solutions, has seen explosive growth.  The token is priced at $0.6821, surging 65.44% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the strongest performers in the market. But the rally is showing signs of exhaustion. RSI readings are stretched, 64.89 (15-minute), 77.42 (12-hour), and 75.92 (24-hour).  RED price and RSI. Source: Coinglass Coupled with a 3.44% hourly decline, the data suggests traders are beginning to take profits. With momentum overheated, the token faces an increased risk of a sharp retracement in the near term. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/avoid-trading-these-2-cryptocurrencies-this-weekend/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:06
ECB’s Lagarde warns non-EU stablecoins won’t get free pass in Europe

ECB President Christine Lagarde called for consistent EU oversight of stablecoins, stressing that gaps in rules could put investors and markets at risk. Her comments signal a move toward tighter regulation of stablecoins as the European regulator is trying to…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 21:06
