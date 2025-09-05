2025-09-07 Sunday

Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Trading Volume Slows As Analysts Claim Remittix Is Best Buy Today

Trading has cooled on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, and many wallets are hunting fresh catalysts. […]
2025/09/05 21:25
Cardano Bull Reveals When He’ll Start Selling His ADA Bag

Dan Gambardello, a well-known crypto analyst and long-time Cardano supporter, recently explained when he plans to start selling his ADA holdings.  In his recent analysis, Gambardello said he will handle this cycle differently from the last one. In 2021, he mostly held through upswings, but this time he plans to talk openly about selling and taking profits. According to him, preparation is everything, and investors should have a clear plan before markets take off. How the Risk Score Determines Cardano Exit Points Notably, the market analyst bases his strategy on a "risk score" that runs from zero to one hundred. For context, scores between 25 and 50 signal moderate risk, 50 to 75 mark high risk, and 75 to 100 show extreme risk.  Gambardello confirmed that in past cycles, both Ethereum and Cardano reached major turning points when they hit 75. For instance, Ethereum topped out just weeks after reaching that level two cycles ago.  Meanwhile, in 2021, it marked the beginning of months of volatility leading up to the final high. The analyst believes Cardano shows a similar pattern. He described 75 as the best point to start scaling out of ADA, although it has previously climbed higher. Notably, in the last bull run, ADA's risk hit 86, while two cycles ago it climbed to 93. Still, Gambardello sees 75 as the most reliable level to start selling. Cardano 2021 Peak Risk Levels Dan GambardelloCardano 2021 Peak Risk Levels Dan Gambardello Right now, Cardano sits at a risk score of 36, which he classifies as a "moderate buy." This puts ADA in a pre-bull market phase. However, Gambardello warned that the change to higher risk levels can happen quickly.  For instance, two cycles ago, Cardano jumped from a score of 34 to 76 in only a few weeks, while its price shot from about $0.09 to nearly $0.59. He said investors should expect this kind of speed again and prepare their exits before the market accelerates. Cardano Risk Score ChartCardano Risk Score Chart The $1 to $3 Range for Long-Term Cardano Buyers He also pointed out that holders do not need to wait for 75 before taking profits. Particularly, for long-term ADA buyers, the $1 to $3 range is already an ideal spot to sell portions of their holdings.  Many investors accumulated at much lower prices, and securing gains between $1.40 and $2.00 makes sense after years of waiting. Gambardello said he will likely do the same, using that range to lock in profits even before higher alerts trigger. However, he noted that his most exciting moment would be the moment Cardano breaks above its all-time high of $3.1, attained in September 2021. Once ADA clears the $3 mark, Gambardello said he will focus on how price interacts with the risk score.  Notably, if the risk level pushes toward 75 as ADA hits new highs, this will act as his strongest signal to sell aggressively. He noted that history shows ADA rarely sustains momentum once it enters that risk zone. However, Gambardello had predicted a possible run to $10. For additional context, he compared ADA's setup with Ethereum's. Currently, Ethereum carries a risk score of 49, but in past cycles it has climbed to 75 in a matter of weeks. This same burst of speed could also apply to ADA, which is why he places so much importance on planning ahead. Essentially, Gambardello noted that discipline matters more than emotion. He plans to take some profits between $1 and $3, but once Cardano hits a risk score of 75, he will start selling in a structured way. He urged investors to set up their own plans now instead of waiting for the rally.
2025/09/05 21:25
Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector

TLDR Tether is considering investing its crypto profits into the gold mining sector to diversify its portfolio. The company has already invested in $8.7 billion worth of gold bars stored in Zurich. Tether’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, believes gold complements Bitcoin as a safer asset. Tether recently acquired a minority stake in the gold royalty firm [...] The post Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/05 21:24
JPY unmoved by stronger July wage data – BBH

The post JPY unmoved by stronger July wage data – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The yen showed little reaction to Japan’s July cash earnings jump, driven largely by bonuses. With scheduled pay growth subdued and productivity gains keeping inflation pressures in check, the BOJ is unlikely to tighten policy beyond current market pricing, leaving USD/JPY range-bound, BBH FX analysts report. USD/JPY likely to hold broad 142–150 range “JPY ignored Japan’s July cash earnings data. Nominal cash earnings rose more than expected in July to a seven-month high at 4.1% y/y (consensus: 3.0%) vs. 3.1% in June, reflecting a jump in bonus payments. The less volatile scheduled pay growth for full-time workers was more subdued at 2.4% y/y (consensus: 2.5%) vs. 2.3% in June. Overall, Japan wage growth is not a source of significant inflation pressures given annual total factor productivity growth of about 0.7%.” “The Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise the policy rate by more than is currently priced-in, limiting JPY upside. The swaps market implies 50% odds of a 25bps rate hike by year-end and a total of roughly 75bps of rate increases to 1.25% over the next three years. We expect USD/JPY to remain within a wide 142.00-150.00 range over the next few months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-unmoved-by-stronger-july-wage-data-bbh-202509051136
2025/09/05 21:24
Web3 metaphysics project SUPERFORTUNE launches a merit box module, supporting cyber incense burning, breaking Tai Sui, burning bad luck, etc.

