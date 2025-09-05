2025-09-07 Sunday

Crypto’s future lies in utility that lets payments scale globally

PayPal's crypto checkout and global regulatory clarity signal the next phase: payments that work invisibly, not speculation that demands attention. Opinion by: Innokenty Isers, Founder and CEO of PaybisThe loudest signal in months was not a price chart — it was a checkout button. PayPal turned on crypto at the point of sale for US merchants, promising near-instant settlement and international fees up to 90% lower than the status quo. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:30
CBDC debate continues in US as Congress returns from recess

Lawmakers are faced with a choice to block the creation of a US digital dollar due to privacy concerns, though critics argue the fight is more about politics. As US lawmakers return from their August recess, the debate over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is once again at the forefront of crypto policy. In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph spoke with Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute, about whether the CBDC debate in Washington reflects real risks or political posturing, and what it means for the future of the digital dollar.Supporters of the measure argue that a CBDC would endanger civil liberties by giving the government unprecedented access to financial data. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:30
Altcoin ETFs Are Coming – But Don’t Expect a Market Surge Yet

Key HighlightsAltcoin ETFs are coming, but demand may stay low.Treasury companies dominate the real alt season.Hybrid ETFs could reshape the crypto market.Why Altcoin ETFs Won’t Trigger a Traditional Alt SeasonThe approval of altcoin funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is unlikely to spark a traditional alt season, according to Bloomberg Intelligence expert James Seyffarth. Despite growing anticipation, low demand and other market factors could prevent a major price surge.Seyffarth predicts that funds based on assets such as DOGE, LINK, XLM, BCH, AVAX, LTC, SHIB, DOT, SOL, and HBAR may be approved in the near future. “These funds already comply with the framework that the SEC is developing,” he explained.While altcoin spot ETFs are expected to launch in Q4 2025, the next candidates could be ADA and XRP, potentially rolling out within a few months after that.Spot ETFs vs Treasury Companies: Who Leads the Real Alt Season?The early performance of Ethereum spot ETFs has been underwhelming. Seyffarth noted, “We were extremely bearish on the Ethereum ETF. They came out too fast. Brokers didn’t have a chance to price them. And staking is still banned, seriously?”Interest remains high in Solana futures ETFs and XRP ETFs, but it still lags behind Bitcoin spot ETFs. Seyffarth believes hybrid ETFs—a basket of multiple crypto assets could be more successful than single-asset funds.Meanwhile, treasury companies, also known as DATs, are attracting significant attention. “This is the alt season, the DAT alt season. They’re incredibly successful,” Seyffarth said. With Ethereum and Solana in reserve, these companies can generate additional income and offer easier access for counterparties in traditional finance.What This Means for Crypto InvestorsSeyffarth predicts that some treasury companies may collapse in the long term. However, for now, they provide relatively simple and convenient entry points into the crypto market.“The market has become more institutionalized,” Seyffarth added. “Institutional capital is fueling Bitcoin and Ethereum right now. If a hybrid ETF is approved, money could flow in and impact prices.”Experts warn that single-altcoin funds are unlikely to replicate the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. In today’s market, the true alt season is not about individual coins but about treasury companies (DATs) that dominate institutional demand.
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:29
Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1B Purchase Plan

The post Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1B Purchase Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures has announced the launch of Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund. The fund aims to acquire $1 billion in BTC over the next six months. Sora Ventures Launches $1 Billion Treasury Fund According to BitcoinMagazine, Sora Ventures has unveiled plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund during Taipei Blockchain Week. The plan is backed with a $200 million commitment from partners. The venture aims to accumulate this worth of BTC within six months. Sora Ventures’ newly launched fund is designed to centralize institutional capital. It aims to support existing regional treasury firms and fuel the development of new ones. Local treasuries and international markets can collaborate more effectively thanks to this pooled approach. Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, described the project as a historic milestone. He emphasized that it marks the first time Asia has seen such a large-scale coordinated effort to build a network of Bitcoin treasury firms.  “This is Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund,” Liu said, adding that the commitment demonstrates growing regional confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner of Sora Ventures, noted that while institutions in the U.S. and EU have been driving treasury adoption for years, Asian participation has remained fragmented.  “Asia has been one of the most important markets for the development of blockchain technology and Bitcoin…This is the first time in history that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage,” he shared. This builds on the growing treasury initiatives, especially in the US. For example, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has continued to build on its Bitcoin treasury move. Strategy recently purchased 4,048 BTC, pushing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC. The company now controls over 3% of the token’s supply. Bitcoin Treasury Adoption Expands Across Asia…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:28
Belarus President Lukashenko calls for clearer crypto framework

