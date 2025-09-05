MEXC burza
Businesses allocate 22% of profits to Bitcoin amid rising inflation
A new report by business-facing Bitcoin firm, River, has shown that businesses are allocating 22% of their profits to BTC. The report created by Sam Baker and Vincent Lee attributes this to Bitcoin’s resilience compared to other assets. According to the report, businesses have turned to Bitcoin because they see it as a way to retain […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 21:19
Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry
TLDRs: Qualcomm and BMW introduce Snapdragon Ride Pilot, enabling hands-free highway driving in the BMW iX3. The system is validated in 60 countries, with plans to expand coverage to over 100 by 2026. Snapdragon Ride Pilot competes with Tesla and BYD in the growing automated driving market. Qualcomm aims for $8B in automotive chip revenue [...] The post Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:19
US Job Market Weakens, Fed Faces Pressure
In a recent economic downturn, the United States experienced a significant drop in non-agricultural employment this August, reaching levels unseen since late 2021. Despite earlier advisories from the former President Trump on interest rate reductions, hidden data and extensive revisions by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) had previously deterred such fiscal policies.Continue Reading:US Job Market Weakens, Fed Faces Pressure
Coinstats
2025/09/05 21:18
Trump Media Completes CRO Token Acquisition Agreement with Crypto.com
PANews reported on September 5th that Trump Media has reached an agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens at approximately $0.153 per token in a 50% stock and 50% cash transaction. The tokens represent approximately 2% of the circulating supply of CRO and will be held and staked through Crypto.com Custody. Both parties will promote the integration of CRO into the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system. The agreement includes a lock-up period, strategic cooperation, and the development of a digital asset vault business.
PANews
2025/09/05 21:17
Hyperliquid Announces Plans to Launch USDH Stablecoin, HYPE Price Climbs
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 21:17
XRP Traders Stay Nervous As Meme Enthusiasts Back This New Memecoin Set For A 20x Rally This Month
Ripple (XRP) may have cleared its legal baggage, but the price action hasn’t followed. Traders are growing restless as the token drifts sideways without much spark. In a cycle driven by energy, not just fundamentals, attention is shifting fast. Enter Layer Brett—a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s making noise across social channels and [...] The post XRP Traders Stay Nervous As Meme Enthusiasts Back This New Memecoin Set For A 20x Rally This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 21:15
BlockchainFX vs. Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper: Why $BFX is the Top Crypto Presale to Buy Now
BlockchainFX presale nears $6.8M raised. $BFX beats Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper with unified trading, staking rewards, and 100x potential before listings.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 21:15
SharpLink says it can implement ATM ETH purchase plan without shareholder approval
PANews reported on September 5th that SharpLink announced that it is fully compliant with Nasdaq regulations and that the launch of its ATM program for ETH purchases does not require further shareholder approval. The company emphasized that it will only raise capital when it can generate shareholder value and will continue to maintain compliance and transparency.
PANews
2025/09/05 21:14
What Could Block Strategy’s Path to the S&P 500
The post What Could Block Strategy’s Path to the S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy could be the next crypto company to join the S&P 500 stock market index, a benchmark of the 500 biggest US public companies by market capitalization, according to analysts. The company must still clear hurdles before being admitted, however. Market analyst Jeff Walton forecast a 91% chance that Strategy would join the index as the company moves toward meeting all the requirements to be included in the benchmark. According to data from Nasdaq, Strategy has trading volumes of several million shares per day, a market capitalization of over $92 billion at the time of writing and positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income over the last four quarters of over $5.3 billion. Strategy’s financial metrics exceed the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the S&P 500 stock market index. Source: Yahoo Finance Strategy is listed on the Nasdaq 100, an index that tracks the 100 largest companies by market capitalization listed on the tech-focused Nasdaq stock exchange. However, despite the company meeting all the requirements and already being included in a major stock market index, it may still be denied inclusion if the committee tasked with evaluating companies rules against adding it after taking a “holistic” view of the prospective candidate. US Index Committee still gets the final say According to S&P Global methodology, companies must have a market capitalization of at least $22.7 billion, a liquidity ratio of 0.75 or more — the annual trading volume divided by the company’s market cap — and a trading volume of at least 250,000 shares per month to be eligible. The sum of a company’s net income, calculated through GAAP standards over the last four quarters must be positive, with the most recent quarter being profitable for inclusion in the index. The US Index Committee is in charge of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:13
The SEC and CFTC may consider introducing perpetual contracts in the US
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to AggrNews, the US SEC and CFTC are considering measures to introduce perpetual swaps into regulated markets in the US. Currently, perpetual swaps are primarily traded in offshore crypto markets, but are limited in the US due to regulatory and regulatory constraints. If implemented, these new regulations would allow perpetual swaps that meet investor protection and risk management standards to be listed on trading platforms regulated by the SEC and CFTC, thereby reducing capital outflows to overseas platforms and providing US traders with products with transparent leverage limits and robust risk management.
PANews
2025/09/05 21:12