PANews reported on September 5th that SUPERFORTUNE, the first Web3 metaphysics project, officially launched version 2, adding a merit box module that allows users to accumulate merit through three methods: burning incense, praying for protection, and burning bad luck. Users can burn incense, purchase lucky crystals, Tai Sui charms, and lucky beasts through the "Pray for Protection" section, and burn bad luck by burning their own MEMEs. Furthermore, Fortune Points will be converted to QIAN at a proportional rate, which can be used to upgrade and accelerate Fortune Points. SUPERFORTUNE is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and fighting villains.
2025/09/05 21:23
Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion

Stablecoin giant Tether is ramping up investments in gold, seeking opportunities from mining to tokenized bullion, as the metal outperforms Bitcoin in 2025. According to the latest report from Financial Times, the firm has already held multiple discussions with gold sector players. Some negotiations have advanced to deal-making, while others have fallen through. Early Stakes and Failed Talks The company’s most visible move so far has been a $105 million minority investment in Toronto-listed royalty firm Elemental Altus. This gave Tether a direct foothold in the gold royalty business, where companies earn a share of revenue from mining projects without operating the mines themselves. However, not every conversation has ended in a deal. Tether was also in talks with Terranova Resources, an investment vehicle based in the British Virgin Islands. While both sides explored potential cooperation, the discussions did not produce an agreement. Still, market insiders believe more acquisitions may be on the horizon. Billions in Profits and Reserves to Back Growth Behind this expansion lies Tether’s strong financial position. The firm generated $5.7 billion in profits during the first half of 2025 alone. With USDT’s market cap now standing at $168 billion, Tether has both the liquidity and the momentum to enter new markets. The company already has significant exposure to hard assets. It owns $8.7 billion worth of physical gold bars, stored securely in Zurich. Alongside gold, U.S. Treasuries remain a core part of its reserves, reinforcing stability for its stablecoin. Gold Outshines Bitcoin in 2025 Tether’s renewed focus on gold comes at a time when the metal has been outperforming digital assets. Since the start of 2025, gold has surged 37%, while Bitcoin has advanced 22%. The contrast is striking for investors who long believed Bitcoin would displace gold as the ultimate store of value. Instead, recent market conditions have highlighted gold’s resilience. Gold prices reached a record high above $3,600 per ounce in August. Analysts see further gains, with Goldman Sachs projecting $5,000 and Matrixport expecting at least $4,000 in the months ahead. For Tether, this rally provides a financial and symbolic justification for its gold strategy. XAUt Token Gains as Investors Seek Safety Tether is not only buying gold but also offering it as a digital asset. The company operates XAUt, a token backed by physical bullion. As gold prices surged, XAUt saw its market cap jump to $877 million, with the token recently trading around $3,559. That marks a 5% rise within a week, even as the wider crypto market has faced selling pressure. For investors, XAUt allows exposure to gold’s stability while maintaining the flexibility of a digital asset. Paolo Ardoino’s Gold Philosophy Tether’s pivot is closely tied to the views of its CEO, Paolo Ardoino. A long-time supporter of gold, Ardoino has repeatedly argued that it offers deeper reliability than national currencies. At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, he referred to gold as “natural Bitcoin”. While many crypto enthusiasts view Bitcoin as “digital gold,” Ardoino argued that physical gold possesses the same qualities of scarcity and trust but avoids the speculative risks that weigh on cryptocurrencies. His stance has helped shape Tether’s strategy, providing the company with a philosophical anchor for its financial decisions. https://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1959980424597221408 Industry Skepticism and Strategic Questions Despite Tether’s enthusiasm, reaction from the traditional gold sector has been cautious. Mining executives, used to decades of conservative investment practices, doubt whether Tether has a clear long-term plan. One executive summarized the sentiment bluntly: “They like gold. I don’t think they have a strategy.” Skepticism also comes from the fact that mining companies have struggled to match gold’s rally in their stock performance. Political and Strategic Shifts The gold push also coincides with a new political dimension at Tether. Earlier this year, the company hired Bo Hines, a former Trump crypto official, as a strategic advisor. His arrival suggests Tether is seeking stronger ties with regulators and policymakers while preparing to expand its global footprint. Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff noted that despite the recent sharp rise in gold and silver prices, there are no signs of excessive speculation. Schiff advised against selling miners too early, implying that gold mining companies remain undervalued relative to the metal’s price. If his view holds, firms like Tether could be positioning themselves ahead of a broader sector revaluation.
2025/09/05 21:21
XDC Network Lands Big Deals and Charts a 69% Rally Ahead