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed lawmakers to create clear and transparent rules for the country’s cryptocurrency market. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed lawmakers to develop transparent rules for the country’s cryptocurrency market.According to a Friday report by the local news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko said during a recent government conference that it is important for Belarus to keep up with trends. He said:Lukashenko pointed out that in 2023, he “gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies.” He was referring to the Belarusian Presidential Decree No. 80, which called for developing a national crypto framework.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:27
Stellar (XLM) Price Outlook: 5 Key Growth Drivers to Watch This Month

As Stellar hovers around $0.36, traders are keeping a close eye on several fundamental and technical catalysts that could influence its trajectory. The Protocol 23 upgrade has generated excitement as it promises scalability improvements and smarter contract interoperability. Stellar’s ecosystem is gaining traction as more tokenized assets flow in, driving its total value locked (TVL) [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/05 21:26
Bitcoin, blockchain utility, and how Wall Street is waking up

The post Bitcoin, blockchain utility, and how Wall Street is waking up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin, blockchain utility, and how Wall Street is waking up On this episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, veteran trader and entrepreneur Christopher Messina joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to share his views on the state of blockchain technology, how it’s finally being used the right way, and why he’s optimistic about its future. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> Who is Christopher Messina? Messina has been on the stream before, so he may be familiar to some viewers. He’s a veteran commodities trader with deep roots in the mining business. He also worked in fintech back in the day. In addition to exploring and mining for rare earths, he’s working hard to ensure everyone understands the benefits of blockchain technology, including how it can create immutable records, more efficient supply chains, and more. He describes himself as having an “abnormal” appetite for risk, although he thinks most altcoins are going to zero. Blockchain is mostly used for nonsense Wuckert asks Messina for his thoughts on how blockchain technology is mostly used for nonsense. Later in the show, Wuckert describes this as a “travesty,” but Messina is optimistic. Messina agrees that the bulk of it is worth zero and will find its natural price point soon enough. He warns those who traded altcoins and didn’t declare their profits that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will catch up with them, and they’ll pay what they owe with interest. Messina’s approach to any blockchain project is to look for the business use case. Nowadays, he’s helping real companies build tools that utilize it to improve processes and realize efficiency gains. Finally, the adults are entering the room, he says. Better still, since many corporations have been through several attempts to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:26
Analysts: The Fed may cut interest rates by 50 basis points and cut interest rates for the third time in a row

PANews reported on September 5th that Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer of Bokeh Capital Partners, stated: "The weak data just released gives the Federal Reserve ample room to cut interest rates. There are some troubling trends: a lack of jobs, weaker-than-expected overall data, and a rise in the U-6 underemployment figure are also troubling. It looks like the Fed may cut interest rates by 50 basis points, and it appears likely that the Fed will have to cut rates over the next three meetings to support the economy."
PANews2025/09/05 21:25
Chinese fintech eyes Venom blockchain in push for digital finance modernization

Chinese media report that one of the country’s leading fintech companies is negotiating the acquisition of technological solutions from the Abu Dhabi–based Venom Foundation. Sources familiar with the matter say the goal is to integrate Venom’s blockchain infrastructure into China’s…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 21:25
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bear Market Bounce or True Reversal? All Eyes on Volume

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bear Market Bounce or True Reversal? All Eyes on Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s price coasted along at $112,364 on Friday, with a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume hit $42.90 billion, ranging between $109,399 and $112,965. Bitcoin Bitcoin remains below key resistance, signaling caution. The trend has shifted across timeframes, but volume lacks the strength needed to confirm a macro reversal. A deeper pullback […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bear-market-bounce-or-true-reversal-all-eyes-on-volume/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:25