The XDC Network is strengthening its role in cross-border payments and trade finance. The blockchain’s hybrid model, designed for institutional use, continues to attract interest from banks and asset managers. Recent developments highlight XDC’s alignment with regulatory frameworks such as Europe’s MiCA rules and its integration with LayerZero’s Omnichain Transfer Standard. These moves position the […] The post XDC Network Lands Big Deals and Charts a 69% Rally Ahead appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/05 21:21
How cryptocurrency investors can earn 1 BTC daily with DEAL Mining

The post How cryptocurrency investors can earn 1 BTC daily with DEAL Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For most cryptocurrency investors, the idea of earning 1 full Bitcoin every day sounds impossible. Yet with DEAL Mining’s high-yield cloud mining contracts, it becomes a clear, structured path. By leveraging AI-driven optimization and large-scale green mining farms, DEAL Mining allows investors to scale their returns — from small starter plans to professional contracts capable of generating 1 BTC in daily payouts. Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive hardware, high energy costs, and specialized technical knowledge, cloud mining allows anyone to earn a daily cryptocurrency income with a simple click. Leading this trend is DEAL Mining, a global platform trusted by millions of users. About DEAL Mining Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining has grown into one of the world’s most recognized names in the cloud mining industry. With over 6.8 million registered users worldwide, the company combines advanced AI-driven mining allocation, renewable energy infrastructure, and bank-level security — ensuring investors enjoy transparency, stability, and consistent profits. A spokesperson for DEAL Mining explained: “Our mission is to make cryptocurrency investing simple and rewarding. Cloud mining removes all barriers, allowing anyone to join the digital economy and easily earn daily profits.” Why Choose DEAL Mining AI-Optimized Mining – Smart algorithms shift resources to maximize profitability in real time. Multi-Coin Options – BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, LTC, USDT, and more. Daily Passive Income – Earnings are credited automatically every 24 hours. Eco-Friendly Operations – Powered by renewable energy to ensure sustainable mining. Global Access – Available on desktop, iOS, and Android. Example Contracts To show just how accessible it is, DEAL Mining offers flexible plans for every type of investor: Contract Plan Investment ($) Daily Profit ($) Duration Total Profit ($) M30s++ (BTC) 100 4.0 2 Days 8 A1326-109T (DOGE) 500 6.0 5 Days 30 M60 (BTC) 1,000 12.6 10 Days 126 S21…
2025/09/05 21:21
U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React

The post U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobs growth falls short, sparking economic concerns. Potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts looms. Crypto markets react with increased investments in BTC and ETH. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 22,000 increase in non-farm payrolls for August 2025, with unemployment at 4.3%, aligning with predictions. Falling job growth may push the Federal Reserve towards rate cuts, influencing markets and boosting crypto assets like BTC and ETH. Bitcoin and DeFi See Potential Gains Amid Economic Indicators Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of formatNumber(2242340394451.51, 2) ($2.24 trillion), dominating 57.73% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. It trades at $112,586.99, rising 1.69% over the past 24 hours. The circulating supply sits at 19,916,515, with a maximum supply of 21 million BTC. CoinMarketCap’s update as of 12:39 UTC on September 5, 2025, notes a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $50 billion. For investors, such statistics may indicate market sentiment trends. Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential upticks in investments towards DeFi protocols and associated governance tokens, especially during anticipated rate drops. Bitcoin’s price movements highlight the ongoing correlation with macroeconomic signals like U.S. jobs data, reinforcing its role within risk asset portfolios, especially amid dynamic regulatory environments. For example, recent high trading volumes have been noted, such as a surge in Hyperliquid trading volumes. William W. Beach, Commissioner, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, – “The labor market added only 22,000 jobs in August, marking a slowdown that we will closely monitor moving forward.” Market Data and Trends Did you know? In August 2023, a higher-than-expected unemployment increase led to a surge in BTC and ETH, illustrating the asset class’s sensitivity to labor market data. Bitcoin’s price movements highlight the ongoing correlation with macroeconomic signals like U.S. jobs data, reinforcing its role within risk asset portfolios, especially amid…
2025/09/05 21:20
Cardano Price Stagnates As Meme Communities Rally Around A New Viral Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin

Cardano stalls near $0.82 with weak momentum, while Layer Brett’s $2.5M presale and Ethereum Layer 2 utility fuel hype as investors eye its 300x potential.
2025/09/05 21:20
